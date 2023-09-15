Is that because you "study" it more closely that most , so can turn a profit? --I know this sounds like I have an angle. I'm just fascinated by betting. I kind of know my way around a casino from an odds perspective. But horses and dogs which anecdotally those in the know can win on I'm curious about.



I wouldn't call it studying, I already have opinions most of the time so if I see something overpriced I will back it, I usally mark down a few MPs to loose their seat well before a election is called. the prices will be crap for this at the next election as even Torys with large majority's will be odds on to go.I can't resist interests bets when I think the bet is over priced, I got 20/1 for Sunak which soon dropped to 13/2 which I backed again, Johnson to go before it was obvious around 2/1-3/1. Truss at 13/2 which was way over priced, not because I think these people will be good PMs, they were popular with the people wh decide whose leader, the Tory members. I had a little bet on De Santis to be the next Republican candidate at 13/1 around 2 years ago for the same reason, popular with the Republican voters at the time. he went odds on for a time but he looks like blowing it. so if you ever think of having a bet on party leaders, it's not about who you think will be a good leader, it's about what the people who decide the leader think.I do bet far bigger on a few politics bets on the big elections which only happen every few years, cleaned up with the turnout for the referendum over 70% and Biden winning which took ages to settle due to all the turmoil. and most have won. I got it badly wrong is the 2017 GE when I backed the Lib Dems to get a certain percentage of the votes but yeah am ahead on the political bets.I couldn't understand why Biden was 9/4 to win again as he said he was standing as I cant see him losing the Democrat nomination, so that leaves heads up against Trump most likely, am very happy with 9/4 as I don't think it's even a toss up. which would be evens.