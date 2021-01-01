« previous next »
CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #400 on: Today at 07:20:05 am
First half, Rangers flew at us and pressed quite hard - it turned it into quite a scrappy game which was very disjointed which is why I feel some were saying we were shit on here.

For me it was just not a good game of football in the first half, but I said to the lads I was watching it with that it was noticeable that we were pressed, more often than not we moved the ball a lot quicker and more precisely than weve seen all season. As the half went on, this was noticeable and was almost like wed finally woken up and were at the races again. Second half proved it. We got better as the game went on.

Dont diss the opposition here either if for no other reason that they were the perfect opposition that came at the perfect time for us. Could this be the much anticipated turning point? Also strongly feel that far from being cowed by the thought of playing Abu Dhabi on Sunday, the lads will actually be looking forward to it, even more so now. Time will tell of course.
Kennys from heaven:

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #401 on: Today at 07:24:33 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:31:23 am
crazy that Lewa is on the list twice

Crazier that Mike Newell is in it once.

Gah, beaten to it. :D
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #402 on: Today at 07:40:10 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:19:35 pm
How weird, it's a funny old sport at times. Outplayed by Rangers in the first half and then in the 2nd half its as if a completely different team came out. 3 shots in the first half compared to Rangers 6 then 17 in the 2nd while Rangers had 1. Only about 2.5xg so it's not like we just went off, more that we just had a lot of shots go in but you still need to be able to take the shots.

As far as bedwetters, that first half performance was deserving of all the vitriol it received. And I honestly don't think a lot of what people thought was wrong. Just because Rangers melted in the 2nd half here and we had some good finishing shouldn't mask that against a decent team on another day the game is probably over for us by halftime.

You clearly know nothing about football and should stop posting about it.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #403 on: Today at 07:42:24 am
Well that was fun.

Would've preferred us not to concede the first goal for what seems like the 100th time, but after that we settled and controlled the game. Clinical finishing from Mo, and great that he has another new record. Happy for Nunez to score again - that'll help his confidence, and Bobby seems to have turned the clock back and is playing some lovely football. First CL goal for Harvey as well.

No new injuries, and some feel good factor to carry into the City game. Onwards and upwards.

keyop:

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #404 on: Today at 07:46:40 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:46:39 pm
I'm half tempted to go through the half time thread for a laugh (and of course note the deleted posts)


Can't be arsed though, you know who you are

Cant stand this holier than though shite

Did you think the first half performance was good?  Let me tell you something..it was abysmal
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #405 on: Today at 08:00:21 am
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 10:07:53 pm
See, there's your problem.  These are not polar opposites.  It's not an either/or condition. 

I still say, if anyone is so bothered by the half time thread, don't read it.  Has no bearing on the match whether anyone reads it or not. 
This is obviously true. But two things make this position tricky:

1. If you invest in RAWK as a forum to share views, then you are going to join a half time debate and may well point out ideas and reactions that you consider to be ranty angry nonsense.

2. If you are a regular on RAWK then you are likely to watch a lot of Liverpool and care about the team and players - seeing posters give off about players you like and a team you love can grind the gears.

The point being, why should the reationary over-cooked ranters get a forum to contribute while less angry people have to sit outside the room and not join in?
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #406 on: Today at 08:00:34 am
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 07:46:40 am
Cant stand this holier than though shite

Did you think the first half performance was good?  Let me tell you something..it was abysmal

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #407 on: Today at 08:00:49 am
Quote from: Red1976 on Today at 12:21:37 am
The last time Rangers conceded 7 goals was in 1957!  So, let the team take some credit!  I doubt that "any team in the championship would beat Rangers" - they are a better team than people give them credit for.  We were just amazing second half and very few teams could have lived with us.

This could be a turning point in our season, then again it might not. Still early in the season and no one would think there is still not work to be done on the team.  Let's wait and see.  But unless we lose to Ajax by 2 goals+ and lose to Napoli - we are through to the next round of the Champions league. So, let's take the positives!

Its only a turning point if the team suddenly get a grip of themselves and start playing like the way they can from here on out. Albeit aware that against Man City and the way they are playing we would all take a draw as a positive but the main point is if we revert back to what we were performance wise then victories like this whilst all well and good are meaningless. If it builds momentum though then yes that will be fantastic. I hate being negative as such but the way this season has panned out its been difficult pointing out the positives.

On Mo Salah, fantastic that hes gotten amongst the goals, now he needs to do that more often this season as so far he has been a passenger for the team which has hindered us. Again hopefully onwards and upwards
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #408 on: Today at 08:04:34 am
From a Celtic Forum: That's the biggest pumping I've seen since watching Richard Osman fix a puncture on his bike.

Best imagined as said by one of the characters in Still Game.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #409 on: Today at 08:04:58 am
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 07:46:40 am
Cant stand this holier than though shite

Did you think the first half performance was good?  Let me tell you something..it was abysmal
An interesting example of hyperbole here. Liverpool weren't great first half but abysmal? Such a description leaves you nowhere to go when Liverpool are genuinely awful - like the first half against Napoli. Yesterday's first half was obviously not at that level - it was disjointed and below par.

The half time thread was an angry place - understandable in the moment. But in the cold light of day most of it reads poorly and many posters probably said stuff they didn't fully mean. Which is fine.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #410 on: Today at 08:12:51 am
Sounds odd when we scored seven to pick out a CB but Konate stood out for me. Imperious in the air, quick, aggressive.  I like it a lot.

Elliot played well and Bobby was just *chef's kiss*. Salah was just ridiculous of course.

Jota has also impressed me of late with his all-round play. Even with Diaz out we look very dangerous up top.

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #411 on: Today at 08:25:14 am
I thought we managed the early Rangers press and although we were not looking great ourselves atleast we hadn't conceded. Then we conceded - not sure what went on as there was oceans of space in our middle suddenly - can't let that happen on the weekend.

But we reacted and bobby with a clever finish levelled it - he was superb, stood out on the pitch for us and then the 2nd half after he put us in front it buried them mentally. They really withered after that and we took full advantage

Salah's hattrick was phenomenal, he was playing around with their defence - i really hope it gives him a confidence boost, we definitely need more of him near the goal as that's what he can do. Opponents are afraid to get near him in the box

Great night
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #412 on: Today at 08:27:55 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:04:58 am
An interesting example of hyperbole here. Liverpool weren't great first half but abysmal? Such a description leaves you nowhere to go when Liverpool are genuinely awful - like the first half against Napoli. Yesterday's first half was obviously not at that level - it was disjointed and below par.

The half time thread was an angry place - understandable in the moment. But in the cold light of day most of it reads poorly and many posters probably said stuff they didn't fully mean. Which is fine.

If wed played like that against Napoli wed probably have been 3-0 down. These games are not a great barometer in that respect. We know our attacking players are actually doing okay and our midfield is inadequate, which I was shown last night. Getting minutes for Konate and Gomez and more confidence for Salah and Nunez is great, but IMO were still on for a hiding with our recent midfield selections.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #413 on: Today at 08:32:04 am
had to go out last night and watch roxy music in manchester - great band but bloody girlfriend booked tickets - so i couldn't watch it live but when i saw the result i thought wow great yeh it's only rangers but still a great result because 7 away goals against anyone is impressive and to add to that our hap-hazard start to this campaign i thought that'll do me...

...but reading some of the comments on here i'm wondering whether we've actually progressed or just given a shit team a good thrashing
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #414 on: Today at 08:33:17 am
Missed the game: any highlights?

Thanks
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #415 on: Today at 08:41:19 am
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #416 on: Today at 08:54:03 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:25:33 am
Crazy that Mike Newell's on that list at all
yeah, that too. ;D
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #417 on: Today at 08:54:24 am
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #418 on: Today at 08:54:52 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:42:24 am
Well that was fun.

Would've preferred us not to concede the first goal for what seems like the 100th time, but after that we settled and controlled the game. Clinical finishing from Mo, and great that he has another new record. Happy for Nunez to score again - that'll help his confidence, and Bobby seems to have turned the clock back and is playing some lovely football. First CL goal for Harvey as well.

No new injuries, and some feel good factor to carry into the City game. Onwards and upwards.



I dont get what we were doing for the first goal. We didnt start quick so its not like we were in a rush to score, but we had zero control as well so it was not like we were trying to quieten them down.

Klopp and the team deserve bags of credit for turning it around and we were really good after that but I am not having that first half, or at least first 30 minutes. Something needs to change rapidly and i dont know if its system, confidence or what.

Having said that I backed us to beat City and I am still believe that.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #419 on: Today at 08:57:36 am
Quote from: Dree on Today at 08:27:55 am
If wed played like that against Napoli wed probably have been 3-0 down. These games are not a great barometer in that respect. We know our attacking players are actually doing okay and our midfield is inadequate, which I was shown last night. Getting minutes for Konate and Gomez and more confidence for Salah and Nunez is great, but IMO were still on for a hiding with our recent midfield selections.
No problem with that at all. You've gone beyond a one-word adjective that offers little in the way of reasoning - which can grind the gears of folk who want better chat around this stuff.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #420 on: Today at 08:58:45 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:54:52 am
I dont get what we were doing for the first goal. We didnt start quick so its not like we were in a rush to score, but we had zero control as well so it was not like we were trying to quieten them down.

Klopp and the team deserve bags of credit for turning it around and we were really good after that but I am not having that first half, or at least first 30 minutes. Something needs to change rapidly and i dont know if its system, confidence or what.

Having said that I backed us to beat City and I am still believe that.

I think it's confidence, especially with Henderson and Fabinho, some of their touches looked so nervous and tentative and i think this rubbed off on Carvalho as well
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #421 on: Today at 09:02:25 am
One swallow doesn't make a summer- but it helps.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #422 on: Today at 09:05:00 am
I'm just glad we stuffed them after their fans started to think we were there for the taking. Nothing like an ice bucket of reality to hammer home the gulf in quality between you and your opponent.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #423 on: Today at 09:18:15 am
The first half performance was insipid at best, and against better quality opposition (i.e. any Premiership team) we would likely have gone into the break behind. If it is just fragile confidence, lets hope the second half performance has restored some and that we go into Sundays game in a better frame of mind. But I fear it is more than just confidence - the ease with which all opponents can just play through us like a hot knife through butter is alarming. Theres been a lot of analysis of he Rangers goal looking for someone to blame (Gomez, Henderson, Carvalho, VVD), but I see it as structural. Too often we find ourselves outnumbered in the final third, leaving players like Gomez (or Trent) having to track two runners and leaving a chasm between our two centre halves. Perhaps we need to sit a little deeper for the first 30 minutes, tracking the opponents midfield runners more diligently (who was tracking Arfield?), even if it slightly blunts our attack. Teams are coming out of the blocks quickly against us, sensing fragile confidence, so we just need to weather the storm and avoid conceding early goals. This approach probably wouldnt work on Sunday however
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #424 on: Today at 09:20:33 am
  :-X
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #425 on: Today at 09:38:39 am
Thats better but we need to continue.

Massive game on Sunday. Yes we are out of the title race but we can show the world that we are Liverpool!
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #426 on: Today at 09:40:35 am
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 09:18:15 am
Teams are coming out of the blocks quickly against us, sensing fragile confidence, so we just need to weather the storm and avoid conceding early goals.

I think this is one of the major changes this season. Most teams used to park the bus from minute one. Our midfield had time and space to try and break teams down, we completely controlled the pace of the game. They would look to counter but generally kept 10 men in their own half. Our first game against Fulham this season they got at us and gave our midfielders and defenders very little time on the ball. I don't think we were expecting it and struggled. Bar Bournemouth most teams have had a go at us in the first 20 minutes of the game and we struggle to cope. Very few teams have sat back and parked the bus. 
We need to ride the storm and then show our quality (which is something we did vs Arsenal away last season). Maybe we do need to sit deeper for the first 20 -30 minutes and let teams tire and hopefully our quality upfront comes through. Not sure what the answer is but conceding early is giving the opposition belief an making games a lot harder than they need to be.

 
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #427 on: Today at 09:46:15 am
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 09:18:15 am
The first half performance was insipid at best, and against better quality opposition (i.e. any Premiership team) we would likely have gone into the break behind. If it is just fragile confidence, lets hope the second half performance has restored some and that we go into Sundays game in a better frame of mind. But I fear it is more than just confidence - the ease with which all opponents can just play through us like a hot knife through butter is alarming. Theres been a lot of analysis of he Rangers goal looking for someone to blame (Gomez, Henderson, Carvalho, VVD), but I see it as structural. Too often we find ourselves outnumbered in the final third, leaving players like Gomez (or Trent) having to track two runners and leaving a chasm between our two centre halves. Perhaps we need to sit a little deeper for the first 30 minutes, tracking the opponents midfield runners more diligently (who was tracking Arfield?), even if it slightly blunts our attack. Teams are coming out of the blocks quickly against us, sensing fragile confidence, so we just need to weather the storm and avoid conceding early goals. This approach probably wouldnt work on Sunday however

I think its a combination of the tactics and the triggers to press are not in sync meaning we are all over the place when we lose the ball. Like you said for their goal our shape at the back went to pieces as they all pulled over to fill the space left by Kostas. Our centre halves ended up  too close on the left meaning Joe had half a pitch to cover and was caught in no mans land.i think he had to take that position due to the space he needed to marshall. Midfield was completely AWOL which left him totally exposed. Trent was never the main problem as Joe is suffering from the same issues as he faced.

It only takes one or two in the system Klopp plays for it to fall apart. Must be mentally challenging to be that switched on all the time Add in relatively new/inexperienced players and you can see where it can unravel. Like Killer says, credit where its due, the players and the management team turned it around so thats a major positive.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #428 on: Today at 09:48:37 am
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 09:20:33 am

Surprised Owen didn't join in.

Ferdinand is such a prick.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #429 on: Today at 09:50:34 am
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 07:46:40 am
Cant stand this holier than though shite

Did you think the first half performance was good?  Let me tell you something..it was abysmal

How hard is it for people to understand that when you have several injuries and you rest key players that you often get a disjointed performance? 
First half we were poor but by no means were rangers in control and I felt confident we'd up it significantly.  If not with the players on the pitch then with the world class players on the bench. The former had it won before the latter tore them apart.
Has little bearing on Sunday except  that Joe, Konate, Robbo, jota get more momentum.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #430 on: Today at 09:52:35 am
Absolutely sick of these dogshit starts but the second half felt incredibly different to most games this year. I know it's only rangers - and make no mistake they're absolutely shite - but we looked like the side of last year. I'm loathe to say 'it's clicked' or anything of the sort, not least given who our next opponents are, but we at least looked like everyone knew what they were fucking doing and where they were supposed to be. Probably our best performance of the season in that sense.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #431 on: Today at 09:55:18 am
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 09:20:33 am
  :-X

Should just open the show with, "we all hate Liverpool and hope that they lose".
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #432 on: Today at 10:00:17 am
Id be interested to see how many first time passes we did compared in that second half compared to other games. I always feel we take too many touches in most games.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #433 on: Today at 10:10:33 am
Fantastic second half, great goals and hopefully a big confidence boost to the Mo, Darwin and the whole team.

Bobby is back to his best, hope he can carry this on, we are a different beast when he is on it.

A point from 2 games to qualify is a good position and should relax us for the rest of the group stage.

Obvious negative was the 1st half amd our defending, both individually and as a team. We need to work out how to better mitigate some of our vulnerabilities but just as important is cutting out the individual mistakes. There were too many poor clearances, or passes (under little pressure) that put the team in trouble.

Continually conceding the first goal is hurting us so badly, it's hard to implement a game plan that requires you to equalise everytime.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #434 on: Today at 10:12:26 am
Really happy to have Konate and Robertson back, 2 fantastic players.

Firmino and Elliott were excellent, i think its a system that is specifically beneficial to both of them.

A privledge just to watch Thiago for 20 minutes.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #435 on: Today at 10:12:40 am
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 07:20:05 am
First half, Rangers flew at us and pressed quite hard - it turned it into quite a scrappy game which was very disjointed which is why I feel some were saying we were shit on here.

For me it was just not a good game of football in the first half, but I said to the lads I was watching it with that it was noticeable that we were pressed, more often than not we moved the ball a lot quicker and more precisely than weve seen all season. As the half went on, this was noticeable and was almost like wed finally woken up and were at the races again. Second half proved it. We got better as the game went on.

Dont diss the opposition here either if for no other reason that they were the perfect opposition that came at the perfect time for us. Could this be the much anticipated turning point? Also strongly feel that far from being cowed by the thought of playing Abu Dhabi on Sunday, the lads will actually be looking forward to it, even more so now. Time will tell of course.

Pretty much how I saw it. It was scrappy, but it was a new formation for us with the two kids wide, Gomez RB, Fab and Hendo in a two along with Darwin and Bobby. And they really were going hell for leather that first half. And as much as there have been games where half time criticism has been valid....I think against a team like that, at home, in Europe....its probably wise to just hold your tongue. Because it seemed pretty likely that we were going to speed away from them at some point.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #436 on: Today at 10:12:49 am
For me, the second half reiterates what I said in the half time thread - it looks like a mentality thing. Once we scored the second the team was off and running but they just looked helpless in the first half, constantly and needlessly giving the ball away, misplacing passes and not tracking opposition runs.

Obviously, the second half was a different story and it reiterates how strong we still are going forward - hell, people thought Arsenal was a horrorshow but we still scored two and had a possible penalty not given. But those issues are still there, we're still conceding first and taking forever to wake up at the start of games. Again, it's a great result and it's encouraging but it feels like the pendulum on here swings too far with every result these days. We don't know which Liverpool is going to turn up at the weekend, and if it's the one that starts the game slow Haaland could put three past us in the first half hour.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v
« Reply #437 on: Today at 10:16:01 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:55:18 am
Should just open the show with, "we all hate Liverpool and hope that they lose".

It's  weird, I never celebrated any of the Liverpool goals with the fervour that beaky celebrated the meaningless early Rangers goal.
It just goes to show how deeply Ferguson instilled the Liverpool hatred in these guys.
Imagine VVD in that situation in 10 years time. Same goal against united would be greeted with a "who cares"
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #438 on: Today at 10:17:23 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:48:37 am
Surprised Owen didn't join in.

Ferdinand is such a prick.
Very happy for Rio to keep doing it, celebrate like a twat then later sit down like a chump just like against Barca.

Wish they'd show his face for our goals but they don't because they are c*nts.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #439 on: Today at 10:22:03 am »
Thought a big change in the second half was Elliot and Carvalho getting more involved. They seemed to make the attacks that bit more fluid when on the ball.
