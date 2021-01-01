« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm  (Read 1930 times)

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,360
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm
« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:20:23 pm »
Cant call it, its a big one though
Logged

Offline **** The Pain Away.

  • the cat who went all Yusuf Islam
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 836
  • "We are the real people's club."
Re: PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:41:44 pm »
I do not get why everyone are so worried about Rangers, we should win comfortably. Save your worries for Sunday.
Logged
Meh...

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,114
  • The first five yards........
Re: PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm
« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:55:40 pm »
Scottish football is a joke and therefore Liverpool, even an underpowered, misfiring Liverpool, will walk this one. Anything else is unthinkable. We are playing the equivalent of Hull City.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,333
Re: PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm
« Reply #43 on: Today at 10:31:35 pm »
Rangers managed to get past Dortmund and Leipzig last season on the back of high tempo start in a hostile atmosphere. They know that they will realistically need to get something from this to have a chance of finishing 3rd.  Ibrox is probably one of the few grounds that can match Anfield on a big night, and for Rangers this is a very big night. 

From our perspective we need to get the points in the bag to avoid a potential must win scenario in the last game against Napoli.  Sensible rotation for this one with sufficient guile on the pitch to grind out the win.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,287
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm
« Reply #44 on: Today at 11:22:51 pm »
At this point in the season i just want my Núñez goals really
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 