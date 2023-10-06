I highly recommend the London Playbook from Politico, it is published in the morning and the evening weekdays, it is the most unbiased and straight-reporting factual news I've ever found, and because it's so regular it has the ability to get into the weeds on a lot of things.
I opt to have it emailed to me. Free of course.
I got into it when I got tired of perceiving a narrative. Even a narrative you agree with, is a narrative.
If there's a bias, it's "against stupidity". It's got sly humour.https://www.politico.eu/newsletter/london-playbook/
Sample:
GETTING AHEAD OF LIVERPOOL: Elsewhere in his LBC interview, Sunak pushed his line about being the change candidate at the next election. When I go around the country talking to people, its not necessarily about this party or that party, its a sense that politics for a long time has just not focused on making the right long-term decisions for the country, he said. And in many cases, just taking the easy way out; chasing the short-term headlines. And I want to do things differently.
After struggling to keep control of their own narrative at conference, the Tories want to disrupt Labours: CCHQ issued a bunch of questions to journalists asking what the Labour position on HS2 is; whether Labour will support Sunaks new Network North proposals; how Labour intends to meet its fiscal rules (despite Sunak announcing an unfunded £600 million further education plan this week); what Labour would renegotiate as part of an updated Brexit deal; and Playbook PMs personal favorite, for its politicization-on-steroids tone: When it comes to building the homes Britain needs, Labour are the blockers not the builders arent they?
Bear in mind: Both parties have been woeful on housebuilding during their latest stints in government.
