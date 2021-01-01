First half, Rangers flew at us and pressed quite hard - it turned it into quite a scrappy game which was very disjointed which is why I feel some were saying we were shit on here.



For me it was just not a good game of football in the first half, but I said to the lads I was watching it with that it was noticeable that we were pressed, more often than not we moved the ball a lot quicker and more precisely than weve seen all season. As the half went on, this was noticeable and was almost like wed finally woken up and were at the races again. Second half proved it. We got better as the game went on.



Dont diss the opposition here either if for no other reason that they were the perfect opposition that came at the perfect time for us. Could this be the much anticipated turning point? Also strongly feel that far from being cowed by the thought of playing Abu Dhabi on Sunday, the lads will actually be looking forward to it, even more so now. Time will tell of course.