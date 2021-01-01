Tell ya what, no matter how difficult this transition season may be or not, ive got a glimpse of the future there and its damn exciting. Nunez was excellent and worked his socks off, Carvalho and Elliot i mean cmon at 23 these guys gonna be right off the charts Konate my god ive just realized how much we missed him--and btw form and blah blah but is robbo vvd konate and gomez not the fastest 4 in football? or football history? lightning fast. Jonsey's still around also never forget.
I guess we are going to go from getting old to being young again which is hard to do in real life but i really like the early bones of it.