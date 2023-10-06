« previous next »
October 6, 2023, 12:20:13 pm
I hope Labour start taking the piss out the Torys over their Growth boasts.
Labour achieved 100% growth in support in Scotland last night, incredible achievement, 100% growth. WOW.
October 6, 2023, 12:50:15 pm
Quote from: filopastry on October  6, 2023, 12:09:37 pm
FT is actually a serious paper to be fair, not a right wing rag like so many others, readers probably high income but that isn't as big an indicator of left/right voting as it once was.

Yes, I can get my head around that one.

The editorial pages are often centre-left, the quality of journalism is extremely high, and it tends to report facts not wishful thinking. In the 1970s it was the paper that shop stewards read because it faithfully reported the share price and the profit margins of the companies they worked at.
October 6, 2023, 12:56:08 pm
Quote from: filopastry on October  6, 2023, 12:09:37 pm
FT is actually a serious paper to be fair, not a right wing rag like so many others, readers probably high income but that isn't as big an indicator of left/right voting as it once was.
At the end of the Thatcher era I'm pretty sure it was the same.
October 6, 2023, 10:35:58 pm
Quote from: Riquende on October  6, 2023, 10:25:03 am
I find it odd that as much as 16% of the Guardian readership intends to vote Tory, despite ingesting a solid diet of Polly Toynbee et al.

That's 1 in every 6 of the archetypal North London-dwelling tofu-munching wokerati with 2nd homes in the Dordogne (or so Suella tells me) thinking this government should get another term.

These are probably the Tories that kind of verge on being Lib Dems, socially liberal, well educated and relatively wealthy.
Yesterday at 08:42:31 am
Angela Raynor just interviewed on radio 4.  I find it hard to hear a politician on the verge of taking power answering most questions about what the Tories have done wrong rather than what labour will do.
HS2 a point in question. Rather than committing to it she's saying she wants the Tories to deliver their promise. We know it's not in their hands to deliver it. Shes saying businesses and land may not be there when they take power. But they could announce they will compulsory purchase land back at the sale price.
It's more about message and appearance now than substance. They come across as not really able to change anything. And whilst those that can see the damage the Tories are doing , there will be some who have long distrust of labour who might not bother voting .
Yesterday at 09:11:58 am
They could push for a freeze on returning the land but the Tories would just laugh at the idea.
Yesterday at 09:40:29 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:11:58 am
They could push for a freeze on returning the land but the Tories would just laugh at the idea.

Let them laugh. Most of them know they are on borrowed time.
Yesterday at 09:42:03 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:40:29 am
Let them laugh. Most of them know they are on borrowed time.

I hope you are right, up until Biden won, every election sent me on a downward spiral.

Stopped watching the news and reading the papers for a year or two.
Yesterday at 09:55:09 am
Good point. My news comes from here and the BBC.  Here is not an accurate reflection of the country. 
Yesterday at 01:17:19 pm
Poll predicts landslide Labour election victory with 12 cabinet ministers losing their seats

Dramatic findings point to Conservatives losing every red wall seat that they secured at the last election

Quote
Labour is currently on course to win a landslide victory on the scale of 1997, according to dramatic new modelling that points to the Conservatives losing every red wall seat secured at the last election.

The Tories could also lose more than 20 constituencies in its southern blue wall strongholds and achieve a record-low number of seats, according to a constituency-by-constituency model seen by the Observer. Deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden, defence secretary Grant Shapps and leadership contender Penny Mordaunt are among those facing for defeat. Some 12 cabinet ministers face being unseated unless Rishi Sunak can close Labours poll lead.

According to the models central projection, which takes into account the new boundaries that the next election will be fought on, Labour would win 420 seats  equating to a landslide 190-seat majority. The Tories would take just 149 seats and the Lib Dems 23. The results mirror the 1997 landslide, when Tony Blairs party secured a majority of 179 with 418 seats. The new analysis also suggests that the cost of living and the state of the NHS continue to be the clear priorities for voters.

The huge study, commissioned by the 38 Degrees campaign group, has been carried out by the Survation polling company using a mega poll made up of more than 11,000 voters. A modelling technique called multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) has then been applied to reach constituency-level findings. Pollsters using the method successfully detected the swings ahead of the 2017 election.

While a 190-seat Labour majority is its average estimate, the modelling  based on polling carried out shortly before the Tory conference last week  suggests Labour could have between 402 and 437 seats. The Tories could have between 132 and 169 seats. The results suggest a Labour majority between 154 and 224 seats.

Every one of the 44 red wall seats that the Tories won at the last election would return to the Labour party, the analysis found. A further 22 so-called blue wall seats  defined as those held by the Tories in 2019, have a majority of Remain voters and a higher than average number of graduates  are also lost by the Conservatives.

The findings will be controversial among both parties members. Many Labour insiders are expecting the polls to close over the coming months as the election approaches. Senior figures in Sunaks team also believe they can target Labour leader Keir Starmer, whom they dont believe has been embraced by the public.

Despite Sunaks attempts to switch focus to his plans to ban smoking, overhaul A-levels and ditch the northern leg of HS2, the analysis suggests that voters remain overwhelmingly focused on the cost of living and the state of the NHS.

In every single constituency, these two issues were most important to voters. Across the country, a third said they are getting by, but making cutbacks and 8% described themselves as financially desperate. More than two fifths (42%) said they had struggled to get a GP appointment in the past six months.

In a major blow for Sunak, Labour has some significant leads in red wall seats. In Blyth Valley, the first red wall seat to be declared for the Tories in 2019, large Labour majorities are predicted. In Blyth and Ashington, Labour are ahead 49% to 22%. In Hartlepool, whose predecessor seat was won by the Conservatives for the first time in a 2021 byelection, Labour have a 38-point lead. In both constituencies, a quarter of voters said they were worried about their financial future.

Bassetlaw, whose predecessor seat saw the countrys largest swing from Labour to the Tories in 2019, is predicted to return to Labour. The model suggests a 23-point lead with 12% of residents reporting they are financially desperate. Meanwhile, North Dorset  whose predecessor seat last elected a non-Conservative MP in 1945  is predicted to fall to the Liberal Democrats. At 64% the NHS was a top issue for the highest proportion of this constituency.

Matthew McGregor, chief executive of 38 Degrees, said the findings suggested voters were crying out for change and warned Labour against being overly cautious. With the spotlight this week on the Labour partys conference pledges, its clear what voters will be looking for: real guarantees of action to help those most in need and bring the dual cost of living and NHS crises under control for all of us, he said. If they cant deliver that, theres no promise these polling results will hold.

These are the issues which will dominate at the next election. Parties who are unconvincing, out of touch or distracted on these issues will rightly suffer at the polls.

The results make it even less likely that Sunak and his team will opt for a spring election. Figures close to the PM are said to be opposed to a May vote, despite many MPs believing it may be in the partys interests to go for an earlier vote. Meanwhile many figures in the Labour party accept that a lack of clarity over Starmers vision for power remains a vulnerability.

Damian Lyons Lowe, chief executive of Survation, said: Red wall seats, which were crucial to the Conservatives Brexit coalition, are all predicted to return to Labour. Furthermore, it is in seats with the highest proportion of Leave voters that the swing back to Labour is largest. Even traditional Conservative strongholds in the south-east and south-west are under threat from the Liberal Democrats and Labour.


https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/oct/07/poll-predicts-landslide-labour-election-victory-with-12-cabinet-ministers-losing-their-seats
Yesterday at 02:09:28 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:55:09 am
Good point. My news comes from here and the BBC.  Here is not an accurate reflection of the country.

Pretty much my starting points as well.
Yesterday at 08:20:15 pm
I highly recommend the London Playbook from Politico, it is published in the morning and the evening weekdays, it is the most unbiased and straight-reporting factual news I've ever found, and because it's so regular it has the ability to get into the weeds on a lot of things.

I opt to have it emailed to me. Free of course.

I got into it when I got tired of perceiving a narrative. Even a narrative you agree with, is a narrative.

If there's a bias, it's "against stupidity". It's got sly humour.

https://www.politico.eu/newsletter/london-playbook/

Sample:
Quote
GETTING AHEAD OF LIVERPOOL: Elsewhere in his LBC interview, Sunak pushed his line about being the change candidate at the next election. When I go around the country talking to people, its not necessarily about this party or that party, its a sense that politics for a long time has just not focused on making the right long-term decisions for the country, he said. And in many cases, just taking the easy way out; chasing the short-term headlines. And I want to do things differently.

After struggling to keep control of their own narrative at conference, the Tories want to disrupt Labours: CCHQ issued a bunch of questions to journalists asking what the Labour position on HS2 is; whether Labour will support Sunaks new Network North proposals; how Labour intends to meet its fiscal rules (despite Sunak announcing an unfunded £600 million further education plan this week); what Labour would renegotiate as part of an updated Brexit deal; and Playbook PMs personal favorite, for its politicization-on-steroids tone: When it comes to building the homes Britain needs, Labour are the blockers not the builders arent they?

Bear in mind: Both parties have been woeful on housebuilding during their latest stints in government.

Edit: could my saturday nights BE any more rock & roll
Yesterday at 10:02:53 pm
I think the idea of having a whistle blowing service for women who suffer sexual harassment at work is a good idea whether it will have any teeth or not is a different question

In getting Johnsons ex wife to be in charge, they have engaged in a high grade piece of political trolling (and as a senior barrister, shes probably well qualified).
Yesterday at 11:14:57 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:20:15 pm
I highly recommend the London Playbook from Politico, it is published in the morning and the evening weekdays, it is the most unbiased and straight-reporting factual news I've ever found, and because it's so regular it has the ability to get into the weeds on a lot of things.

I opt to have it emailed to me. Free of course.

I got into it when I got tired of perceiving a narrative. Even a narrative you agree with, is a narrative.

If there's a bias, it's "against stupidity". It's got sly humour.

https://www.politico.eu/newsletter/london-playbook/

Sample:
Edit: could my saturday nights BE any more rock & roll
And can we expect you to round off your evening with a riveting Friends marathon?
Today at 10:51:17 am
Today at 11:05:42 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:51:17 am
Poll predicts Labour landslide

https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uks-opposition-labour-course-landslide-election-victory-poll-predicts-2023-10-07/

Good. The election both needs the Tories to be properly out, and for Labour to be able to ignore its own mad fringe. (The chaos of the last few years and Tory extremism is because they had to pander to the ERG)
Today at 11:11:24 am
The article itself says the lead is fragile. It forces Labour to continue to act as an opposition, rather than a government in waiting.

What's needed are some clear-water policies, but we will have to wait because the media are desperate to lynch Starmer at the first misstep.
Today at 11:35:00 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:11:24 am
The article itself says the lead is fragile. It forces Labour to continue to act as an opposition, rather than a government in waiting.

What's needed are some clear-water policies, but we will have to wait because the media are desperate to lynch Starmer at the first misstep.

They are coming this week, apparently.

He's going to have to lead at some point - can't spend the whole time being scared of the media.

I've always said the public are crying out for change and that Labour need to be bold.  Now there's data to support my opinions.
Today at 01:08:21 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:35:00 am
They are coming this week, apparently.

He's going to have to lead at some point - can't spend the whole time being scared of the media.

I've always said the public are crying out for change and that Labour need to be bold.  Now there's data to support my opinions.

In fairness, its the opinion of quite a few observers, and not just those disaffected far left hacks who habitually snipe from the sidelines (or their newspaper columns). This coming week will be informative - you know that the Mail/Sun/Express/Telegraph hacks will have their pencils sharpened, and will do their worst. Its not for nothing Starmers been accused of playing safe, he knows the score.
Today at 01:19:27 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:08:21 pm
In fairness, its the opinion of quite a few observers, and not just those disaffected far left hacks who habitually snipe from the sidelines (or their newspaper columns). This coming week will be informative - you know that the Mail/Sun/Express/Telegraph hacks will have their pencils sharpened, and will do their worst. Its not for nothing Starmers been accused of playing safe, he knows the score.

Leaving the lovely Owen Jones aside  ;D
Alistair Campbell has said the same thing, pointing out that its upto Labour to make a  better case for their policies.
I think this is even more true now that the attack is Starmer/Labour having no policies
Today at 01:24:33 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:11:24 am
The article itself says the lead is fragile. It forces Labour to continue to act as an opposition, rather than a government in waiting.

What's needed are some clear-water policies, but we will have to wait because the media are desperate to lynch Starmer at the first misstep.

Yep, when Labour do announce any policies, they immediately get torn to shreds by the Tory's & right wing media, that end up with Labour treading on eggshells.
