Personally for me, its a game that still masks a significant problem with the team and club. Its Rangers, a very poor side which any team in the championship would beat, never mind us. We still look like a team which is absolutely shot of all confidence and unless we as a side find that quickly it will only get worse.



Weird saying that after winning 7 - 1 but something isnt right and random big wins dont make that problem go away.



The last time Rangers conceded 7 goals was in 1957! So, let the team take some credit! I doubt that "any team in the championship would beat Rangers" - they are a better team than people give them credit for. We were just amazing second half and very few teams could have lived with us.This could be a turning point in our season, then again it might not. Still early in the season and no one would think there is still not work to be done on the team. Let's wait and see. But unless we lose to Ajax by 2 goals+ and lose to Napoli - we are through to the next round of the Champions league. So, let's take the positives!