Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm  (Read 4776 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 09:37:01 pm »
Weirdly, without no reasoning at all, I actually think will do well here... maybe it is the beer.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 09:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:53:14 am
The last time he lost at Anfield was the last game I went to (Liverpool 3-0 Southampton, November 2017).

Fear not, Im not going tomorrow.
Please don't turn up on Sunday either....
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 09:51:32 pm
Please don't turn up on Sunday either....

I like to get there early.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:53:37 pm
Why?


we have had one look at it and the squad doesnt look built for 4-4-2. I quite like the thought of Elliot and Carvalho as advanced play making wide mids, but Jota there or Salah is wasting them. Diaz could do it, but yeah, the squads got bought and payed for for wide forwards, not really 4-4-2.

Edit, I mean in general, but I realise the post was refering to this game. but for me the same applies. minus Diaz.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 10:47:20 pm »
Confident about this.  Players looked sharp on Wednesday, fans will be well up for it, going for 3-1 win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 10:54:10 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:34:12 pm
we have had one look at it and the squad doesnt look built for 4-4-2. I quite like the thought of Elliot and Carvalho as advanced play making wide mids, but Jota there or Salah is wasting them. Diaz could do it, but yeah, the squads got bought and payed for for wide forwards, not really 4-4-2.

Edit, I mean in general, but I realise the post was refering to this game. but for me the same applies. minus Diaz.

We've played our last 3 matches in a 4-4-2.
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 10:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:54:10 pm
We've played our last 3 matches in a 4-4-2.

We played Arsenal with Salah and Diaz as wide forwards in a 4-2-3-1. Henderson and Thiago as the double pivot.

I think my point is that if we are going to play with a 4-4-2 who do you pick for the wide mids?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 11:16:45 pm »
Jurgen with some choice answers:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xhab3Sa5uDw
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 11:34:40 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:16:45 pm
Jurgen with some choice answers:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xhab3Sa5uDw
Top class answers from the best manager on the planet.

About time someone came out and said what he has, but hell no doubt be hounded and derided as making excuses, etc for doing so. What he has said wont change anything as for too long people have stuck their heads in the sand to convince themselves it is a level playing field and its the shortcomings of the owners.

If anything, Jurgen making public what everyone else knows, should make more people out there realise the truth and the full magnitude of what we have done over the past 5 years, but life doesnt work like that does it?

Had a few beers tonight so a bit ranty sorry/not sorry if you see what I mean!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 11:34:55 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:16:45 pm
Jurgen with some choice answers:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xhab3Sa5uDw

He's just so fucking great!

Called out the Oil States in such a nice way.
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 11:37:13 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:16:45 pm
Jurgen with some choice answers:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xhab3Sa5uDw

enjoyed that, is right but it wont make any impact
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 11:49:04 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:37:13 pm
enjoyed that, is right but it wont make any impact

The more people mention it the more it might just start too
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 11:55:09 pm »
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 11:57:35 pm »
Sadly, Kloppo is the only manager with the guts to say anything. Be nice if a few of the others would stop being cowardly stooges.

And of course Klopp is the bad guy now, oh hes whinging again  ::)  Hate the fanbases (and much of the media) in this league, absolutely stupid the lot of them. State owned clubs are bad for EVERYONE, but these blerts dont care, because they hate LFC more than they love their own clubs.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 11:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:37:13 pm
enjoyed that, is right but it wont make any impact

He is obviously spot on and it is annoying journos ask stupid questions.

They know the answers as they arent stupid but carry on acting like they are stupid
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 11:58:34 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 11:49:04 pm
The more people mention it the more it might just start too

its down to UEFA, they couldnt care less what fans think about anything

until they are accountable nothing will change

nobody is going to take to the streets because the oil clubs are ruining football, as
far as the media are concerned  its anyone but liverpool
« Reply #136 on: Today at 12:00:13 am »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 11:58:00 pm
He is obviously spot on and it is annoying journos ask stupid questions.

They know the answers as they arent stupid but carry on acting like they are stupid

it was great to see him make those comments, needed to
be said
He said it, and on here at least weve been saying it for years. Balls of steel because its against the narative and he will get shot down for crying because his team isnt winning any more, or how great guardiola is and has proved to be the best manager in the modern era leaving klopp behind now. the press pick what people think, before they start work and on their dinner breaks. I am pleased, no proud he did it because, its planted a seed at least, I hope. but the neolibrilism of football will quash it. might galvanise us and give a few others something to think about though.
« Reply #138 on: Today at 12:20:20 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:59:19 pm
We played Arsenal with Salah and Diaz as wide forwards in a 4-2-3-1. Henderson and Thiago as the double pivot.

I think my point is that if we are going to play with a 4-4-2 who do you pick for the wide mids?

We have played the same system since the first Rangers game so not sure why you are just focusing on the Arsenal game. Ideally for me it would be Jota and Elliott as the wide mids but I'm guessing it will be Jota and Salah with Nunez and Firmino up top.
« Reply #139 on: Today at 12:23:41 am »
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #140 on: Today at 12:26:50 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:20:20 am
We have played the same system since the first Rangers game so not sure why you are just focusing on the Arsenal game. Ideally for me it would be Jota and Elliott as the wide mids but I'm guessing it will be Jota and Salah with Nunez and Firmino up top.

Do you want Elliott instead of Nunez or instead of Firmino?
