« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 144693 times)

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4960 on: Today at 02:55:12 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:27:33 am
The thing is, if Hamas did what they did - murder 1,300 civilians in three days including children and the elderly, put a lot of the more gruesome killings online and kidnap another 200 - in any other country and retreated back to Gaza, the response wouldn't have been any more humane. The USA started a war in Afghanistan that killed 200,000 people because of 9/11, around 46,000 of which were civilians, leaving land mines all over the country that crippled people for years afterwards, and we took full part despite it having nothing to do with us.

Everyone knows this, which is why Starmer is in a difficult spot. He can't condemn Israel with the massacres fresh in people's minds without it looking like he's singling the country out. That would essentially put him in a similar political position to Jeremy Corbyn and a lot of the other Labour figures that were kicked out of the party for anti-semitism because of opinions that were on a par with a lot of what's been posted on here in the last week and a half. I don't say it is anti-semitism necessarily, simply that this was the reasoning given for many of those figures and groups to be suspended.

That's the context to the situation that Starmer was in. However, the context to the current discussion and tone, is how it started with the condemnation of Starmer supporting Israel in whatever it did, resulting in the resignation of Labour politicians. I think it was PaulF who first asked, what did Starmer actually say? With the comment that, if it was any more committal than Israel can do whatever it could within the law, it would be uncharacteristic of him.

That wasn't posted at first, but Lammy's interview was. Reading it, what struck me was how utterly vanilla it was. It conformed exactly to PaulF's expectations of Starmer. Israel has the right to defend itself according to international law. If anything was stating the bleeding obvious, that was it. Did this really prompt those resignations? What did Starmer himself say?

Then Nobby posted the Independent article which reported those resignations, along with the Starmer quote that apparently caused them. It was damningly committal, until the very next sentence which immediately posted a great big condition on that support. So Starmer wasn't as unconditionally supportive of Israel as claimed after all, despite all those posts condemning him for it. I made a few posts pointing this out.

The criticism has now switched to how Starmer hasn't been as vocal about the humanitarian situation as people would like. After the previous criticism was debunked, this is now why people won't be voting for him. I can't really comment on this, as I've not seen the interview. But given how the previous criticism was disproved by looking at what he'd actually said, and how Lammy's interview does go into what people have damned Starmer for not commenting on, and how the article only contains one line from Starmer, forgive me if I'm somewhat sceptical about this latest attack line.

Personally, I don't give a toss about foreign affairs if they don't affect me. But I can spot a bad argument when I see one, and when I saw that the evidence posted didn't match the conclusions drawn, I wanted to point this out.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4961 on: Today at 03:25:36 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:06:15 am
The Shadow Foreign Secretary, as well as spouting the Mk.II version of Israel's right to defend itself according to international law, also goes into the humanitarian situation in his very next breath. Does that count?

Starmer shouldnt need someone to speak on his behalf or correct his mistakes. It wasnt really a trick question, he just needed to answer it like a human being not a political schemer for once.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4962 on: Today at 03:39:31 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:27:33 am
The thing is, if Hamas did what they did - murder 1,300 civilians in three days including children and the elderly, put a lot of the more gruesome killings online and kidnap another 200 - in any other country and retreated back to Gaza, the response wouldn't have been any more humane. The USA started a war in Afghanistan that killed 200,000 people because of 9/11, around 46,000 of which were civilians, leaving land mines all over the country that crippled people for years afterwards, and we took full part despite it having nothing to do with us.

Everyone knows this, which is why Starmer is in a difficult spot. He can't condemn Israel with the massacres fresh in people's minds without it looking like he's singling the country out. That would essentially put him in a similar political position to Jeremy Corbyn and a lot of the other Labour figures that were kicked out of the party for anti-semitism because of opinions that were on a par with a lot of what's been posted on here in the last week and a half. I don't say it is anti-semitism necessarily, simply that this was the reasoning given for many of those figures and groups to be suspended.

International law isnt set by what the usa or Israel does, they can not rewrite international law based on their level of anger or thirst for revenge. The law doesnt change because they have been wronged, it doesnt have an asterisk for who started the war first. Targeting Women children hospitals food water electricity , collective punishment, are all against international law. Just because USA committed war crimes that does not set a precedent for israel to follow.  if Starmer cant condemn war crimes then hes not fit to be prime minister for me, its actually not a difficult position to be in at all. Theres a genocide ongoing and if calling for it to end is a difficult position then you have to seriously wonder why. If he thinks his political future is more important than the lives of tens of thousands of innocent people then let someone else vote for him, hes not for me.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:41:23 am by The North Bank »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Up
« previous next »
 