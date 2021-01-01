« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm  (Read 7173 times)

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,180
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #160 on: Today at 10:45:28 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:20:37 am
The logic is probably that our midfield is immobile enough that playing three instead of two has had little effect on our defensive frailties, so why not just play in form players who press well. I think I'm leaning more towards a three, with the hope that the occasion gets them running and pressing a bit harder.

If we did go 4-4-2, what do people think about Salah-Nunez as the two? Gets them both closer to the goal and they can just run the channels all game.
I agree against the likes of Rangers or other sides, but I think playing a 2 against City is a gamble too far. Gotta be a 3 (or a 4) for me - win the midfield and win the game (and don't concede first of course).
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #161 on: Today at 11:08:00 am »
Id definitely play Nunez. Abu Dhabis defence does give up chances and for all the stick Nunez gets, he is scoring goals. I cant remember last time Jota scored? Hopefully Mo will be on form , if he is we have a a good chance of beating the cheats.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #162 on: Today at 11:20:28 am »
The logic behind playing two in midfield is that it provides clarity. It's a double pivot. They both play from behind the ball and if they get caught out of position they can't point to someone else they think should be covering them. Our problem with the 4-3-3 this year has been that both 8s have been getting caught high and in transition they were ineffective in the counter press leaving Fabinho to cover the width of the pitch.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,726
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #163 on: Today at 11:35:07 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 01:44:22 am
Is it really just state owned clubs though?  Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga every year - how is that different other than where their money comes from?  Ultimately for me it comes down to an imbalance in finances, the fact that they are state owned only makes that imbalance bigger and more persistent.  Were people okay with Man Utd winning it most years in the 90's /00's or when Blackburn bought the title with Jack Walker's money?  Being okay with those situations suggests you were okay with teams dominating a bit but as long as it wasn't all the time then hey no problem.  I get none of those owners are / were responsible for human rights abuses and using clubs to sports wash so yes they are much worse, but to isolate the problem as being only about state owned clubs fails to address the much bigger problem for me.

On the flip side Im sure we were all happy when we were winning trophy after trophy backed by the Moores family millions.

Shankly was able to transform a team with the expensive purchases of St John and Yeats. Most  other First Division clubs couldnt have spent that amount. And shortly before then Everton were known as the Mersey Millionaires due to the amount they were spending, again courtesy of the Moores.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,110
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #164 on: Today at 11:36:20 am »
This will be an awful watch - we couldnt get out agaisnt them in both games last season when we were playing well  I cant really see a way for us to with our current personnel, especially without Trent. Theyll cut off passing lanes from the back 4 and press whoevers deep in midfield and crowd the middle third and we havent shown against them and other teams who are good at it that we can handle that effectively

Basically were going to have to defend a lot and really really well and, apart from brief spells, live on the counter
I guess we play Firmino and Jota to try and disrupt them as much as possible . Midfield fuck knows
Looking forward to being the other side of this one to be honest

There  bet thats got your all excited for it :)
« Last Edit: Today at 11:39:00 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,726
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #165 on: Today at 11:40:14 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:36:20 am
This will be an awful watch - we couldnt get out agaisnt them in both games last season when we were playing well  I cant really see a way for us to with our current personnel, especially without Trent. Theyll cut off passing lanes from the back 4 and press whoevers deep in midfield and crowd the middle third and we havent shown against them and other teams who are good at it that we can handle that effectively
Basically were going to have to defend a lot and really really well and, apart from brief spells, live on the counter
I guess we play Firmino and Jota to try and disrupt them as much as possible . Midfield fuck knows
Looking forward to being the other side of this one to be honest

There  bet thats got your all excited for it :)

Being on the other side?

Valhalla or Elysium? ;D
Logged

Offline virginiared

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #166 on: Today at 11:48:12 am »
Been a Liverpool fan in the States since 1998. Watched every match since 2007 when they became widely available on US TV and later streaming (minus a handful of League Cup matches). Tomorrow will be my first match in person. Perhaps its my excitement for the occasion, but I am optimistic for this one. 3-2 to the Reds!
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #167 on: Today at 12:07:37 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:16:45 pm
Jurgen with some choice answers:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xhab3Sa5uDw


Fuckin brilliant that from Jurgen.  Called out all the journalists, basically saying yous know whats going on but you are all a gang of shitbags who wont wont say a thing and the only manager with the bottle to tell the truth and hes made every other manager look like a fuckin coward.  Fuckin love the man. 
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #168 on: Today at 12:17:02 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:10:20 am
Bayern might have turned the Bundesliga into a one team league, and that's not healthy in and of itself. But at the very least, they actually built their dynasty through getting a lot of shit right for decades. Their rise to the top of German football and seat at Europe's top table was EARNED. I put the word in bold block capitals, because it's the key word.

City, PSG and Newcastle (once they start challenging and winning things within the next 5 years) have NOT EARNED one single fucking thing they've done. The money their unearned success is founded upon hasn't been accumulated through planning well, or getting every decision right for years, or from having a great club culture/history, or having a traditionally big fanbase. It's come from scumbags pouring money in to launder their reputations (though do not let that be the distraction from the point I'm actually making) and thereby doping their clubs 100% artificially to the top. That is simply not sport, because its no achievement.

I'm an absolute broken record on this, but that's because every day I see people in here (even on a fucking Liverpool forum - the club who have lost out most to this cheating shit!) still not getting it. Still not seeing the difference between what these clubs have done and what other traditionally big clubs have done. I don't know how some people can still not see the difference and the big picture.

You might not like what Bayern do, or what Real Madrid do, or what United did under Ferguson. But they deserve 100 times more respect than anything City or PSG have done. They're literally stealing the sport and people still aren't fucking waking up to it. Sorry for the rant, but it makes me want to scream.


Brilliant post.  Spot on.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #169 on: Today at 12:45:42 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:10:20 am
Bayern might have turned the Bundesliga into a one team league, and that's not healthy in and of itself. But at the very least, they actually built their dynasty through getting a lot of shit right for decades. Their rise to the top of German football and seat at Europe's top table was EARNED. I put the word in bold block capitals, because it's the key word.

City, PSG and Newcastle (once they start challenging and winning things within the next 5 years) have NOT EARNED one single fucking thing they've done. The money their unearned success is founded upon hasn't been accumulated through planning well, or getting every decision right for years, or from having a great club culture/history, or having a traditionally big fanbase. It's come from scumbags pouring money in to launder their reputations (though do not let that be the distraction from the point I'm actually making) and thereby doping their clubs 100% artificially to the top. That is simply not sport, because its no achievement.

I'm an absolute broken record on this, but that's because every day I see people in here (even on a fucking Liverpool forum - the club who have lost out most to this cheating shit!) still not getting it. Still not seeing the difference between what these clubs have done and what other traditionally big clubs have done. I don't know how some people can still not see the difference and the big picture.

You might not like what Bayern do, or what Real Madrid do, or what United did under Ferguson. But they deserve 100 times more respect than anything City or PSG have done. They're literally stealing the sport and people still aren't fucking waking up to it. Sorry for the rant, but it makes me want to scream.

This.
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,218
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #170 on: Today at 12:55:59 pm »
One of those you just want to get over with to be honest.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #171 on: Today at 01:05:24 pm »
Quote from: virginiared on Today at 11:48:12 am
Been a Liverpool fan in the States since 1998. Watched every match since 2007 when they became widely available on US TV and later streaming (minus a handful of League Cup matches). Tomorrow will be my first match in person. Perhaps its my excitement for the occasion, but I am optimistic for this one. 3-2 to the Reds!
Enjoy your 1st game and lets hope you bring some luck. :)
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Teapot Bob

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #172 on: Today at 01:15:22 pm »
Looking forward to the game much more than I would've been had we not handed out the Rangers hammering. Maybe that will prove to be another false dawn. Maybe City will be too much for us - we struggle against them if we're not right on it even when our form is good, but there's just that feeling that we might have found a bit of our attacking panache again. Imagine we'll have to score more than once to take anything from the game but excited to see if we can rock their boat a little. A fast start would be nice and not conceding an early goal would be even better. Hopefully the atmosphere will be decent for more than 15 minutes. Come on you redmen!
Logged

Offline Teapot Bob

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #173 on: Today at 01:17:26 pm »
Quote from: virginiared on Today at 11:48:12 am
Been a Liverpool fan in the States since 1998. Watched every match since 2007 when they became widely available on US TV and later streaming (minus a handful of League Cup matches). Tomorrow will be my first match in person. Perhaps its my excitement for the occasion, but I am optimistic for this one. 3-2 to the Reds!

Have a great time, mate. Make lots of noise and get behind the lads  :wave
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,002
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #174 on: Today at 01:30:57 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:10:20 am
Bayern might have turned the Bundesliga into a one team league, and that's not healthy in and of itself. But at the very least, they actually built their dynasty through getting a lot of shit right for decades. Their rise to the top of German football and seat at Europe's top table was EARNED. I put the word in bold block capitals, because it's the key word.

City, PSG and Newcastle (once they start challenging and winning things within the next 5 years) have NOT EARNED one single fucking thing they've done. The money their unearned success is founded upon hasn't been accumulated through planning well, or getting every decision right for years, or from having a great club culture/history, or having a traditionally big fanbase. It's come from scumbags pouring money in to launder their reputations (though do not let that be the distraction from the point I'm actually making) and thereby doping their clubs 100% artificially to the top. That is simply not sport, because its no achievement.

I'm an absolute broken record on this, but that's because every day I see people in here (even on a fucking Liverpool forum - the club who have lost out most to this cheating shit!) still not getting it. Still not seeing the difference between what these clubs have done and what other traditionally big clubs have done. I don't know how some people can still not see the difference and the big picture.

You might not like what Bayern do, or what Real Madrid do, or what United did under Ferguson. But they deserve 100 times more respect than anything City or PSG have done. They're literally stealing the sport and people still aren't fucking waking up to it. Sorry for the rant, but it makes me want to scream.
Heh heh. Nah see while I've no intention of getting into this in depth here, as it's the wrong place for it, I'm gonna agree with the previous poster and question the practical and meaningful value of this insofar as the real world effects on football are concerned.

Sure, I can see there's a purist's ideological viewpoint about the way in which clubs derive their success and position and wealth, and as important as that might be from a ideological and moral point of view it's a red herring when the actual impact on football is concerned. In the latter sense any club with disproportionate power and position and wealth (regardless of its source) is, if not equally than on a sliding scale, bad for the game because it acts as an overpowering and insuperable exclusionary factor to sport and competition. In that regard whether a club has 'earned' their position according to some negotiable measure of acceptable conduct or not is practically meaningless. They're still a corrosive and damaging force to the notion of a competitive sport. It's quite remarkable that some US sports seem to understand this better than those in or originating from Europe.

From the point of view of 'lesser' clubs the likes of Bayern, Man Utd and even LFC are just as much a negative force with regards to the maintenance of a competitive sport as the state clubs. One of the least edifying aspects of the LFC fan reaction to City's conduct and monstering of football is the suspicion that some people are only pissed off because this one is meaningfully and negatively affecting LFC.

I appreciate this post is a bit like running into a WI tea and pulling a moonie, and as I said I've got no intention of getting into it any further here (meet me for a drink after the match one day if you want to thrash it out) but I think as an alternative viewpoint it's worth logging.

tl;dr: City are bad, bad, bad. But other disproportionately powerful clubs don't get off scott free
« Last Edit: Today at 01:34:28 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #175 on: Today at 02:13:01 pm »
Quote from: virginiared on Today at 11:48:12 am
Been a Liverpool fan in the States since 1998. Watched every match since 2007 when they became widely available on US TV and later streaming (minus a handful of League Cup matches). Tomorrow will be my first match in person. Perhaps its my excitement for the occasion, but I am optimistic for this one. 3-2 to the Reds!

Enjoy.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,211
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #176 on: Today at 02:26:10 pm »
Quote from: virginiared on Today at 11:48:12 am
Been a Liverpool fan in the States since 1998. Watched every match since 2007 when they became widely available on US TV and later streaming (minus a handful of League Cup matches). Tomorrow will be my first match in person. Perhaps its my excitement for the occasion, but I am optimistic for this one. 3-2 to the Reds!

I hope you enjoy your first game, and that you are right about the result. I'd settle for that.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #177 on: Today at 02:57:20 pm »
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein·2m
🚨 Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate doubtful for Man City. 23yo France intl the latest #LFC injury concern with muscle problem. Issue said to be minor but missed training on Friday & wont be risked if unfit. W/ @JamesPearceLFC@TheAthleticUK#LIVMCI
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,440
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #178 on: Today at 03:03:03 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 02:57:20 pm
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein·2m
🚨 Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate doubtful for Man City. 23yo France intl the latest #LFC injury concern with muscle problem. Issue said to be minor but missed training on Friday & wont be risked if unfit. W/ @JamesPearceLFC@TheAthleticUK#LIVMCI

Massive blow, we might play Milner at RB due to this  :(
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,179
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #179 on: Today at 03:05:41 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 02:57:20 pm
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein·2m
🚨 Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate doubtful for Man City. 23yo France intl the latest #LFC injury concern with muscle problem. Issue said to be minor but missed training on Friday & wont be risked if unfit. W/ @JamesPearceLFC@TheAthleticUK#LIVMCI

Ffffffaaaaaaaarrrrkkk. Just a little bit of luck with injuries would be nice
Logged

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #180 on: Today at 03:06:03 pm »
Bad news Ornstein :/


Well that would be disappointing. Feels like wed be able to continue a nice groove with Ibou at the cb and Joe on the right. Well lets see before we take that hit.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #181 on: Today at 03:12:10 pm »
I'd rather play Fabinho usually than Nat against these. Nat isn't the quickest but neither is Fabinho lately. Not sure what else we can do other than choose one of the two.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #182 on: Today at 03:12:17 pm »
Guessing he's out otherwise there's little point in the article if he's suddenly playing tomorrow. Would rather move Fabinho back, he was great at CB when played there, just we had so many injuries everywhere it wasn't worth ruining our midfield to try and fix CB in the end. Not ideal but better than trying something we know doesn't work.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,184
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #183 on: Today at 03:18:19 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 03:12:10 pm
I'd rather play Fabinho usually than Nat against these. Nat isn't the quickest but neither is Fabinho lately. Not sure what else we can do other than choose one of the two.

Maybe Fab can make his long awaited LFC debut at right back.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,981
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #184 on: Today at 03:20:50 pm »
I mean, that pretty much could be the injury that costs us the game.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,211
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #185 on: Today at 03:21:55 pm »
Can we wait and see if he is definitely out first?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,304
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #186 on: Today at 03:38:20 pm »
Never know a team to get so many injuries.

Its fucking insane.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 