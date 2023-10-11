« previous next »
It's maybe just an indication of how toxic our politics has become but I'm delighted that Yvette Cooper's speech has garnered little attention.  The focus of her speech was on crime and particularly how low level crime has become endemic under the Tories.

She wisely side-stepped migration altogether as that's clearly a battle Braverman wants to instigate.  That's an area where Labour are best served by simply standing back and commenting on the Tory's ever more outlandish flagship policies continually turning to dust.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October 10, 2023, 03:31:46 pm
Really worried about the talk of developing the Green Belt.


It's pandering to the major housebuilding companies.

There's so many brownfield sites around the UK to build, collectively, hundreds of thousands of houses.

But the vast majority of these are small areas, with a capacity of 2-20 houses.

Large housebuilding companies only want to work on big estates, where they can be on-site for months/years and enjoy the economies of scale that 'production line' construction brings.

They also love greenbelt sites because these often have rural/agricultural backdrops that bring a premium to the prices they can charge.

The large housebuilding corporations are a cancer on this country and our planning strategies. And almost all have, at some point or other, donated to the Tory Party (or their owners/senior execs have). Given the corruption that endemic with the Tories, and their whole raison d'etre is the help the 'haves' perpetuate their wealth and power, this isn't a surprise.

But the Labour Party shouldn't be indulging them, ignoring environmental and aesthetic considerations just to please these parasites.



Quote from: RF on October 10, 2023, 10:23:31 pm
I think some people just don't realise or haven't realised how clever and passionate Keir Starmer really is.

He knew what he was doing by getting in the Corbyn circle. He realised that the Labour party was dying and he needed to join that certain circle in order to beat them.  Todays speach was just the start and he will only get stronger as the next election approaches.
I think you are spot on. people overestimate the importance of policys when it comes to how the public view Labour. Starmer concentrated on this since he became leader, has any past Labour leader ever tackled the "they are all as bad as eachother or they are all in it for themselves mentality many voters who should be voting Labour use to justify ignoring criticism for their support for the Torys. it did my head in for years but all we heard is Labour need better policys to win these people over, how we are not listening too them arguments. it only reinforced their flawed life long held ignorant views on politics.
The other tactic which I don't think anyone ever thought of never mind introduced was to keep the news totally focused on the Torys which meant not giving them ammo to attack Labour, many don't like acknowledging this but this is why Labour are so far ahead in the polls. it's done the Torys heads in as they have had no credible ammo to attack Labour on, Starmers refused to walk into the obvious traps,  the Torys have now been reduced to creating issues to fight culture wars to attack Labour, stop the boats bullshit, deliberately engineering strike NHS strike action etc. that's backfired as the public see it for what it is, trying to take the publics eye away from the country's disastrous economic situation, the complete destruction of all our services.
Winning the next election is extremely important but I think Starmer has wanted to do more than this, he's wanted to change how the public view Labour politicians compared to the Tory politicians.  the image the public have of Labour compared to the Torys, my biggest hope is this Torys government don't appreciate the damage they have done to their party, only time will tell but a whole generation might now look at the Torys as a party they will never vote for as they know what sort of politicians they are, all in it for themselves rather than all politicians are in it for themselves. Starmers played a a massive part in bringing this about by tackling the all as bad as each other image, being honest a credible and keeping the bad news headlines totally focused on the Torys.
Pressure on Reeves to drop Labour opposition to higher wealth taxes

Union leaders and MPs on left of party say UKs finances must be improved by taxing very richest

Quote
Rachel Reeves is under pressure to drop Labours blanket opposition to higher taxes on wealth, amid growing alarm within the party over extreme levels of inequality and the battered state of Britains public finances.

After a conference in Liverpool designed to showcase party unity and economic credibility, trade union leaders and senior figures on the shadow chancellors left said they would keep banging the drum for a Labour government to raise billions of pounds more in tax from the very richest.

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, said the union movement would maintain pressure on Reeves. He said: Ive got a huge amount of respect for Rachel and want her to be the next chancellor. But on this issue, I think its fair to say I disagree. I think we do need to raise the question around wealth taxes.

Im a trade unionist  so you dont give up at the first word. If you ask for things and someone says no, you dont just give up and wave a white flag. Were going to carry on banging the drum.

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, told a conference fringe meeting that more needed to be done to tackle wealth inequality. I think we overtax work and undertax capital and assets, he said, suggesting a levy on land values or reforms to council taxes could be considered.

We need to look at assets, land and capital because that is how society has changed and then you could take some of the burden off labour.

Reeves confirmed in August that she would not bring in a mansion tax on expensive properties or hike the rates charged on capital gains from shareholdings and property. However, the shadow chancellor faced repeated questions on her stance in Liverpool amid disquiet from grassroots members and leftwing MPs.

The Fire Brigades Unions general secretary, Matt Wrack, said a Labour government must introduce a tax on the assets, land and wealth of the super-rich to help fund public services. This would be a hugely popular measure with voters.

Beth Winter, a Labour MP from the leftwing Socialist Campaign group, said ensuring wealthy households paid a fair level of tax was vital for the proper funding of public services. Its outrageous that the huge wealth, assets and land of the richest is taxed at a lower rate than on incomes from work.

Reeves ruled out a rise in the tax rates charged on capital gains, which are lower than those charged on income from salaries, telling a fringe event sponsored by the Tony Blair Institute that a wholesale equalisation could hit investment in Britain.

While leaving some wriggle room for a more modest rise, she said: We think it is important to create the incentives to invest in UK businesses  to help create businesses, to help grow businesses, and to have preferential tax treatment in doing that.

Charging tax on incomes and capital gains at the same rate was a policy introduced during the 1980s by Margaret Thatchers chancellor, Nigel Lawson, but it was later dropped. Rishi Sunak considered reviving it after the pandemic and it has been promoted by Joe Biden in the US.

A government review commissioned by Sunak found in 2020 that up to £14bn a year could be raised by increasing the 28% rate charged on capital gains to match rates of income tax, which is levied at 20% for basic-rate taxpayers, and 40% and 45% for higher and additional rate earners in England and Wales.

Sharon Graham, the general secretary of the Unite trade union, said another option could be to launch an entirely new levy. As a starter, a 1.5% annual tax on wealth over £10m would bring in about £17bn a year. Theres a choice I think most people could get behind, she said.

Despite refusing to move on wealth taxes, Labour has several other measures aimed at raising more revenue from wealthy individuals and businesses, including scrapping non-dom status, charging VAT on private school fees, and a more extensive windfall tax on energy company profits. Reeves also argues that spurring faster economic growth will bring in more for the exchequer.

However, Nowak said an incoming Labour government would inherit a devastating outlook for the public finances from the Conservatives. If youre serious about rebuilding the NHS, repairing and renewing services  were going to have to find the money from somewhere.


https://www.theguardian.com/money/2023/oct/12/pressure-on-reeves-to-drop-labour-opposition-to-higher-wealth-taxes



Lets hope they keep the pressure up!
It's pandering to the major housebuilding companies.

There's so many brownfield sites around the UK to build, collectively, hundreds of thousands of houses.

But the vast majority of these are small areas, with a capacity of 2-20 houses.

Large housebuilding companies only want to work on big estates, where they can be on-site for months/years and enjoy the economies of scale that 'production line' construction brings.

They also love greenbelt sites because these often have rural/agricultural backdrops that bring a premium to the prices they can charge.

The large housebuilding corporations are a cancer on this country and our planning strategies. And almost all have, at some point or other, donated to the Tory Party (or their owners/senior execs have). Given the corruption that endemic with the Tories, and their whole raison d'etre is the help the 'haves' perpetuate their wealth and power, this isn't a surprise.

But the Labour Party shouldn't be indulging them, ignoring environmental and aesthetic considerations just to please these parasites.

None of the political parties (besides the Greens) show any concern for the environment, I have always been a optimist about nature and it's future but recently I have realised there is no real hope going forward. Nature is already in serious trouble and all we hear is about throwing away all the protection rules, that has taken years for conservationists to fight for. Every council will be only too willing with the Tories squeezing them dry to hand over large areas of Green Belt land to be built on. I don't doubt they will build in bits of green here and there but that makes little difference if you have completely killed off the natural environment around it. The UK as it stand has less than half of it's biodiversity left, only Ireland and Malta have less in the whole of Europe. But hey ho, let's ignore it and do nothing to improve it.  ::)
SNP defecting to Labour. Small victory for Starmer and what hes set out to do.
It's pandering to the major housebuilding companies.

There's so many brownfield sites around the UK to build, collectively, hundreds of thousands of houses.

But the vast majority of these are small areas, with a capacity of 2-20 houses.

Large housebuilding companies only want to work on big estates, where they can be on-site for months/years and enjoy the economies of scale that 'production line' construction brings.

They also love greenbelt sites because these often have rural/agricultural backdrops that bring a premium to the prices they can charge.

The large housebuilding corporations are a cancer on this country and our planning strategies. And almost all have, at some point or other, donated to the Tory Party (or their owners/senior execs have). Given the corruption that endemic with the Tories, and their whole raison d'etre is the help the 'haves' perpetuate their wealth and power, this isn't a surprise.

But the Labour Party shouldn't be indulging them, ignoring environmental and aesthetic considerations just to please these parasites.





Another big downside for building on greenbelt land is that they are rarely served well by public transport or access to cycle networks so you need to have a car to live there. We need to create communities that are integrated with local services and amenities so money is spent locally and are not just extra anonymous commuter belts where everyone drives everywhere and kids can't go anywhere without needing their parents taking them. We need functional communities not just extra houses.

Our entire planning system has working against both the physical and mental well-being of its people for much too long. Housing and planning are integral to our future cohesiveness as a society and I hope the plans, when they are fleshed out, will consider all these things.

Also building standards are terrible and developers have been getting away with slapping up swathes of ugly boxes without any thought to anything but the most basic architectural standards. Go round Europe and new areas are built with far greater aesthetic standards. We should only be constructing beautiful buildings in well thought out cohesive communities. It ain't even that hard to do, developers, local and national governments have just been lazy and unimaginative.

Anyway enough moaning I'll see what they come up with when they get in, Starmer seems to be doing well enough for stage 1, getting in power.
Would a nationalised building company make sense?
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:36:45 pm
Would a nationalised building company make sense?
I very much doubt it
Be great if the Tories got fucking booted out wouldn't it be Ted?


*Most on RAWK clapping wildly

*Some on RAWK looking shifty smokie Togies with Father Dick Byrne
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 11, 2023, 02:10:56 pm

It's pandering to the major housebuilding companies.

There's so many brownfield sites around the UK to build, collectively, hundreds of thousands of houses.

But the vast majority of these are small areas, with a capacity of 2-20 houses.

Large housebuilding companies only want to work on big estates, where they can be on-site for months/years and enjoy the economies of scale that 'production line' construction brings.

They also love greenbelt sites because these often have rural/agricultural backdrops that bring a premium to the prices they can charge.

The large housebuilding corporations are a cancer on this country and our planning strategies. And almost all have, at some point or other, donated to the Tory Party (or their owners/senior execs have). Given the corruption that endemic with the Tories, and their whole raison d'etre is the help the 'haves' perpetuate their wealth and power, this isn't a surprise.

But the Labour Party shouldn't be indulging them, ignoring environmental and aesthetic considerations just to please these parasites.





Im really not so sure its that easy or a good idea (at least if you live in the area). I grew up in an area called Hounslow West near Heathrow Airport, already a pretty well developed area the population has grown by over 50% in the last 20 years (and in reality its probably higher as there a decent number of illegal migrants) and its basically turned into an expensive slum now. Every bit of empty space where there wasnt homes now has homes built on it, car parks, bits of grass, all have flats on them now, office blocks have been reconfigured into flats, pubs knocked down for flats, houses turned into HMOs, the old army barracks is being demolished and 1500 flats build on it, the council sold the civic centre building and land to build hundreds of flats and its not slowing down, 400 flats to be built in the underground stations car park and its simply unbearable living there now it is that crowded.
What Starmer was talking about when he said he wants to build new towns, was they want to build more towns in the South and South East.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:57:53 am
What Starmer was talking about when he said he wants to build new towns, was they want to build more towns in the South and South East.

Did he say that?
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:58:59 am
Did he say that?

No, but that's where most of the issues are (see WLRs post above).

That's what the interviewer was asking on the news and what has been written about it since.

They are eyeing up the Green Belt surrounding London.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:02:52 am
No, but that's where most of the issues are (see WLRs post above).

That's what the interviewer was asking on the news and what has been written about it since.

They are eyeing up the Green Belt surrounding London.

That's interesting. The things that I heard were that they weren't going to build on the green belt?

Have you a link where they say they are going to build on the green belt?
Although everyone agrees that we need lots more houses, actually building houses is unpopular with local people.

It follows that the best place for a Labour government to build houses and new towns is in areas that are never going to vote Labour anyway. So, the home counties it is then.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:06:45 am
That's interesting. The things that I heard were that they weren't going to build on the green belt?

Have you a link where they say they are going to build on the green belt?
If they're going to be building whole new towns then it seems unavoidable that some of those towns will be in the green belt as the undeveloped parts of the north west, west midlands and south east are all dominated by green belts.

They could build more towns in the east or south west as neither has any designated green belts but currently that's not where the demand for housing is (except for the proliferation of holiday homes and Air BnBs).
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 09:03:50 pm
Another big downside for building on greenbelt land is that they are rarely served well by public transport or access to cycle networks so you need to have a car to live there. We need to create communities that are integrated with local services and amenities so money is spent locally and are not just extra anonymous commuter belts where everyone drives everywhere and kids can't go anywhere without needing their parents taking them. We need functional communities not just extra houses.

Our entire planning system has working against both the physical and mental well-being of its people for much too long. Housing and planning are integral to our future cohesiveness as a society and I hope the plans, when they are fleshed out, will consider all these things.

Also building standards are terrible and developers have been getting away with slapping up swathes of ugly boxes without any thought to anything but the most basic architectural standards. Go round Europe and new areas are built with far greater aesthetic standards. We should only be constructing beautiful buildings in well thought out cohesive communities. It ain't even that hard to do, developers, local and national governments have just been lazy and unimaginative.



Agree - but there's a load of chicanery done by the big housing companies.

In their initial sweetening-up of the local population, the plans proposed will often have the infrastructure included, and people will be enthusiastic to get the new GP surgery/primary school/leisure centre/pub/shops.

And then, long after the planning has been agreed, they'll sneakily and without announcement, drop the plans for the amenities (getting it quietly through the council backdoor, with backhanders frequently alleged) in order to just squeeze in.

Happened to a huge (600+ new houses) estate near us. Promised a GP surgery, a pub and shops. Only the hops (4 small units) were built (and likely bought by a big commercial property landlord to rent out for profit)

But I know someone who lives in a village in Kent. Big housebuilding company submitted plans for a large estate on edge of the village and promised to include a primary school in their scheme. Locals, desperate for a new school as all the current ones are over-subscribed, didn't put up too much objection.

The plans were passed.

After gains for the LDs and Greens at the last local elections, the Tories only just held on - with the support of two independents from another village who had previously worked and sided with the LDs and Greens (and against whom the LDs and Greens had not stood against in their wards). To get the independents onside, the Tory group promised the independents (whose prime reason for standing was to block a proposed housing development in their village) that that prospective development in their village would be shelved.

The independents then voted with the Tories (who the housebuilders had 'lobbied') to approve the revised plans submitted by the housebuilders to do away with the school, and instead fit in 47 more houses.

The Tories are corrupt, and stamp on the interests of ordinary people in order to further the interests of big business - especially the big housebuilders/property developers, who have traditionally been the biggest financial backers of the Tory Party
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:06:45 am
That's interesting. The things that I heard were that they weren't going to build on the green belt?

Have you a link where they say they are going to build on the green belt?

He made up a new name for it, and called it the Grey Belt.  He could've called it the pink belt, if he wanted.  Doesn't change the fact that it's all Green Belt.
Of course, the elephant in the room is that we cannot just keep rapidly expanding the UK population AND protect the environment (not to mention not overload our already busting-at-the-seams infrastructure - roads, the NHS/GP system, schools, the police, etc).

The UK is already amongst the most densely-populated major countries in the world.

The problem is that our current econo-political consensus is blinkered and demands that we must have perpetual economic growth and that that growth needs to come from keep adding more and more people.

It's akin to a Ponzi scheme.


Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:28:57 am

Agree - but there's a load of chicanery done by the big housing companies.


Recent article in local BBC news saying developer trying to get council to drop promised agreement of £x,000 per house sold to finish development as it wouldn't be worth them doing it.  The labour minister for this was quizzed on the radio when she was saying lots of section 65 was being reneged on , leaving hb with profit and councils out of pocket. Admittedly when pressed , she didn't have a source for evidence of this (I think it's section 65 where developers agree to fund schools , parks etc as a condition of planning permission).

Do most developments generally make little difference to nearby residents once built?  Lots of protests about new houses going up, but once there, the don't make much difference to existing residents if the appropriate schools\gps etc accompany them.  Obviously loss of green space can't be ignore. But if Labour did green light lots of building in the south would that alleviate some of the problems (including high house prices) without really turning people against them ( as crumble said  though, people that weren't voting for them anyhows)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:28:57 am

Agree - but there's a load of chicanery done by the big housing companies.

...
A large development opposite us promised a landscaped park, a pedestrian/cycle bridge to give direct access to the town centre and a widening of a road junction to ease traffic congestion.  The bridge and road improvements were both dropped "due to the changing financial landscape" whilst the so-called landscaped park is mounds of all the extracted clay soil mixed with building waste like bits of metal, plastic sheets, building merchant's bags and broken pallets.  The usual hardy weeds have made a home there but nothing else seems likely to.

I walk the dogs around the periphery as it used to be a nice woodland and they've not managed to destroy it all yet.  Very occasionally I will see a couple of kids clambering over these mounds of waste material and it's more akin to something you see in a war torn country than on a multi-million pound housing estate.  What incentive is there for the families to venture out of their £500k houses for anything other than car journeys?

Tory council, of course.  Corruption is corruption though and I hold out little hope of any councils having the teeth or ambition to stop these things happening in the future.  The national planning laws work against local planners and councils are desperate for the extra council tax that comes with these developments to fill the void of central government funding cuts.
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 09:03:50 pm
Another big downside for building on greenbelt land is that they are rarely served well by public transport or access to cycle networks so you need to have a car to live there. We need to create communities that are integrated with local services and amenities so money is spent locally and are not just extra anonymous commuter belts where everyone drives everywhere and kids can't go anywhere without needing their parents taking them. We need functional communities not just extra houses.

This. We need to ultimately decide what type of country we want to live in. Pillorying motorists, then building houses out of town with no transport links and no facilities makes little sense. People arent out in cars to be really annoying, theyre generally just trying to live their lives, and unfortunately society is set up around cars. Unpicking that will take considerable time, and joined up thinking around the function of city centres, commuting, how we shop for food/essentials, running public transport for profit, wider societal problems (perceptions of safety on public transport, for instance) and in my opinion, more regulation around how and where houses are built, or certainly, different regulation. The fact that there is no cohesive plan here suggests to me that its all, unfortunately, a bit performative from both parties. Nobody really cares about making it work. Building housing estates in the middle of fields, or natural habitat, then talking about conservation and/or climate change, is laughable.
We really just need to build up, but this country has an obsession with owning houses rather than flats. Partly because a lot of flats built in this country are terrbily designed and put people off. Go all over Europe and you'll see cities and towns full of ~6 story apartment buildings with communal garden spaces and undergeound parking etc. It's so rare here.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:06:27 am
We really just need to build up, but this country has an obsession with owning houses rather than flats. Partly because a lot of flats built in this country are terrbily designed and put people off. Go all over Europe and you'll see cities and towns full of ~6 story apartment buildings with communal garden spaces and undergeound parking etc. It's so rare here.

Exactly right. Saw a study recently that the countries with the biggest problems for out of control property prices were UK and Ireland - no surpise this is where the suburban detached/semi with gardens idea is so prized.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:06:27 am
We really just need to build up, but this country has an obsession with owning houses rather than flats. Partly because a lot of flats built in this country are terrbily designed and put people off. Go all over Europe and you'll see cities and towns full of ~6 story apartment buildings with communal garden spaces and undergeound parking etc. It's so rare here.

Lot of bad PR the past few years. Things like Grenfell and the quality of the buildings hit hard.

But the biggest thing is that even if you buy a flat, you don't 'own' it the same way you own a house. Most flats/apartments are either shared ownership with the land owners or controlled with 'communal maintenance charges' or parking space rent which you have no control over.

That freehold of land is huge
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:13:04 am
Lot of bad PR the past few years. Things like Grenfell and the quality of the buildings hit hard.

But the biggest thing is that even if you buy a flat, you don't 'own' it the same way you own a house. Most flats/apartments are either shared ownership with the land owners or controlled with 'communal maintenance charges' or parking space rent which you have no control over.

That freehold of land is huge

Yep.  Some charges on flats are ridiculously high.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:13:04 am
Lot of bad PR the past few years. Things like Grenfell and the quality of the buildings hit hard.

But the biggest thing is that even if you buy a flat, you don't 'own' it the same way you own a house. Most flats/apartments are either shared ownership with the land owners or controlled with 'communal maintenance charges' or parking space rent which you have no control over.

That freehold of land is huge

Not my flat, we don't have leasehold in Scotland, and I have zero maintenance charges or ground rent. Though that is fairly unusual and I only live in a block of 3 flats (3 stroy building, 1 flat on each floor), and it potentially has its downsides if major work needs done on the building.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 11:13:04 am
Lot of bad PR the past few years. Things like Grenfell and the quality of the buildings hit hard.

But the biggest thing is that even if you buy a flat, you don't 'own' it the same way you own a house. Most flats/apartments are either shared ownership with the land owners or controlled with 'communal maintenance charges' or parking space rent which you have no control over.

That freehold of land is huge

Might be because 'ownership' is less aspirational in mainland Europe, so renting, and leasehold are 'normal'.
Council's should simply ask for the money for parks \ schools \ GPs upfront, or put a clause in the planning that revokes it automatically in 5 years if conditions are not met.  It's clear though that the balance of power is with developers and they'd call the bluff .
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:18:23 am
Not my flat, we don't have leasehold in Scotland, and I have zero maintenance charges or ground rent. Though that is fairly unusual and I only live in a block of 3 flats (3 stroy building, 1 flat on each floor), and it potentially has its downsides if major work needs done on the building.

We lived in a 14 storyish block , and paid annual maintenance fees ( a relatively insignificant amount I think), but when we moved out they were talking about refurbing the lifts. That was going to be c £1m of work, don't how that circle is squared with ownership.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:26:08 am
If they're going to be building whole new towns then it seems unavoidable that some of those towns will be in the green belt as the undeveloped parts of the north west, west midlands and south east are all dominated by green belts.

They could build more towns in the east or south west as neither has any designated green belts but currently that's not where the demand for housing is (except for the proliferation of holiday homes and Air BnBs).

When I saw Starmer talking about it last week, he said there are large areas of previously industrialised land which could be rezoned as domestic housing.

This article clarifies what he means by the term other posters have mentioned..

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/labour-greyfield-site-starmer-housing-b2427117.html

Which seems fair enough. I'm not sure you can really designate abandoned shopping centres of car parks as being genuinely greenbelt can you?
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:29:28 am
He made up a new name for it, and called it the Grey Belt.  He could've called it the pink belt, if he wanted.  Doesn't change the fact that it's all Green Belt.


Is it though?

This article explains what those are (As mentioned in another post) and again, here's a clarification

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/labour-greyfield-site-starmer-housing-b2427117.html

Is an abandoned shopping centre or a car park really green belt? Is it better to leave it abandoned or as a car park rather than building houses on it?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:36:38 am
Of course, the elephant in the room is that we cannot just keep rapidly expanding the UK population AND protect the environment (not to mention not overload our already busting-at-the-seams infrastructure - roads, the NHS/GP system, schools, the police, etc).

The UK is already amongst the most densely-populated major countries in the world.

The problem is that our current econo-political consensus is blinkered and demands that we must have perpetual economic growth and that that growth needs to come from keep adding more and more people.

It's akin to a Ponzi scheme.





It's 34th

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_and_dependencies_by_population_density
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 10:54:58 am
This. We need to ultimately decide what type of country we want to live in. Pillorying motorists, then building houses out of town with no transport links and no facilities makes little sense. People arent out in cars to be really annoying, theyre generally just trying to live their lives, and unfortunately society is set up around cars. Unpicking that will take considerable time, and joined up thinking around the function of city centres, commuting, how we shop for food/essentials, running public transport for profit, wider societal problems (perceptions of safety on public transport, for instance) and in my opinion, more regulation around how and where houses are built, or certainly, different regulation. The fact that there is no cohesive plan here suggests to me that its all, unfortunately, a bit performative from both parties. Nobody really cares about making it work. Building housing estates in the middle of fields, or natural habitat, then talking about conservation and/or climate change, is laughable.


I think in the case of the US, their country is certainly set up around cars.

Not quite sure that's the case in the UK? I live in Liverpool and I have a local bus route near to my house. Five minutes walk either way and I have two more major bus routes. I also am within a 5 minute walk of a railway station and a 15 minute walk to another railway line.

When I've been down south working, there are tons of buses and trains all over.

It might be the case in rural settings that buses and trains are harder to get near but 81.5% of the UK population lives in an urban environment. https://www.ansgroupglobal.com/blog/rural-urban-divide-united-kingdom-infographic

So transport links might need to be improved for that 20%

The easiest way to help sort that out would be to make all bus services public as private companies tend to prune critical but little-used routes.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:35:16 am
The easiest way to help sort that out would be to make all bus services public as private companies tend to prune critical but little-used routes.


Don't even need to bring them into public ownership, just regulate them to allow local authorities to set the bus routes.

Make any private bus companies have to bid for either the whole lot or chunks of it. Make sure you mix the profitable urban/commuter routes with some loss-making rural routes.

It's how the old bus network used to run - the profitable routes subsidised the loss-making routes. However, that evil bitch The Thatcher and her shyster parasite chums, deregulated so that private firms could just focus on the profitable routes and fuck the rural routes. Made multi-millionaires out of bus company owners.

Same principle applied to Royal Mail - a universal postal service can only effectively oprrate in a total monopoly of mail and parcel delivery. Once you let private companies cherry-pick the profitable parts (parcels, inner-city business post), the amount needed to subsidise the loss-making parts (daily postal deliveries, especially to rural areas) rises massively.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:15:21 pm

 However, that evil bitch The Thatcher and her shyster parasite chums, deregulated so that private firms could just focus on the profitable routes and fuck the rural routes. Made multi-millionaires out of bus company owners.

Didn't she once say something along the lines of "if you're still using a bus by the age of 25, you're a failure"
