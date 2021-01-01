What the fuck is the handball rule now?
City had one disallowed for almost nothing, Copenhagen have away a penalty when it hit the top of his arm
.
What is the rule??
I think the difference is that if the ball touches an attackers hand/arm in the build up to a goal then it's a handball, regardless of position or intent.
Defensively it's only if there's clear intent, the arm is in an unnatural position or the defender has plenty of time to move it.
That doesn't explain why we didn't get a decision against Arsenal but it makes the City decision make sense.