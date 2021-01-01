« previous next »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4480 on: Today at 08:40:08 am »
Rachel Reeves has received a donation by a Tory peer who said he would never vote for the Labour Party. Bit odd.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4481 on: Today at 08:43:47 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:58:13 pm
Labour drops plan to strip public schools of charitable status

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-66942985

:lmao

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:01:28 pm
This is a pragmatic move which is probably sensible for practical reasons.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4482 on: Today at 09:28:21 am »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4483 on: Today at 09:41:43 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:28:21 am
If youre actually interested, this sets it out very clearly.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/sep/27/labour-backs-down-from-plan-to-strip-private-schools-of-charitable-status

Quote
A Labour spokesperson told PA Media: Our policy remains. We will remove the unfair tax breaks that private schools benefit from, to fund desperately needed teachers and mental health counselling in every secondary school.

This doesnt require removing charitable status, however driving high and rising standards for every child against the backdrop of a broken economy requires political choices. Labour isnt afraid to make them.

Labours policy costings only ever took into account charging VAT on school fees and ending the business rates exemption, rather than the other tax breaks.

Julie Robinson, the chief executive of the Independent Schools Council, said: If Labour takes away the tax relief associated with charitable status for independent schools, the policy would create a two-tier system within the charity sector, setting a worrying precedent that any charity seen as not reflecting the political ideology of the day could be subject to additional taxes.

We would love to work with Labour to build more effective ways to achieve our shared goal of improving education for all young people.

The shadow education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, had spoken of scrapping charitable tax status for private schools to fund the most ambitious state school improvement plan in a generation.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies has previously estimated that VAT on school fees would raise about £1.5bn annually, with average fees now about £15,200 a year.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4484 on: Today at 09:42:13 am »
I am personally someone who would like to see the end of private schools. But it is more important to me that tax is levied on this than removing charitable status. Tax is the biggie on this as VAT is the critical thing.

Removing charitable status would raise small change while losing things such as bursaries may not be so great, politically. As it would require significant legislation to do.

Removing the VAT break can be done immediately in a budget without primary legislation. The cost to cutting charitable aid pledge is £200m. Labour would raise £1.5 billion from the VAT pledge.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4485 on: Today at 09:51:55 am »
I know that private schools in Scotland were to have their exemption from business rates removed, though I think it was delayed due to Covid and not sure if it has happened yet.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4486 on: Today at 09:54:14 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:28:21 am
If youre actually interested, this sets it out very clearly.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/sep/27/labour-backs-down-from-plan-to-strip-private-schools-of-charitable-status
That's not great though is it.  They clearly claimed that they were going to remove charitable status.

Kier Starmer: "When I say we are going to pay for kids to catch up at school, I also say it'll be funded by removing private schools' charitable status."

Bridget Phillipson: "charitable status for most private schools is something that should come to an end"

They are now claiming that was never the plan in the first place.  Either it was wrong to announce it then, or it's wrong to abandon it now.

And, according to your article, they will still be able to claim gift aid on donations, which can make up 60-80% of their operating costs anyway.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4487 on: Today at 09:55:54 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:58:13 pm
Labour drops plan to strip public schools of charitable status

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-66942985

:lmao


"To beat the Tories, one must become the Tories"
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4488 on: Today at 10:09:35 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:28:21 am
If youre actually interested, this sets it out very clearly.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/sep/27/labour-backs-down-from-plan-to-strip-private-schools-of-charitable-status

If you're interested '

The BBC stated that failing to remove charitable status
This means they do not have to pay tax on annual profits, can claim gift aid on donations and get 80% relief on business rates

From youre article
But party sources are now claiming that they only ever intended to remove the VAT and business rates perks, saying charitable status was used more as shorthand for the policy.


It was just shorthand, why correct the record now as opposed any other day in the last 12-18 months, since they said they would remove charitable status.

farcical.

A question, why should they not pay tax on profits?


Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4489 on: Today at 10:19:28 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:54:14 am
That's not great though is it.  They clearly claimed that they were going to remove charitable status.

Kier Starmer: "When I say we are going to pay for kids to catch up at school, I also say it'll be funded by removing private schools' charitable status."

Bridget Phillipson: "charitable status for most private schools is something that should come to an end"

They are now claiming that was never the plan in the first place.  Either it was wrong to announce it then, or it's wrong to abandon it now.

And, according to your article, they will still be able to claim gift aid on donations, which can make up 60-80% of their operating costs anyway.

Here's one from Reeves too:
Quote
The latest move contradicts comments made in 2021 by Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor. Reeves said at the time: Heres the truth: private schools are not charities. And so we will end that exemption and put that money straight into our state schools. That is what a Labour government will do.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4490 on: Today at 10:20:46 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:19:28 am
Here's one from Reeves too:
Ah nice one, I'd been looking for that to include it but gave up.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4491 on: Today at 10:24:19 am »
Guys it was just shorthand - they didnt mean it, honest 

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4492 on: Today at 10:26:16 am »
This thread reminds me of the transfer thread 😂😂😂😂
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4493 on: Today at 10:29:04 am »
Typically, who 'owns' private schools? Are they essentially companies with shareholders? Or are they more typically privately owned .
--edit--  does feel like the kind of u turn I keep reading about in here. This feels more black and white than most.  Though I've not yet red the article tepid posted.  Fascinating how we can all take different views on very much the same thing.  Won't post again till I've read the article .

