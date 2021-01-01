I am personally someone who would like to see the end of private schools. But it is more important to me that tax is levied on this than removing charitable status. Tax is the biggie on this as VAT is the critical thing.
Removing charitable status would raise small change while losing things such as bursaries may not be so great, politically. As it would require significant legislation to do.
Removing the VAT break can be done immediately in a budget without primary legislation. The cost to cutting charitable aid pledge is £200m. Labour would raise £1.5 billion from the VAT pledge.