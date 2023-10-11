Another big downside for building on greenbelt land is that they are rarely served well by public transport or access to cycle networks so you need to have a car to live there. We need to create communities that are integrated with local services and amenities so money is spent locally and are not just extra anonymous commuter belts where everyone drives everywhere and kids can't go anywhere without needing their parents taking them. We need functional communities not just extra houses.
Our entire planning system has working against both the physical and mental well-being of its people for much too long. Housing and planning are integral to our future cohesiveness as a society and I hope the plans, when they are fleshed out, will consider all these things.
Also building standards are terrible and developers have been getting away with slapping up swathes of ugly boxes without any thought to anything but the most basic architectural standards. Go round Europe and new areas are built with far greater aesthetic standards. We should only be constructing beautiful buildings in well thought out cohesive communities. It ain't even that hard to do, developers, local and national governments have just been lazy and unimaginative.
Agree - but there's a load of chicanery done by the big housing companies.
In their initial sweetening-up of the local population, the plans proposed will often have the infrastructure included, and people will be enthusiastic to get the new GP surgery/primary school/leisure centre/pub/shops.
And then, long after the planning has been agreed, they'll sneakily and without announcement, drop the plans for the amenities (getting it quietly through the council backdoor, with backhanders frequently alleged) in order to just squeeze in.
Happened to a huge (600+ new houses) estate near us. Promised a GP surgery, a pub and shops. Only the hops (4 small units) were built (and likely bought by a big commercial property landlord to rent out for profit)
But I know someone who lives in a village in Kent. Big housebuilding company submitted plans for a large estate on edge of the village and promised to include a primary school in their scheme. Locals, desperate for a new school as all the current ones are over-subscribed, didn't put up too much objection.
The plans were passed.
After gains for the LDs and Greens at the last local elections, the Tories only just held on - with the support of two independents from another village who had previously worked and sided with the LDs and Greens (and against whom the LDs and Greens had not stood against in their wards). To get the independents onside, the Tory group promised the independents (whose prime reason for standing was to block a proposed housing development in their village) that that prospective development in their village would be shelved.
The independents then voted with the Tories (who the housebuilders had 'lobbied') to approve the revised plans submitted by the housebuilders to do away with the school, and instead fit in 47 more houses.
The Tories are corrupt, and stamp on the interests of ordinary people in order to further the interests of big business - especially the big housebuilders/property developers, who have traditionally been the biggest financial backers of the Tory Party