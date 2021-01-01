Just back home. Awesome second half performance and flicking through the goals. We were in with the home fans but looks like there were quite a few celtic fans in our end judging by the IRA chants. Also looked like a skirmish in our section at half time. Anyone closer able to clarify what was going on?
Tbf, at the home match there was plenty of scousers wearing Celtic shirts, clearly to wind up Rangers fans. Could have just been that.
Awful first half, good second half, but not getting carried away - at 3/4-1 they just gave up, but Mo was clinical like the old days.
He's always had his moments where he's unplayable/bit meh, hopefully this gets him to kick on - he's THE player to have in form, if he's in-form he wins us half the matches we've drawn/lost this season with moments of magic.
Jota and Mo have to start against City, just curious if it's Bobby or Nunez alongside them.