Wouldn't supporting Israel's right to defend themselves according to international law thus extend to actions which accord to international law, but not actions outside international law? If Starmer's comments were in line with Lammy's as posted above, then they're basically FAQ answers. I can't comment directly on Starmer's comments as I've not seen them myself, but there's absolutely nothing contradictory or controversial about Lammy's.
Asked on LBC if he thought a siege of Gaza was appropriate if it involved cutting off power, cutting off water, the Labour leader replied: I think that Israel does have that right, before also clarifying: Obviously, everything should be done within international law.https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/labour-starmer-israel-palestine-gaza-b2430933.html
Denying 2m people water, food and medicine is a war crime.
Has refused to condemn Israel visiting a collective punishment on Palestinian civilians, which has left over 3,000 dead (and rising) and is also a war crime
Has said responsibility lies with Hamas for the bombardment on Gaza (which is a particularly dangerous route to go down, although Israel gets a different rule book to any other country)
He's doing mental contortions instead of calling out war crimes.