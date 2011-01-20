« previous next »
Labour Thread

Re: Labour Thread
October 18, 2023, 02:55:12 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October 18, 2023, 02:27:33 am
The thing is, if Hamas did what they did - murder 1,300 civilians in three days including children and the elderly, put a lot of the more gruesome killings online and kidnap another 200 - in any other country and retreated back to Gaza, the response wouldn't have been any more humane. The USA started a war in Afghanistan that killed 200,000 people because of 9/11, around 46,000 of which were civilians, leaving land mines all over the country that crippled people for years afterwards, and we took full part despite it having nothing to do with us.

Everyone knows this, which is why Starmer is in a difficult spot. He can't condemn Israel with the massacres fresh in people's minds without it looking like he's singling the country out. That would essentially put him in a similar political position to Jeremy Corbyn and a lot of the other Labour figures that were kicked out of the party for anti-semitism because of opinions that were on a par with a lot of what's been posted on here in the last week and a half. I don't say it is anti-semitism necessarily, simply that this was the reasoning given for many of those figures and groups to be suspended.

That's the context to the situation that Starmer was in. However, the context to the current discussion and tone, is how it started with the condemnation of Starmer supporting Israel in whatever it did, resulting in the resignation of Labour politicians. I think it was PaulF who first asked, what did Starmer actually say? With the comment that, if it was any more committal than Israel can do whatever it could within the law, it would be uncharacteristic of him.

That wasn't posted at first, but Lammy's interview was. Reading it, what struck me was how utterly vanilla it was. It conformed exactly to PaulF's expectations of Starmer. Israel has the right to defend itself according to international law. If anything was stating the bleeding obvious, that was it. Did this really prompt those resignations? What did Starmer himself say?

Then Nobby posted the Independent article which reported those resignations, along with the Starmer quote that apparently caused them. It was damningly committal, until the very next sentence which immediately posted a great big condition on that support. So Starmer wasn't as unconditionally supportive of Israel as claimed after all, despite all those posts condemning him for it. I made a few posts pointing this out.

The criticism has now switched to how Starmer hasn't been as vocal about the humanitarian situation as people would like. After the previous criticism was debunked, this is now why people won't be voting for him. I can't really comment on this, as I've not seen the interview. But given how the previous criticism was disproved by looking at what he'd actually said, and how Lammy's interview does go into what people have damned Starmer for not commenting on, and how the article only contains one line from Starmer, forgive me if I'm somewhat sceptical about this latest attack line.

Personally, I don't give a toss about foreign affairs if they don't affect me. But I can spot a bad argument when I see one, and when I saw that the evidence posted didn't match the conclusions drawn, I wanted to point this out.
Re: Labour Thread
October 18, 2023, 03:25:36 am
Quote from: Sangria on October 18, 2023, 02:06:15 am
The Shadow Foreign Secretary, as well as spouting the Mk.II version of Israel's right to defend itself according to international law, also goes into the humanitarian situation in his very next breath. Does that count?

Starmer shouldnt need someone to speak on his behalf or correct his mistakes. It wasnt really a trick question, he just needed to answer it like a human being not a political schemer for once.
Re: Labour Thread
October 18, 2023, 03:39:31 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October 18, 2023, 02:27:33 am
The thing is, if Hamas did what they did - murder 1,300 civilians in three days including children and the elderly, put a lot of the more gruesome killings online and kidnap another 200 - in any other country and retreated back to Gaza, the response wouldn't have been any more humane. The USA started a war in Afghanistan that killed 200,000 people because of 9/11, around 46,000 of which were civilians, leaving land mines all over the country that crippled people for years afterwards, and we took full part despite it having nothing to do with us.

Everyone knows this, which is why Starmer is in a difficult spot. He can't condemn Israel with the massacres fresh in people's minds without it looking like he's singling the country out. That would essentially put him in a similar political position to Jeremy Corbyn and a lot of the other Labour figures that were kicked out of the party for anti-semitism because of opinions that were on a par with a lot of what's been posted on here in the last week and a half. I don't say it is anti-semitism necessarily, simply that this was the reasoning given for many of those figures and groups to be suspended.

International law isnt set by what the usa or Israel does, they can not rewrite international law based on their level of anger or thirst for revenge. The law doesnt change because they have been wronged, it doesnt have an asterisk for who started the war first. Targeting Women children hospitals food water electricity , collective punishment, are all against international law. Just because USA committed war crimes that does not set a precedent for israel to follow.  if Starmer cant condemn war crimes then hes not fit to be prime minister for me, its actually not a difficult position to be in at all. Theres a genocide ongoing and if calling for it to end is a difficult position then you have to seriously wonder why. If he thinks his political future is more important than the lives of tens of thousands of innocent people then let someone else vote for him, hes not for me.
Re: Labour Thread
October 18, 2023, 05:35:25 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October 18, 2023, 02:27:33 am
The thing is, if Hamas did what they did - murder 1,300 civilians in three days including children and the elderly, put a lot of the more gruesome killings online and kidnap another 200 - in any other country and retreated back to Gaza, the response wouldn't have been any more humane. The USA started a war in Afghanistan that killed 200,000 people because of 9/11, around 46,000 of which were civilians, leaving land mines all over the country that crippled people for years afterwards, and we took full part despite it having nothing to do with us.

Everyone knows this, which is why Starmer is in a difficult spot. He can't condemn Israel with the massacres fresh in people's minds without it looking like he's singling the country out. That would essentially put him in a similar political position to Jeremy Corbyn and a lot of the other Labour figures that were kicked out of the party for anti-semitism because of opinions that were on a par with a lot of what's been posted on here in the last week and a half. I don't say it is anti-semitism necessarily, simply that this was the reasoning given for many of those figures and groups to be suspended.

Corbyn was kicked out of the PLP for electoral reason . You dont even need to do research, it was literally  a few months ago .  This is basic party knowledge
Re: Labour Thread
October 18, 2023, 07:47:55 am
Quote from: The North Bank on October 18, 2023, 03:25:36 am
Starmer shouldnt need someone to speak on his behalf or correct his mistakes. It wasnt really a trick question, he just needed to answer it like a human being not a political schemer for once.

Do you have a link to the transcript of his whole interview? I've only seen one line from it, quoted in the Independent article. Which turned out to be somewhat different from what people claimed it to be.
Re: Labour Thread
October 18, 2023, 08:04:37 am
Locked for obvious reasons.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 06:38:29 am
Well done to the new Labour MP's, to Keir Starmer and his team and everyone involved in this unique double-victory to start to oust those corrupt Tory c*nts.


Lets celebrate the wins, eh!
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 06:46:18 am
2-0! 

Up the reds!
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 08:36:22 am
Wow. Brilliant news for the Reds.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 08:52:46 am
Cracking wins, and lovely to see the Tories squirm. Not so much a Sunak bounce, more a resounding thud/splat.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 08:52:59 am
I've been asking in the other thread about core vote percentages but decided to bring it here as maybe we should be looking at what we can do to improve the numbers rather than  constantly hoping for the swing voters to back labour.

I've no idea on voting rules but would it be allowed to canvass or make a concerted effort to get the message out to all those who never vote, even help with sorting out their postal votes or getting the relevant ID, laying on transport to polling booths etc.

It's no wonder so many think nobody cares if we do fuck all to help folks to actually vote 🤷

Re: Labour Thread
Today at 09:05:14 am
Great double that for Labour last night/this morning.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 09:09:23 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:38:29 am
Well done to the new Labour MP's, to Keir Starmer and his team and everyone involved in this unique double-victory to start to oust those corrupt Tory c*nts.


Lets celebrate the wins, eh!
huge swings of in excess of 20% in both seats is fantastic, they won Mid Bedfordshire despite the fact the Liberals also increased their share of the vote by 10%.

The Tory vote completely collapsed. The Tories blaming it on the low turnout, whilst forgetting there is always a lower turnout in by-elections.

There's no dressing this up any other way, these are magnificent results for Labour and complete disaster for the Tories. If repeated at a general election a 20% swing would be catastrophic for the Tories. The swing won't be as big but it does look like the Tories will only achieve around 25% of the popular vote. They could end up with less than 100 seats! 🙏
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 09:11:57 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:52:59 am
I've been asking in the other thread about core vote percentages but decided to bring it here as maybe we should be looking at what we can do to improve the numbers rather than  constantly hoping for the swing voters to back labour.

I've no idea on voting rules but would it be allowed to canvass or make a concerted effort to get the message out to all those who never vote, even help with sorting out their postal votes or getting the relevant ID, laying on transport to polling booths etc.

It's no wonder so many think nobody cares if we do fuck all to help folks to actually vote 🤷


both parties core vote is around 30%, very rarely will you see either party drop below that. Lib Dems probably around 6%, adding in the Nationalists and Greens and I would say that swing voters make up about 20-30% of the electorate and they are the kingmakers
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 09:17:58 am
Ian Dunt: The Tories are finished
Quote
These kinds of swings are indicative of one thing and one thing only: a massive Labour majority at the next election. A really big, crushing, era-defining majority.

It's not just the swing itself. Look beyond the result to what is happening to other anti-Tory parties. The Greens were down 0.4% in Tamworth. The Lib Dems were down 3.6%. In Mid Beds the Greens were down 2%. And even in this seat, in a contest which was defined by Labour and the Lib Dems running against each other, the Lib Dem vote was actually relatively subdued - only up 10.5%.

Is that because people are turning against the Greens and Lib Dems? No. It's because Labour is squeezing other anti-Tory parties as voters search for the most likely vehicle to hurt the government.

Take a good look at that shit, because that's what an efficient vote looks like. It's precisely what we saw in the local elections and now we're seeing it again, sustained across multiple by-elections. People are voting tactically, to damage the Tories, just as they did in 1997. They'll take anyone, they really don't seem to care who it is. They just want a clear sense of what the most effective way to do it is. And even where they're not given it, as in Mid Beds, they're showing they're able to assess the problem accurately and secure the result they want.

There's only one really compelling conclusion to draw from all this. It's that the Tories are buggered. Properly, existentially, historically buggered. The polls will presumably narrow at some point. But the scale of the swings we're seeing and the quality of the voting breakdown means it's really very hard - borderline impossible - to imagine a way in which they can avoid defeat.

And what, realistically, can they do? They can't change leader again, that would be too absurd even for them. And Rishi Sunak quite evidently does not have anything approximating the political ingenuity to correct the situation. I mean, his last big idea was to cancel HS2, ban smoking and reform A-Levels - like a pick and mix bag of disconnected half-arsed bullshit.

No, they're doomed. They're done.

It's game over, man. Game over.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 09:26:17 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:11:57 am
both parties core vote is around 30%, very rarely will you see either party drop below that. Lib Dems probably around 6%, adding in the Nationalists and Greens and I would say that swing voters make up about 20-30% of the electorate and they are the kingmakers

I'd say the absolute core vote of the big 2 is probably lower, around 25% or so. The Tories have been below 30% for quite a while now and Labour used to be in the dark days of you know who. Come elections of course, they usually have their slightly softer vote come back to them to bump up over 30%. But not a given.

Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:52:59 am
I've been asking in the other thread about core vote percentages but decided to bring it here as maybe we should be looking at what we can do to improve the numbers rather than  constantly hoping for the swing voters to back labour.

I've no idea on voting rules but would it be allowed to canvass or make a concerted effort to get the message out to all those who never vote, even help with sorting out their postal votes or getting the relevant ID, laying on transport to polling booths etc.

It's no wonder so many think nobody cares if we do fuck all to help folks to actually vote 🤷


People have been saying this forever though. Why target a small % of swing voters when there's a much larger % of never voters? Problem is the swing voters vote and getting the non-voters to the polls is very difficult. Not impossible though, and of course getting out the vote campaigns have been successful elsewhere, think Georgia in the US and the recent Polish elections. A greater proportion of under 30 Poles voted than pensioners - imagine that in the UK, the Tories would be completely obliterated.
