

Don't even need to bring them into public ownership, just regulate them to allow local authorities to set the bus routes.



Make any private bus companies have to bid for either the whole lot or chunks of it. Make sure you mix the profitable urban/commuter routes with some loss-making rural routes.



It's how the old bus network used to run - the profitable routes subsidised the loss-making routes. However, that evil bitch The Thatcher and her shyster parasite chums, deregulated so that private firms could just focus on the profitable routes and fuck the rural routes. Made multi-millionaires out of bus company owners.



Same principle applied to Royal Mail - a universal postal service can only effectively oprrate in a total monopoly of mail and parcel delivery. Once you let private companies cherry-pick the profitable parts (parcels, inner-city business post), the amount needed to subsidise the loss-making parts (daily postal deliveries, especially to rural areas) rises massively.





Saying all that, I despise public transport because I hate travelling in close proximity to other people who aren't family/friends (planes are a necessary evil, but I hate the experience - not the actual flying, which doesn't bother me, but being hemmed in with couple hundred other c*nts). I'd put busses at the bottom of the pile, too. Always seem to have a much higher chance of having to share the space with a selfish bellend blasting out shite (rap ) music and looking like he's daring anyone to object, or a phlegm-riddled pensioner coughing and spluttering everywhere)



Exactly, I used to get the bus of a evening to a local area, it was only served by 1 local bus company, they decided to chop the evening and Sunday services, it was annoying for me as it meant getting a taxi but what about the people who need the bus for work, I mentioned what you said to the driver who was a decent lad but he just shook his head telling me not many people use the bus of a evening or Sunday m8 so it can't be justified, still couldn't get through to him, it's about providing a service to stop communities being cut off, helping them, standard of living, how all bus companies had to take the good with the bad in the past, they can't just chose the routes were they can send buses going round packed just to make more profits. if they are not prepared to offer a decent service then someone else should get the route.Thats one of things that always passes my mind when they chop all these bus routes, the people who struggle to get to work, walking 30 min to get another bus in the morning, did they vote Tory, have they made the connection yet.