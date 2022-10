Norman Watt-Roy)

It took me many years to realise that for most of the music that I liked, the bass guitar was often what made it stood out. Lying, sometimes quietly in the background setting the tempo, sometimes out there at the front. A thread to celebrate the under appreciated Bass, guitar or otherwise.Here are a few to startIan Dury and the Blockheads-Hit Me With Your Rythym Stick (Stevie Wonder-I Wish (Nathan Watts)Turin Brakes-96 (Eddie Myer, cool as fuck)Calexico-Quattro (Joey Burns-Upright Bass, sparse)Joni Mitchell-Don Juan's Reckless Daughter (Fretless Bass-Jaco Pastorious)