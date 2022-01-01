That's all well and good but the need for more (affordable) housing is bigger than wildlife or some reptiles or spiders. It's do or die right now.[/b] It should have been done years ago but we've been fucked repeatedly for over a decade by Tory rule. We let too many NIMBYs block developments
Indeed it is. The latest State of Nature in the UK report, showed that 1 in 6 species are threatened with extinction. This is a decline from 1 in 10, since the last report. The two main reasons for that are modern, intensive agriculture, and climate change. 70 percent of the land use in the UK, is agriculture.
Our fresh air, water and food, come from nature. Without it, we die. Nature also helps in the battle against climate change.
For example, pollinators are vital to our own existence, as 75% of all food crops used directly for human consumption worldwide, are pollinated by insects, mainly by bees. There are places now where they have to pollinate by hand, due to there being no insects.
Not preaching of having a go mate, just saying that it's really important, and it's in a bad state. We really should be taking it into account, when it comes to planning and building.