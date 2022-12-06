« previous next »
Offline Ziltoid

Re: BASS
December 6, 2022, 02:45:42 pm
Just for the first 1:30

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AKIc20Liw3c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AKIc20Liw3c</a>
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: BASS
December 17, 2022, 01:44:49 am

Some People Are Crazy-John Martyn

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DjWbf1PrqMk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DjWbf1PrqMk</a>
Offline Victor

Re: BASS
December 19, 2022, 12:10:09 am
Have to mention Joy Division/New Order .. if anyone needs a mention in this thread its Peter Hook
Offline ToneLa

Re: BASS
October 25, 2024, 10:24:31 pm
Rourke, Power, Deal, McCartney (it is great analysing Macca purely as a bassist), Stu Cook, Greenwood, Burnel, Simonon, Hanley

^ some punters I was thinking of when I decided I need the bass

I even went to Manchester to look at basses

:D Ringing up Curly's and the fella is like "we have a bass, in the window"

I didn't get to do the Fishin Net bassline in a shop, then

I listen to Dr Dick's Dub Shack while I work, and have done for the past three years, give or take a couple of days, so I am feelin, like, dub and reggae

If you want a bass fix

None finer, my low-frequency lovin friends

https://drdicksdubshack.com/


Not buying new strings yet for my 1991 Japanese Fender Precision. I have some ideas but I wanna know her first like

Before the inevitable dirty weekend of tryin every song I know

Will play durin our matches when they're on the telly. Underrated technique. Your emotions go, n that.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: BASS
October 28, 2024, 09:36:40 pm
Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit (Official Music Video)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/hTWKbfoikeg?si=IGPnODTR_pRYjAQm" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/hTWKbfoikeg?si=IGPnODTR_pRYjAQm</a>

David Bowie - Ashes To Ashes (Official Video)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/HyMm4rJemtI?si=fVTEpyePg-AYdnG2" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/HyMm4rJemtI?si=fVTEpyePg-AYdnG2</a>

David Bowie - Ashes To Ashes (Bass Cover) (Play Along Tabs In Video)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NhPZUJFC2LE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NhPZUJFC2LE</a>

Loads of covers in here:-

https://www.youtube.com/@CoverSolutions

Offline bradders1011

Re: BASS
November 1, 2024, 09:23:59 pm
They've got it on cask in the Swan and Railway in Wigan, really well kept.
Offline kezzy

Re: BASS
November 1, 2024, 09:33:06 pm
A song called Young Mans Mystery by a band called Out of the Ordinary.  Fuckin great bass line. No videos so youd have to check it out on Spotify or ITunes.
Offline joe buck

Re: BASS
Yesterday at 02:37:19 pm
jj burnel -nice n sleazy
jah wobble -pubic image the song
peter hook -Age of concent
roger waters-pompeii Echos
sting -The beds too big
youth-Turn to red
Tina Waymouth-Slippery People
Offline Zeppelin

Re: BASS
Yesterday at 03:35:10 pm
Some great bass playing in this

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yfORoQIqB3E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yfORoQIqB3E</a>
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: BASS
Today at 03:18:25 am
anyone know what that style of bass is called in the AShes To Ashes video? Im looking at a bass to buy and the first one I liked the look of with that look of is the Cirrus 5 Peavey. Seeing that style / look everywhere now and Im wondering if its based on an artist etc? Fucking love it to be honest. Heres the one I actually want

IMG-2452" border="0
IMG-2451" border="0
IMG-2450" border="0
