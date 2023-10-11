I think some people just don't realise or haven't realised how clever and passionate Keir Starmer really is.



He knew what he was doing by getting in the Corbyn circle. He realised that the Labour party was dying and he needed to join that certain circle in order to beat them. Todays speach was just the start and he will only get stronger as the next election approaches.



I think you are spot on. people overestimate the importance of policys when it comes to how the public view Labour. Starmer concentrated on this since he became leader, has any past Labour leader ever tackled the "they are all as bad as eachother or they are all in it for themselves mentality many voters who should be voting Labour use to justify ignoring criticism for their support for the Torys. it did my head in for years but all we heard is Labour need better policys to win these people over, how we are not listening too them arguments. it only reinforced their flawed life long held ignorant views on politics.The other tactic which I don't think anyone ever thought of never mind introduced was to keep the news totally focused on the Torys which meant not giving them ammo to attack Labour, many don't like acknowledging this but this is why Labour are so far ahead in the polls. it's done the Torys heads in as they have had no credible ammo to attack Labour on, Starmers refused to walk into the obvious traps, the Torys have now been reduced to creating issues to fight culture wars to attack Labour, stop the boats bullshit, deliberately engineering strike NHS strike action etc. that's backfired as the public see it for what it is, trying to take the publics eye away from the country's disastrous economic situation, the complete destruction of all our services.Winning the next election is extremely important but I think Starmer has wanted to do more than this, he's wanted to change how the public view Labour politicians compared to the Tory politicians. the image the public have of Labour compared to the Torys, my biggest hope is this Torys government don't appreciate the damage they have done to their party, only time will tell but a whole generation might now look at the Torys as a party they will never vote for as they know what sort of politicians they are, all in it for themselves rather than all politicians are in it for themselves. Starmers played a a massive part in bringing this about by tackling the all as bad as each other image, being honest a credible and keeping the bad news headlines totally focused on the Torys.