Isn't Norway more just their government reaping the long term benefits of oil, rather than just selling off licences, so shareholders can reap profits? Couldn't we 'just' charge a lot more for licences?



The state owned company Equinor is essentially run as a private company - Norway makes its money from oil from the profits it makes, but also as well as selling licenses to it and other private oil companies and tax on all of them (Equinor does not have a monopoly on oil production in Norway, but equally it also operates around the world including the UK). It then invests the excess money from that into the fund.My point was that the Irish situation isn't a one off/short terrm tax imposed to raise funds from a short term situation - it's just a country with a large budget surplus investing that money wisely rather than wasting it (like Norway).