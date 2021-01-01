« previous next »
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,562
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 11:34:42 am
Unfortunate timing of conference, with world events.
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,513
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 11:43:32 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:58:47 am
Agree with this.  Five year election cycle makes it hard for tangible results to be seen and felt by the time of the next election.
Not a criticism, just an observation.  No idea how they might get vote winning policies in place in time to reap the fruits for the following election.
( A bit like the next United manager, won't have time to change what's going on , on the pitch to keep the Norwich scarves at bay)

tbf, after the last election I was very much of the opinion that Labour had no chance of overturning an 80 odd seat majority in a single election. But I hadn't factored in the rank corruption, incompetence or Covid when I thought that.

Labour have a very real chance of securing two terms in office, but as recent poll analysis has suggested, overall support is built on shifting sands. The electorate is in a reactionary mood and more desperate to be rid of the Tories than eager to embrace Labour. However, if they can stabilise the situation, cultivate a bit of confidence and hope, then they can fight the 2028ish election from a position of strength against any potential Tory fightback. Then, I think, we'll start to see some radical policies. 
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 956
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 01:37:55 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:34:42 am
Unfortunate timing of conference, with world events.

Actually it is great timing to totally and utterly to distinguish the current leader and shadow bench team to the previous incumbent. I mean what better way to show that the Party has changed and is ready to Govern. Instead of being a pressure group for those stuck in the student politics of the 70s.
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 01:43:00 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 01:37:55 pm
Actually it is great timing to totally and utterly to distinguish the current leader and shadow bench team to the previous incumbent. I mean what better way to show that the Party has changed and is ready to Govern. Instead of being a pressure group for those stuck in the student politics of the 70s.

However the party is still only able to empathise with one side of the conflict mentioned by RS.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,900
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 02:08:25 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:34:42 am
Unfortunate timing of conference, with world events.
I think the opposite could be true. It shows clear water from the old guard. And labour front benchers have had more air time in which to look statesman like which does have an impact
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 02:08:30 pm
Some loon seems to try and attack Starmer at the start of his speech. May be just stop oil or something.
filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,586
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 02:12:16 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:08:30 pm
Some loon seems to try and attack Starmer at the start of his speech. May be just stop oil or something.

The usual clowns
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,900
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 02:13:56 pm
That is an horrific security failure. How long did it take to get rid of them!

Dealt with that really really well though
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
