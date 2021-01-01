« previous next »
Author Topic: PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm  (Read 254 times)

PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm
« on: Today at 01:20:09 pm »
8 days after a very comfortable 2-0 win at Anfield over Rangers, we meet again.

Im not expecting much about this game to be comfortable. Loud Ibrox behind them, theyll be flying about into tackles. This could be tough if we give away another early goal to a fast starting opponent.
Particularly now were missing two of our most creative players in Trent and Diaz.

Along with some now familiar weaknesses Sunday also showed that we are still good enough to compete at the top. We were the better team for most of the first half. But when we got level early in the second half we seemed to lose our way and they seemed the stronger team at the end of the match.

If were able to put aside the disappointing result and play as we did in the first half at the Emirates, then we should get back to winning ways here.

Apologies for the late match thread, Ive not been very well for a couple of days so havent had chance to write something proper either.

Re: PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:22:35 pm »
Just no more injuries to key players, please.
Re: PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:32:43 pm »
Well we know that Konate and VVD will be the preferred CBs.

Will Joe play RB? Is Robertson ready? Do we get Ramsey some minutes?
Re: PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:36:29 pm »
Would be fine throwing Ramsay straight into this if he had literally any minutes for the first team.  Hopefully gets on towards the end when we're coasting.

They were awful at Anfield and will have to open up at home, so we really should be picking them off easily.
Re: PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:37:30 pm »
I wouldn't be against giving that Scottish kid a go at right back.
Don't watch much of the u23s so don't know much about him at all - do people think he's ready ?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:38:01 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:32:43 pm
Well we know that Konate and VVD will be the preferred CBs.


I'm not totally convinced. I think it's a good opportunity to play Nat Phillips, and perhaps keep VVD fresh for Sunday?
Think Joe needs minutes at RB.
Re: PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:38:22 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 01:37:30 pm
I wouldn't be against giving that Scottish kid a go at right back.
Don't watch much of the u23s so don't know much about him at all - do people think he's ready ?

Think hes only had a couple of games to build up fitness so difficult to say.
Re: PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:39:40 pm »
It's non stop this football thing isn't it?
Re: PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:01:45 pm »
Id give Ramsey a game just to protect Gomez, Van Dijk and Konate with having to play all the time.
Re: PRE MATCH - Rangers v Liverpool, Ibrox. Wed 12 Oct KO 8pm
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:17:06 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 01:37:30 pm
I wouldn't be against giving that Scottish kid a go at right back.
Don't watch much of the u23s so don't know much about him at all - do people think he's ready ?

Hes been injured so hasnt played for them either I dont think.

By default I think itll be Joe at RB, with Konate and Virgil in the middle. And might have to be for the next few games which then brings further injury risks. Shite old situation.

Not sure what you do in midfield or up top either. Jota, Nunez, Salah and keep Bobby in his recent supersub role maybe?

Midfield, might need to bring in Harvey or Carvalho alongside 2 of the senior 3 (assuming we might go back to 433 but who knows!).
