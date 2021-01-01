8 days after a very comfortable 2-0 win at Anfield over Rangers, we meet again.



Im not expecting much about this game to be comfortable. Loud Ibrox behind them, theyll be flying about into tackles. This could be tough if we give away another early goal to a fast starting opponent.

Particularly now were missing two of our most creative players in Trent and Diaz.



Along with some now familiar weaknesses Sunday also showed that we are still good enough to compete at the top. We were the better team for most of the first half. But when we got level early in the second half we seemed to lose our way and they seemed the stronger team at the end of the match.



If were able to put aside the disappointing result and play as we did in the first half at the Emirates, then we should get back to winning ways here.



Apologies for the late match thread, Ive not been very well for a couple of days so havent had chance to write something proper either.



