I did set up an Election thread to discuss policies, opinion polls, by election results in the run up to the GE, but it died a death. :D But it says a lot that Labour are threatening a landslide off the back of no reported policies - to the point the media are desperate that policy announcements might damage Labour. ;D

I think a big problem Labour have is the number of long term goals. Boosting NHS funding to reduce waiting times, or trying to tackle child poverty for example - noble, distinct policies, but will take years to yield noticeable results.

What could be done? I speculated on re-nationalising the railways, but whilst that should be a popular policy, it will be twisted into something controversial. Capping or reducing rail fares? Capping dividends for rail companies? Something to make it not profitable/worthwhile for companies to stick around?
There are Pros and Cons for Labour when it comes to Nationalisation.
It may seem obvious but they will then become responsible for running a efficient reliable cheaper service. the public will tear into Labour every time the prices shoot up or a strike etc. will the Unions who represent these services make things hard for any Labour government they don't fully support or will they co-operate and not play politics. not from what we have seen over the last few years.
I could never understand why Rail was always seen as a priority for years, even wanting to leave the EU because they stopped us Nationalising our railways. the average person in the country used to use the Bus, many still do to get to work and get around, trains are seen as something business men used all subsidised by their company's which didn't look right to me, subsiding company's rather than the average man struggling to get to work as services get slashed and prices rise to a ridicules level.
Power. water, all seemed far more important to me but it was always Nationalise our Railways. !!!!!!!!!!!!!
Am all in favour of Nationalisation but there are pitfalls.
Rachel Reeves delivered a powerful speech earlier

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-politics-67052729

Introduced by Mary, Queen of Shops  ;)
Rachel Reeves delivered a powerful speech earlier

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-politics-67052729



"We're going to rebuild Britain better! There's going to be no money to do it, and we're not going to do a thing about massive and growing wealth/income inequality but.... Rebuild Britain Better! Yay!!"

Hollow soundbites.
"We're going to rebuild Britain better! There's going to be no money to do it, and we're not going to do a thing about massive and growing wealth/income inequality but.... Rebuild Britain Better! Yay!!"

Hollow soundbites.


Proof will be in delivery of course, although given the state of the country the only way is up.
There are Pros and Cons for Labour when it comes to Nationalisation.
It may seem obvious but they will then become responsible for running a efficient reliable cheaper service. the public will tear into Labour every time the prices shoot up or a strike etc. will the Unions who represent these services make things hard for any Labour government they don't fully support or will they co-operate and not play politics. not from what we have seen over the last few years.
I could never understand why Rail was always seen as a priority for years, even wanting to leave the EU because they stopped us Nationalising our railways. the average person in the country used to use the Bus, many still do to get to work and get around, trains are seen as something business men used all subsidised by their company's which didn't look right to me, subsiding company's rather than the average man struggling to get to work as services get slashed and prices rise to a ridicules level.
Power. water, all seemed far more important to me but it was always Nationalise our Railways. !!!!!!!!!!!!!
Am all in favour of Nationalisation but there are pitfalls.
Is it just as simple as the rail unions being more powerful and vocal?  Without checking I couldn't even tell you what unions represent utilities' workers.

Nationalising railways is also logistically the simplest.  Simply let each franchise expire.

If it ever happened it would surely blow some wind into the sails of those arguing to nationalise the utilities.
I thought it was super dull and doesnt really provide any hope for a better future, bar some sound bites of optimism.
I thought it was super dull and doesnt really provide any hope for a better future, bar some sound bites of optimism.

It's a start.  Lots of private sector stuff.

A Genuine Living Wage I like.

A massive Union Jack on the screen behind, much better than a couple of flags either side  ;)
Union Jacks on the new Labour membership cards - goes nicely with my matching boxers  ;)
Is it just as simple as the rail unions being more powerful and vocal?  Without checking I couldn't even tell you what unions represent utilities' workers.

Nationalising railways is also logistically the simplest.  Simply let each franchise expire.

If it ever happened it would surely blow some wind into the sails of those arguing to nationalise the utilities.
I don't want to derail the thread, just pointing out there are pros and cons on Nationalisation for Labour, making a Rod for your own back being one of them. I think it was one of the main driving forces on why Thatcher was so forceful on privatisation, absolve the government from the responsibility of running these services, it can be used against them in a election when things go wrong.
That's the concern for Labour, Rail unions views on this Labour leadership are well known, would they put that aside or be un-cooperative so they can attack them, rip them apart etc.
If the whole point of Nationalisation is to help the people struggling then I think Energy and Water is more important. ive always believed this so it's not down to the current economic downturn, the arguments today might be stronger but these arguments to Nationalise Rail have been going on for years. am concerned this argument to Nationalise railways may have also been about political clout.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:17:06 pm by oldfordie »
It's a start.  Lots of private sector stuff.

A Genuine Living Wage I like.

A massive Union Jack on the screen behind, much better than a couple of flags either side  ;)

Scrapping zero hours contracts too.
GB Energy is a great idea if implemented correctly.
So is the end to fire and hire.

Also the taskforce to tackle the public money lost through dodgey contracts and fraud during covid that the Torys just wrote off. Potentially billions of pounds. I hope that go after the contracted workers who furloughed themselves for months on end when they could have been in work, but decided to sit on their arses getting money for nothing while the key workers and others grafted to keep them furloughed.
Union Jacks on the new Labour membership cards - goes nicely with my matching boxers  ;)

Only in England, Scottish and Welsh members get Scottish and Welsh flags, because apparently Britain = England.  ;D
There are Pros and Cons for Labour when it comes to Nationalisation.
It may seem obvious but they will then become responsible for running a efficient reliable cheaper service. the public will tear into Labour every time the prices shoot up or a strike etc. will the Unions who represent these services make things hard for any Labour government they don't fully support or will they co-operate and not play politics. not from what we have seen over the last few years.
I could never understand why Rail was always seen as a priority for years, even wanting to leave the EU because they stopped us Nationalising our railways. the average person in the country used to use the Bus, many still do to get to work and get around, trains are seen as something business men used all subsidised by their company's which didn't look right to me, subsiding company's rather than the average man struggling to get to work as services get slashed and prices rise to a ridicules level.
Power. water, all seemed far more important to me but it was always Nationalise our Railways. !!!!!!!!!!!!!
Am all in favour of Nationalisation but there are pitfalls.

Well this is the issue when it comes to Nationalisation - changes for the better can only come gradually and the public will need to have patience. Plus, it can't happen all at once - it will have to be done in stages.

As for the why, I think nationalising the trains is vital, especially being out of the EU. We run some of the most expensive and bad rail services in Europe, so affordable transport between major cities is vital for local economies, especially tourism. The network also has potential to be expanded, if we can bring redundant lines back into use.

However, I don't deny that utilities, buses, water etc are possibly more immediate objectives for nationalisation. I think the rail is the biggest one psychologically speaking because it is truly national and is a major statement.
So is the end to fire and hire.

Also the taskforce to tackle the public money lost through dodgey contracts and fraud during covid that the Torys just wrote off. Potentially billions of pounds. I hope that go after the contracted workers who furloughed themselves for months on end when they could have been in work, but decided to sit on their arses getting money for nothing while the key workers and others grafted to keep them furloughed.

A taskforce like that needs to be large, capable and well funded if it is to offer value for money.

Like with taxes. Gordon Brown absolutely gutted Revenue and Customs in terms of staffing levels - those cuts need to be reversed if Labour are serious about closing tax loopholes and holding corporations to account. They just don't have the manpower to investigate and take in hand tax evasion.
Whether it goes up ll at once or a bit more gradually, the minimum wage does need to keep going up by more than inflation. If you are working full time you should at least be able to get a wage that at least  gives you a chance of supporting yourself without needing a top up through the benefits system.
People are being relentlessly priced out of the system - whether its their energy bills, food, or transport - because prices just keep going up faster than wages. So now the government has to either rein in unrestrained privatisation, or waste millions subsidising people trying to scrape by on survival wages.

Essentially, the people have been sucked dry of money by these companies, so now the government has to start feeding them money instead. It's not sustainable. A privatised company serves two masters - customers and shareholders; and in the long run, the customer will always play second fiddle to the shareholder.
Can a Labour Party, with a former economist of the BoE as Chancellor, transform the country and make things work for the majority and most needy in society?
Can a Labour Party, with a former economist of the BoE as Chancellor, transform the country and make things work for the majority and most needy in society?


They could but they won't.

(Transform, that is. They'll make some peripheral changes to lessen hardship - so in that respect better that the Tories - but won't change anything fundamental)
Labour conference votes to nationalise energy

Quote
Labour's leadership has lost a showdown over the party's approach to nationalising critical infrastructure.

Delegates voted for a motion, proposed by Labour's largest backer, the union Unite, to "reaffirm" the party's commitment to public ownership of railways and the energy industry.

Labour must "make different choices", Unite's general secretary said.

Party sources said the proposals are unlikely to get into Labour's next manifesto.

The shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds told the BBC: "We're not going to nationalise the energy system."

Asked if they would follow the vote, he said: "No."

    Be bolder, Unite union leader urges Starmer
    Labour plans to fight next election on economy

Mr Reynolds said votes reflected the interest of people at the conference - but that there would be disagreements in some areas.

Earlier in the day, Ms Graham got a standing ovation from the conference floor for tabling the motion.

Making the case for renationalisation, Ms Graham said: "Labour's job is to be the voice of workers and our communities.

"We must take our energy back into public hands.

"In France, they own their own energy, which has meant lower bills for the French people, while in Britain we have let energy monopolies fill their boots by picking the pockets of UK workers. How they must have laughed."
'Huge victory'

The motion passed with only a handful of votes against it, and was backed by three major Labour backing unions - Unite, ASLEF and TSSA.

Momentum, the left-wing pressure group set up to support former leader Jeremy Corbyn, called the vote "a huge victory - and a clear message to the leadership". "Trade unions and Labour members, like the public, overwhelmingly want our public services in public hands, not being run for profit."

Before the vote, Unite published a survey which found voters in seats known as the Red Wall - traditionally Labour areas where the Conservatives won in 2019 - were overwhelmingly in favour of putting energy utilities back into public ownership.

More than two-thirds of the 2,000 potential voters surveyed in those constituencies across the North, Midlands and Wales agreed that the UK's domestic energy industry should be in public ownership.

The motion also reaffirmed Labour's commitment to build HS2 in full and to retain or reopen fully staffed rail ticket officers.

On Thursday, Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said he could not commit to building HS2's northern leg after the government "took a wrecking ball" to the project's finances.

Policy voted on by conference feeds into Labour's National Policy Forum, which debates and finalises Labour's policy.

The party's current policy include a commitment to public ownership of different industries - including renationalising the railways when contracts with existing operators expire or fail.

Labour have also promised to create GB Energy, a publicly owned national energy company that will compete with private industry and promote clean energy.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-67056005
They could but they won't.

(Transform, that is. They'll make some peripheral changes to lessen hardship - so in that respect better that the Tories - but won't change anything fundamental)

I liked some of what Reeves said today.  But, as I said previously, it's a start.

No new money for public services, apart from what's generated from growth, will be interesting.
See, I wouldn't nationalise energy supply.

I'd nationalise National Grid (it's monopoly that pays £billions each year to shareholders and directors/senior executives), but I've actually got no problem with private companies competing to supply energy to customers.

I would, though, like to see a state-owned, not-for-profit supplier - like the GB Energy thing - be a player and subvert the market by undercutting private suppliers.

Water would be the cheapest to nationalise
I'd be surprised if any government would try to nationalise the water companies. Decades of under investment means that the treatment plants are all falling to bits and need billions spending to upgrade the equipment.
I'd be surprised if any government would try to nationalise the water companies. Decades of under investment means that the treatment plants are all falling to bits and need billions spending to upgrade the equipment.


Ofwat is determined to dump the cost on households (whilst the profits creamed off by parasitic shareholders continues unaffected)

I think it should be nationalised and the cost borne by taxpayers (ie, what one contributes toward it is dictated by ones income level)
I'd be surprised if any government would try to nationalise the water companies. Decades of under investment means that the treatment plants are all falling to bits and need billions spending to upgrade the equipment.

All true - but like, enough about railways or royal mail or other pet renationalisation things people obsess with. (I've never really got the huge fixation with railways - yes they're theft and a mess, but they're a minority pursuit and the absolute fucking state of buses is a much, much bigger issue), anyway I digress - if you're going to nationalise one thing surely it's the water. It's essential to life (and it falls from the fucking sky).
Can a Labour Party, with a former economist of the BoE as Chancellor, transform the country and make things work for the majority and most needy in society?

Transform? Maybe not - make incrementally better and genuinely make a difference to those in need - yes.

It's like being offered a swap from Hodgson to (post-2001) Houllier or 2nd incarnation Dalglish. It's not the giddy heights of peak Benitez/Klopp - but you'd take it every fucking time.
Transform? Maybe not - make incrementally better and genuinely make a difference to those in need - yes.

It's like being offered a swap from Hodgson to (post-2001) Houllier or 2nd incarnation Dalglish. It's not the giddy heights of peak Benitez/Klopp - but you'd take it every fucking time.

The issue is, ton continue the analogy, that once post 2001 Houllier/2nd incarnation Dalglish leave there is no Benitez/Klopp on the horizon to build on their work, it will be back to Hodgson, or worse.
The issue is, ton continue the analogy, that once post 2001 Houllier/2nd incarnation Dalglish leave there is no Benitez/Klopp on the horizon to build on their work, it will be back to Hodgson, or worse.

I'd probably say less Hodgson and more Rodgers - but exclusively just watching the first half of the 6-1 at Stoke again and again. (Which is why you back Ged/Labour every time!)
The issue is, ton continue the analogy, that once post 2001 Houllier/2nd incarnation Dalglish leave there is no Benitez/Klopp on the horizon to build on their work, it will be back to Hodgson, or worse.


You mean... Frank Lampard?

 :o


You mean... Frank Lampard?

 :o

Shite, a Tory and awfully out of touch (and loves a private School). That's it. Sunak is the equivalent of Lampard as our boss.
Shite, a Tory and awfully out of touch (and loves a private School). That's it. Sunak is the equivalent of Lampard as our boss.


 :D

I'd like to see him tell Klopp to fuck off

(Given the shortarsed Tory runt would beb eye-level with Klopp's belly button, it'd be hilarious!)
All true - but like, enough about railways or royal mail or other pet renationalisation things people obsess with. (I've never really got the huge fixation with railways - yes they're theft and a mess, but they're a minority pursuit and the absolute fucking state of buses is a much, much bigger issue), anyway I digress - if you're going to nationalise one thing surely it's the water. It's essential to life (and it falls from the fucking sky).

Agree.

Water is an absolute must!  If there was only one thing on the table, then it has to be water.  Everything else is behind, in the list of priorities.

Saying that, privatisation has, generally, been an absolute disaster, across the spectrum.
See, I wouldn't nationalise energy supply.

I'd nationalise National Grid (it's monopoly that pays £billions each year to shareholders and directors/senior executives), but I've actually got no problem with private companies competing to supply energy to customers.

I would, though, like to see a state-owned, not-for-profit supplier - like the GB Energy thing - be a player and subvert the market by undercutting private suppliers.

Water would be the cheapest to nationalise

The suppliers aren't overly profitable though are they? Isnt it the extraction and refineries that are making the killing. GB energy before it was essentially ditched seemed to take them on. But that's a long term goal as there are very long term price contracts in place.

--edit--also. If you drive all the other companies to the wall by working at a cost at which no competitor can make a profit, you have to make sure you don't axe a heap of jobs in those companies.
--edit 2 -- would you offshore call centres if it saved the taxpayer money? Tricky decision for a government to make.
I thought it was super dull and doesnt really provide any hope for a better future, bar some sound bites of optimism.

Super dull and competent is the pitch they want. Most voters are sick of interesting politics. They just want things to work, and to feel richer than last year.
Super dull and competent is the pitch they want. Most voters are sick of interesting politics. They just want things to work, and to feel richer than last year.

Yeah.  That's what Labour have to deliver.  It's a stable foundation to build on.
