Labour Thread

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,834
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4920 on: Yesterday at 11:04:05 pm
This thread is going to get locked and binned if we aren't careful
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4921 on: Yesterday at 11:04:47 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:59:56 pm
You seem to have moisten this for the thread that got locked.

How remiss of you.

Why would it get locked if it stays on the topic of Labour, which it is doing, so far?
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,259
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4922 on: Yesterday at 11:04:57 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:01:54 pm
exactly this, if they have acted outside of international law then clearly Labour don't support that. Suspect this is more a case of the ex-leaders group of supporters having a bash for the sake of having a bash
Hahaha, I was wondering how long it would take for the vegetable menace to be brought in to the discussion?
Logged

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4923 on: Yesterday at 11:05:07 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:02:10 pm
Its quite easy for him to have said Isreal shouldnt be cutting power to civilian areas. He cant have been very good at his job if he doesnt know the law. He clearly does but in his usual way of trying to appeal to the masses, he shat himself from giving the right answer.

Even easier for Lammy to repeat the line about supporting Israel having the right to defend itself according to international law. I haven't seen Starmer's comment, but can anyone explain why Lammy's comment is in any way controversial?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,614
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4924 on: Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:03:44 pm
I've not seen the interview

Ultimately it doesnt matter because things like this wont stop me voting for Labour.
Logged

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,931
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4925 on: Yesterday at 11:06:23 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:04:47 pm
Why would it get locked if it stays on the topic of Labour, which it is doing, so far?
Honestly, it really isnt.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,575
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4926 on: Yesterday at 11:07:50 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:54:38 pm
Wouldn't supporting Israel's right to defend themselves according to international law thus extend to actions which accord to international law, but not actions outside international law? If Starmer's comments were in line with Lammy's as posted above, then they're basically FAQ answers. I can't comment directly on Starmer's comments as I've not seen them myself, but there's absolutely nothing contradictory or controversial about Lammy's.



Quote
Asked on LBC if he thought a siege of Gaza was appropriate if it involved cutting off power, cutting off water, the Labour leader replied: I think that Israel does have that right, before also clarifying: Obviously, everything should be done within international law.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/labour-starmer-israel-palestine-gaza-b2430933.html

Denying 2m people water, food and medicine is a war crime.

Has refused to condemn Israel visiting a collective punishment on Palestinian civilians, which has left over 3,000 dead (and rising) and is also a war crime

Has said responsibility lies with Hamas for the bombardment on Gaza (which is a particularly dangerous route to go down, although Israel gets a different rule book to any other country)

He's doing mental contortions instead of calling out war crimes.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4927 on: Yesterday at 11:08:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:06:23 pm
Honestly, it really isnt.

I think it is mate, Labours response to an ongoing news item.
Logged

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4928 on: Yesterday at 11:12:19 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:07:50 pm


https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/labour-starmer-israel-palestine-gaza-b2430933.html

Denying 2m people water, food and medicine is a war crime.

Has refused to condemn Israel visiting a collective punishment on Palestinian civilians, which has left over 3,000 dead (and rising) and is also a war crime

Has said responsibility lies with Hamas for the bombardment on Gaza (which is a particularly dangerous route to go down, although Israel gets a different rule book to any other country)

He's doing mental contortions instead of calling out war crimes.

If something is within international law, then they have the right to do it. He's inserted that massive caveat there. And if it's not within international law, that caveat takes care of it. The full stop might not be in an ideal place, but the Lammy interview is the updated version, with the full stop in the correct place, that doesn't separate Israel's right to do something and within international law.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,259
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4929 on: Yesterday at 11:15:50 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:12:19 pm
If something is within international law, then they have the right to do it. He's inserted that massive caveat there. And if it's not within international law, that caveat takes care of it. The full stop might not be in an ideal place, but the Lammy interview is the updated version, with the full stop in the correct place, that doesn't separate Israel's right to do something and within international law.
Incredible stuff Clive
Logged

Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4930 on: Yesterday at 11:16:19 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:15:50 pm
Incredible stuff Clive

Haha, it's not just me then. Semantics
Logged

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4931 on: Yesterday at 11:21:34 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:16:19 pm
Haha, it's not just me then. Semantics

Like I said, the official line is just an FAQ answer. Israel has the right to defend itself according to international law. Just like any other country. I suspect Starmer was caught between trying to express some kind of support, before realising what he might be committing himself to, and immediately inserting that caveat. And having digested what he'd said, Lammy's version is the updated version, devoid of any commitment beyond what people want to attribute to it.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,454
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4932 on: Yesterday at 11:24:02 pm
I remember when the "Labour Party" was the "Labour Party" *Sigh*
Logged

Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4933 on: Yesterday at 11:24:44 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:21:34 pm
Like I said, the official line is just an FAQ answer. Israel has the right to defend itself according to international law. Just like any other country. I suspect Starmer was caught between trying to express some kind of support, before realising what he might be committing himself to, and immediately inserting that caveat. And having digested what he'd said, Lammy's version is the updated version, devoid of any commitment beyond what people want to attribute to it.


But white phosphorus isn't in line with international law, neither is cutting off food, water and electricity to over 2m people. Why not just call a spade a spade or offer support without tying yourself in knots
Logged

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4934 on: Yesterday at 11:26:48 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm
Ultimately it doesnt matter because things like this wont stop me voting for Labour.

This - For all that Starmer is an absolute c*nt, Sunak is worse.

Logged

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4935 on: Yesterday at 11:27:14 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:24:44 pm
But white phosphorus isn't in line with international law, neither is cutting off food, water and electricity to over 2m people. Why not just call a spade a spade or offer support without tying yourself in knots

If any of the above isn't in line with international law, then he's covered that with the caveat. As for calling a spade a spade, I think we know the answer. The press, and the voters.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4936 on: Yesterday at 11:32:09 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:27:14 pm
If any of the above isn't in line with international law, then he's covered that with the caveat. As for calling a spade a spade, I think we know the answer. The press, and the voters.

For example and totally unrelated, wartime sexual violence is a thing. Would any sane politician use that caveat as a get out?

Wrt to voters, you're right but then again, he's probably lost a few as well

Anyway, I'll leave it at that otherwise the thread may get locked
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:33:56 pm by Machae
Logged

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4937 on: Yesterday at 11:41:44 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:32:09 pm
For example and totally unrelated, wartime sexual violence is a thing. Would any sane politician use that caveat as a get out?

Wrt to voters, you're right but then again, he's probably lost a few as well

Anyway, I'll leave it at that otherwise the thread may get locked

I don't think the example you've cited has ever been an accepted thing in western militaries. As far back as the Napoleonic wars, Wellington was hanging British soldiers who indulged in that kind of thing (that kind including looting, other violence towards civilians, etc.). Even during the sack of Badajoz, a successful storming being traditionally a free for all for the attackers, as soon as he regained control of his troops, he erected a gallows to let them know what he thought of their actions.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4938 on: Yesterday at 11:46:20 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:41:44 pm
I don't think the example you've cited has ever been an accepted thing in western militaries. As far back as the Napoleonic wars, Wellington was hanging British soldiers who indulged in that kind of thing (that kind including looting, other violence towards civilians, etc.). Even during the sack of Badajoz, a successful storming being traditionally a free for all for the attackers, as soon as he regained control of his troops, he erected a gallows to let them know what he thought of their actions.

That's not the point I'm making, or i wasn't being clear. The 4 scenarios above aren't in line with international law either, so having a caveat like that is irrelevant
Logged

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4939 on: Yesterday at 11:56:41 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:46:20 pm
That's not the point I'm making, or i wasn't being clear. The 4 scenarios above aren't in line with international law either, so having a caveat like that is irrelevant

They're not quite as outlandishly outside western military experience as the example you've quoted either. No British military since the 19th century (at latest) would condone the example you cited, even if politicians urge it. Starting with attempts to break the deadlock in WWI, western militaries have researched various methods of inflicting violence on opposing militaries. And since the advent of total war and weapons that can go beyond a frontline, collateral damage has been a thing. So that area is harder to summarise in a single quote than the example you cited. Except barring a disclaimer, within international law. That disclaimer covers a whole host of things, as has been explained to me in the past by people who'd studied such things. With the most instructional example being Dresden, which I'd always thought of as a war crime, but which was explained to me, depends on what questions you ask.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4940 on: Today at 12:01:14 am
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:56:41 pm
They're not quite as outlandishly outside western military experience as the example you've quoted either. No British military since the 19th century (at latest) would condone the example you cited, even if politicians urge it. Starting with attempts to break the deadlock in WWI, western militaries have researched various methods of inflicting violence on opposing militaries. And since the advent of total war and weapons that can go beyond a frontline, collateral damage has been a thing. So that area is harder to summarise in a single quote than the example you cited. Except barring a disclaimer, within international law. That disclaimer covers a whole host of things, as has been explained to me in the past by people who'd studied such things. With the most instructional example being Dresden, which I'd always thought of as a war crime, but which was explained to me, depends on what questions you ask.

What are you talking about Sangria, I'm confused. White phosphorus is not within international law is it? Neither is collective punishment, or something indiscriminate as Nick Ferraris suggested in his interview. It's very possible to offer support to Israel if Starmer felt the need to, without the stuff he came out with
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4941 on: Today at 12:05:14 am
I hate that Nick Ferrari wanker, even his name gets my back up.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4942 on: Today at 12:06:06 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:05:14 am
I hate that Nick Ferrari wanker, even his name gets my back up.

Yeah, he is a c*nt of the highest order
Logged

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4943 on: Today at 12:06:39 am
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:01:14 am
What are you talking about Sangria, I'm confused. White phosphorus is not within international law is it? Neither is collective punishment, or something indiscriminate as Nick Ferraris suggested in his interview. It's very possible to offer support to Israel if Starmer felt the need to, without the stuff he came out with

If it's not within international law, then he's stated his "but". Has he reiterated firmer support for Israel since that interview? Because the quote I've seen is nowhere near as firm support for Israel as I'd been led to believe. Especially given the later interview with Lammy, which draws even further back.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4944 on: Today at 12:09:18 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:06:39 am
If it's not within international law, then he's stated his "but". Has he reiterated firmer support for Israel since that interview? Because the quote I've seen is nowhere near as firm support for Israel as I'd been led to believe. Especially given the later interview with Lammy, which draws even further back.

He should have been able to think and speak clearly, hes vying and on course for the top job. That c*nt Ferrari asked him twice, almost surprised at his response
Logged

oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4945 on: Today at 12:11:13 am
 I can't say I agree with everything Israel have done in response to the attacks but I understand their anger and frustration, they have to deal with this situation while others stand and judge,  Some of the comments when this first kicked off about a 2 state solution blah blah were just words of protesters rather than serious solutions. never heard any serious suggestions to solve this yet from the people who only ever critice Israel and the wests support for Israel'.
 I wouldn't even legitimise Hamas by calling them Terrorists, these are evil fanatics attempting to wipe out all Jews and others including ourselves.

This Hamas attack was well planned, invade  Israel. kill and Kidnap Israels,  fire thousands of Missiles from Gaza while using local innocent people as shields to hide only a few miles from your border, hide your leaders under schools and hospitals to place Israel in a loose. loose situation.
I can understand why many people who are leaving the politics out of this are upset but Israel haven't created this situation, Hamas did for this very reason, they have played it well, many of the public are only focusing on Israel's response while ignoring Hamas deliberately created this situation. it's important to hurl that same commendation at Hamas not just Israel otherwise Hamas have won the propaganda war. sadly you have to remember this was a well planned attack, it left Israel in a loose loose situation, they will either be incapable of defending themselves or lose the propaganda war.
Israel made a mistake cutting off water and medical supply's etc but they know there attackers have far more evil intentions so I can understand the over the top response, I think many western politicians did at first as well but they are now reconsidering those views, nothing wrong in changing your mind, I hope others who still see Hamas as Terrorists with legitimate aims also change their views as well
Last Edit: Today at 12:17:40 am by oldfordie
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4946 on: Today at 12:15:00 am
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:09:18 am
He should have been able to think and speak clearly, hes vying and on course for the top job. That c*nt Ferrari asked him twice, almost surprised at his response

He avoided committing himself on a controversial subject (despite what some claim), and within a few days, had turned it into the most vanilla answer possible on the subject. The main valid complaint seems to be that he's not committing himself sufficiently for people's liking. Because the other complaint that I'd gathered, that it was near unconditional support for Israel's actions, is certainly not supported by what he'd actually said.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4947 on: Today at 12:17:54 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:11:13 am
I can't say I agree with everything Israel have done in response to the attacks but I understand their anger and frustration, they have to deal with this situation while others stand and judge,  Some of the comments when this first kicked off about a 2 state solution blah blah were just words of protesters rather than serious solutions. never heard any serious suggestions to solve this yet from the people who only ever critice Israel and the wests support for Israel'.
 I wouldn't even legitimise Hamas by calling them Terrorists, these are evil fanatics attempting to wipe out your all Jews and others including ourselves.

This Hamas attack was well planned, invade  Israel. kill and Kidnap Israels,  fire thousands of Missiles from Gaza while using local innocent people as shields to hide only a few miles from your border, hide your leaders under schools and hospitals to place Israel in a loose. loose situation.
I can understand why many people who are leaving the politics out of this are upset but Israel haven't created this situation, Hamas did for this very reason, they have played it well, many of the public are only focusing on Israel's response while ignoring Hamas deliberate created this situation. it's important to hurl that same commendation at Hamas not just Israel otherwise Hamas have won the propaganda war. sadly you have to remember this was a well planned attack, it left Israel in a loose loose situation, they will either be incapable of defending themselves or lose the propaganda war.
Israel made a mistake cutting off water and medical supply's etc but they know there attackers have far more evil intentions so I can understand the over the top response, I think many western politicians did at first as well but they are now reconsidering those views, nothing wrong in changing your mind, I hope others who still see Hamas as Terrorists with legitimate aims also change their views as well

They hit another hospital today OF, hundreds dead and trapped. Not replying fully as this is what would get the thread binned.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,009
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4948 on: Today at 12:23:25 am
White phosphorus is not outside international law, just certain uses are. If it is used to generate a smokescreen, it is legal. If it is used as an incendiary, or with with the intention to poison people it is illegal. The Israelis will claim its use was intended to generate smoke, the incendiary side effects were unintentional.

But that minutiae is not what Starmer should be bogged down in, he should be bigger picture.
Logged

Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,224
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4949 on: Today at 12:23:28 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:15:00 am
He avoided committing himself on a controversial subject (despite what some claim), and within a few days, had turned it into the most vanilla answer possible on the subject. The main valid complaint seems to be that he's not committing himself sufficiently for people's liking. Because the other complaint that I'd gathered, that it was near unconditional support for Israel's actions, is certainly not supported by what he'd actually said.

Fine. That's your perogative to see it that way, others will agree but many who I've spoken to or read about haven't, including the Labour party members who have resigned. It may or may not affect Labours vote. However come election time, he will of course be counting on a large Muslim vote

Going to have to agree to disagree because its becoming boring and circular
Logged

oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4950 on: Today at 12:26:33 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:17:54 am
They hit another hospital today OF, hundreds dead and trapped. Not replying fully as this is what would get the thread binned.
I wouldn't put it past Hamas to target a Hospital but have they got that capability,? I haven't heard anything about other Hamas rockets going haywire and exploding in Gaza either so sounds a hell of a coincidence that the one we hear of was a direct hit on a hospital. have to wait and see how this develops.

EDIT. Israel claim 33% of rockets fired by Hamas aimed at Israel fall short and hit Gaza.
Last Edit: Today at 01:08:29 am by oldfordie
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4951 on: Today at 12:27:40 am
Quote from: SP on Today at 12:23:25 am
White phosphorus is not outside international law, just certain uses are. If it is used to generate a smokescreen, it is legal. If it is used as an incendiary, or with with the intention to poison people it is illegal. The Israelis will claim its use was intended to generate smoke, the incendiary side effects were unintentional.

But that minutiae is not what Starmer should be bogged down in, he should be bigger picture.

That's the kind of explanation I got when someone who'd studied military law explained the questions to be considered when assessing whether Dresden was a war crime or not.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,009
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4952 on: Today at 12:31:00 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:27:40 am
That's the kind of explanation I got when someone who'd studied military law explained the questions to be considered when assessing whether Dresden was a war crime or not.

It should be illegal, but it is the most effective smoke agent there is - hence the legalese so they can keep it.
Logged

The Real Rasta

  • Leave Ronaldo alone!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 519
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4953 on: Today at 01:28:23 am
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:01:14 am
What are you talking about Sangria, I'm confused. White phosphorus is not within international law is it? Neither is collective punishment, or something indiscriminate as Nick Ferraris suggested in his interview. It's very possible to offer support to Israel if Starmer felt the need to, without the stuff he came out with
The knots some will tie themselves into  ::)




Ignoring any of his previous, if you cant find a way to unequivocally state that food, water and medicine should not be denied while expressing support for Israel and condemning Hamas then you arent the canny operator and epitome of competence that some would have you believe, complete joke that some would look to defend his comments that hes already walked back cause voters  :duh
Logged

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4954 on: Today at 01:44:39 am
Starmer also needs to show that hes human, if asked about water food and electricity, international law shouldnt come into it, he should say that the most important thing is persevering innocent life, its not that fucking hard.
Never trusted him anyway, always came across as being disingenuous, has the Boris trait of saying anything to further his political career, none of his opinions seem to be his own. For the last couple of years all he seems to want to do is to distance himself from Corbyn, I suspect his answer for collective punishment of all people in gaza would be different if he wasnt thinking about Corbyn at the time, hes moved so far right of Corbyn he might as well sit between Rishi and Suella.
Being better than Sunak is so low a benchmark, it doesnt justify giving him a vote, in my opinion.
Logged

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4955 on: Today at 02:03:40 am
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Today at 01:28:23 am
The knots some will tie themselves into  ::)

Ignoring any of his previous, if you cant find a way to unequivocally state that food, water and medicine should not be denied while expressing support for Israel and condemning Hamas then you arent the canny operator and epitome of competence that some would have you believe, complete joke that some would look to defend his comments that hes already walked back cause voters  :duh

Go back a page, and you have people saying that a lawyer should not be backing Israel as unequivocally as he did on its activities. It turns out that Starmer, being a lawyer, wasn't backing Israel as much on their activities as the posters had claimed. And the criticism has switched to Starmer not committing enough in the direction they want.

And I notice that the article which Starmer's quote is from only contains that particular line, and I don't know if the interview contains anything else. But the later Lammy interview, which contains the slicker, blander version of Israel's right to defend itself according to international law, immediately moves onto talking about the humanitarian situation. But given the previous condemnation of Starmer's quote on Israel, which as it turns out was rather different from what people had made it out to be, I'd rather not draw any conclusion without seeing the rest of the interview.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,569
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4956 on: Today at 02:06:15 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:44:39 am
Starmer also needs to show that hes human, if asked about water food and electricity, international law shouldnt come into it, he should say that the most important thing is persevering innocent life, its not that fucking hard.
Never trusted him anyway, always came across as being disingenuous, has the Boris trait of saying anything to further his political career, none of his opinions seem to be his own. For the last couple of years all he seems to want to do is to distance himself from Corbyn, I suspect his answer for collective punishment of all people in gaza would be different if he wasnt thinking about Corbyn at the time, hes moved so far right of Corbyn he might as well sit between Rishi and Suella.
Being better than Sunak is so low a benchmark, it doesnt justify giving him a vote, in my opinion.

The Shadow Foreign Secretary, as well as spouting the Mk.II version of Israel's right to defend itself according to international law, also goes into the humanitarian situation in his very next breath. Does that count?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4957 on: Today at 02:27:33 am
The thing is, if Hamas did what they did - murder 1,300 civilians in three days including children and the elderly, put a lot of the more gruesome killings online and kidnap another 200 - in any other country and retreated back to Gaza, the response wouldn't have been any more humane. The USA started a war in Afghanistan that killed 200,000 people because of 9/11, around 46,000 of which were civilians, leaving land mines all over the country that crippled people for years afterwards, and we took full part despite it having nothing to do with us.

Everyone knows this, which is why Starmer is in a difficult spot. He can't condemn Israel with the massacres fresh in people's minds without it looking like he's singling the country out. That would essentially put him in a similar political position to Jeremy Corbyn and a lot of the other Labour figures that were kicked out of the party for anti-semitism because of opinions that were on a par with a lot of what's been posted on here in the last week and a half. I don't say it is anti-semitism necessarily, simply that this was the reasoning given for many of those figures and groups to be suspended.
Logged
