Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 144333 times)

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,834
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
This thread is going to get locked and binned if we aren't careful
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:59:56 pm
You seem to have moisten this for the thread that got locked.

How remiss of you.

Why would it get locked if it stays on the topic of Labour, which it is doing, so far?
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,258
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:01:54 pm
exactly this, if they have acted outside of international law then clearly Labour don't support that. Suspect this is more a case of the ex-leaders group of supporters having a bash for the sake of having a bash
Hahaha, I was wondering how long it would take for the vegetable menace to be brought in to the discussion?
Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:02:10 pm
Its quite easy for him to have said Isreal shouldnt be cutting power to civilian areas. He cant have been very good at his job if he doesnt know the law. He clearly does but in his usual way of trying to appeal to the masses, he shat himself from giving the right answer.

Even easier for Lammy to repeat the line about supporting Israel having the right to defend itself according to international law. I haven't seen Starmer's comment, but can anyone explain why Lammy's comment is in any way controversial?
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,614
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:03:44 pm
I've not seen the interview

Ultimately it doesnt matter because things like this wont stop me voting for Labour.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,931
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:04:47 pm
Why would it get locked if it stays on the topic of Labour, which it is doing, so far?
Honestly, it really isnt.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,575
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:54:38 pm
Wouldn't supporting Israel's right to defend themselves according to international law thus extend to actions which accord to international law, but not actions outside international law? If Starmer's comments were in line with Lammy's as posted above, then they're basically FAQ answers. I can't comment directly on Starmer's comments as I've not seen them myself, but there's absolutely nothing contradictory or controversial about Lammy's.



Quote
Asked on LBC if he thought a siege of Gaza was appropriate if it involved cutting off power, cutting off water, the Labour leader replied: I think that Israel does have that right, before also clarifying: Obviously, everything should be done within international law.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/labour-starmer-israel-palestine-gaza-b2430933.html

Denying 2m people water, food and medicine is a war crime.

Has refused to condemn Israel visiting a collective punishment on Palestinian civilians, which has left over 3,000 dead (and rising) and is also a war crime

Has said responsibility lies with Hamas for the bombardment on Gaza (which is a particularly dangerous route to go down, although Israel gets a different rule book to any other country)

He's doing mental contortions instead of calling out war crimes.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:06:23 pm
Honestly, it really isnt.

I think it is mate, Labours response to an ongoing news item.
Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:07:50 pm


https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/labour-starmer-israel-palestine-gaza-b2430933.html

Denying 2m people water, food and medicine is a war crime.

Has refused to condemn Israel visiting a collective punishment on Palestinian civilians, which has left over 3,000 dead (and rising) and is also a war crime

Has said responsibility lies with Hamas for the bombardment on Gaza (which is a particularly dangerous route to go down, although Israel gets a different rule book to any other country)

He's doing mental contortions instead of calling out war crimes.

If something is within international law, then they have the right to do it. He's inserted that massive caveat there. And if it's not within international law, that caveat takes care of it. The full stop might not be in an ideal place, but the Lammy interview is the updated version, with the full stop in the correct place, that doesn't separate Israel's right to do something and within international law.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,258
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:12:19 pm
If something is within international law, then they have the right to do it. He's inserted that massive caveat there. And if it's not within international law, that caveat takes care of it. The full stop might not be in an ideal place, but the Lammy interview is the updated version, with the full stop in the correct place, that doesn't separate Israel's right to do something and within international law.
Incredible stuff Clive
Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,217
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:15:50 pm
Incredible stuff Clive

Haha, it's not just me then. Semantics
