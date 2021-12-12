« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #320 on: Today at 11:57:49 am
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 11:48:20 am
So VVD has never lost a league game at Anfield, someone wrap him up in cotton wool till kick off time

If I was van Dijk I'd declare myself unfit to play  ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #321 on: Today at 12:01:09 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:57:49 am
If I was van Dijk I'd declare myself unfit to play  ;D

Match scapegoat already identified. :D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #322 on: Today at 12:03:23 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 11:48:20 am
So VVD has never lost a league game at Anfield, someone wrap him up in cotton wool till kick off time
He has lost a league game at Anfield. He was playing for Southampton though.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #323 on: Today at 12:13:07 pm
Come on the Mighty Red Men!!!!!!!!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #324 on: Today at 12:14:38 pm
If Konate isnt fit put Fab at CB and keep Gomez RB. Bringing Milner in and putting him RB would be borderline cruel considering the opposition.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #325 on: Today at 12:18:45 pm
Martin Tyler and the Sky Sports Grand Slam Super Sunday (and its live) crew already have their narratives set.

- Van Dijk has never lost at Anfield as Liverpool player, will this be the day?!?!?!
- James Milner was skinned by Foden last year
- Haaland is a bargain, Nunez is a flop
- Is Salah overrated?!?!?!

All of which to be dropped into commentary within the first 5 mins.

Which will make it even better seeing

FT: Liverpool 1-0 Man City
Milner (P) 90
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #326 on: Today at 12:20:08 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:52:05 am
Imagine we don't go behind in the first half. Just imagine that.
Imagine we dont go behind in the first 5 minutes is more accurate in recent league games.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #327 on: Today at 12:25:35 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 12:18:45 pm
Martin Tyler and the Sky Sports Grand Slam Super Sunday (and its live) crew already have their narratives set.

- Van Dijk has never lost at Anfield as Liverpool player, will this be the day?!?!?!
- James Milner was skinned by Foden last year
- Haaland is a bargain, Nunez is a flop
- Is Salah overrated?!?!?!

All of which to be dropped into commentary within the first 5 mins.

Which will make it even better seeing

FT: Liverpool 1-0 Man City
Milner (P) 90

Youve just reminded me I need to go and tidy my garage rather than listen to hours if that shite.

Thanks. ;D
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #328 on: Today at 12:29:38 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:25:35 pm
Youve just reminded me I need to go and tidy my garage rather than listen to hours if that shite.

Thanks. ;D

Exactly. I am not sure why any Liverpool fan would put themselves through it, we know what it will be like on Sky.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #329 on: Today at 12:29:58 pm
Quote from: Saus76 on Yesterday at 08:54:01 pm
Some seriously negative opinions in here. Glad some of you aren't going tomorrow and only voice your shitty opinions here. I'll be there tomorrow supporting my team with optimisum with a confident belief we will win.

Im going, will sing until my voice is hoarse and support the team. Do I think we will win, no. Do I think we will concede a few, yes. I hope with all my heart we win but my head says no chance.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #330 on: Today at 12:33:30 pm
4-2 to the Reds today.

I predicted 1-7 at half time midweek so lets hope my luck continues.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #331 on: Today at 12:35:44 pm
Last time we played a home game as massive underdogs with major players out was against Barca. This is Anfield for fucks sake, the impossible can happen.

2-0 to us, Anfield turning the clock back with its noise and celebrations at the end. The media will look on in awe, Pep will be jealous as fuck and Klopp will be wearing a smile as wide as The Mersey!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #332 on: Today at 12:41:05 pm
I wish I was confident and excited for this game, I really do. Just feel its going to be a long and frustrating 90 mins similar to the one we had against them during the Covid season.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #333 on: Today at 12:43:30 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 12:35:44 pm
Last time we played a home game as massive underdogs with major players out was against Barca. This is Anfield for fucks sake, the impossible can happen.

2-0 to us, Anfield turning the clock back with its noise and celebrations at the end. The media will look on in awe, Pep will be jealous as fuck and Klopp will be wearing a smile as wide as The Mersey!

You think we can press City today, as intensely as we did against Barca and for the full 90 minutes?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #334 on: Today at 12:43:58 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:25:35 pm
Youve just reminded me I need to go and tidy my garage rather than listen to hours if that shite.

Thanks. ;D

Surely there must be a third option thats at least a bit ok?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #335 on: Today at 12:56:31 pm
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 12:43:30 pm
You think we can press City today, as intensely as we did against Barca and for the full 90 minutes?

Piece of piss..we don't need to win 4-0 for a start! 

Score first, then play it cagey, then hit them on the break for a late second...chill out last few minutes!

Come on, it could happen!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #336 on: Today at 01:08:36 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 12:56:31 pm
Piece of piss..we don't need to win 4-0 for a start! 

Score first, then play it cagey, then hit them on the break for a late second...chill out last few minutes!

Come on, it could happen!



Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #337 on: Today at 01:28:21 pm
Thanks Stockdam for the OP.

I'm weirdly relaxed about today. We have nothing to lose as the from book etc shows only one winner. Won't get into selections beyond saying I have a feeling Klopp might spring a surprise (Elliot ??).

Our chances of winning are directly proportional to how long City stay at 0. Simple. 5 minutes maybe ? 15 minutes will be a shock. 30 minutes relief. 45 minutes surprise. 60 something is brewing. 75 I'm getting excited.... After that ... well it's game on.

Also the longer it goes the more the crowd will believe and collectively we have a lot of frustration and anger to vent on someone this season. No better targets than Abu Dhabi.

So ..... you know what to do lads, 11 on the field and 55,000 off of it. Don't let them breathe.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #338 on: Today at 01:36:50 pm
In all seriousness, forgetting the opposition, we have to win a game. Our last win in the league was in August 31st. Its now the 16th October and whilst there have been issues with postponements, that quite frankly isnt good enough.

We are 11th, just 3 points above Southampton in 18th and 1 point ahead of Villa, who are sacking Gerrard every week. Thats after 1/4 of the season gone.

At some point, regardless of who we play, we have to start winning games of Football. I dont really care that its City, that has to start now.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #339 on: Today at 01:55:01 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:36:50 pm
In all seriousness, forgetting the opposition, we have to win a game. Our last win in the league was in August 31st. Its now the 16th October and whilst there have been issues with postponements, that quite frankly isnt good enough.

We are 11th, just 3 points above Southampton in 18th and 1 point ahead of Villa, who are sacking Gerrard every week. Thats after 1/4 of the season gone.

At some point, regardless of who we play, we have to start winning games of Football. I dont really care that its City, that has to start now.

reasonably sure thats what they try to do each game  :P
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #340 on: Today at 02:06:16 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:55:01 pm
reasonably sure thats what they try to do each game  :P

Trying is for losers! Sweep the leg, win the game.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #341 on: Today at 02:07:42 pm
In my head Im thinking get through today and then worry about picking up points. But a defeat today, probably bother injury can make West Ham feel tough too (although v Moyes at home we should be ok).

Anyway, positive thoughts from here on in from me. 4-3 thriller will do us wonders!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #342 on: Today at 02:08:25 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:36:50 pm
In all seriousness, forgetting the opposition, we have to win a game. Our last win in the league was in August 31st. Its now the 16th October and whilst there have been issues with postponements, that quite frankly isnt good enough.

We are 11th, just 3 points above Southampton in 18th and 1 point ahead of Villa, who are sacking Gerrard every week. Thats after 1/4 of the season gone.

At some point, regardless of who we play, we have to start winning games of Football. I dont really care that its City, that has to start now.

I'm considering the game after City a reset. For various reasons we've had not only a lot of problems with the squad, but we've been up against opponents well placed to exploit those problems. We have a decent number of games against very beatable teams coming up and enough options to be able to start winning those games, we have to start finding a way through them because we can't wait for the transfer window, especially when there's no guarantee the club won't drag their feet in the market again.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #343 on: Today at 02:16:07 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:08:25 pm
I'm considering the game after City a reset. For various reasons we've had not only a lot of problems with the squad, but we've been up against opponents well placed to exploit those problems. We have a decent number of games against very beatable teams coming up and enough options to be able to start winning those games, we have to start finding a way through them because we can't wait for the transfer window, especially when there's no guarantee the club won't drag their feet in the market again.

I think we are in must win territory after this game. Failure to win today and Chelsea win and we are 13 behind Spurs and 9 behind Chelsea. We are not catching City and Arsenal now but at some point, despite how you dont even need to be on top form to get top four, even that points gap starts to get insurmountable.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #344 on: Today at 02:19:10 pm
I hadn't realised it but Jones has been back in training for about 10 days and was in the latest video, it'd be nice if he was available finally.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:16:07 pm
I think we are in must win territory after this game. Failure to win today and Chelsea win and we are 13 behind Spurs and 9 behind Chelsea. We are not catching City and Arsenal now but at some point, despite how you dont even need to be on top form to get top four, even that points gap starts to get insurmountable.

Yeah, while I don't expect Chelsea/Arsenal/Spurs to keep their form going, the gap is starting to become a big problem, especially when there's no sign of the issues we've been suffering from improving any time soon.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #345 on: Today at 02:25:00 pm
We've beaten these already this season.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Reply #346 on: Today at 02:33:15 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 12:18:45 pm
Martin Tyler and the Sky Sports Grand Slam Super Sunday (and its live) crew already have their narratives set.

- Van Dijk has never lost at Anfield as Liverpool player, will this be the day?!?!?!
- James Milner was skinned by Foden last year
- Haaland is a bargain, Nunez is a flop
- Is Salah overrated?!?!?!

All of which to be dropped into commentary within the first 5 mins.

Which will make it even better seeing

FT: Liverpool 1-0 Man City
Milner (P) 90
Make me sick this prick is in Anfield today. Crowd need to put him his place bigtime!
