I did set up an Election thread to discuss policies, opinion polls, by election results in the run up to the GE, but it died a death. But it says a lot that Labour are threatening a landslide off the back of no reported policies - to the point the media are desperate that policy announcements might damage Labour.



I think a big problem Labour have is the number of long term goals. Boosting NHS funding to reduce waiting times, or trying to tackle child poverty for example - noble, distinct policies, but will take years to yield noticeable results.



What could be done? I speculated on re-nationalising the railways, but whilst that should be a popular policy, it will be twisted into something controversial. Capping or reducing rail fares? Capping dividends for rail companies? Something to make it not profitable/worthwhile for companies to stick around?



There are Pros and Cons for Labour when it comes to Nationalisation.It may seem obvious but they will then become responsible for running a efficient reliable cheaper service. the public will tear into Labour every time the prices shoot up or a strike etc. will the Unions who represent these services make things hard for any Labour government they don't fully support or will they co-operate and not play politics. not from what we have seen over the last few years.I could never understand why Rail was always seen as a priority for years, even wanting to leave the EU because they stopped us Nationalising our railways. the average person in the country used to use the Bus, many still do to get to work and get around, trains are seen as something business men used all subsidised by their company's which didn't look right to me, subsiding company's rather than the average man struggling to get to work as services get slashed and prices rise to a ridicules level.Power. water, all seemed far more important to me but it was always Nationalise our Railways. !!!!!!!!!!!!!Am all in favour of Nationalisation but there are pitfalls.