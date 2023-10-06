Leaving the lovely Owen Jones aside
Alistair Campbell has said the same thing, pointing out that its upto Labour to make a better case for their policies.
I think this is even more true now that the attack is Starmer/Labour having no policies
I did set up an Election thread to discuss policies, opinion polls, by election results in the run up to the GE, but it died a death.
But it says a lot that Labour are threatening a landslide off the back of no reported policies - to the point the media are desperate that policy announcements might damage Labour.
I think a big problem Labour have is the number of long term goals. Boosting NHS funding to reduce waiting times, or trying to tackle child poverty for example - noble, distinct policies, but will take years to yield noticeable results.
What could be done? I speculated on re-nationalising the railways, but whilst that should
be a popular policy, it will be twisted into something controversial. Capping or reducing rail fares? Capping dividends for rail companies? Something to make it not profitable/worthwhile for companies to stick around?