PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm
Topic: PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm (Read 1930 times)
ScubaSteve
Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,360
Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 09:20:23 pm »
Cant call it, its a big one though
Logged
**** The Pain Away.
the cat who went all Yusuf Islam
Kopite
Posts: 836
"We are the real people's club."
Re: PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 09:41:44 pm »
I do not get why everyone are so worried about Rangers, we should win comfortably. Save your worries for Sunday.
Logged
Meh...
Yorkykopite
Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
RAWK Writer
Legacy Fan
Posts: 31,114
The first five yards........
Re: PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 09:55:40 pm »
Scottish football is a joke and therefore Liverpool, even an underpowered, misfiring Liverpool, will walk this one. Anything else is unthinkable. We are playing the equivalent of Hull City.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
andy07
Shat himself
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,333
Re: PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 10:31:35 pm »
Rangers managed to get past Dortmund and Leipzig last season on the back of high tempo start in a hostile atmosphere. They know that they will realistically need to get something from this to have a chance of finishing 3rd. Ibrox is probably one of the few grounds that can match Anfield on a big night, and for Rangers this is a very big night.
From our perspective we need to get the points in the bag to avoid a potential must win scenario in the last game against Napoli. Sensible rotation for this one with sufficient guile on the pitch to grind out the win.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters
Garnier
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,287
thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 11:22:51 pm »
At this point in the season i just want my Núñez goals really
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?
- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt
