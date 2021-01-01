« previous next »
BobPaisley3

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 11:27:23 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:24:32 pm
We were pretty shit first half, bit of an improvement in the 2nd.
I concur
Jshooters

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 11:27:42 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 11:20:29 pm
Anyone have a picture of that rubber lipped gimp Ferdinand banging on the glass when Rangers scored?

No but it was hilarious. As I said in the pundits thread isnt it weird how BT didnt show footage of pundit reaction to any of the other 7 goals that were scored tonight
Believer

elsewhere

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
How shite is Rangers keeper by the way?
Garnier

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 11:30:26 pm
Couldn't watch the game - great result though

How was Harvey tonight?
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 11:34:25 pm
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 11:30:26 pm
Couldn't watch the game - great result though

How was Harvey tonight?
exceptional. Dominated the right hand side
Black Bull Nova

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 11:46:39 pm
I'm half tempted to go through the half time thread for a laugh (and of course note the deleted posts)


Can't be arsed though, you know who you are
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #366 on: Yesterday at 11:50:49 pm
Quote
Since Opta have full touch data for the @ChampionsLeague [2003-04], there have been 112 hat-tricks scored in the competition. Mo Salahs nine touches tonight against Rangers is the fewest in a match for any of those 112 hat-tricks.[Opta]
rushyman

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #367 on: Yesterday at 11:54:38 pm
Their worst ever result

God thats good
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #368 on: Yesterday at 11:58:39 pm
bravoco

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #369 on: Today at 12:09:42 am
^Very nice. Great way to get back into form Mo.
mainone

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #370 on: Today at 12:12:36 am
ibrox so much like goodison
mainone

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #371 on: Today at 12:14:27 am
never seen such an empty ground at the final whistle fans shite
Red1976

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #372 on: Today at 12:21:37 am
Quote from: RedKenWah on Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm
Personally for me, its a game that still masks a significant problem with the team and club. Its Rangers, a very poor side which any team in the championship would beat, never mind us. We still look like a team which is absolutely shot of all confidence and unless we as a side find that quickly it will only get worse.

Weird saying that after winning 7 - 1 but something isnt right and random big wins dont make that problem go away.

The last time Rangers conceded 7 goals was in 1957!  So, let the team take some credit!  I doubt that "any team in the championship would beat Rangers" - they are a better team than people give them credit for.  We were just amazing second half and very few teams could have lived with us.

This could be a turning point in our season, then again it might not. Still early in the season and no one would think there is still not work to be done on the team.  Let's wait and see.  But unless we lose to Ajax by 2 goals+ and lose to Napoli - we are through to the next round of the Champions league. So, let's take the positives!

DangerScouse

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #373 on: Today at 12:23:13 am
Fucking great result against the weird flag shagging c*nts.bobby was majestic and Harvey excellent too.
elsewhere

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #374 on: Today at 12:31:23 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:58:39 pm

crazy that Lewa is on the list twice
Bobinhood

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #375 on: Today at 12:34:01 am
Tell ya what, no matter how difficult this transition season may be or not, ive got a glimpse of the future there and its damn exciting. Nunez was excellent and worked his socks off, Carvalho and Elliot i mean cmon at 23 these guys gonna be right off the charts Konate my god ive just realized how much we missed him--and btw form and blah blah but is robbo vvd konate and gomez not the fastest 4 in football? or football history? lightning fast. Jonsey's still around also never forget.

I guess we are going to go from getting old to being young again which is hard to do in real life but i really like the early bones of it.
y2w902

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #376 on: Today at 12:38:40 am
In Budapest at the moment and only caught the game after 55 mins, does this mean I need to stay and watch the games here from now?
Black Bull Nova

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #377 on: Today at 12:43:58 am
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 12:38:40 am
In Budapest at the moment and only caught the game after 55 mins, does this mean I need to stay and watch the games here from now?


Here's a list of Cafe's to keep you going till spring


https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Restaurants-g274887-c8-Budapest_Central_Hungary.html
rushyman

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #378 on: Today at 12:49:09 am
Bt after rangers opening goal

Ghost Town

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #379 on: Today at 12:51:11 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:58:39 pm

Ah who can forget watching Luiz Adriano master Bate...
Ghost Town

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #380 on: Today at 12:52:34 am
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 12:38:40 am
In Budapest at the moment
It's thanks to you that the lads were so Hungary
Jack_Bauer

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #381 on: Today at 01:24:04 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:49:09 am
Bt after rangers opening goal
What a gang of knobs, For as much flack as we give Sky (rightly so as well) the BT lot might be even worse.
Black Bull Nova

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #382 on: Today at 01:27:53 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 01:24:04 am
What a gang of knobs, For as much flack as we give Sky (rightly so as well) the BT lot might be even worse.


I was half expecting ex United player Michael Owen to join in, fair play he didn't
4pool

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #383 on: Today at 01:45:59 am
Our Boys did good. 

Happy Days.  :scarf
andy07

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #384 on: Today at 02:30:26 am
Just back home.  Awesome second half performance and flicking through the goals.  We were in with the home fans but looks like there were quite a few celtic fans in our end judging by the IRA chants.  Also looked like a skirmish in our section at half time.  Anyone closer able to clarify what was going on?
RideTheWalrus

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
Reply #385 on: Today at 02:55:38 am
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 02:30:26 am
Just back home.  Awesome second half performance and flicking through the goals.  We were in with the home fans but looks like there were quite a few celtic fans in our end judging by the IRA chants.  Also looked like a skirmish in our section at half time.  Anyone closer able to clarify what was going on?

Tbf, at the home match there was plenty of scousers wearing Celtic shirts, clearly to wind up Rangers fans. Could have just been that.

Awful first half, good second half, but not getting carried away - at 3/4-1 they just gave up, but Mo was clinical like the old days.
He's always had his moments where he's unplayable/bit meh, hopefully this gets him to kick on - he's THE player to have in form, if he's in-form he wins us half the matches we've drawn/lost this season with moments of magic.

Jota and Mo have to start against City, just curious if it's Bobby or Nunez alongside them.
macmanamanaman

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:58:39 pm


who's no. 2?



fuck it, its Gomis.
Offline Historical Fool

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #387 on: Today at 03:10:53 am »
fuck it lads, our squad needs refreshing as were looking a bit old, and hasnt Ox been gone for ages?
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: CL: Ran 1 v 7 Liv Arfield 17 Bobby 24 54 Nuñez 66 Mo 75 80 81 Elliot 87
« Reply #388 on: Today at 03:12:29 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:51:11 am
Ah who can forget watching Luiz Adriano master Bate...

I see what you did there.

Mind  that's with Robert Lewandowski both above and below.
