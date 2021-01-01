« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm

MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Officials

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick & Adam Nunn

Fourth official: Andy Madley

VAR: Darren England  Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett


So we go into a game against our toughest opponent of the season and we are in disarray in the league. We've been playing ok in patches but we are as soft as butter in midfield and defence. Salah has been hiding in the pocket of the left full back every game. We've picked up injuries to two of our best players.....TAA and Diaz.

EDIT: I wrote the above prior to the Rangers game......what an excellent display especially in the 2nd half. Suddenly we look like our old selves. Mo showed how brilliant a finisher he is and Bobby was vintage Bobby.

I have used a photo of a boxing bell as this match feels like it's the last round of a fight where we have been 2nd best but we have one last round to get a knockout. We will need to fight for every ball and take our chances. We need to go toe to toe with City and dominate them. Give our all and leave nothing on the pitch. Once that bell rings we come out fighting for our lives. Get all 3 points and suddenly things will look much, much better. A lift in confidence will do the team the world of good.

I actually thought we played well against Arsenal but were on the wrong side of two (possibly three) poor officiating decisions. Their first goal was offside but, due to a quirk in VAR, Saka was standing in a "black hole" and VAR couldn't see him when White passed. At the time I thought it was offside and was amazed that they didn't draw the VAR lines to show that he was.......little did I know but the VAR cameras were not on Saka at the time.

The Rangers display gives us all added hope as some of the play was outstanding. Rangers are not a good team but when you go 1-0 down away from home then you have to dig deep. I thought Gomez and Konate were excellent and it was nice to see Roberston coming on.

Firmino had one of his best games for a long time and will definitely start. His ball control and composure is 2nd to none when he's on fire. For me he was Man of the Match. There's an argument to drop Nunez and put Firmino in his place but I think Bobby is best when creating for those around him........and he is a very good finisher as well. Salah's short stint on the bench seems to have woken him up and his hat-trick was world-class; almost unstoppable. If we can get Mo in similar positions then he knows where to put the ball.

Prior to the Ranger's game, I'd suggest that most of us weren't confident of getting a result against City but the 2nd half display last night changed all of that. We will obviously have a tough time and will need to be at our best but we have the players who can destroy any team.

There will be important battles all over the pitch and it is important that we win most of them and pick up the second ball. We have not pressed the way we normally do, our tackling has been weak and we have been slow to the loose ball. We won't get away with sloppiness against City and I still feel that we need to be a bit sharper and faster.

Up front I expect Jota, Nunez and Salah to play. All three of them are capable of dominating the defenders. Salah needs to keep Cancelo pinned back and Jota needs to do the same on the other wing. Nunez is well capable of having a great game and he will need to fight for every ball and pressurise their defence. Firmino will play as he gives us something that none of the other players give. He can score and is cool under pressure.

I'm not sure who will play in midfield. I think we will start with Thiago and either Fabinho or Henderson but all will probably feature sometime in the game. Elliott had a great game against Rangers and may come on or maybe it will be Milner depending on how the game goes.

Our backs have been ok at times this year but sometimes we are prone to play like the Keystone Kops. Gomez at right back feels right for me and he had a good game yesterday. Obviously the centre backs are going to need to watch Haaland and not let him get any chances otherwise he'll score. Cut out the supply to him and we will have a good chance of winning. Konate is well capable of dealing with Haaland but we will need to focus and concentrate all match. Gomez and Konate are two players who can defend well and both are quick.

I still worry that we don't get behind the ball fast enough when we lose it. It will be important that everyone defends, even the front 4.

The biggest battle for me will be against KdB. Maybe Fabinho is better at defending than Henderson and if he plays then he will need to keep KdB quiet.

Win our battles and we have a great chance. Let City run past us and it will be a tough game. I think City are slight favourites but the match could go either way and I wouldn't be surprised if we win comfortably.

If we win then I see no reason why our form won't improve dramatically and we will have a great chance of top 4 and maybe even fighting for top 2; it's going to be difficult due to the start that we have had but we are well capable of going on a long winning run.




Predicted teams:

I think Walker is out injured for them and I think Sergio Gomez's red card rules him out so City are possibly light at right back.
Cancelo may move across to the other side but we'll see.

Liverpool: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, VVD, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Firmino, Salah, Nunez, Jota
City: Ederson; Ake??, Dias, LaPorte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva; Foden, Haaland, Grealish.


Over to you guys........correct me if I have included any players who are injured etc. It's going to be a great game to watch and let's hope it's vintage Liverpool. How do you feel about Anthony Taylor refereeing this important match? Taylor loves to hand out red cards and so Thiago and Nunez better be careful. It might be important that the crowd let's Taylor know when he needs to hand out cards to the City player. Oh and what about England on VAR. The last thing we need are some poor decisions to go against us.

Who will be on their back looking at the stars at the end of the match?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Any chance King Charles is feeling unwell?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Watch this one from behind the sofa. Normally except us to hold our own in this game but to be fair we look all over the place from Midfield back.
Weird writing that I expect us to lose at Anfield,  but I'm Afraid I do. 
Early red for either haaland or kdb wouldn't go a miss.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
I dunno what to think of this game, with our defensive frailties you would think City would be putting at least 3 past us, but then we clicked as a team vs Rangers and I think the players with be on a high.

Honestly though I still think we'll lose with our current form, but it'll be a much closer game than I thought it would be a week ago.

So 3-2 to City.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Darwin Nunez hat trick incoming. You heard it here first.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Simple win will do. No stress, no mess.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Great OP

It's a tantalising prospect to challenge ourselves against the best in the league, but simultaneously a little nervy because we aren't anywhere near our best, and have a few key injuries and issues.

I think personnel is less important, and the key is the attitude. We have to come out very aggressive and try to strike early and get momentum. While they won't park the bus, I think they've learned about how to silence the crowd and take the sting out of the game against us. We have to ensure this doesn't happen. We need to start with a bit of zing and gusto and put a few heavy placeholder challenges in and let them know were aren't just going to surrender possession so easily. I'd like to see us fight a bit harder to get it back when we lose it, and be a little more precise about how we use the ball, rather than some of the speculative passing we have seen. We know what their threats are and how they will use them. Bernardo Silva will try to dictate the tempo of the game, KDB will look to drift into the half spaces in wide areas from midfield, especially during transition, and both Foden and Haaland will use their directness and pace to see if they can get at Ibou and VVD.

Lets hope we put our scoring boots on and the lads can put together a strong performance.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Come on Redmen!!
Obviously their runners from deep will be a concern, we need to be as tight as possible. There must be a chance for us with Mo and Jota linking so well, Bobby finishing again and  Inez settling.
Maybe we can do a charity shield again and blow them away for thirty minutes and upset their rhythm. Am sure the crowd will be up for it and they do concede so a narrow win to us I reckon.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
I think we will win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Come on Redmen!!
Obviously their runners from deep will be a concern, we need to be as tight as possible. There must be a chance for us with Mo and Jota linking so well, Bobby finishing again and  Inez settling.
Maybe we can do a charity shield again and blow them away for thirty minutes and upset their rhythm. Am sure the crowd will be up for it and they do concede so a narrow win to us I reckon.

Playing a highline and allowing KDB/Silva to do slide rule passes between our defenders will be our undoing if we let it happen.

If God is a good man/woman it will be Nunez who scores the goal that wins it for us.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
I think we will win.

You lied to us all last week when you said wed get a result against Arsenal. I believed you but never again.

Fool me once and all that
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
4-4-2

Gomez-Konate-VvD-Robertson
Elliot-Hendo-Thiago-Jota
Firmino-Salah

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
I don't expect anything out of this but at least there's a few players who might take some confidence out of the Rangers game going into this.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Anthony Taylor? Really?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
We are winning this.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Hope we see Salah up top and Elliott right midfield, which means Nunez or Bobby on the bench.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
4-4-2

Gomez-Konate-VvD-Robertson
Elliot-Hendo-Thiago-Jota
Firmino-Salah

Henderson?!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Henderson?!

Think he'll go with Henderson too.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Think he'll go with Henderson too.

I wouldn't be surprised if he goes with Henderson-Fabinho-Thiago
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Think we'll play really well but the way the season is going probably get punished by a dodgy decision or fluke deflection. 3 league games in 6 days is a massive chance to get going though, 7 points and it'll feel like we are getting somewhere.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
I wouldn't be surprised if he goes with Henderson-Fabinho-Thiago

We've just won 7-1 away playing 442, there's no chance we go with a different formation on the weekend.  Unless you think Henderson as the right midfielder?  Which would be a really bad move.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Its that rat Bernardo Silva Im weirdly most worried about in that one. Hes a clever little bastard and his runs between the lines are what weve been really bad at dealing with so far.

Would love Konate to outmuscle Haaland but even if we can limit his touches, well need to be much improved to deal with whats behind him.

On the positive side, most of our forwards feel in good form, even Jota who hasnt been scoring, has been contributing. They are missing one or two in defence and their ugly playmaker in goal struggles to save anything in target. Reminds me of myself at 5 a side when Ive done my 5 minutes in goal so let a cheap one in to swap with someone else.

Play badly and this could be a nightmare. Play well and who knows. Im not so arsed about the table if we lose. I think we have a couple of green shoots of recovery and once this game is out of the way well start to improve. If we can improve before this game, even better.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
We've just won 7-1 away playing 442, there's no chance we go with a different formation on the weekend.  Unless you think Henderson as the right midfielder?  Which would be a really bad move.

4-4-2 means less control, which will happen against City regardless, and more chance to counter attack using the width and length of the pitch. The formation suits the players available to us and the opposition we are playing IMO.

Henderson doesn't have the legs to play RM these days and with Gomez a more defensive minded RB we could do with Elliot's spark out there. Think Klopp will do what he has done with the last couple of games - start Hendo and sub him around the 60min mark.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Thanks OP

We have won 2, drawn 1, lost 1 in the last 4 games....and the 4 games before that.
I am hoping we see a turning in that and a great point to start would be on Sunday

City should win. That's the story that has been written already..
We shouldn't need much to get up for this.

We've got to play smart, take our chances and not be wasteful on the ball as this is a team that can do a lot of damage in very few movements up the pitch.
But they are a bit soft at the back and we'll definitely cause them problems.

I like Gomez at right back, he seems solid. I did wonder whether Klopp would throw Milner in there but then remembered his last few appearances against them haven't been great.

I think we should start Bobby...he's on form and always causes them issues. With Jota and Salah. 4-3-3..it's familiar and they all know where they should be. Hopefully robbo comes back into it..use Nunez as a wildcard later

Don't go a goal down Liverpool.
Take the lead and fucking keep it!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
I don't think I've predicted a poor result on a pre-match thread in ages. However, I can't help but do it here. We really turned it on against Rangers during the second half but the first half was still poor. Let's face it, we've been fairly poor all season long especially in the Premier League. Defensive mistakes, a midfield you can just waltz through and at times odd tactics haven't helped. I don't expect us to just suddenly change that and against Man City of all teams. I think the best we can hope for is Haaland and City somehow having a bad day and us getting a point, but I just don't see it.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Id go 4-3-3 with Jota through the middle and dropping off with Nunez off the left but quite narrow.

I dont really want to play Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho but i reckon they play and if so we them to be really switched on, disciplined and risk averse.

So glad Robertson is back. Tsimikas would have been ripped apart.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Think he'll go with Henderson too.

I guess he might. But I cant think why anyone would think it was a good idea if Fabinho is available.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Henderson and Fabinho are always so poor against this lot. Too cumbersome against their midfield. Only Gini, Thiago, and Keita have shown up against them in recent years. Will need a massive game from Thiago with help from Firmino if we are to get something from this.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Yeah Fabinho was shit when he howitzered one in the other season
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Christ im nervous already
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
I want us angry and hungry for this one.
Ready to break legs and crack skulls for every loose ball.
Bobby is the key to rip them apart.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Anthony Taylor? Really?

Its a joke how manc refs always get to referee the games against us against city/United.

 Most big games we play seems to either involve Taylor or that other c*nt Tierney
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Christ im nervous already

Im not nervous as such. I was nervous when we went their last April with the title on the line. Lets face it, a defeat here isnt going to be the one result that ruins our season. And even a win, while great will only help us in the top 4 chat.

I have some trepidation in case they smash us but even then, I think Id get over it. Feels like a bit of a free hit for us and no one really expects much from us so hoping we can somehow turn that to advantage.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
thanks OP

the rangers result can only do good for overall confidence both in the squad and the fans - but rangers? man city? you do the math

always behind the team - yes it is possible to be critical and not want to burn anfield to the ground y'know

hopefully the lads will do us proud and we can kick-start our season - well maybe not kick-start as such but getting the rest of the team behind klopps car all pushing him along as he bump-starts the anfield engine once again

...as long as no-one over exerts themselves and pulls a hammy doing that  :wave
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
I'm torn on how we approach this, the midfield didn't function particularly well against Rangers, we just tired them out and then tore them apart. City won't tire, and if Scott fucking Arfield can ghost into shooting positions then playing that way against de Bruyne, Silva and Foden would be suicide. It feels at times like our midfield still plays like a 4-3-3 but with a gap that shifts from side to side.

I wonder if we'll switch to a 4-3-3 and hope that the occasion will get a high level of intensity out of the players, like the charity shield did.

Alternatively, we could go with something more like a 4-2-2-2 with Salah and Nunez up top since Salah likes to pull into the right channel and Nunez the left, then break on them a lot since Walker is out and so they might struggle with our pace.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
"It's not the despair. I can take the despair. It's the hope I can't stand."

Fuck it, bring them on. You'd expect them to beat us really, and I don't think I've said that going into a game at Anfield in an extremely long time about any side at all. But you never know do you. That's why footballs such an addiction. It won't be a disaster if we lose in the grand scheme of things, but it's hard to deny that a win could change the course of the season.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Oh look, a Mancunian ref. what a not very big surprise.

Anyway, apart from the obvious scam, plus our ongoing league form, this is not a game that I particularly look forward to this season. Really is pretty much anyone's game though on the day, big win in CL will not have dented anyone's confidence so hope we can get a point, at least.
