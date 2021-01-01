« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm  (Read 471 times)

MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
Officials

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick & Adam Nunn

Fourth official: Andy Madley

VAR: Darren England  Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett


So we go into a game against our toughest opponent of the season and we are in disarray in the league. We've been playing ok in patches but we are as soft as butter in midfield and defence. Salah has been hiding in the pocket of the left full back every game. We've picked up injuries to two of our best players.....TAA and Diaz.

EDIT: I wrote the above prior to the Rangers game......what an excellent display especially in the 2nd half. Suddenly we look like our old selves. Mo showed how brilliant a finisher he is and Bobby was vintage Bobby.

I have used a photo of a boxing bell as this match feels like it's the last round of a fight where we have been 2nd best but we have one last round to get a knockout. We will need to fight for every ball and take our chances. We need to go toe to toe with City and dominate them. Give our all and leave nothing on the pitch. Once that bell rings we come out fighting for our lives. Get all 3 points and suddenly things will look much, much better. A lift in confidence will do the team the world of good.

I actually thought we played well against Arsenal but were on the wrong side of two (possibly three) poor officiating decisions. Their first goal was offside but, due to a quirk in VAR, Saka was standing in a "black hole" and VAR couldn't see him when White passed. At the time I thought it was offside and was amazed that they didn't draw the VAR lines to show that he was.......little did I know but the VAR cameras were not on Saka at the time.

The Rangers display gives us all added hope as some of the play was outstanding. Rangers are not a good team but when you go 1-0 down away from home then you have to dig deep. I thought Gomez and Konate were excellent and it was nice to see Roberston coming on.

Firmino had one of his best games for a long time and will definitely start. His ball control and composure is 2nd to none when he's on fire. For me he was Man of the Match. There's an argument to drop Nunez and put Firmino in his place but I think Bobby is best when creating for those around him........and he is a very good finisher as well. Salah's short stint on the bench seems to have woken him up and his hat-trick was world-class; almost unstoppable. If we can get Mo in similar positions then he knows where to put the ball.

Prior to the Ranger's game, I'd suggest that most of us weren't confident of getting a result against City but the 2nd half display last night changed all of that. We will obviously have a tough time and will need to be at our best but we have the players who can destroy any team.

There will be important battles all over the pitch and it is important that we win most of them and pick up the second ball. We have not pressed the way we normally do, our tackling has been weak and we have been slow to the loose ball. We won't get away with sloppiness against City and I still feel that we need to be a bit sharper and faster.

Up front I expect Jota, Nunez and Salah to play. All three of them are capable of dominating the defenders. Salah needs to keep Cancelo pinned back and Jota needs to do the same on the other wing. Nunez is well capable of having a great game and he will need to fight for every ball and pressurise their defence. Firmino will play as he gives us something that none of the other players give. He can score and is cool under pressure.

I'm not sure who will play in midfield. I think we will start with Thiago and either Fabinho or Henderson but all will probably feature sometime in the game. Elliott had a great game against Rangers and may come on or maybe it will be Milner depending on how the game goes.

Our backs have been ok at times this year but sometimes we are prone to play like the Keystone Kops. Gomez at right back feels right for me and he had a good game yesterday. Obviously the centre backs are going to need to watch Haaland and not let him get any chances otherwise he'll score. Cut out the supply to him and we will have a good chance of winning. Konate is well capable of dealing with Haaland but we will need to focus and concentrate all match. Gomez and Konate are two players who can defend well and both are quick.

I still worry that we don't get behind the ball fast enough when we lose it. It will be important that everyone defends, even the front 4.

The biggest battle for me will be against KdB. Maybe Fabinho is better at defending than Henderson and if he plays then he will need to keep KdB quiet.

Win our battles and we have a great chance. Let City run past us and it will be a tough game. I think City are slight favourites but the match could go either way and I wouldn't be surprised if we win comfortably.

If we win then I see no reason why our form won't improve dramatically and we will have a great chance of top 4 and maybe even fighting for top 2; it's going to be difficult due to the start that we have had but we are well capable of going on a long winning run.




Predicted teams:

I think Walker is out injured for them and I think Sergio Gomez's red card rules him out so City are possibly light at right back.
Cancelo may move across to the other side but we'll see.

Liverpool: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, VVD, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Firmino, Salah, Nunez, Jota
City: Ederson; Ake??, Dias, LaPorte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva; Foden, Haaland, Grealish.


Over to you guys........correct me if I have included any players who are injured etc. It's going to be a great game to watch and let's hope it's vintage Liverpool. How do you feel about Anthony Taylor refereeing this important match? Taylor loves to hand out red cards and so Thiago and Nunez better be careful. It might be important that the crowd let's Taylor know when he needs to hand out cards to the City player. Oh and what about England on VAR. The last thing we need are some poor decisions to go against us.

Who will be on their back looking at the stars at the end of the match?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:13:10 am »
Any chance King Charles is feeling unwell?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:17:20 am »
Watch this one from behind the sofa. Normally except us to hold our own in this game but to be fair we look all over the place from Midfield back.
Weird writing that I expect us to lose at Anfield,  but I'm Afraid I do. 
Early red for either haaland or kdb wouldn't go a miss.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:29:50 am »
I dunno what to think of this game, with our defensive frailties you would think City would be putting at least 3 past us, but then we clicked as a team vs Rangers and I think the players with be on a high.

Honestly though I still think we'll lose with our current form, but it'll be a much closer game than I thought it would be a week ago.

So 3-2 to City.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:31:24 am »
Darwin Nunez hat trick incoming. You heard it here first.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:43:58 am »
Simple win will do. No stress, no mess.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:12:14 am »
Great OP

It's a tantalising prospect to challenge ourselves against the best in the league, but simultaneously a little nervy because we aren't anywhere near our best, and have a few key injuries and issues.

I think personnel is less important, and the key is the attitude. We have to come out very aggressive and try to strike early and get momentum. While they won't park the bus, I think they've learned about how to silence the crowd and take the sting out of the game against us. We have to ensure this doesn't happen. We need to start with a bit of zing and gusto and put a few heavy placeholder challenges in and let them know were aren't just going to surrender possession so easily. I'd like to see us fight a bit harder to get it back when we lose it, and be a little more precise about how we use the ball, rather than some of the speculative passing we have seen. We know what their threats are and how they will use them. Bernardo Silva will try to dictate the tempo of the game, KDB will look to drift into the half spaces in wide areas from midfield, especially during transition, and both Foden and Haaland will use their directness and pace to see if they can get at Ibou and VVD.

Lets hope we put our scoring boots on and the lads can put together a strong performance.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:08:21 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Obviously their runners from deep will be a concern, we need to be as tight as possible. There must be a chance for us with Mo and Jota linking so well, Bobby finishing again and  Inez settling.
Maybe we can do a charity shield again and blow them away for thirty minutes and upset their rhythm. Am sure the crowd will be up for it and they do concede so a narrow win to us I reckon.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:13:00 am »
I think we will win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:19:55 am »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 07:08:21 am
Come on Redmen!!
Obviously their runners from deep will be a concern, we need to be as tight as possible. There must be a chance for us with Mo and Jota linking so well, Bobby finishing again and  Inez settling.
Maybe we can do a charity shield again and blow them away for thirty minutes and upset their rhythm. Am sure the crowd will be up for it and they do concede so a narrow win to us I reckon.

Playing a highline and allowing KDB/Silva to do slide rule passes between our defenders will be our undoing if we let it happen.

If God is a good man/woman it will be Nunez who scores the goal that wins it for us.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:32:28 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:13:00 am
I think we will win.

You lied to us all last week when you said wed get a result against Arsenal. I believed you but never again.

Fool me once and all that
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:41:43 am »
4-4-2

Gomez-Konate-VvD-Robertson
Elliot-Hendo-Thiago-Jota
Firmino-Salah

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Manchester City- League, Sun 16 Oct @ 4:30pm
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:43:34 am »
I don't expect anything out of this but at least there's a few players who might take some confidence out of the Rangers game going into this.
