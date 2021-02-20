« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm  (Read 9834 times)

Offline Raid

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #240 on: Today at 08:49:12 pm »
If, and if, Konate doesnt make it, it should be either Fabinho at CB or Ramsay coming at right back. Surely thats what he was signed for?

To put Milner there, as much as I love him, would be unfair on him
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #241 on: Today at 08:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 08:49:12 pm
If, and if, Konate doesnt make it, it should be either Fabinho at CB or Ramsay coming at right back. Surely thats what he was signed for?

To put Milner there, as much as I love him, would be unfair on him

Unfair on all of us  ;D

Gomez on the right and Phillips in the centre
Offline Saus76

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #242 on: Today at 08:54:01 pm »
Some seriously negative opinions in here. Glad some of you aren't going tomorrow and only voice your shitty opinions here. I'll be there tomorrow supporting my team with optimisum with a confident belief we will win.
Offline SinceSixtyFive

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #243 on: Today at 08:55:56 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 08:54:01 pm
Some seriously negative opinions in here. Glad some of you aren't going tomorrow and only voice your shitty opinions here. I'll be there tomorrow supporting my team with optimisum with a confident belief we will win.

Good for you.

Well done. Nice that we still have some optimusts on here.
Online SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #244 on: Today at 09:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Today at 08:54:01 pm
Some seriously negative opinions in here. Glad some of you aren't going tomorrow and only voice your shitty opinions here. I'll be there tomorrow supporting my team with optimisum with a confident belief we will win.
well, I'm not going tomorrow but if I was I sure as shite would be yelling the lads on like hell, despite my thinking (at the moment) that we could be in for a real tonking.

being nervous as hell about a result, and being a person who turns on the team when things go bad, are not fukking synonymous you know.
Offline G Richards

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #245 on: Today at 09:07:59 pm »
At face value we cant expect too much from this. They are riding high and we havent got going yet, with problems all over the park and injuries mounting. Ideally Konate is fit to play, as his physicality will be sorely needed to not have Haaland stomp all over us. If Konate is out I would play Fabinho there, with Gomez at right back.

It wouldnt surprise me in the slightest if even against the odds, we put in a performance and beat them. And I would love it if Darwin Nunez gets the winner, or is among the goals, as we need him integrating into the team and kicking on. It has been a slow start, for various reasons, but his goal against Rangers meant the world to him, and that was nice to see.
Offline Caligula?

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #246 on: Today at 09:31:45 pm »
Fucking hell, if Ibou is out as well then it'll be a bloodbath. Phillips against Haaland or Milner at RB. They'll both get annihilated unfortunately. Can see this ending like the 4-1 at Anfield two seasons ago when they destroyed us.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #247 on: Today at 09:35:58 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:31:45 pm
Fucking hell, if Ibou is out as well then it'll be a bloodbath. Phillips against Haaland or Milner at RB. They'll both get annihilated unfortunately. Can see this ending like the 4-1 at Anfield two seasons ago when they destroyed us.

If Konate's out we'll be lucky to get away with only conceding 4.
Offline CS111

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #248 on: Today at 09:40:15 pm »
To be honest I just hope we are still in a game come half time. Put it like this if we were going to line up tomorrow with city's team and them with ours, I'd expect to fully tonk them by at least 3 or 4.
Full strength against full strength would be a different shout but it's not a level playing field unfortunately.
Add in the fact city are scoring for fun , we are having a nightmare and can't keep a clean sheet, it doesn't look good. 
Offline CS111

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #249 on: Today at 09:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 09:35:58 pm
If Konate's out we'll be lucky to get away with only conceding 4.

He probably means 4 at half time.
Offline JackWard33

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #250 on: Today at 09:43:15 pm »
Yeah you just cant play Milner at right back in this - last season he shouldve been sent off, couldve given away a penalty and barely got within 3 yards of Foden all game .. and thats when they were worse and we were better
All our options are bad but that would be footballing suicide it would also be beyond unfair on the player  Fabinho centre back, Gomez at right back and 3 fit lads in midfield is probably our best shot
Offline neil4ad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #251 on: Today at 09:53:07 pm »
Does no one else think that LFC will surprise us tomorrow (in a good way)? Though the challenges the team is facing are glaring and unmistakeable (CM, aging, possibly tired players, bad luck/and maybe a physio issue compounding injuries) I'm still pretty fucking thrilled at this matchup. I think the boys will rise to the occasion. Like Jurgen said, it's a challenge and they'll keep fighting.
Online Schmidt

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #252 on: Today at 09:55:33 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:43:15 pm
Yeah you just cant play Milner at right back in this - last season he shouldve been sent off, couldve given away a penalty and barely got within 3 yards of Foden all game .. and thats when they were worse and we were better
All our options are bad but that would be footballing suicide it would also be beyond unfair on the player  Fabinho centre back, Gomez at right back and 3 fit lads in midfield is probably our best shot

I'd agree but I'm having trouble with the "three fit lads in midfield bit", we're pretty much down to Henderson and Thiago there if Fabinho is in defense. I'd rather go with two in midfield than Elliot again.

I'm back and forth on how we approach this but I'd be tempted to go with a 4-4-2 and have them play quite conservatively and look to break on City. A big part of our defensive problem has been leaving huge gaps, stay deeper and more compact and the quality of the players at the back should begin to show again.
Offline thx in advance

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #253 on: Today at 10:06:21 pm »
We're winning this one lads! No worries  8)
Online SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #254 on: Today at 10:09:13 pm »
Quote from: thx in advance on Today at 10:06:21 pm
We're winning this one lads! No worries  8)
thanks Pep.

:)
Offline 4pool

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #255 on: Today at 10:29:45 pm »
Quote from: thx in advance on Today at 10:06:21 pm
We're winning this one lads! No worries  8)

Thx in advance.
Offline Always_A_Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #256 on: Today at 10:30:57 pm »
It's been a very long time where I've gone into a game genuinely dreading it, but im really not looking forward to this at all.

How we get so many consistent injuries across the squad is absolutely bewildering. What on earth are we doing in training?!

Sadly I think there's a chance we're going to get hammered. If we can concede 3 goals at home to Brighton and 3 away to Arsenal, then there's a high chance we can concede more against arguably the most in-form attacking team in the world.

But the reason why we love football and why I love this group of Liverpool players is that anything can happen and they don't know when they are beat. It's the only thing im clinging on to at the moment.

Offline ac

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #257 on: Today at 10:36:51 pm »
If Konate is out I fear we will get destroyed tomorrow -like the 4-1 2 seasons ago. We simply buy to many injury prone players or young players who are not ready to step up. If Konate is out our best bet is to play Fab at right back.
Offline darragh85

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #258 on: Today at 10:38:47 pm »
need to hit that c*nt Halaand hard.
Online SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #259 on: Today at 10:44:39 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:38:47 pm
need to hit that c*nt Halaand hard.
I think that's happened to him a lot in his career.  not sure it's had a huge effect though. 

interesting that in his pregame presser Pep talked about his team being "too nice" in games with us (or words like that) .... he seemed to be giving the green light to turn on the snide and snark, so our guys might be the ones getting belted.
Offline Roady

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #260 on: Today at 10:47:05 pm »
I don't care what team we put out tomorrow.im confident .3-2
Online Dave McCoy

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #261 on: Today at 10:51:37 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:45:28 am
I agree against the likes of Rangers or other sides, but I think playing a 2 against City is a gamble too far. Gotta be a 3 (or a 4) for me - win the midfield and win the game (and don't concede first of course).

Based on this season so far I'd go so far as to say even putting 4 midfielders out there wouldn't really matter. We may control possession better but we clearly can't stop anybody going the other way in transition. I'd also question what 4th midfielder you would put out on as a RM that would actually work based on who's available. I don't really consider Elliott a midfielder though so maybe that's just me.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:04:34 pm
He isnt an excellent defender.

What's Robertson then?

Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:00:45 pm
Has to be Fabinho for me. Certainly not Milner anyway. Grealish and Foden destroyed him down that side in the 1st half when he had to play their last season.

Think it will be a problem for either of them regardless, not like Fabinho matched up in space is his forte as well. For me one lesson from 20/21 was trying to shoehorn players into center back from midfield just weakened both areas of the team and made it completely dysfunctional. Should try to just play CB's first unless you have no other option.
Online Ocean Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #262 on: Today at 11:06:26 pm »
Rather then shitting ourselves, let's go out there and fucking fight, no pressure really as most expect us to get hammered anyway.  Even if things not going well we need Anfield rocking, anyone that's going sing and shout your mouths out, as we know Anfield is a very special place where even miracles can happen. Up the fucking reds!
Online looneysbin

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #263 on: Today at 11:15:19 pm »
if Ibou is out - unorthodox idea, and quite possibly a terrible one - play robbo or tsimikas at RB, with gomez central? you'd lose width but at least you'd still have some pace out wide and knowledge/experience of the position in the system.
