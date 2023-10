There was an interesting poll doing the rounds yesterday - voting intention by newspaper readership. The only paper with a Tory lead was the Mail. All others, including the rag and the Telegraph would give a Labour majority.



I remember Black Wednesday after the Tories won in 1992. The rag had a headline along the lines of "what fools we were to believe this lot" - immediately but quietly distancing itself from the Tories, even though John Smith was Labour leader at this point. And then obviously came their infamous "we back Blair" headline pre 1997.Given the universal stick Starmer has got from the RW media, I'm mildly curious to see how the rag will look to reposition itself so that its not on the losing side. Obviously I don't follow the "paper" so I've no idea if that process is already in play.