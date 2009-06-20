« previous next »
Author Topic: BASS  (Read 3361 times)

Offline Ziltoid

Re: BASS
« Reply #40 on: December 6, 2022, 02:45:42 pm »
Just for the first 1:30

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AKIc20Liw3c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AKIc20Liw3c</a>
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: BASS
« Reply #41 on: December 17, 2022, 01:44:49 am »

Some People Are Crazy-John Martyn

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DjWbf1PrqMk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DjWbf1PrqMk</a>
Offline Victor

Re: BASS
« Reply #42 on: December 19, 2022, 12:10:09 am »
Have to mention Joy Division/New Order .. if anyone needs a mention in this thread its Peter Hook
Offline ToneLa

Re: BASS
« Reply #43 on: October 25, 2024, 10:24:31 pm »
Rourke, Power, Deal, McCartney (it is great analysing Macca purely as a bassist), Stu Cook, Greenwood, Burnel, Simonon, Hanley

^ some punters I was thinking of when I decided I need the bass

I even went to Manchester to look at basses

:D Ringing up Curly's and the fella is like "we have a bass, in the window"

I didn't get to do the Fishin Net bassline in a shop, then

I listen to Dr Dick's Dub Shack while I work, and have done for the past three years, give or take a couple of days, so I am feelin, like, dub and reggae

If you want a bass fix

None finer, my low-frequency lovin friends

https://drdicksdubshack.com/


Not buying new strings yet for my 1991 Japanese Fender Precision. I have some ideas but I wanna know her first like

Before the inevitable dirty weekend of tryin every song I know

Will play durin our matches when they're on the telly. Underrated technique. Your emotions go, n that.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: BASS
« Reply #44 on: October 28, 2024, 09:36:40 pm »
Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit (Official Music Video)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/hTWKbfoikeg?si=IGPnODTR_pRYjAQm" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/hTWKbfoikeg?si=IGPnODTR_pRYjAQm</a>

David Bowie - Ashes To Ashes (Official Video)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/HyMm4rJemtI?si=fVTEpyePg-AYdnG2" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/HyMm4rJemtI?si=fVTEpyePg-AYdnG2</a>

David Bowie - Ashes To Ashes (Bass Cover) (Play Along Tabs In Video)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NhPZUJFC2LE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NhPZUJFC2LE</a>

Loads of covers in here:-

https://www.youtube.com/@CoverSolutions

Offline bradders1011

Re: BASS
« Reply #45 on: November 1, 2024, 09:23:59 pm »
They've got it on cask in the Swan and Railway in Wigan, really well kept.
Offline kezzy

Re: BASS
« Reply #46 on: November 1, 2024, 09:33:06 pm »
A song called Young Mans Mystery by a band called Out of the Ordinary.  Fuckin great bass line. No videos so youd have to check it out on Spotify or ITunes.
Offline joe buck

Re: BASS
« Reply #47 on: November 9, 2024, 02:37:19 pm »
jj burnel -nice n sleazy
jah wobble -pubic image the song
peter hook -Age of concent
roger waters-pompeii Echos
sting -The beds too big
youth-Turn to red
Tina Waymouth-Slippery People
Offline Zeppelin

Re: BASS
« Reply #48 on: November 9, 2024, 03:35:10 pm »
Some great bass playing in this

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yfORoQIqB3E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yfORoQIqB3E</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #49 on: November 10, 2024, 03:18:25 am »
anyone know what that style of bass is called in the AShes To Ashes video? Im looking at a bass to buy and the first one I liked the look of with that look of is the Cirrus 5 Peavey. Seeing that style / look everywhere now and Im wondering if its based on an artist etc? Fucking love it to be honest. Heres the one I actually want

IMG-2452" border="0
IMG-2451" border="0
IMG-2450" border="0
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: BASS
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:57:59 am »
Nice to have it broken down like this.

Head Over Heels - Tears for Fears

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H8PGUGf6vbY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H8PGUGf6vbY</a>
Online jambutty

Re: BASS
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 12:05:46 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pqashW66D7o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pqashW66D7o</a>

Jaco.

That is all.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: BASS
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 01:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 13, 2022, 01:18:41 am

Joni Mitchell-Don Juan's Reckless Daughter (Fretless Bass-Jaco Pastorious)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vzGHOucTxY8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vzGHOucTxY8</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 03:42:04 pm »
  Michael Jackson - P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/1ZZQuj6htF4&amp;si=KQzXw8AnTHMVshyR" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/1ZZQuj6htF4&amp;si=KQzXw8AnTHMVshyR</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 03:54:45 pm »
    Ndugu and The Chocolate Jam Co - Shadow Dancin
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/QlQiGjpXkrA&amp;si=hlvY5EMeic4CGqN0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/QlQiGjpXkrA&amp;si=hlvY5EMeic4CGqN0</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 04:01:31 pm »
  D Train - Youre The One For Me
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/QWmteg9guoo&amp;si=vc1GiiHgWE9MdpVf" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/QWmteg9guoo&amp;si=vc1GiiHgWE9MdpVf</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 04:07:26 pm »
  UB40 - Food For Thought
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/mOBZ6ygWk7I&amp;si=AIX_GvH4YYdxlHY0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/mOBZ6ygWk7I&amp;si=AIX_GvH4YYdxlHY0</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 04:13:22 pm »
  Aaron Neville - Hercules
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/NGGRi2CEFu8&amp;si=VqemTIiVzauvq3y1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/NGGRi2CEFu8&amp;si=VqemTIiVzauvq3y1</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 04:20:31 pm »
  James Brown - Blind Man Can See It       
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/mXGU401NTwg&amp;si=_MiqT4MYqtTwGRrS" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/mXGU401NTwg&amp;si=_MiqT4MYqtTwGRrS</a>
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: BASS
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 04:22:09 pm »
Paul McCartney's All My Loving bass line was well before its time, and the fact he sang lead vocals while playing it speaks volumes.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XAMP5FBD4Eg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XAMP5FBD4Eg</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 04:23:54 pm »
       Nat Adderly  - Rise Sally, Rise   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7nKUmOSPHsk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7nKUmOSPHsk</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 05:32:21 pm »
Bass player Charles Berthoud Covers System Of A Downs - Chop Suey
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K2MFJpkTAZY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K2MFJpkTAZY</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 05:34:32 pm »
.and Beat It
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gA6LmxAYrZ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gA6LmxAYrZ0</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 06:14:59 pm »
  Charles Berthoud Slapping A 360 SPINNING GUITAR Sounds CRAZY
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MxMxqZv4910" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MxMxqZv4910</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 08:46:36 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2Cibog5NIpQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2Cibog5NIpQ</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 09:44:25 pm »
  Buddy Guy - One Room Country Shack
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lAiW-nLzFDo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lAiW-nLzFDo</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 09:55:06 pm »
  Samuel Jonathan Johnson - My Music   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BJUQt0W4U6U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BJUQt0W4U6U</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 10:04:02 pm »
  TINARIWEN - ISLEGH TAGHRAM TIFHAMAM   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DJbr0W8_X0k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DJbr0W8_X0k</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 10:15:47 pm »
    Hank Garland - Doll Dance
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FCeucp34hxQ&amp;t=50s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FCeucp34hxQ&amp;t=50s</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 10:24:38 pm »
  Lefty Frizzell - Travellin' Blues   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FNteJsGMDVw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FNteJsGMDVw</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 10:45:09 pm »
  Eddie Kendricks - Son of Sagittarius     
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DF1atP0Ik5M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DF1atP0Ik5M</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 11:10:46 pm »
  Muddy waters - I Cant Be Satisfied
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dGp-zQq2HZ0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dGp-zQq2HZ0</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 11:55:58 pm »
  Atlantic Starr - Stand Up
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h_AGb0C151s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h_AGb0C151s</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #73 on: Today at 12:16:29 am »
  Imagination - Just An Illusion
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uY4cVhXxW64" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uY4cVhXxW64</a>

  Imagination - Music And Lights
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4iqevB7TNlQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4iqevB7TNlQ</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #74 on: Today at 12:19:51 am »
  The Gap Band - You Dropped A Bomb On Me
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/17lkdqoLt44" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/17lkdqoLt44</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #75 on: Today at 12:31:12 am »
  The System - You Are In My System
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Xvwk64uBNMs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Xvwk64uBNMs</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #76 on: Today at 12:37:23 am »
  Jimmy Ruffin - What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted   
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cQywZYoGB1g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cQywZYoGB1g</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
« Reply #77 on: Today at 12:47:45 am »
  The Staple Singers - A Hard Rains Gonna Fall
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MrfcxBaaERs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MrfcxBaaERs</a>
