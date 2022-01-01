« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 142811 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,701
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4840 on: Today at 12:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:15:21 pm

Don't even need to bring them into public ownership, just regulate them to allow local authorities to set the bus routes.

Make any private bus companies have to bid for either the whole lot or chunks of it. Make sure you mix the profitable urban/commuter routes with some loss-making rural routes.

It's how the old bus network used to run - the profitable routes subsidised the loss-making routes. However, that evil bitch The Thatcher and her shyster parasite chums, deregulated so that private firms could just focus on the profitable routes and fuck the rural routes. Made multi-millionaires out of bus company owners.

Same principle applied to Royal Mail - a universal postal service can only effectively oprrate in a total monopoly of mail and parcel delivery. Once you let private companies cherry-pick the profitable parts (parcels, inner-city business post), the amount needed to subsidise the loss-making parts (daily postal deliveries, especially to rural areas) rises massively.


Saying all that, I despise public transport because I hate travelling in close proximity to other people who aren't family/friends (planes are a necessary evil, but I hate the experience - not the actual flying, which doesn't bother me, but being hemmed in with couple hundred other c*nts). I'd put busses at the bottom of the pile, too. Always seem to have a much higher chance of having to share the space with a selfish bellend blasting out shite (rap  :-\) music and looking like he's daring anyone to object, or a phlegm-riddled pensioner coughing and spluttering everywhere)

Agree with what you've said about the ideas of buses not having to be privatised.

But I enjoy getting buses and trains. I don't really drive any more (Having spent my life working away and driving hundreds of thousands of miles over the years)

Best way to get a tolerance for illnesses is to be among the populace. Buses are great. Trains are great.

When they fucking turn up and haven't been wrecked by the fucking Tories :)
Logged
Meh

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,080
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4841 on: Today at 12:44:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:29:02 pm
Good luck in building a whole town, on an abandoned shopping centre, or old car park.  Also, these abandoned sites (and brownfield sites) are often havens for wildlife.

For example, I worked on a 'scrubland' site a few years ago.  It was right next to a warehouse and had various piles rubble etc.  It also had loads of orchids and a huge, south-facing hill.  There were more reptiles on this site, than I've seen on any nature reserve I've been on.  I also know of a very rare, species of spider that's been found on a 'scrubland' and 'wasteland' site, that's earmarked for development, in the South East.

Heathland was once thought of a wasteland, that's why there's less than 15 percent, of the original heaths left, where I live.

That's all well and good but the need for more (affordable) housing is bigger than wildlife or some reptiles or spiders. It's do or die right now. It should have been done years ago but we've been fucked repeatedly for over a decade by Tory rule. We let too many NIMBYs block developments

Now, these things need to come with demands from local councils. Up front payments so that schools, shops, doctors and more infrastructure can be built to accommodate more people. Government needs to outline plans and deliver more and better public transport routes. More rail lines, more cycle paths and we need to get HS2 back to Manchetser and beyond
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,535
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4842 on: Today at 12:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:41:36 pm
Public transport (and active travel) should be at the heart of planning anything.  It is also really import for both rural and urban communities.

Buses are great in this respect, and are often the only method of transport available to people.  They also offer a sense of inclusion, community and help to tackle loneliness.

The poorest in society, do not own a car.



I'm not objecting to busses in any way - I want a thriving and very extensive public transport network, and ideally want it in public ownership and subsidised to make it very affordable.

I was just rambling about my own peculiarities. I generally don't like other people (until I get to know them!) and abhor people acting in an anti-social manner that impacts me (I don't want to endure a journey with my adrenaline pumping and wishing I had a baseball bat and licence to kill)  ;D



Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,583
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4843 on: Today at 12:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:45:57 pm


I'm not objecting to busses in any way - I want a thriving and very extensive public transport network, and ideally want it in public ownership and subsidised to make it very affordable.

I was just rambling about my own peculiarities. I generally don't like other people (until I get to know them!) and abhor people acting in an anti-social manner that impacts me (I don't want to endure a journey with my adrenaline pumping and wishing I had a baseball bat and licence to kill)  ;D

That's fair enough.

Whoever is on the bus, can have an impact on your journey.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4844 on: Today at 12:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:15:21 pm

Don't even need to bring them into public ownership, just regulate them to allow local authorities to set the bus routes.

Make any private bus companies have to bid for either the whole lot or chunks of it. Make sure you mix the profitable urban/commuter routes with some loss-making rural routes.

It's how the old bus network used to run - the profitable routes subsidised the loss-making routes. However, that evil bitch The Thatcher and her shyster parasite chums, deregulated so that private firms could just focus on the profitable routes and fuck the rural routes. Made multi-millionaires out of bus company owners.

Same principle applied to Royal Mail - a universal postal service can only effectively oprrate in a total monopoly of mail and parcel delivery. Once you let private companies cherry-pick the profitable parts (parcels, inner-city business post), the amount needed to subsidise the loss-making parts (daily postal deliveries, especially to rural areas) rises massively.


Saying all that, I despise public transport because I hate travelling in close proximity to other people who aren't family/friends (planes are a necessary evil, but I hate the experience - not the actual flying, which doesn't bother me, but being hemmed in with couple hundred other c*nts). I'd put busses at the bottom of the pile, too. Always seem to have a much higher chance of having to share the space with a selfish bellend blasting out shite (rap  :-\) music and looking like he's daring anyone to object, or a phlegm-riddled pensioner coughing and spluttering everywhere)
Exactly, I used to get the bus of a evening to a local area, it was only served by 1 local bus company, they decided to chop the evening and Sunday services, it was annoying for me as it meant getting a taxi but what about the people who need the bus for work, I mentioned what you said to the driver who was a decent lad but he just shook his head telling me not many people use the bus of a evening or Sunday m8 so it can't be justified, still couldn't get through to him, it's about providing a service to stop communities being cut off, helping them, standard of living, how all bus companies had to take the good with the bad in the past, they can't just chose the routes were they can send buses going round packed just to make more profits. if they are not prepared to offer a decent service then someone else should get the route.
Thats one of things that always passes my mind when they chop all these bus routes, the people who struggle to get to work, walking 30 min to get another bus in the morning, did they vote Tory, have they made the connection yet.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,701
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4845 on: Today at 01:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:29:02 pm
Good luck in building a whole town, on an abandoned shopping centre, or old car park.  Also, these abandoned sites (and brownfield sites) are often havens for wildlife.

For example, I worked on a 'scrubland' site a few years ago.  It was right next to a warehouse and had various piles rubble etc.  It also had loads of orchids and a huge, south-facing hill.  There were more reptiles on this site, than I've seen on any nature reserve I've been on.  I also know of a very rare, species of spider that's been found on a 'scrubland' and 'wasteland' site, that's earmarked for development, in the South East.

Heathland was once thought of a wasteland, that's why there's less than 15 percent, of the original heaths left, where I live. 

All valid points mate, it's a minefield, sure, but houses need to be built.

I hope that areas of natural beauty, scientific special areas and places that harbour unique wildlife are treated carefully and well.

As someone else said, perhaps the idea would be to build up - but build up well - with proper facilities - like underground parking and maybe even shops and stuff within the constructions. There are plenty of great examples of well built apartments and communities across Europe and other places around the world to model on.

The problem with a lot of these things is that loads of money is spent initially and then they are left to go to shit.

Not sure what the answer is to prevent that, but surely laws could be put in place to force owners to maintain their shit.
Logged
Meh

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,584
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4846 on: Today at 01:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:01:25 pm
All valid points mate, it's a minefield, sure, but houses need to be built.

I hope that areas of natural beauty, scientific special areas and places that harbour unique wildlife are treated carefully and well.

As someone else said, perhaps the idea would be to build up - but build up well - with proper facilities - like underground parking and maybe even shops and stuff within the constructions. There are plenty of great examples of well built apartments and communities across Europe and other places around the world to model on.

The problem with a lot of these things is that loads of money is spent initially and then they are left to go to shit.

Not sure what the answer is to prevent that, but surely laws could be put in place to force owners to maintain their shit.

We are just bad at building houses and  even moreso infrastructure, that needs to change, we can't tie up everything forever in planning hell, while every interest group under the sun tries to oppose it. It makes these projects slow, and it also makes them very expensive.

The real scandal on HS2 is how much money it would cost compared to similar projects in other countries
« Last Edit: Today at 01:11:44 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4847 on: Today at 01:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:45:57 pm


I'm not objecting to busses in any way - I want a thriving and very extensive public transport network, and ideally want it in public ownership and subsidised to make it very affordable.

I was just rambling about my own peculiarities. I generally don't like other people (until I get to know them!) and abhor people acting in an anti-social manner that impacts me (I don't want to endure a journey with my adrenaline pumping and wishing I had a baseball bat and licence to kill)  ;D

 :D
Youd swear you lived in downtown Bogota not St Helens
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,420
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4848 on: Today at 01:22:08 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:55:20 pm
Thats one of things that always passes my mind when they chop all these bus routes, the people who struggle to get to work, walking 30 min to get another bus in the morning, did they vote Tory, have they made the connection yet.

How do you decide though what routes to run and how often?
I need to go the airport, 40miles away in about 2 weeks, flight's about 3pm.  Returns about 10.30pm on the Sunday.  Ought I expect there to be a bus serving that? Maybe , at a push, I'd change once.
Extreme example I know, but would you run a bus service for one cleaner in town to their local hospital for work? Two, three?  What if they worked different shifts.  I get that we can't just choose the routes\times to run on profit motive.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,535
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4849 on: Today at 01:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:17:07 pm
:D
Youd swear you lived in downtown Bogota not St Helens


Apart from the climate and skin colour (a friend who moved to London years ago still refers to it mockingly as 'the white enclave'), there are similarities.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4850 on: Today at 01:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:01:25 pm
As someone else said, perhaps the idea would be to build up - but build up well - with proper facilities - like underground parking and maybe even shops and stuff within the constructions. There are plenty of great examples of well built apartments and communities across Europe and other places around the world to model on.
There are examples in our major cities already but they tend to be the ones that cost a fortune.  The equivalent price of a Surrey mansion but 10 stories up in a city centre.  The majority though are really poor on the day they've finished and seem to weather and decay really quickly.  I don't know if the ones we see across Europe are similarly just servicing millionaires or if they've cracked the code on how to provide good quality homes in high quantities at affordable prices.

I'm not sure if it's land costs, material costs, shareholder greed, labour costs or just an incredibly low bar for quality (and seemingly getting ever lower) but £200k buys almost nothing in England.  In fact, on most new developments there isn't anything even in that price range anymore.

Every town I've ever lived in or visited is pretty much two/three-storey exclusively, even the rare blocks of flats are capped at that height.  Imagine the NiMBYism if those town planners started building upwards.

Where I live all the older and more run-down Victorian properties are being converted to houses of multiple occupancy.  It increases the housing capacity in the town but I'm not sure it's a long-term fix.  Inevitably families will end up in them due to the lack of affordable two-up, two-down type properties.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4851 on: Today at 01:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:22:57 pm

Apart from the climate and skin colour (a friend who moved to London years ago still refers to it mockingly as 'the white enclave'), there are similarities.

A good mate of mine lives in Clock face and it is very white now you mention it.

its not rough though  :D

Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,583
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4852 on: Today at 01:58:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:01:25 pm
All valid points mate, it's a minefield, sure, but houses need to be built.

I hope that areas of natural beauty, scientific special areas and places that harbour unique wildlife are treated carefully and well.

As someone else said, perhaps the idea would be to build up - but build up well - with proper facilities - like underground parking and maybe even shops and stuff within the constructions. There are plenty of great examples of well built apartments and communities across Europe and other places around the world to model on.

The problem with a lot of these things is that loads of money is spent initially and then they are left to go to shit.

Not sure what the answer is to prevent that, but surely laws could be put in place to force owners to maintain their shit.

There are often no easy solutions and you cannot please everyone, all of the time.

It definitely does need looking at, and it does need reforming.  I always get nervous though, when I hear the words, build, build, build. 

But yes, I've seen some places in Europe and they look great.  I've got more confidence in a Labour government, than a Tory one, that's for sure.  But, I really don't trust developers.  They will always try to do things on the cheap, wherever possible.

One thing they could do, is make sure all new builds meet certain conditions, such as having solar panels, heat pumps, insulation etc.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:01:57 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,535
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4853 on: Today at 01:59:58 pm »
YouGov (Times) give Labour a 47-24 lead over the Tories)

Do we think 24% is around the Tory 'bottom core'?

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,598
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4854 on: Today at 02:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:59:58 pm
YouGov (Times) give Labour a 47-24 lead over the Tories)

Do we think 24% is around the Tory 'bottom core'?



Nah i reckon come an election time that will creep up to 30% at least.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,583
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4855 on: Today at 02:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:59:58 pm
YouGov (Times) give Labour a 47-24 lead over the Tories)

Do we think 24% is around the Tory 'bottom core'?

20-25 percent is where they'll bottom out, I think.  Be amazed if they go below 20!
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4856 on: Today at 02:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:59:58 pm
YouGov (Times) give Labour a 47-24 lead over the Tories)

Do we think 24% is around the Tory 'bottom core'?
It's the bottom unless someone like Frottage enters the scene with policies even further to the right than the Tories moved and the "charisma" to sell them to the people.  It already looks like they could fall below the 27.6% that Labour polled in 1983 and well below their own worst performance of 30.7% in 1997.

I don't know which strategist in the coalition government came up with the triple lock for pensions but it feels like that alone has locked in a large enough percent of the electorate that the Tories will sadly remain relevant.  I know Labour are running a (successful) campaign on being bland but it would be funny if they parked their tanks on the Tory lawn with a blockbuster pensions policy.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:15:58 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4857 on: Today at 02:19:22 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 12:44:07 pm
That's all well and good but the need for more (affordable) housing is bigger than wildlife or some reptiles or spiders.

Not sure binary thinking works with things like this. We are one of the most wildlife depleted countries in the world. Read the recent state of nature report; its scary. People dont understand the impact of loss of biodiversity and extinction.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4858 on: Today at 02:34:16 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 02:19:22 pm
Not sure binary thinking works with things like this. We are one of the most wildlife depleted countries in the world. Read the recent state of nature report; its scary. People dont understand the impact of loss of biodiversity and extinction.

I find it depressingly arrogant how humans think wildlife isn't important to their own health, wellbeing or way of life.

Fresh food wouldn't exist without most insects but maybe the genetically grown plastic shit some eat is preferable to some 🤷
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,535
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4859 on: Today at 02:39:36 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:12:45 pm
but it would be funny if they parked their tanks on the Tory lawn with a blockbuster pensions policy.


I know you're being flippant, but if there's one group that generally does not need any further help (exceptions granted, obviously) it's pensioners.

Almost all without mortgages, many continuing to enjoy final salary pensions, having enjoyed all the financial boosts of the 'boomer generation', with bigger tax allowances and multiple other little windfalls, they are amongst the most financially comfortable group.

But then, I guess £6 readymeals-for-one from M&S don't pay for themselves.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4860 on: Today at 02:42:13 pm »
Hard to tell what the Tory vote percentage will be, it's not just about Tory voters turning to Labour, it's the effect of Reform on the Tory vote as well. I would say around 27-30% but it's all about seats, the effect of Reform on the Tory marginals+ voters being more aware and willing to vote tactically. I don't think it's wishful thinking to believe this is a nightmare scenario for the Torys. there will be Tory MPs with 20.000+ majorities who believed they had a job for life crapping themselves.
 
Watching QT last night. Victoria Atkins trying to tell the audience how amazing Rishi is, he's done marvellous, cut inflation by 1%. lad in the audience tells her, how do you have the nerve to tell us this. Liz Truss budget ballooned inflation, interest rates through the roof and your talking about bringing it down by 1%.  audience all applaud, Atkins looked devested, points like that will destroy Sunaks hopes at the election.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,205
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4861 on: Today at 02:50:00 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 12:44:07 pm
That's all well and good but the need for more (affordable) housing is bigger than wildlife or some reptiles or spiders.

And there in one is the attitude which shows that we're fucked.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,583
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4862 on: Today at 03:31:38 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 12:44:07 pm
That's all well and good but the need for more (affordable) housing is bigger than wildlife or some reptiles or spiders. It's do or die right now.[/b] It should have been done years ago but we've been fucked repeatedly for over a decade by Tory rule. We let too many NIMBYs block developments



Indeed it is.  The latest State of Nature in the UK report, showed that 1 in 6 species are threatened with extinction.  This is a decline from 1 in 10, since the last report.  The two main reasons for that are modern, intensive agriculture, and climate change.  70 percent of the land use in the UK, is agriculture.

Our fresh air, water and food, come from nature.  Without it, we die.  Nature also helps in the battle against climate change.

For example, pollinators are vital to our own existence, as 75% of all food crops used directly for human consumption worldwide, are pollinated by insects, mainly by bees.  There are places now where they have to pollinate by hand, due to there being no insects.

Not preaching of having a go mate, just saying that it's really important, and it's in a bad state.  We really should be taking it into account, when it comes to planning and building.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:38:44 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,596
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4863 on: Today at 03:33:58 pm »
It's the conflict between the need for housing, and the need for green spaces and rewilding for preserving biodiversity that is the reason we have to build up and not out (as much as possible).
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,003
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4864 on: Today at 04:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:30:36 am

It's 34th

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_and_dependencies_by_population_density


There is bugger all in Scotland and Wales. England is 434/km2. Which would be 20th. 13th if you disregard countries will less than 1million population. 7th if your threshold is 10 million.

South East England is 487/km2.





Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,810
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4865 on: Today at 04:19:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:38:14 pm
I very much doubt it

No, but something like this might be re-started.

https://tribunemag.co.uk/2022/01/when-socialists-built-our-homes

The Building Guilds relied heavily on Labour councils awarding them contracts for council housing. The result, as even the right-wing press accepted, was high quality housing and craftsmanship, rapid building, low costs (there being no shareholders) and high wages for the workers. Then came the post-war depression.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,810
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4866 on: Today at 04:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:59:58 pm
YouGov (Times) give Labour a 47-24 lead over the Tories)

Do we think 24% is around the Tory 'bottom core'?



If the Tories get down to 21% (which would almost certainly mean less than 75 seats) it might provoke something like rats leaving a sinking ship. For at that point the Far Right alternatives might begin to look attractive to many Tory voters. At the moment Reform Party and various stripes of English and British Nationalists suffer from the Tory hegemony. That may not be a factor if the Tories fall below the magic number.

This, incidentally, is another reason why it might be sensible for the Tories to elect Suella Braverman as their next leader. Sure, she'd never get anywhere near winning a General Election. Not that that's a consideration for political extremists who just want to hear their loopy ideas coming out of the mouth of a mainstream political leader. But she might be able to beat off the Far Right wing challenge by turning the Tories into a genuinely Neo-Fascist party.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,313
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4867 on: Today at 04:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:39:36 pm

I know you're being flippant, but if there's one group that generally does not need any further help (exceptions granted, obviously) it's pensioners.

Almost all without mortgages, many continuing to enjoy final salary pensions, having enjoyed all the financial boosts of the 'boomer generation', with bigger tax allowances and multiple other little windfalls, they are amongst the most financially comfortable group.

But then, I guess £6 readymeals-for-one from M&S don't pay for themselves.



I would assume theddues is taking a pension policy for all those still working who don't have the luxurious pensions you describe and those in retirement who are in poverty.

I've worked on outreach to pensioners and there's a hell of a lot of them who are leading very marginal lives with very little to live on. You don't see them often, certainly not in M&S, as with most poverty it's hidden.

I'll be honest this compartmentalisation of empathy where some on the left just talk about boomers bugs me, yeah there's many with comfortable lives but when you see the many who are living on crumbs it's fucking heartbreaking, some of them have absolutely nobody. Callousness to whole groups of people because of misguided perceptions of privilege has become a little bit engrained in dimwitted elements of the left and it needs to be removed from Labour. (Emphasise I'm not talking about you here)

If intergenerational wealth imbalances exist which precludes spending more on pensioners as a whole id tax pensions over £25k and use that to fund increased pensions for those on the lower end.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4868 on: Today at 04:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 04:46:11 pm
I would assume theddues is taking a pension policy for all those still working who don't have the luxurious pensions you describe and those in retirement who are in poverty.

I've worked on outreach to pensioners and there's a hell of a lot of them who are leading very marginal lives with very little to live on. You don't see them often, certainly not in M&S, as with most poverty it's hidden.

I'll be honest this compartmentalisation of empathy where some on the left just talk about boomers bugs me, yeah there's many with comfortable lives but when you see the many who are living on crumbs it's fucking heartbreaking, some of them have absolutely nobody. Callousness to whole groups of people because of misguided perceptions of privilege has become a little bit engrained in dimwitted elements of the left and it needs to be removed from Labour. (Emphasise I'm not talking about you here)

If intergenerational wealth imbalances exist which precludes spending more on pensioners as a whole id tax pensions over £25k and use that to fund increased pensions for those on the lower end.

Yeah. I also  disagreed with Nobby posts.

If it wasnt for me my Mum woulde be fucked
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,535
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4869 on: Today at 04:55:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:30:36 am

It's 34th

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_and_dependencies_by_population_density


Of all the countries.

I said major countries.

Above us in that list of all countries are 19 countries with a population less than 10m (11 of which are under 1m)

Going off a totally arbitrary (and pretty generous) criteria, the only *major* countries with higher population density than us would be Bangladesh. South Korea, India, Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Pakistan.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Up
« previous next »
 