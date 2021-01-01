Rangers managed to get past Dortmund and Leipzig last season on the back of high tempo start in a hostile atmosphere. They know that they will realistically need to get something from this to have a chance of finishing 3rd. Ibrox is probably one of the few grounds that can match Anfield on a big night, and for Rangers this is a very big night.



From our perspective we need to get the points in the bag to avoid a potential must win scenario in the last game against Napoli. Sensible rotation for this one with sufficient guile on the pitch to grind out the win.