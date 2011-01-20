I can't say I agree with everything Israel have done in response to the attacks but I understand their anger and frustration, they have to deal with this situation while others stand and judge, Some of the comments when this first kicked off about a 2 state solution blah blah were just words of protesters rather than serious solutions. never heard any serious suggestions to solve this yet from the people who only ever critice Israel and the wests support for Israel'.

I wouldn't even legitimise Hamas by calling them Terrorists, these are evil fanatics attempting to wipe out all Jews and others including ourselves.



This Hamas attack was well planned, invade Israel. kill and Kidnap Israels, fire thousands of Missiles from Gaza while using local innocent people as shields to hide only a few miles from your border, hide your leaders under schools and hospitals to place Israel in a loose. loose situation.

I can understand why many people who are leaving the politics out of this are upset but Israel haven't created this situation, Hamas did for this very reason, they have played it well, many of the public are only focusing on Israel's response while ignoring Hamas deliberately created this situation. it's important to hurl that same commendation at Hamas not just Israel otherwise Hamas have won the propaganda war. sadly you have to remember this was a well planned attack, it left Israel in a loose loose situation, they will either be incapable of defending themselves or lose the propaganda war.

Israel made a mistake cutting off water and medical supply's etc but they know there attackers have far more evil intentions so I can understand the over the top response, I think many western politicians did at first as well but they are now reconsidering those views, nothing wrong in changing your mind, I hope others who still see Hamas as Terrorists with legitimate aims also change their views as well