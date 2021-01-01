« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm  (Read 7791 times)

Online StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #200 on: Today at 04:40:03 pm »
Certainly a contender for game I've looked forward to the least in my life.

If there is a positive it's that a 0-0 draw isn't much better for us than a 0-4 loss. What's the harm in going for it? Everyone is expecting us to get snotted anyway, and I think the general feeling is that City are a far worse team when you're putting it on their toes a bit.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,187
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #201 on: Today at 04:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 04:37:28 pm
Wasnt there concerns about Konate being injury-prone at Leipzig? Always seemed to be missing with an injury whenever I watched them.

He had a hip injury which was fixed by surgery.  He was fit most of the last season there, but he wasnt first choice, so hardly played much.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online LFCJayy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #202 on: Today at 04:46:14 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 04:34:22 pm
Do we even have a medical and a sports science team?

Didnt we bring some guy over from arsenal who was also there when they were ravaged with injuries?
On that over lap, sure it was said we are interviewing for head of medical because we dont have one
Strange how everything is falling apart for us.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,732
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #203 on: Today at 04:50:55 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 04:40:03 pm
Certainly a contender for game I've looked forward to the least in my life.

If there is a positive it's that a 0-0 draw isn't much better for us than a 0-4 loss. What's the harm in going for it? Everyone is expecting us to get snotted anyway, and I think the general feeling is that City are a far worse team when you're putting it on their toes a bit.

To quote Corporal Jones They dont like it up em.

The problem is that we are not very good at dishing it out. Milner tries his best but gets caught too easily.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,180
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #204 on: Today at 04:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:58:49 pm
Maybe Robertson on the left and Tsimikas on the right?

Did I read at the time we signed Tsimikas that he HAD played some at right back? Probably remembering that wrong but he can certainly use his right foot a lot better than Robertson.

Maybe a Rafa putting Arbeloa on the left to pocket Messi type of job?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,636
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #205 on: Today at 04:59:11 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 04:46:14 pm
On that over lap, sure it was said we are interviewing for head of medical because we dont have one
Strange how everything is falling apart for us.

Yeah , that's what usually happens when someone leaves and you interview others for a job.  ::)
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,662
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #206 on: Today at 05:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:58:49 pm
Maybe Robertson on the left and Tsimikas on the right?
Yeah I've never understood why we haven't closed a few games out this way over the past couple of seasons (to give them a little familiarity with the other side, and to try somehow to give Trent fewer minutes).

If we start Milner right back, and on Gomez's side, just seems like asking for trouble really - I'd be expecting an early Milner booking given our increasing reliance on fouls to slow down opposition attacks (plus his slowing down, for the accidental fouls)

Assuming we don't risk Konate (which seems sensible - unfortunately our final place this season is more likely to be determined by the remaining fixtures before the world cup, than this one game) I'd make a couple of surprise selections:

Ali
Kostas Gomez VVD Robbo
Fab Thiago
Carvalho Firmino Jota
Salah

Elliot would be fine on the right too, but good to keep together the two who shared a flank against Rangers (plus a complement of left/right feet).

Then Hendo and Nunez come on together in the second half - either to hit him early trying to counter, or to throw the kitchen sink as we did against Fulham (depending on circumstances in the game).
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 