Author Topic: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87  (Read 14975 times)

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 07:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 05:05:33 pm
For Ferdinand I'd say that it's absolutely justified too.

How much shit have we given him over his comments about Utd, the Ole one especially? Of course he'd want us to fail and be disappointed when we don't!

It wasn't just the Liverpool fans giving him stick over his Ole drooling, all opposition fans joined in the fun on social media. Ferdinand would have celebrated exactly the same way last night regardless. It's what they do. Join Manchester United & you're immediately paranoid over everything regarding to LFC. He's a case in point.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 07:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:32:43 pm
It wasn't just the Liverpool fans giving him stick over his Ole drooling, all opposition fans joined in the fun on social media. Ferdinand would have celebrated exactly the same way last night regardless. It's what they do. Join Manchester United & you're immediately paranoid over everything regarding to LFC. He's a case in point.

Exactly, and as Fromula has pointed out he was one of the ringleaders of their team singing" without killing anyone" after one of their triumphs.
How any liverpool fan can claim his level of hatred is normal is beyond me because  there's no reference point to any ex liverpool player either celebrating  a meaningless goal against United in a similar  fashion, or singing a deeply offensive song after a victory.

He's a prick. And more of a prick than the likes of ratboy and Scholes because he's just someone who happened to sign for them because of money. At least they came through the ranks at United.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:02:43 pm by didi shamone »
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 08:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:20:37 pm
 

It was this site,http://ht.freestreams-live1.com/football-streamz5/. I clicked on the one that said "Liverpool Feed".First time i've tried it, might see if it works again with arsenal later.

Cool, thanks for that
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 10:04:45 pm »
Been wondering about the combos for Abu Dhabi all day. Has to be between these two for me

Mo-Bobby-Jota
Darwin

Elliott-Bobby-Jota
-Mo-
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 10:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:44:15 pm
Scotland's Shame.  :tosser

Half price hooligans.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 11:27:06 pm »
Posts seem to be disappearing from this thread, very strange.  Several posts between 8pm and 10 pm today lost.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:47:43 pm by andy07 »
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #486 on: Today at 12:33:36 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 01:31:52 pm
Not for me. Maybe if it was the final.
Did we ever see an ex red losing it and banging on a window with both hands when United conceded a goal?

This is it in a nutshell for me. Never happens the other way around. Darling club United would never be treated like that. All for banter, Liverpool fc though.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #487 on: Today at 12:35:48 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:21:13 pm
Hope none of those are going to Naples soon. They'll be coming home in body bags.

Anyway. Fucking 9-1 over both games and we could have scored a few more at Anfield. No wonder they gave us Eurovision.

They're not getting any away tickets I don't think, as Napoli didn't get any for the Ibrox match. I guess some could still travel though, the match is in half term after all.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #488 on: Today at 12:37:05 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 12:33:36 pm
This is it in a nutshell for me. Never happens the other way around. Darling club United would never be treated like that. All for banter, Liverpool fc though.

Uniteds game last night had Scholes and some other United dullard on.

At half time they were funereal, could have done with someone like Fowler to liven them up.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #489 on: Today at 01:31:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Yesterday at 09:20:33 am
  :-X
Why are they all holding their mics during the match?
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #490 on: Today at 01:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:31:02 pm
Why are they all holding their mics during the match?

probably are recording other segments during the game - but oddly it also seems like they are watching the game too.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #491 on: Today at 01:47:09 pm »
Not sure if posted, but this Combined 11 by Alan Hutton. :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

« Last Edit: Today at 01:48:45 pm by RedSince86 »
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #492 on: Today at 01:48:37 pm »
Wonder if there would even be a single Rangers player that would get into our squad, let alone bench, let alone starting XI.
