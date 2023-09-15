Is that because you "study" it more closely that most , so can turn a profit? --I know this sounds like I have an angle. I'm just fascinated by betting. I kind of know my way around a casino from an odds perspective. But horses and dogs which anecdotally those in the know can win on I'm curious about.
I wouldn't call it studying, I already have opinions most of the time so if I see something overpriced I will back it, I usally mark down a few MPs to loose their seat well before a election is called. the prices will be crap for this at the next election as even Torys with large majority's will be odds on to go.
I can't resist interests bets when I think the bet is over priced, I got 20/1 for Sunak which soon dropped to 13/2 which I backed again, Johnson to go before it was obvious around 2/1-3/1. Truss at 13/2 which was way over priced, not because I think these people will be good PMs, they were popular with the people wh decide whose leader, the Tory members. I had a little bet on De Santis to be the next Republican candidate at 13/1 around 2 years ago for the same reason, popular with the Republican voters at the time. he went odds on for a time but he looks like blowing it. so if you ever think of having a bet on party leaders, it's not about who you think will be a good leader, it's about what the people who decide the leader think.
I do bet far bigger on a few politics bets on the big elections which only happen every few years, cleaned up with the turnout for the referendum over 70% and Biden winning which took ages to settle due to all the turmoil. and most have won. I got it badly wrong is the 2017 GE when I backed the Lib Dems to get a certain percentage of the votes but yeah am ahead on the political bets.
I couldn't understand why Biden was 9/4 to win again as he said he was standing as I cant see him losing the Democrat nomination, so that leaves heads up against Trump most likely, am very happy with 9/4 as I don't think it's even a toss up. which would be evens.