The first half performance was insipid at best, and against better quality opposition (i.e. any Premiership team) we would likely have gone into the break behind. If it is just fragile confidence, lets hope the second half performance has restored some and that we go into Sundays game in a better frame of mind. But I fear it is more than just confidence - the ease with which all opponents can just play through us like a hot knife through butter is alarming. Theres been a lot of analysis of he Rangers goal looking for someone to blame (Gomez, Henderson, Carvalho, VVD), but I see it as structural. Too often we find ourselves outnumbered in the final third, leaving players like Gomez (or Trent) having to track two runners and leaving a chasm between our two centre halves. Perhaps we need to sit a little deeper for the first 30 minutes, tracking the opponents midfield runners more diligently (who was tracking Arfield?), even if it slightly blunts our attack. Teams are coming out of the blocks quickly against us, sensing fragile confidence, so we just need to weather the storm and avoid conceding early goals. This approach probably wouldnt work on Sunday however