I spoke to a 45 year old Care worker 2 years ago, who in the '19 election voted for Johnson against a left wing opposition.
Reason - Johnson was funny and the other bloke seemed a bit of a drip.
So yeah 14 year olds
This is it. Doctors and Nurses voted for Brexit believing the NHS would get more money. it's easy to assume intelligent people make rational decisions based on evidence. they probably do on most things but not when it comes to politics.
I remember reading a article before the referendum, well known celebrates asked how they will vote in the Brexit referendum. they all sounded like 14yrs olds never mind 16yr olds. how they love loud hair dryers or vacuum cleaners and if we can have them after Brexit them am all for it. Brexit was a real eye opener as it showed how many think when it comes to forming political opinions, many were only to pleased to give a opinion not realising just how stupid it made them look.
Actually this might be a brilliant policy to put forward for debate even if it doesn't get passed into law.
So a lot of people will say 16yr olds aren't politically engaged to have the vote. some will hit back with a few facts in response.
Our politicians can't say it as the the kippers will pop up shouting stop call voters idiots and the idiots will cheer but am sure many of the public will in any debates.
We've had millions cheering and clapping absolute garbage for years, cheering points that only the gullible can swallow, nodding along with garbage isn't being politically engaged in my eyes.