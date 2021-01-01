Agree with this. Five year election cycle makes it hard for tangible results to be seen and felt by the time of the next election.

Not a criticism, just an observation. No idea how they might get vote winning policies in place in time to reap the fruits for the following election.

( A bit like the next United manager, won't have time to change what's going on , on the pitch to keep the Norwich scarves at bay)



tbf, after the last election I was very much of the opinion that Labour had no chance of overturning an 80 odd seat majority in a single election. But I hadn't factored in the rank corruption, incompetence or Covid when I thought that.Labour have a very real chance of securing two terms in office, but as recent poll analysis has suggested, overall support is built on shifting sands. The electorate is in a reactionary mood and more desperate to be rid of the Tories than eager to embrace Labour. However, if they can stabilise the situation, cultivate a bit of confidence and hope, then they can fight the 2028ish election from a position of strength against any potential Tory fightback. Then, I think, we'll start to see some radical policies.