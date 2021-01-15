« previous next »
I think a lot of wind companies are headquartered in Edinburgh so I can see why there makes sense. Equally, it would make sense to shore up the transition by headquartering in Aberdeen.  Aside from the fact that realistically you need to fly there.

A goo d incentive to improve the publicj transport infrastructure to Aberdeen!

 (I know, it's devolved, though that doesn't seem to matter to Sarwar going by his latest comments about UK Labour introducing Mayors to Scotland).
They will need to hit the ground running and, although the anti Tory sentiment will still be high, people will want to feel that their lives are improving.

They have backed themselves into a real corner financially, so it'll be interesting what they do, when they get in.


Saying that, a genuine living wage will be tranformative for millions.  So, that is a great policy!
Saying that, a genuine living wage will be tranformative for millions.  So, that is a great policy!

We have aliving wage now, however unlike the money it not enforceable by law. What they say?
They will need to hit the ground running and, although the anti Tory sentiment will still be high, people will want to feel that their lives are improving.

They have backed themselves into a real corner financially, so it'll be interesting what they do, when they get in.

There is a fortune to be made by taxing *properly all the huge companies here, especially the oil and gas giants.
There is a fortune to be made by taxing *properly all the huge companies here, especially the oil and gas giants.

There is.  Have they commited to a proper windfall tax?  Not one that's like a sieve.

As far as I know, the only things they'll do are the non-dom and vat on private schools.
There is actually a YouTube channel called "Stop Starmer". Just had a vid recommended to me, with George Galloway himself on it. Never blocked a channel fast enough.
There is.  Have they commited to a proper windfall tax?  Not one that's like a sieve.

As far as I know, the only things they'll do are the non-dom and vat on private schools.

I'm sure there's way more money to be gained from tax loopholes and avoidance, but that would mean investing in HMRC. Spose VAT from private schools will get you some money, but there's definitely bigger fish to fry
I'm sure there's way more money to be gained from tax loopholes and avoidance, but that would mean investing in HMRC. Spose VAT from private schools will get you some money, but there's definitely bigger fish to fry

Perhaps, just by running things properly will find extra cash to spend, too.  Removed wastage, equals more money.  Maybe they'll got for all those things first.
Saying that, a genuine living wage will be tranformative for millions.  So, that is a great policy!

Are there any details on this? ( not throwing stones. Just catching up)
I'm sure there's way more money to be gained from tax loopholes and avoidance, but that would mean investing in HMRC. Spose VAT from private schools will get you some money, but there's definitely bigger fish to fry

Posted this in the Irish thread & linking here as it reflects the value raised via windfall tax

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-67058310
Posted this in the Irish thread & linking here as it reflects the value raised via windfall tax

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-67058310
Also shows how Ireland has become a quasi tax haven for companies across the eu !
Posted this in the Irish thread & linking here as it reflects the value raised via windfall tax

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-67058310
Isn't it almost the opposite? Raise tax on a multinational and they'll declare their profits elsewhere?  Unless you can do it in such a way that doesn't let them move their profits quickly enough .
Posted this in the Irish thread & linking here as it reflects the value raised via windfall tax

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-67058310

That's not really a windfall tax to be fair, in way it's more of a windfall from having lower taxes (than everyone else). It's also more akin to Norways situation with oil.
If you're going to sit through a Starmer speech the least you would need is 6 or 7 pints

His Father was a tool maker you know.


Well he certainly made a tool, da boom tish 😀
That's not really a windfall tax to be fair, in way it's more of a windfall from having lower taxes (than everyone else). It's also more akin to Norways situation with oil.
Isn't Norway more just their government reaping the long term benefits of oil, rather than just selling off licences, so shareholders can reap profits?  Couldn't we 'just' charge a lot more for licences?
I think some people just don't realise or haven't realised how clever and passionate Keir Starmer really is.

He knew what he was doing by getting in the Corbyn circle. He realised that the Labour party was dying and he needed to join that certain circle in order to beat them.  Todays speach was just the start and he will only get stronger as the next election approaches.
That's not really a windfall tax to be fair, in way it's more of a windfall from having lower taxes (than everyone else). It's also more akin to Norways situation with oil.

The article calls it a windfall tax, although I dont know the details.  This article below from earlier this year explains how it arose originally, and it appears due to companies having to declare profits in locations where they have substantive operations.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-65343497

Isn't Norway more just their government reaping the long term benefits of oil, rather than just selling off licences, so shareholders can reap profits?  Couldn't we 'just' charge a lot more for licences?

The state owned company Equinor is essentially run as a private company - Norway makes its money from oil from the profits it makes, but also  as well as selling licenses to it and other private oil companies and tax on all of them (Equinor does not have a monopoly on oil production in Norway, but equally it also operates around the world including the UK). It then invests the excess money from that into the fund.

My point was that the Irish situation isn't a one off/short terrm tax imposed to raise funds from a short term situation - it's just a country with a large budget surplus investing that money wisely rather than wasting it (like Norway).
The article calls it a windfall tax, although I dont know the details.  This article below from earlier this year explains how it arose originally, and it appears due to companies having to declare profits in locations where they have substantive operations.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-65343497

It calls it a windfall, not a windfall tax, which isn't the same thing (a temporary tax brought in to raise revenue from a windfall).
I think some people just don't realise or haven't realised how clever and passionate Keir Starmer really is.

He knew what he was doing by getting in the Corbyn circle. He realised that the Labour party was dying and he needed to join that certain circle in order to beat them.  Todays speach was just the start and he will only get stronger as the next election approaches.
Hes managed to gain complete control of the Labour Party in two years.  I suspect this means that hes actually quite good at politics well I hope it does anyway
It calls it a windfall, not a windfall tax, which isn't the same thing (a temporary tax brought in to raise revenue from a windfall).

It appears to be a windfall from a set of temporary (potentially) circumstances that arose, due to multinationals, particularly Apple, relocation of IP to Ireland, in addition to having to declare profits there.

Good news nonetheless for Irelands budget position.
Hes managed to gain complete control of the Labour Party in two years.  I suspect this means that hes actually quite good at politics well I hope it does anyway

Not only that, hes on the verge of not only overturning an 80 seat Tory majority in 4 years, but gain a similar sized majority himself. Obviously hes been helped by the complete ineptitude of Johnson, Truss and Sunak but its still very impressive.
That is an horrific security failure. How long did it take to get rid of them!

Dealt with that really really well though
yeah it was an incredible breakdown in security. To let someone not only get on the stage but actually allow them to sprinkle something over Keir was shocking.

Yes it was only glitter but it could have been acid, he could have had a knife (yes I know there are airport style security scanners in place at these events) or anything.

Someone's head needs to role for this
Not only that, hes on the verge of not only overturning an 80 seat Tory majority in 4 years, but gain a similar sized majority himself. Obviously hes been helped by the complete ineptitude of Johnson, Truss and Sunak but its still very impressive.
the way things are going, an 80 seat majority will be a bit of a disappointment as it would mean the Tories clung on to around 200 seats.

I think the actual majority will be around double what Johnson managed and yes it will be an incredible achievement. Regained control of the party from the lunatic fringe and now on the verge of a landslide
The state owned company Equinor is essentially run as a private company - Norway makes its money from oil from the profits it makes, but also  as well as selling licenses to it and other private oil companies and tax on all of them (Equinor does not have a monopoly on oil production in Norway, but equally it also operates around the world including the UK). It then invests the excess money from that into the fund.

My point was that the Irish situation isn't a one off/short terrm tax imposed to raise funds from a short term situation - it's just a country with a large budget surplus investing that money wisely rather than wasting it (like Norway).
Interesting thanks. Similar too to Saudi I'd guess.
Interesting thanks. Similar too to Saudi I'd guess.

Malaysia too
Hes managed to gain complete control of the Labour Party in two years.  I suspect this means that hes actually quite good at politics well I hope it does anyway

Not only that, hes on the verge of not only overturning an 80 seat Tory majority in 4 years, but gain a similar sized majority himself. Obviously hes been helped by the complete ineptitude of Johnson, Truss and Sunak but its still very impressive.

Starmer didn't go for the "we just have to be better than the Tories" option, which was arguably the safe option; he's gone for the "credible alternative" option, which carries a lot more risk. He notably hasn't gone the "government in waiting" route, which is what Tony Blair did, but Blair as I've said previously had far more favourable national circumstances.

My main hope now is that after the Tories are beaten they completely implode, go Full Fascist, and eliminate themselves from the running for the next decade.

It appears to be a windfall from a set of temporary (potentially) circumstances that arose, due to multinationals, particularly Apple, relocation of IP to Ireland, in addition to having to declare profits there.

Good news nonetheless for Irelands budget position.

Would it be possible to introduce a form of windfall tax that kicks in only when a certain set of economic criteria kicks in? Would that encourage self regulation from corporations, banks, etc eager to avoid that set of circumstances arising? Like, you know, pricing people out of living?
Would it be possible to introduce a form of windfall tax that kicks in only when a certain set of economic criteria kicks in? Would that encourage self regulation from corporations, banks, etc eager to avoid that set of circumstances arising? Like, you know, pricing people out of living?

Dont hold your breathe mate.

https://www.channel4.com/news/not-convinced-by-the-evidence-for-a-windfall-tax-on-the-banks-says-shadow-chancellor


on the other hand, I quite enjoyed this
https://twitter.com/GregHands/status/1711753096265617628

