I know we have to believe again but we need to see some semblance of belief on the pitch as well. We just concede goals for fun and Haaland and Foden could honestly have a field day. VVD is now a shadow of the player he once was and he continues to make too many mistakes or his reactions are too slow. Trent was also a liability but his head was gone anyway so him not being there makes no difference currently.



I think we lose by at least a couple if we are lucky. Its not in our nature to sit 10 behind the ball and just change to a defensive approach where games need it. We have never done it under Klopp and we will never do it. So we will continue playing the way we have and we will continue conceding chances and goals with the current personnel we have available to us.



We need to climb the table. We have to climb table. This just isnt the game for it IMO. Not looking forward to it at all.