That's not really answering the question, so because of Brexit we shouldn't do anything else?



Also Brexit wasn't compulsory vote, yet Brexit happened. So clearly that's nothing to do with compulsory voting. If your argument is people can get manipulated, then again thats been answered with better reform. The argument was lost on Brexit because the campaign for Yes vote was lukewarm



Lowering age to 16, boundary changes, removing voters ID, removing FTTP etc. There's many ways to change how we vote, to say we shouldn't do anything is not helping



I suppose compulsory jury duty shouldn't be a thing either



Am giving you evidence of what happens when politicians mobilise the apathetic and the uninterested, it led to Brexit and populists taking power, it leads to where we are now. voting in the Brexit referendum wasn't compulsory and the people behind the mobilisation of apathetic etc should have been jailed, some did a runner but that's another story. the point is they manged to reach those people to get them out to vote. am saying we shouldn't make it easy for them by giving them many more millions of people they know have to vote by law.A argument can be made that people are now more aware, they are seeing the Torys for what they are etc. yes but only because the Torys have destroyed everything, there is nothing they haven't f... up. ive no idea how these people will react in the short term if they were forced to vote but long term and you must be talking long term the compulsory voting is a recipe for disaster, the gullible and the apathetic won't suddenly get clued up, they will still fall for the Populist propaganda.This is about compulsory voting, all the other changes you mention are irrelevant, each one argued on it's own merits. I support big change, biggest change will hopefully come forcing politicians to be accountable for their lies. all been covered so lets leave it.