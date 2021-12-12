In all seriousness, forgetting the opposition, we have to win a game. Our last win in the league was in August 31st. Its now the 16th October and whilst there have been issues with postponements, that quite frankly isnt good enough.
We are 11th, just 3 points above Southampton in 18th and 1 point ahead of Villa, who are sacking Gerrard every week. Thats after 1/4 of the season gone.
At some point, regardless of who we play, we have to start winning games of Football. I dont really care that its City, that has to start now.