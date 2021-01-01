Bayern might have turned the Bundesliga into a one team league, and that's not healthy in and of itself. But at the very least, they actually built their dynasty through getting a lot of shit right for decades. Their rise to the top of German football and seat at Europe's top table was EARNED. I put the word in bold block capitals, because it's the key word.



City, PSG and Newcastle (once they start challenging and winning things within the next 5 years) have NOT EARNED one single fucking thing they've done. The money their unearned success is founded upon hasn't been accumulated through planning well, or getting every decision right for years, or from having a great club culture/history, or having a traditionally big fanbase. It's come from scumbags pouring money in to launder their reputations (though do not let that be the distraction from the point I'm actually making) and thereby doping their clubs 100% artificially to the top. That is simply not sport, because its no achievement.



I'm an absolute broken record on this, but that's because every day I see people in here (even on a fucking Liverpool forum - the club who have lost out most to this cheating shit!) still not getting it. Still not seeing the difference between what these clubs have done and what other traditionally big clubs have done. I don't know how some people can still not see the difference and the big picture.



You might not like what Bayern do, or what Real Madrid do, or what United did under Ferguson. But they deserve 100 times more respect than anything City or PSG have done. They're literally stealing the sport and people still aren't fucking waking up to it. Sorry for the rant, but it makes me want to scream.



Heh heh. Nah see while I've no intention of getting into this in depth here, as it's the wrong place for it, I'm gonna agree with the previous poster and question the practical and meaningful value of this insofar as the real world effects on football are concerned.Sure, I can see there's a purist's ideological viewpoint about the way in which clubs derive their success and position and wealth, and as important as that might be from a ideological and moral point of view it's a red herring when the actual impact on football is concerned. In the latter sense any club with disproportionate power and position and wealth (regardless of its source) is, if not equally than on a sliding scale, bad for the game because it acts as an overpowering and insuperable exclusionary factor to sport and competition. In that regard whether a club has 'earned' their position according to some negotiable measure of acceptable conduct or not is practically meaningless. They're still a corrosive and damaging force to the notion of a competitive sport. It's quite remarkable that some US sports seem to understand this better than those in or originating from Europe.From the point of view of 'lesser' clubs the likes of Bayern, Man Utd and even LFC are just as much a negative force with regards to the maintenance of a competitive sport as the state clubs. One of the least edifying aspects of the LFC fan reaction to City's conduct and monstering of football is the suspicion that some people are only pissed off because this one is meaningfully and negatively affecting LFC.I appreciate this post is a bit like running into a WI tea and pulling a moonie, and as I said I've got no intention of getting into it any further here (meet me for a drink after the match one day if you want to thrash it out) but I think as an alternative viewpoint it's worth logging.tl;dr: City are bad, bad, bad. But other disproportionately powerful clubs don't get off scott free