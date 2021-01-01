Some pretty strong pessimism on here. 'We'll get stomped all over', 'bloodbath', 'hammered', and we'll get 'a hiding'.



It may be City and we're certainly in a tough spot, but it's Anfield, we need to turn a corner sometime, so why not today? They might look in good form, but they've had a very easy start - West Ham, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Palace, Forest, Villa, Wolves, Utd, Southampton. That's almost the ideal fixture list for the opening 2 months, and all teams you'd expect them to beat most seasons. The points gap is far more about our sluggish start than them being any better. Haaland's clearly added a different goal threat, but they were regularly winning 4 or 5 nil before, so not that much has actually changed.



There's no doubt Jurgen and the players need to dig deep, but far worse teams that this have overcome the odds at Anfield when the pressures on. We need to treat it like a European night - make it a cauldron, get in their faces from the first whistle, and channel all the frustration of missing out on the league to them last season.



If Konate passes a late fitness test then great, but if not then we can play Joe at RB, Virgil and Fabinho CB, and Robbo LB. Then we could go Hendo, Thiago, Elliot in midfield, with Jota, Nunez and Mo up front. Bobby and Carvalho as attacking options off the bench if needed. Could even go 442 with Ox on the right if he's fit enough - he's certainly got a point to prove.



We can still put out a strong side and if everyone raises their game (there's no better time to start), then anything is possible. If we do lose then this post may well look like naive optimism, but I'd rather stay positive than be like some of the doom merchants and mood hoovers on here lately.