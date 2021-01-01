« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87  (Read 10211 times)

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,301
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #400 on: Today at 07:20:05 am »
First half, Rangers flew at us and pressed quite hard - it turned it into quite a scrappy game which was very disjointed which is why I feel some were saying we were shit on here.

For me it was just not a good game of football in the first half, but I said to the lads I was watching it with that it was noticeable that we were pressed, more often than not we moved the ball a lot quicker and more precisely than weve seen all season. As the half went on, this was noticeable and was almost like wed finally woken up and were at the races again. Second half proved it. We got better as the game went on.

Dont diss the opposition here either if for no other reason that they were the perfect opposition that came at the perfect time for us. Could this be the much anticipated turning point? Also strongly feel that far from being cowed by the thought of playing Abu Dhabi on Sunday, the lads will actually be looking forward to it, even more so now. Time will tell of course.
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,498
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #401 on: Today at 07:24:33 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:31:23 am
crazy that Lewa is on the list twice

Crazier that Mike Newell is in it once.

Gah, beaten to it. :D
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #402 on: Today at 07:40:10 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:19:35 pm
How weird, it's a funny old sport at times. Outplayed by Rangers in the first half and then in the 2nd half its as if a completely different team came out. 3 shots in the first half compared to Rangers 6 then 17 in the 2nd while Rangers had 1. Only about 2.5xg so it's not like we just went off, more that we just had a lot of shots go in but you still need to be able to take the shots.

As far as bedwetters, that first half performance was deserving of all the vitriol it received. And I honestly don't think a lot of what people thought was wrong. Just because Rangers melted in the 2nd half here and we had some good finishing shouldn't mask that against a decent team on another day the game is probably over for us by halftime.

You clearly know nothing about football and should stop posting about it.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,171
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #403 on: Today at 07:42:24 am »
Well that was fun.

Would've preferred us not to concede the first goal for what seems like the 100th time, but after that we settled and controlled the game. Clinical finishing from Mo, and great that he has another new record. Happy for Nunez to score again - that'll help his confidence, and Bobby seems to have turned the clock back and is playing some lovely football. First CL goal for Harvey as well.

No new injuries, and some feel good factor to carry into the City game. Onwards and upwards.

Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 897
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #404 on: Today at 07:46:40 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:46:39 pm
I'm half tempted to go through the half time thread for a laugh (and of course note the deleted posts)


Can't be arsed though, you know who you are

Cant stand this holier than though shite

Did you think the first half performance was good?  Let me tell you something..it was abysmal
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,153
  • Indefatigability
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #405 on: Today at 08:00:21 am »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 10:07:53 pm
See, there's your problem.  These are not polar opposites.  It's not an either/or condition. 

I still say, if anyone is so bothered by the half time thread, don't read it.  Has no bearing on the match whether anyone reads it or not. 
This is obviously true. But two things make this position tricky:

1. If you invest in RAWK as a forum to share views, then you are going to join a half time debate and may well point out ideas and reactions that you consider to be ranty angry nonsense.

2. If you are a regular on RAWK then you are likely to watch a lot of Liverpool and care about the team and players - seeing posters give off about players you like and a team you love can grind the gears.

The point being, why should the reationary over-cooked ranters get a forum to contribute while less angry people have to sit outside the room and not join in?
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,498
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #406 on: Today at 08:00:34 am »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 07:46:40 am
Cant stand this holier than though shite

Did you think the first half performance was good?  Let me tell you something..it was abysmal

Logged

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #407 on: Today at 08:00:49 am »
Quote from: Red1976 on Today at 12:21:37 am
The last time Rangers conceded 7 goals was in 1957!  So, let the team take some credit!  I doubt that "any team in the championship would beat Rangers" - they are a better team than people give them credit for.  We were just amazing second half and very few teams could have lived with us.

This could be a turning point in our season, then again it might not. Still early in the season and no one would think there is still not work to be done on the team.  Let's wait and see.  But unless we lose to Ajax by 2 goals+ and lose to Napoli - we are through to the next round of the Champions league. So, let's take the positives!

Its only a turning point if the team suddenly get a grip of themselves and start playing like the way they can from here on out. Albeit aware that against Man City and the way they are playing we would all take a draw as a positive but the main point is if we revert back to what we were performance wise then victories like this whilst all well and good are meaningless. If it builds momentum though then yes that will be fantastic. I hate being negative as such but the way this season has panned out its been difficult pointing out the positives.

On Mo Salah, fantastic that hes gotten amongst the goals, now he needs to do that more often this season as so far he has been a passenger for the team which has hindered us. Again hopefully onwards and upwards
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,567
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #408 on: Today at 08:04:34 am »
From a Celtic Forum: That's the biggest pumping I've seen since watching Richard Osman fix a puncture on his bike.

Best imagined as said by one of the characters in Still Game.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,153
  • Indefatigability
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #409 on: Today at 08:04:58 am »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 07:46:40 am
Cant stand this holier than though shite

Did you think the first half performance was good?  Let me tell you something..it was abysmal
An interesting example of hyperbole here. Liverpool weren't great first half but abysmal? Such a description leaves you nowhere to go when Liverpool are genuinely awful - like the first half against Napoli. Yesterday's first half was obviously not at that level - it was disjointed and below par.

The half time thread was an angry place - understandable in the moment. But in the cold light of day most of it reads poorly and many posters probably said stuff they didn't fully mean. Which is fine.
Logged

Offline mkingdon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,016
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #410 on: Today at 08:12:51 am »
Sounds odd when we scored seven to pick out a CB but Konate stood out for me. Imperious in the air, quick, aggressive.  I like it a lot.

Elliot played well and Bobby was just *chef's kiss*. Salah was just ridiculous of course.

Jota has also impressed me of late with his all-round play. Even with Diaz out we look very dangerous up top.

Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,663
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #411 on: Today at 08:25:14 am »
I thought we managed the early Rangers press and although we were not looking great ourselves atleast we hadn't conceded. Then we conceded - not sure what went on as there was oceans of space in our middle suddenly - can't let that happen on the weekend.

But we reacted and bobby with a clever finish levelled it - he was superb, stood out on the pitch for us and then the 2nd half after he put us in front it buried them mentally. They really withered after that and we took full advantage

Salah's hattrick was phenomenal, he was playing around with their defence - i really hope it gives him a confidence boost, we definitely need more of him near the goal as that's what he can do. Opponents are afraid to get near him in the box

Great night
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #412 on: Today at 08:27:55 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:04:58 am
An interesting example of hyperbole here. Liverpool weren't great first half but abysmal? Such a description leaves you nowhere to go when Liverpool are genuinely awful - like the first half against Napoli. Yesterday's first half was obviously not at that level - it was disjointed and below par.

The half time thread was an angry place - understandable in the moment. But in the cold light of day most of it reads poorly and many posters probably said stuff they didn't fully mean. Which is fine.

If wed played like that against Napoli wed probably have been 3-0 down. These games are not a great barometer in that respect. We know our attacking players are actually doing okay and our midfield is inadequate, which I was shown last night. Getting minutes for Konate and Gomez and more confidence for Salah and Nunez is great, but IMO were still on for a hiding with our recent midfield selections.
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,662
  • i neither know nor care
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #413 on: Today at 08:32:04 am »
had to go out last night and watch roxy music in manchester - great band but bloody girlfriend booked tickets - so i couldn't watch it live but when i saw the result i thought wow great yeh it's only rangers but still a great result because 7 away goals against anyone is impressive and to add to that our hap-hazard start to this campaign i thought that'll do me...

...but reading some of the comments on here i'm wondering whether we've actually progressed or just given a shit team a good thrashing
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,031
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #414 on: Today at 08:33:17 am »
Missed the game: any highlights?

Thanks
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,662
  • i neither know nor care
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #415 on: Today at 08:41:19 am »
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,711
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #416 on: Today at 08:54:03 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:25:33 am
Crazy that Mike Newell's on that list at all
yeah, that too. ;D
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,031
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #417 on: Today at 08:54:24 am »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,961
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #418 on: Today at 08:54:52 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:42:24 am
Well that was fun.

Would've preferred us not to concede the first goal for what seems like the 100th time, but after that we settled and controlled the game. Clinical finishing from Mo, and great that he has another new record. Happy for Nunez to score again - that'll help his confidence, and Bobby seems to have turned the clock back and is playing some lovely football. First CL goal for Harvey as well.

No new injuries, and some feel good factor to carry into the City game. Onwards and upwards.



I dont get what we were doing for the first goal. We didnt start quick so its not like we were in a rush to score, but we had zero control as well so it was not like we were trying to quieten them down.

Klopp and the team deserve bags of credit for turning it around and we were really good after that but I am not having that first half, or at least first 30 minutes. Something needs to change rapidly and i dont know if its system, confidence or what.

Having said that I backed us to beat City and I am still believe that.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,153
  • Indefatigability
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #419 on: Today at 08:57:36 am »
Quote from: Dree on Today at 08:27:55 am
If wed played like that against Napoli wed probably have been 3-0 down. These games are not a great barometer in that respect. We know our attacking players are actually doing okay and our midfield is inadequate, which I was shown last night. Getting minutes for Konate and Gomez and more confidence for Salah and Nunez is great, but IMO were still on for a hiding with our recent midfield selections.
No problem with that at all. You've gone beyond a one-word adjective that offers little in the way of reasoning - which can grind the gears of folk who want better chat around this stuff.
Logged

Online na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,443
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #420 on: Today at 08:58:45 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:54:52 am
I dont get what we were doing for the first goal. We didnt start quick so its not like we were in a rush to score, but we had zero control as well so it was not like we were trying to quieten them down.

Klopp and the team deserve bags of credit for turning it around and we were really good after that but I am not having that first half, or at least first 30 minutes. Something needs to change rapidly and i dont know if its system, confidence or what.

Having said that I backed us to beat City and I am still believe that.

I think it's confidence, especially with Henderson and Fabinho, some of their touches looked so nervous and tentative and i think this rubbed off on Carvalho as well
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 