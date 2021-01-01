« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 132971 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4520 on: Today at 11:53:55 am »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4521 on: Today at 11:56:10 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:53:55 am
What?


Not ?

Some schools rely on their charitable status and without it  they would be forced to close.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4522 on: Today at 11:57:35 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:27:13 am
Yes far better

The only ammo from Tories is the another U-turn, they will like the fact Labour have shit out of doing it
That's brilliant, wonder how Private schools like Eton feel about it.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4523 on: Today at 12:00:28 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:57:35 am
That's brilliant, wonder how Private schools like Eton feel about it.

They will like labours U-turn
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4524 on: Today at 12:04:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:56:10 am

Not ?

Some schools rely on their charitable status and without it  they would be forced to close.

How?

Ending charitable status means they will pay tax on profit
If this is your concern, income tax on profits will make them less likely to close than paying VAT
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4525 on: Today at 12:10:02 pm »
A good read for anyone who thinks private Schools should keep their charitable status

https://www.theguardian.com/education/2023/mar/12/uk-private-schools-rush-to-expand-overseas-as-profits-soar#:~:text=Research%20by%20the%20Private%20Education,1.6m%20in%202011%2D12.

Research by the Private Education Policy Forum (PEPF) has found that private schools with charitable status are making record-breaking profits from their overseas subsidiaries and satellites, with 40 British schools taking in £29m in 2020-21, compared with £1.6m in 2011-12.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,129
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4526 on: Today at 12:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:04:50 pm
How?

Ending charitable status means they will pay tax on profit
If this is your concern, income tax on profits will make them less likely to close than paying VAT

Isn't that the proposal now. The earlier announcement by Labour was all private schools will lose their charitable status and pay vat on fees, etc.

The smaller independent schools will charge more to cover the additional 20% and won't be able to claim back gift aid

Private schools like Eton etc should be treated differently and should be targeted
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4527 on: Today at 12:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:11:12 pm
Isn't that the proposal now. The earlier announcement by Labour was all private schools will lose their charitable status and pay vat on fees, etc.

The smaller independent schools will charge more to cover the additional 20% and won't be able to claim back gift aid

No

Labour are keeping the 20% VAT but charities dont pay income tax
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4528 on: Today at 12:16:23 pm »
I will start giving a shit once the GE has been announced.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,129
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4529 on: Today at 12:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:15:47 pm
No

Labour are keeping the 20% VAT but charities dont pay income tax

Then smaller independent schools will suffer as they charge ab additional 20%
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4530 on: Today at 12:22:19 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:17:58 pm
Then smaller independent schools will suffer as they charge ab additional 20%

I feel about Im having the same conversation I just had with WAP, who has thrown the towel in I think
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:16:23 pm
I will start giving a shit once the GE has been announced.

Labour will charge VAT at 20% but not a tax on profits, business that make a profit are unlikely to close.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,416
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4531 on: Today at 12:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:17:58 pm
Then smaller independent schools will suffer as they charge ab additional 20%


Convince me why I should give a fuck about 'smaller independent schools' that charge fees.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,129
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4532 on: Today at 12:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:27:39 pm

Convince me why I should give a fuck about 'smaller independent schools' that charge fees.

I'm not here to argue the merits of this, but there are many types of independent schools, including those providing specialists SEN and special needs provision. Things they wouldn't ordinarily get it state schools

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/independent-special-schools-and-colleges
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4533 on: Today at 12:32:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:27:39 pm

Convince me why I should give a fuck about 'smaller independent schools' that charge fees.



Not aimed specifically or solely at you Machae
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,129
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4534 on: Today at 12:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:22:19 pm
I feel about Im having the same conversation I just had with WAP, who has thrown the towel in I think
Labour will charge VAT at 20% but not a tax on profits, business that make a profit are unlikely to close.

Good. We can just keep going round the wheel then
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,129
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4535 on: Today at 12:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:32:23 pm


Not aimed specifically or solely at you Machae

I've explained why above
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,036
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4536 on: Today at 12:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:15:47 pm
No

Labour are keeping the 20% VAT but charities dont pay income tax
They also get to claim gift aid on donations, which could be multiple millions for somewhere like Eton.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4537 on: Today at 12:35:07 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:33:04 pm
I've explained why above

but it doesnt make sense
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,129
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4538 on: Today at 12:35:18 pm »
Also Nobby, you can engage without resorting to swearing
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,129
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4539 on: Today at 12:35:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:35:07 pm
but it doesnt make sense

What doesnt?
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,416
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4540 on: Today at 12:41:27 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:35:18 pm
Also Nobby, you can engage without resorting to swearing


No I fucking can't

 :D
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,129
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4541 on: Today at 12:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:41:27 pm

No I fucking can't

 :D

Fuck you 😉
Logged

Online PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 948
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4542 on: Today at 01:44:14 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:16:23 pm
I will start giving a shit once the GE has been announced.

You won't have to wait long......Labour are gearing up for a GE in May 2024.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 