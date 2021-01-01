« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)  (Read 906 times)

Online Dave McCoy

Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« on: Today at 05:57:19 pm »
Juve losing already
Online mentalgellar

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:00:26 pm »
Just makes the 'non-handball' in our game all the more stupid.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:57:19 pm
Juve losing already

What a pity. Who are they even playing?
Offline elsewhere

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:06:50 pm »
No way Juve ends up in top 2 in this group.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:10:06 pm »
Just get VAR in the fucking bin, two ridiculous decisions.

Great save.
Online mentalgellar

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:13:57 pm »
This ref is having an absolute shocker.
Offline Samie

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:02:45 pm
What a pity. Who are they even playing?

Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:16:22 pm »
Ha Ha just put the telly on for the red card.
Offline mobydick

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:16:35 pm »
Arf
Online Hazell

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:20:41 pm »
Quote from: mentalgellar on Today at 06:13:57 pm
This ref is having an absolute shocker.

He was the one we had against Inter last season, who seems to make completely random decisions based on whichever way the wind's blowing.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:29:53 pm »
Maccabi Haifa now 2-0 up.
Online Elzar

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:32:20 pm »
Juventus giving so much space to the attackers
Online TepidT2O

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:33:58 pm »
What the fuck is the handball rule now?

City had one disallowed for almost nothing, Copenhagen have away a penalty when it hit the top of his arm.

What is the rule??
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:44:07 pm »
Are Juventus finished? A) Yes B) Yes C) Yes D) Definitely yes
Online oojason

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:49:11 pm »
.
Maccabi Haifa [1] - 0 Juventus; Omer Atzili 7' - https://streamff.com/v/uQMhz3 & https://streamin.me/v/861009f9

Maccabi Haifa [2] - 0 Juventus; Omer Atzili  42' - https://streamff.com/v/bANg4Z & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1579887726723145728

Juventus penalty shout against Maccabi Haifa 67' - https://streamff.com/v/769e02 & https://streamin.me/v/e4874ee5


VAR review and decision to disallow Rodri goal vs Copenhagen for handball 14' - https://dubz.co/v/q13h5n & https://streamin.me/v/2ce52994 & https://streamin.me/v/7fa5a68d

Ex Liverpool player Kamil Grabara's penalty save vs. Mahrez of Man City on 25' - https://dubz.co/v/4fmx6a & https://streamin.me/v/18d927b9

Sergio Gomez (Manchester City) straight red card against Copenhagen on 30' - https://dubz.co/v/hcf12z & https://streamin.me/v/a9248b5f


'Ajax supporter stabbed in Naples' - www.at5.nl/artikelen/217224/ajax-supporter-neergestoken-in-napels



8pm kick offs...

AC Milan v Chelsea : BT Sport 2
Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla : BT Sport 7
Celtic v RB Leipzig : BT Sport 3BT & Sport Ultimate
Dinamo Zagreb v RB Salzburg : BT Sport 8
PSG v Benfica : BT Sport 5
Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid : BT Sport 6



.



Champions League matches live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-champions-league-football-on-tv.html

Champions League matches live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/uefa-champions-league



60+ Stream sites for the 2022/23 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


Also: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-live : www.daddylive.pro : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://livestream.totalsportek.com : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://yg.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures



Some match highlights & full match replay sites:-

https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights : https://soccercatch.com : www.footballorgin.com : http://ourmatch.me : www.yoursoccerdose.com : https://highlightssoccerhd.com : http://hoofoot.com : http://highlightsfootball.com : https://footyfull.com : www.soccerhighlights.net : www.timesoccer.net : www.matchweek.top : www.footballhighlightspro.com


https://twitter.com/ChampionsLeague : www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%9323_UEFA_Champions_League : www.flashscore.co.uk

Online Schmidt

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:49:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:33:58 pm
What the fuck is the handball rule now?

City had one disallowed for almost nothing, Copenhagen have away a penalty when it hit the top of his arm.

What is the rule??

I think the difference is that if the ball touches an attackers hand/arm in the build up to a goal then it's a handball, regardless of position or intent.

Defensively it's only if there's clear intent, the arm is in an unnatural position or the defender has plenty of time to move it.

That doesn't explain why we didn't get a decision against Arsenal but it makes the City decision make sense.
Offline Samie

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:50:30 pm »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:59:25 pm »
Sounds like the Maccabees are giving the Old Lady a right kicking and Juventus have the marks to prove it.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:21:55 pm »
Maccabi should've been up 4-1. Juve is even worse than I thought they are. Allegri screwed his career with this 2nd stint. He could've gotten top PL jobs few years ago, now probably only Everton offers him the job after they sack Lampard.
Online Elzar

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:35:10 pm »
Juventus are terrible
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:52:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:50:30 pm
:o

Say what?

Napoli scum again.

Online disgraced cake

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:57:40 pm »
That's probably Juventus done for this season. Benfica will only need a draw against them at home to go through. They've been poor for ages now, look a shadow of the team they were when Allegri was first there.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:03:49 pm »
What the fuck is it with these Italian Ultras. Utter scumbags.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:04:37 pm »
Why is it that when a footballer walks on to a pitch, his arms mysteriously bend ninety degrees at the elbows and they sort of point at the sky?
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:06:35 pm »
Impeccably observed minutes silence by Celtic
Online Elzar

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:20:10 pm »
Surely that cant be a red
Online mentalgellar

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:21:14 pm »
Oh wow that is another dreadful decision.
Online James...

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:21:14 pm »
Another game ruined by disgraceful officiating.

What is the point of VAR? Seriously, what on earth is the point of it if decisions like that still stand. Farce.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:23:19 pm »
Wouldn't normally be given but should be afaic.
Online John C

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:23:34 pm »
Fucking joke that, what a gift for Chelsea.
Online bornandbRED

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:24:28 pm »
Difficult one that. He does hold him back and by the rules of the game, if you deny the last man a goal scoring opportunity its a red. Looks soft as fuck though.
Online TSC

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:24:34 pm »
Quote from: James... on Today at 08:21:14 pm
Another game ruined by disgraceful officiating.

What is the point of VAR? Seriously, what on earth is the point of it if decisions like that still stand. Farce.

Wasnt even a VAR review was there?
Online James...

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:23:19 pm
Wouldn't normally be given but should be afaic.

Touching someone should be a penalty? If that was given against us id love to see your opinion  :D
Online James...

Re: Champions & Europa Leagues Match Thread (October 11-13)
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:26:30 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:24:34 pm
Wasnt even a VAR review was there?

There is always a VAR review. They - apparently - review everything. Commentary said on this one the VAR didnt see any issues. Ridiculous really. I despise VAR. Its great in theory. In practice its been shite because refs in charge of it are absolute pish. 
