MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm

I just hope we dont get embarrassed like they did to United

I know we have to believe again but we need to see some semblance of belief on the pitch as well. We just concede goals for fun and Haaland and Foden could honestly have a field day. VVD is now a shadow of the player he once was and he continues to make too many mistakes or his reactions are too slow. Trent was also a liability but his head was gone anyway so him not being there makes no difference currently.

I think we lose by at least a couple if we are lucky. Its not in our nature to sit 10 behind the ball and just change to a defensive approach where games need it. We have never done it under Klopp and we will never do it. So we will continue playing the way we have and we will continue conceding chances and goals with the current personnel we have available to us.

We need to climb the table. We have to climb table. This just isnt the game for it IMO. Not looking forward to it at all.
They will attack right side for sure. Up to Klopp to address this again! No Milly pleaseeeeeee.
Fancy us getting a result today. Lost count of the number of times we've been underdogs and have risen to the occasion.

Get through the first 25 minutes unscathed and I think we push on from there. Ramsey for Gomez in at the deep end, Ibu + Virg look more robust and fit to deal with Haaland. Hopefully, Robbo is back in there today also. Need to be at these from the first whistle. Anfield needs to be feral. Wish I was there

Come on you red men
If we can survive the first half an hour, theres always hope against this team.

Yeah same, not been able to pick up a ticket for this. Will refresh in the hope of a ticket drop today
Some pretty strong pessimism on here. 'We'll get stomped all over', 'bloodbath', 'hammered', and we'll get 'a hiding'.

It may be City and we're certainly in a tough spot, but it's Anfield, we need to turn a corner sometime, so why not today? They might look in good form, but they've had a very easy start - West Ham, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Palace, Forest, Villa, Wolves, Utd, Southampton. That's almost the ideal fixture list for the opening 2 months, and all teams you'd expect them to beat most seasons. The points gap is far more about our sluggish start than them being any better. Haaland's clearly added a different goal threat, but they were regularly winning 4 or 5 nil before, so not that much has actually changed.

There's no doubt Jurgen and the players need to dig deep, but far worse teams that this have overcome the odds at Anfield when the pressures on. We need to treat it like a European night - make it a cauldron, get in their faces from the first whistle,  and channel all the frustration of missing out on the league to them last season.

If Konate passes a late fitness test then great, but if not then we can play Joe at RB, Virgil and Fabinho CB, and Robbo LB. Then we could go Hendo, Thiago, Elliot in midfield, with Jota, Nunez and Mo up front. Bobby and Carvalho as attacking options off the bench if needed. Could even go 442 with Ox on the right if he's fit enough - he's certainly got a point to prove.

We can still put out a strong side and if everyone raises their game (there's no better time to start), then anything is possible. If we do lose then this post may well look like naive optimism, but I'd rather stay positive than be like some of the doom merchants and mood hoovers on here lately.
