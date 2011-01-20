« previous next »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4360 on: Today at 11:55:00 am »
My take on this is that the younger you are the more stake you have in the results of elections, so the presumption should always be in favour of allowing the vote unless there is strong evidence against it. It's all a bit arbritrary in a sense, but I haven't seen any evidence that allowing 16 year olds to vote has had any negative consequences where it has already happened.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4361 on: Today at 12:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:28:18 am
We should

I spoke to a 45 year old Care worker 2 years ago, who in the '19 election voted for Johnson against a left wing opposition.

Reason - Johnson was funny and the other bloke seemed a bit of a drip.

So yeah 14 year olds
This is it. Doctors and Nurses voted for Brexit believing the NHS would get more money. it's easy to assume intelligent people make rational decisions based on evidence. they probably do on most things but not when it comes  to politics.
I remember reading a article before the referendum, well known celebrates asked how they will vote in the Brexit referendum. they all sounded like 14yrs olds never mind 16yr olds. how they love loud hair dryers or vacuum cleaners and if we can have them after Brexit them am all for it. Brexit was a real eye opener as it showed how many think when it comes to forming political opinions, many were only to pleased to give a opinion not realising just how stupid it made them look.

Actually this might be a brilliant policy to put forward for debate even if it doesn't get passed into law.
So a lot of people will say 16yr olds aren't politically engaged to have the vote. some will hit back with a few facts in response.

Our politicians can't say it as the the kippers will pop up shouting stop call voters idiots and the idiots will cheer but am sure many of the public will in any debates.

We've had millions cheering and clapping absolute garbage for years, cheering points that only the gullible can swallow, nodding along with garbage isn't being politically engaged in my eyes.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4362 on: Today at 12:17:19 pm »
Why not lower it to 12
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4363 on: Today at 12:27:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:17:19 pm
Why not lower it to 12

If 12 year olds cant form sound political opinions, you've got to blame the teachers.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4364 on: Today at 12:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:27:15 pm
If 12 year olds cant form sound political opinions, you've got to blame the teachers.

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4365 on: Today at 12:38:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:27:15 pm
If 12 year olds cant form sound political opinions, you've got to blame the teachers.
My point being, that there has to be a cut off point. For me, I think 18 is about right.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4366 on: Today at 12:56:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:17:19 pm
Why not lower it to 12
I know you're not serious and just making a point but why is that the response people should have. maybe the response should be is older people should start questioning whether they are politically engaged before they judge whether 16yrs olds are, I don't expect a dramatic change, just think debating this on a national scale might not be a bad thing, make people think about how they form opinions on politics, all the garbage they have cheered and clapped the last few yrs.


Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4367 on: Today at 01:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:55:00 am
My take on this is that the younger you are the more stake you have in the results of elections, so the presumption should always be in favour of allowing the vote unless there is strong evidence against it. It's all a bit arbritrary in a sense, but I haven't seen any evidence that allowing 16 year olds to vote has had any negative consequences where it has already happened.

50% of 18-21 year olds are still not allowed to vote in UK elections. Or so it seems like anyway.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4368 on: Today at 02:14:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:26:34 am
Im not sure allowing someone to enlist at 16 is a particularly good idea either, and dont they need their parents permission before they can enlist which kind of proves the point.

The point is that they can, so it's all about consistency
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4369 on: Today at 02:23:31 pm »
For those 'stick to 18 posters', what is the benefit of that ?
What are you afraid of, whats the harm?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4370 on: Today at 02:25:30 pm »
If anything, voting should be mandatory. Ridiculous that you can have a Tory majority with only 25% mandate
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4371 on: Today at 02:35:35 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:25:30 pm
If anything, voting should be mandatory. Ridiculous that you can have a Tory majority with only 25% mandate
Terrible idea. that will make the situation far worse.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4372 on: Today at 02:36:59 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:35:35 pm
Terrible idea. that will make the situation far worse.

So what, it is what it is. Everyone should vote and determine the future of the Country.

Lower it to 16 and make it compulsory!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4373 on: Today at 02:39:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:17:19 pm
Why not lower it to 12

Is that you, Gary.  ;)
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4374 on: Today at 02:40:57 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:35:35 pm
Terrible idea. that will make the situation far worse.

Worse than what?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4375 on: Today at 03:10:01 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:36:59 pm
So what, it is what it is. Everyone should vote and determine the future of the Country.

Lower it to 16 and make it compulsory!
  Your not actually saying that. anyone who want's to vote can have a say in the countrys future, all those people have opinions, I may not agree with them but that's democracy. you are saying the people who don't pay any attention to politics so have no opinions, all the apathetic voters should be forced to vote.
They can bring disaster, they will be far more likely to support the worst populists politicians standing.
I imagine Dominic Cummings and the people behind Cambridge Analytical will agree with you. have you followed the debates on this in the past or just disagree with the evidence.
The biggest danger to our democracy is people like Dominic Cummings and CA getting these apathetic voters off their arse to vote. the last thing we need is a law forcing them to get off their arse to vote.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:40:57 pm
Worse than what?
Worse than the system we have now.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4376 on: Today at 03:13:57 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:10:01 pm
  Your not actually saying that. anyone who want's to vote can have a say in the countrys future, all those people have opinions, I may not agree with them but that's democracy. you are saying the people who don't pay any attention to politics so have no opinions, all the apathetic voters should be forced to vote.
They can bring disaster, they will be far more likely to support the worst populists politicians standing.
I imagine Dominic Cummings and the people behind Cambridge Analytical will agree with you. have you followed the debates on this in the past or just disagree with the evidence.
The biggest danger to our democracy is people like Dominic Cummings and CA getting these apathetic voters off their arse to vote. the last thing we need is a law forcing them to get off their arse to vote.
 Worse than the system we have now.


Do you have stats to back up what you're saying as otherwise it looks like you're overblowing the risk of having apathetic voters being compelled to vote. I'd rather a Tory or Labour Govt with a proper mandate than a Tory Govt where only 20% or 25% of the population voted for then.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4377 on: Today at 03:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:13:57 pm
Do you have stats to back up what you're saying as otherwise it looks like you're overblowing the risk of having apathetic voters being compelled to vote. I'd rather a Tory or Labour Govt with a proper mandate than a Tory Govt where only 20% or 25% of the population voted for then.
Have you watched documentaries like The Great hack, Brexit the uncivil war covers it as well.
I think I know where you are coming from. how a few politicians over the last 8 yrs or so energised the young etc to vote and that must be a good thing. theres a big difference between campaigning to win votes and compulsory voting.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4378 on: Today at 03:36:49 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:31:40 pm
Have you watched documentaries like The Great hack, Brexit the uncivil war covers it as well.
I think I know where you are coming from. how a few politicians over the last 8 yrs or so energised the young etc to vote and that must be a good thing. theres a big difference between campaigning to win votes and compulsory voting.

Then that's an issue with social media and better regulation, not a blanket ban because it can be open to exploitation.

Thought this was an interesting read

https://consoc.org.uk/compulsory-voting-uk/
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4379 on: Today at 03:45:01 pm »
maybe a licence to vote, and you need to pass an entry test to gain the licence.
age doesn't need to be a barrier, but having a critical mind and some degree of knowledge of the issues should be a barrier.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4380 on: Today at 03:56:58 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:36:49 pm
Then that's an issue with social media and better regulation, not a blanket ban because it can be open to exploitation.

Thought this was an interesting read

https://consoc.org.uk/compulsory-voting-uk/
The issue is the apathetic choose not to vote because they are cynical, the people who have no interest in politics don't know the difference between a ERG populist liar and a Labour MP like Chris Bryant. they are both easy pickings for the populists, this is why I said these people will bring disaster if they are forced to vote as they won't fall for realty, they will be far more likely to fall for the lies and promises of a happy wonderful future. the apathetic will go for the nasty side of the policys, again hard right populist.
Yeah. we definitely need strict regulation on this but it doesn't matter if the campaigning is done in the open as all the above will still happen.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4381 on: Today at 04:00:48 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:56:58 pm
The issue is the apathetic choose not to vote because they are cynical, the people who have no interest in politics don't know the difference between a ERG populist liar and a Labour MP like Chris Bryant. they are both easy pickings for the populists, this is why I said these people will bring disaster if they are forced to vote as they won't fall for realty, they will be far more likely to fall for the lies and promises of a happy wonderful future. the apathetic will go for the nasty side of the policys, again hard right populist.
Yeah. we definitely need strict regulation on this but it doesn't matter if the campaigning is done in the open as all the above will still happen.

But again, you (in my opinion) are overstating the apathetic issue and on top of that, assume they will all vote Tories. There's no evidence to suggest this and that alone is not the reason to make a change. You tackle the root cause and not deny reform for fear of x or y

Check the link, the current system is skewed in favour of the old, white and wealthy
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4382 on: Today at 04:05:06 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:14:45 am
Seems to be a lot of talk about Labour reducing the voting age to 16.

On a principle I dont think its a good idea, most kids that age in my experience arent mature enough, but after all the attempted vote rigging by the Tories Im quite happy to support such a move. Hopefully they also either reverse the Voter ID law, or water it down massively by allowing more IDs held by younger people to be used, as well as allow settled EU nationals to vote in general elections (they can vote in local elections) but apparently this wasnt on the draft policy paper.

I have generally found 6th formers to more responsible politically than any number of UKIPper pensioners.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4383 on: Today at 04:16:27 pm »
Quote from: SP on Today at 04:05:06 pm
I have generally found 6th formers to more responsible politically than any number of UKIPper pensioners.

Exactly.  If anyone has doubts about how engaged young people are, they should check out the Climate Youth Movement.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4384 on: Today at 05:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:00:48 pm
But again, you (in my opinion) are overstating the apathetic issue and on top of that, assume they will all vote Tories. There's no evidence to suggest this and that alone is not the reason to make a change. You tackle the root cause and not deny reform for fear of x or y

Check the link, the current system is skewed in favour of the old, white and wealthy
No Evidence, it's the reason we ended up with Brexit, highest turnout in years and with a bigger population, people were asking how to vote, talking about using a pen as the state will rub your vote out if it's in pencil and mark the remain box in Pen. many of these voters turned to the Torys to support Brexit. have you watched any documentary's on this, people talking about what they did to get these voters who never bother voting off their arse to vote. the evidence is overwhelming.
Yeah, there are still millions of gullible voters who fall for the lies and populists politicians propaganda. we shouldn't help them by giving them millions of more of apathetic+ politically naïve due to not being interested in politics votes.
It's naïve to assume these voters will suddenly change. they will mostly support anything they like the sound of without question, stupid meaningless soundbites, dangerous soundbites like we've had enough of experts to dismiss sound logic and evidence. there are plenty around like this who vote already, we shouldn't hand the Populist another few million on a plate by forcing them to vote.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4385 on: Today at 05:16:08 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:06:42 pm
No Evidence, it's the reason we ended up with Brexit, highest turnout in years and with a bigger population, people were asking how to vote, talking about using a pen as the state will rub your vote out if it's in pencil and mark the remain box in Pen. many of these voters turned to the Torys to support Brexit. have you watched any documentary's on this, people talking about what they did to get these voters who never bother voting off their arse to vote. the evidence is overwhelming.
Yeah, there are still millions of gullible voters who fall for the lies and populists politicians propaganda. we shouldn't help them by giving them millions of more of apathetic+ politically naïve due to not being interested in politics votes.
It's naïve to assume these voters will suddenly change. they will mostly support anything they like the sound of without question, stupid meaningless soundbites, dangerous soundbites like we've had enough of experts to dismiss sound logic and evidence. there are plenty around like this who vote already, we shouldn't hand the Populist another few million on a plate by forcing them to vote.

That's not really answering the question, so because of Brexit we shouldn't do anything else?

Also Brexit wasn't compulsory vote, yet Brexit happened. So clearly that's nothing to do with compulsory voting. If your argument is people can get manipulated, then again thats been answered with better reform. The argument was lost on Brexit because the campaign for Yes vote was lukewarm

Lowering age to 16, boundary changes, removing voters ID, removing FTTP etc. There's many ways to change how we vote, to say we shouldn't do anything is not helping

I suppose compulsory jury duty shouldn't be a thing either
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4386 on: Today at 06:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:16:08 pm
That's not really answering the question, so because of Brexit we shouldn't do anything else?

Also Brexit wasn't compulsory vote, yet Brexit happened. So clearly that's nothing to do with compulsory voting. If your argument is people can get manipulated, then again thats been answered with better reform. The argument was lost on Brexit because the campaign for Yes vote was lukewarm

Lowering age to 16, boundary changes, removing voters ID, removing FTTP etc. There's many ways to change how we vote, to say we shouldn't do anything is not helping

I suppose compulsory jury duty shouldn't be a thing either
Am giving you evidence of what happens when politicians mobilise the apathetic and the uninterested, it led to Brexit and populists taking power, it leads to where we are now. voting in the Brexit referendum wasn't compulsory and the people behind the mobilisation of apathetic etc should have been jailed, some did a runner but that's another story. the point is they manged to reach those people to get them out to vote. am saying we shouldn't make it easy for them by giving them many more millions of people they know have to vote by law.
A argument can be made that people are now more aware, they are seeing the Torys for what they are etc. yes but only because the Torys have destroyed everything, there is nothing they haven't f... up. ive no idea how these people will react in the short term if they were forced to vote but long term and you must be talking long term the compulsory voting is a recipe for disaster, the gullible and the apathetic won't suddenly get clued up, they will still fall for the Populist propaganda.
This is about compulsory voting, all the other changes you mention are irrelevant, each one argued on it's own merits. I support big change, biggest change will hopefully come forcing politicians to be accountable for their lies. all been covered so lets leave it.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4387 on: Today at 06:27:10 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:19:59 pm
Am giving you evidence of what happens when politicians mobilise the apathetic and the uninterested, it led to Brexit and populists taking power, it leads to where we are now. voting in the Brexit referendum wasn't compulsory and the people behind the mobilisation of apathetic etc should have been jailed, some did a runner but that's another story. the point is they manged to reach those people to get them out to vote. am saying we shouldn't make it easy for them by giving them many more millions of people they know have to vote by law.
A argument can be made that people are now more aware, they are seeing the Torys for what they are etc. yes but only because the Torys have destroyed everything, there is nothing they haven't f... up. ive no idea how these people will react in the short term if they were forced to vote but long term and you must be talking long term the compulsory voting is a recipe for disaster, the gullible and the apathetic won't suddenly get clued up, they will still fall for the Populist propaganda.
This is about compulsory voting, all the other changes you mention are irrelevant, each one argued on it's own merits. I support big change, biggest change will hopefully come forcing politicians to be accountable for their lies. all been covered so lets leave it.

Ive been largely with you on this, having seen the documentaries about Cummings/CA

but do you not think if voting was compulsory, people might learn more about politics?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4388 on: Today at 06:34:53 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:19:59 pm
Am giving you evidence of what happens when politicians mobilise the apathetic and the uninterested, it led to Brexit and populists taking power, it leads to where we are now. voting in the Brexit referendum wasn't compulsory and the people behind the mobilisation of apathetic etc should have been jailed, some did a runner but that's another story. the point is they manged to reach those people to get them out to vote. am saying we shouldn't make it easy for them by giving them many more millions of people they know have to vote by law.
A argument can be made that people are now more aware, they are seeing the Torys for what they are etc. yes but only because the Torys have destroyed everything, there is nothing they haven't f... up. ive no idea how these people will react in the short term if they were forced to vote but long term and you must be talking long term the compulsory voting is a recipe for disaster, the gullible and the apathetic won't suddenly get clued up, they will still fall for the Populist propaganda.
This is about compulsory voting, all the other changes you mention are irrelevant, each one argued on it's own merits. I support big change, biggest change will hopefully come forcing politicians to be accountable for their lies. all been covered so lets leave it.

I'm sorry but this is becoming repetitive and you've not really provided evidence of why making voting compulsory will be worse, other than citing Brexit which happened due to a number of reasons. We've had a Tory majority everytime we've voted and since world war, Tories have been the main party, without compulsory voting. If you're saying we can't change the current status quo because it'll help the Tories more, then I don't see it. If anything, the younger generation are more tech savvy and can make genuine change, see climate change

The article I linked demonstrates why all elections up until now are massively flawed and largely favours a very select few. Frankly that's flawed in my opinion

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4389
It works well in Australia doesn't it ?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4390 on: Today at 08:22:06 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:27:10 pm
Ive been largely with you on this, having seen the documentaries about Cummings/CA

but do you not think if voting was compulsory, people might learn more about politics?

Some might learn more, but it doesnt mean theyll like what they learn!

I suspect if you force people to vote a lot of those reluctant voters will just pick someone at random or someone like Count Bin Face just as a protest vote or just for a laugh, I know whats what Id probably do in the situation.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4391 on: Today at 08:24:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:41:14 pm
It works well in Australia doesn't it ?

It happens in Australia, not sure how youd evaluate if it works well or not?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4392 on: Today at 08:29:36 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:24:49 pm
It happens in Australia, not sure how youd evaluate if it works well or not?


Me neither  ;D

I know that you only have to pay a small fine if you don't vote.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4393 on: Today at 08:37:02 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:24:49 pm
It happens in Australia, not sure how youd evaluate if it works well or not?

The current UK and US system doesn't work either
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4394 on: Today at 08:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 08:37:02 pm
The current UK and US system doesn't work either

Get PR and voting at 16 and that will really help
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4395 on: Today at 09:12:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:57:27 pm
Get PR and voting at 16 and that will really help

I think so, and do away with gerrymandering by the Tories and at the behest of large corporations. Ultimately get more people to vote on a level playing field. The onus is on the politics being fair and for the benefit of the voter rather than big business or the wealthy
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4396 on: Today at 09:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 09:12:02 pm
I think so, and do away with gerrymandering by the Tories and at the behest of large corporations. Ultimately get more people to vote on a level playing field. The onus is on the politics being fair and for the benefit of the voter rather than big business or the wealthy

That would require radical media reforms.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4397 on: Today at 09:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:16:50 pm
That would require radical media reforms.

They had a choice after the inquiry wrt to the media, but Cameron the c*nt didn't have the balls
