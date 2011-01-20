The thing is, if Hamas did what they did - murder 1,300 civilians in three days including children and the elderly, put a lot of the more gruesome killings online and kidnap another 200 - in any other country and retreated back to Gaza, the response wouldn't have been any more humane. The USA started a war in Afghanistan that killed 200,000 people because of 9/11, around 46,000 of which were civilians, leaving land mines all over the country that crippled people for years afterwards, and we took full part despite it having nothing to do with us.



Everyone knows this, which is why Starmer is in a difficult spot. He can't condemn Israel with the massacres fresh in people's minds without it looking like he's singling the country out. That would essentially put him in a similar political position to Jeremy Corbyn and a lot of the other Labour figures that were kicked out of the party for anti-semitism because of opinions that were on a par with a lot of what's been posted on here in the last week and a half. I don't say it is anti-semitism necessarily, simply that this was the reasoning given for many of those figures and groups to be suspended.



That's the context to the situation that Starmer was in. However, the context to the current discussion and tone, is how it started with the condemnation of Starmer supporting Israel in whatever it did, resulting in the resignation of Labour politicians. I think it was PaulF who first asked, what did Starmer actually say? With the comment that, if it was any more committal than Israel can do whatever it could within the law, it would be uncharacteristic of him.That wasn't posted at first, but Lammy's interview was. Reading it, what struck me was how utterly vanilla it was. It conformed exactly to PaulF's expectations of Starmer. Israel has the right to defend itself according to international law. If anything was stating the bleeding obvious, that was it. Did this really prompt those resignations? What did Starmer himself say?Then Nobby posted the Independent article which reported those resignations, along with the Starmer quote that apparently caused them. It was damningly committal, until the very next sentence which immediately posted a great big condition on that support. So Starmer wasn't as unconditionally supportive of Israel as claimed after all, despite all those posts condemning him for it. I made a few posts pointing this out.The criticism has now switched to how Starmer hasn't been as vocal about the humanitarian situation as people would like. After the previous criticism was debunked, this is now why people won't be voting for him. I can't really comment on this, as I've not seen the interview. But given how the previous criticism was disproved by looking at what he'd actually said, and how Lammy's interview does go into what people have damned Starmer for not commenting on, and how the article only contains one line from Starmer, forgive me if I'm somewhat sceptical about this latest attack line.Personally, I don't give a toss about foreign affairs if they don't affect me. But I can spot a bad argument when I see one, and when I saw that the evidence posted didn't match the conclusions drawn, I wanted to point this out.