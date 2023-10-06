Angela Raynor just interviewed on radio 4. I find it hard to hear a politician on the verge of taking power answering most questions about what the Tories have done wrong rather than what labour will do.

HS2 a point in question. Rather than committing to it she's saying she wants the Tories to deliver their promise. We know it's not in their hands to deliver it. Shes saying businesses and land may not be there when they take power. But they could announce they will compulsory purchase land back at the sale price.

It's more about message and appearance now than substance. They come across as not really able to change anything. And whilst those that can see the damage the Tories are doing , there will be some who have long distrust of labour who might not bother voting .