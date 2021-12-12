Thanks Stockdam for the OP.



I'm weirdly relaxed about today. We have nothing to lose as the from book etc shows only one winner. Won't get into selections beyond saying I have a feeling Klopp might spring a surprise (Elliot ??).



Our chances of winning are directly proportional to how long City stay at 0. Simple. 5 minutes maybe ? 15 minutes will be a shock. 30 minutes relief. 45 minutes surprise. 60 something is brewing. 75 I'm getting excited.... After that ... well it's game on.



Also the longer it goes the more the crowd will believe and collectively we have a lot of frustration and anger to vent on someone this season. No better targets than Abu Dhabi.



So ..... you know what to do lads, 11 on the field and 55,000 off of it. Don't let them breathe.