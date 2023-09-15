« previous next »
Labour Thread

Re: Labour Thread
September 15, 2023, 04:49:35 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 15, 2023, 10:38:09 am
We should have a RAWK sweep, winner gets to be a Mod a week

Ill go 23rd May 2024
Crafty, no random date, took the time to check the Thursdays in May next year.  23rd May 2024 is a Thursday  :)
I will go with the 29th Feb, nahh  am going with the 2nd May
Re: Labour Thread
September 15, 2023, 04:57:47 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on September 15, 2023, 03:19:05 pm
Ive been betting on politics for years and ive never seen anything like it.

Is that because you "study" it more closely that most , so can turn a profit?  --I know this sounds like I have an angle. I'm just fascinated by betting. I kind of know my way around a casino from an odds perspective. But horses and dogs which anecdotally those in the know can win on I'm curious about.
Re: Labour Thread
September 15, 2023, 05:17:26 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September 15, 2023, 04:17:43 pm
I'd be an ace mod me with my well argued, calm and fair-minded posting history :D


I certainly agree with the bolded part mate, remember you've gotta be in it to win it.

Re: Labour Thread
September 15, 2023, 05:23:49 pm
I'd mute every fucker  ;D
Re: Labour Thread
September 15, 2023, 05:34:58 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on September 15, 2023, 04:49:35 pm
Crafty, no random date, took the time to check the Thursdays in May next year.  23rd May 2024 is a Thursday  :)
I will go with the 29th Feb, nahh  am going with the 2nd May

 ;D  Of course it wasnt a random date . 
Re: Labour Thread
September 15, 2023, 05:42:00 pm
Quote from: PaulF on September 15, 2023, 04:57:47 pm
Is that because you "study" it more closely that most , so can turn a profit?  --I know this sounds like I have an angle. I'm just fascinated by betting. I kind of know my way around a casino from an odds perspective. But horses and dogs which anecdotally those in the know can win on I'm curious about.
  I wouldn't call it studying, I already have opinions most of the time so if I see something overpriced I will back it, I usally mark down a few MPs to loose their seat well before a election is called.  the prices will be crap for this at the next election as even Torys with large majority's will be odds on to go.
 
I can't resist interests bets when I think the bet is over priced, I got 20/1 for Sunak which soon dropped to 13/2 which I backed again, Johnson to go before it was obvious around 2/1-3/1. Truss at 13/2 which was way over priced, not because I think these people will be good PMs, they were popular with the people wh decide whose leader, the Tory members. I had a little bet on De Santis to be the next Republican candidate at 13/1 around 2 years ago for the same reason, popular with the Republican voters at the time. he went odds on for a time but he looks like blowing it. so if you ever think of having a bet on party leaders, it's not about who you think will be a good leader, it's about what the people who decide the leader think.
 I do bet far bigger on a few politics bets on the big elections which only happen every few years, cleaned up with the turnout for the referendum over 70% and Biden winning which took ages to settle due to all the turmoil. and most have won. I got it badly wrong is the 2017 GE when I backed the Lib Dems to get a certain percentage of the votes but yeah am ahead on the political bets.

I couldn't understand why Biden was 9/4 to win again as he said he was standing as I cant see him losing the Democrat nomination, so that leaves heads up against Trump most likely, am very happy with 9/4 as I don't think it's even a toss up. which would be evens.
Re: Labour Thread
September 15, 2023, 05:47:52 pm
Just realised my date is the day after the UEFA cup final in Dublin,

https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/news/0278-15f1c26e8137-dc3b13239ac8-1000--where-is-the-2024-final/

all those Liverpool fans out of the country. Tory bastards will be all over that.




Re: Labour Thread
September 15, 2023, 05:54:15 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 15, 2023, 05:47:52 pm
Just realised my date is the day after the UEFA cup final in Dublin,

https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/news/0278-15f1c26e8137-dc3b13239ac8-1000--where-is-the-2024-final/

all those Liverpool fans out of the country. Tory bastards will be all over that.




That's what postal votes are for, mate. I had one in 2017.
Re: Labour Thread
September 15, 2023, 06:48:19 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 15, 2023, 10:38:09 am
We should have a RAWK sweep, winner gets to be a Mod a week

Ill go 23rd May 2024
I will go for the 16th May then..


Re: Labour Thread
September 15, 2023, 06:50:27 pm
May seems popular, a good month for old people to go outside, not too hot, not too cold

Re: Labour Thread
September 15, 2023, 06:52:43 pm
I'll jump on the May bandwagon and take the 9th.
Re: Labour Thread
September 15, 2023, 08:11:31 pm
I think he'll wait till Jan 2025

As late as possible, give the economy as much chance as possible to somewhat recover and hope he can say things are trending in the right direction. And try to tactically ensure students aren't home to vote.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 12:01:56 pm
Quote from: PaulF on September 15, 2023, 12:40:54 pm
It's possible the economy is turning around by May, it won't stop a hammering in the locals, but it might give them enough wiggle room to start making promises that win votes.
(Massive bedwetting here)

There is a lag between the economy picking up and people feeling better off. Its too late for them to do anything that will work. But they might well push through some unsustainable tax cuts - just so Labour have to reverse them.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 01:32:47 pm
Yeah. The Tories had eventually turned the economy around by 1997, after they had fucked it over in 1992. But that wasn't enough to save them from a beating.

When Labour was kicked out in 2010 the economy was in better shape than it currently is, and the only "recovery " so far is just getting it back to pre-Lettuce levels.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 05:29:48 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 15, 2023, 06:48:19 pm
I will go for the 16th May then..




Brexit vote anniversary is my bet
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 05:37:24 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:29:48 pm
Brexit vote anniversary is my bet

Dark
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 09:47:49 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:37:24 pm
Dark

Racist! :D

Im being serious though, I really wouldnt put it past them, I can imagine it now on 23rd June 2016 we won this country its independence and now 7 years later only we can keep this country free or some other such bollocks. They really havent got that many cards left to play.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 09:53:31 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:47:49 pm
Racist! :D

Im being serious though, I really wouldnt put it past them, I can imagine it now on 23rd June 2016 we won this country its independence and now 7 years later only we can keep this country free or some other such bollocks. They really havent got that many cards left to play.

I know, its quite the Machiavellian idea, stop the remoaners on Independence day.

I hope no Tory Spads read RAWK,
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 09:57:07 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:47:49 pm
Racist! :D

Im being serious though, I really wouldnt put it past them, I can imagine it now on 23rd June 2016 we won this country its independence and now 7 years later only we can keep this country free or some other such bollocks. They really havent got that many cards left to play.

I could see that happening, actually. Direct appeal to the Gammon vote, dire warnings of Labour stealing their Brexit etc.

Yeah, the more I think about it, the less likely the election is in January 2025. If things haven't improved by Autumn next year, they're not going to suddenly shift in the last few months. They will hope for some good news, or something unexpected so they can call a snap election.

If I were a betting man, I'd still put it around October/November next year, at least if things are still trending as they are. They will want to depress turnout in that circumstance. Maybe summer if they have some good news and are feeling bold.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 10:32:09 pm
The thing with elections when its cold and dark is that at least in my head I imagine it being older people and those who live in more isolated and rural areas (both of who tend to vote Tory) who think sod this, Im staying at home
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 10:52:29 pm
I think the Covid inquiry report will be damming for the Torys, forecast to come out in July 2024.
It's another reason why Sunak might go for a May election. this would lose even more support,  if it's sympathetic to the Torys then I suppose it's a good reason for Sunak to wait till after it comes out.

Baroness Hallett said she intends to finalise and publish the report for the first area of work "as soon as possible" - hopefully by early summer 2024. The next public hearings for the second area of examination - core UK decision-making and political governance - are expected to start in October 2023.

Re: Labour Thread
Today at 01:14:45 am
Seems to be a lot of talk about Labour reducing the voting age to 16.

On a principle I dont think its a good idea, most kids that age in my experience arent mature enough, but after all the attempted vote rigging by the Tories Im quite happy to support such a move. Hopefully they also either reverse the Voter ID law, or water it down massively by allowing more IDs held by younger people to be used, as well as allow settled EU nationals to vote in general elections (they can vote in local elections) but apparently this wasnt on the draft policy paper.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 01:17:11 am
They should've been allowed to vote on the non binding Brexit shit show.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 03:32:58 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:14:45 am
Seems to be a lot of talk about Labour reducing the voting age to 16.

On a principle I dont think its a good idea, most kids that age in my experience arent mature enough, but after all the attempted vote rigging by the Tories Im quite happy to support such a move. Hopefully they also either reverse the Voter ID law, or water it down massively by allowing more IDs held by younger people to be used, as well as allow settled EU nationals to vote in general elections (they can vote in local elections) but apparently this wasnt on the draft policy paper.

Allowing a 16yr old to vote would be a great idea, rather than something to be worried about. After all, you can enlist at 16, why not vote?
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 08:26:34 am
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:32:58 am
Allowing a 16yr old to vote would be a great idea, rather than something to be worried about. After all, you can enlist at 16, why not vote?

Im not sure allowing someone to enlist at 16 is a particularly good idea either, and dont they need their parents permission before they can enlist which kind of proves the point.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 09:59:40 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:14:45 am
Seems to be a lot of talk about Labour reducing the voting age to 16.

On a principle I dont think its a good idea, most kids that age in my experience arent mature enough, but after all the attempted vote rigging by the Tories Im quite happy to support such a move. Hopefully they also either reverse the Voter ID law, or water it down massively by allowing more IDs held by younger people to be used, as well as allow settled EU nationals to vote in general elections (they can vote in local elections) but apparently this wasnt on the draft policy paper.

I would argue they are just as engaged as others.  Despite my Grandfather being a Trade Union Convenor, my Dad for example was never really arsed about politics.

In the Welsh elections its 16 and in the run up to elections you often see 16/17 yo talking sensibly about the issues that matter to them.

If they are not engaged they are unlikely to vote, I wouldn't have at that age, so no harm done.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 10:00:36 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:26:34 am
I’m not sure allowing someone to enlist at 16 is a particularly good idea either, and don’t they need their parents permission before they can enlist which kind of proves the point.

What about being 16 and being able to apply for an NI number and qualify for benefits; have consensual sex; choose your own doctor; get your own passport; rent (albeit with a guarantor); pay for prescriptions; qualify individually for legal aid;

Not playing tit-for-tat here, just want to stress that given all that and more, NOT being able to vote at age 16 seems like needless gatekeeping. I'd agree if you're shouting for consistency: roll it all back a few years.

But bringing the voting age forward just seems sensible. And to be frank, the reason the Tories don't want it, is polls suggest they'd not benefit from the vote. (Flip that around to Labour nominally benefitting if you want, it's equally as true).

Outside of it being a party issue, to me, it just seems more consistent with the other abilities a 16 year old has. Whether that's "too young" is a slightly different conceit - not one I'd disagree with, but when you're 16 you're effectively participatory in society in the eyes of the law in many areas.

Give 'em the vote I reckon.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 10:12:29 am
We've had 16 year olds voting in Scotland for a while now (and Wales now too) in the devolved parliaments and local elections. Hasn't caused any issues at all anad hopefully helps to get young people more engaged in politics.

Th eimplication of the argument that 16 year olds aren't ready for it is that everyone over 18 is.... which blatantly isn't the case, yet they are allowed to vote anyway.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 10:19:42 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:12:29 am
We've had 16 year olds voting in Scotland for a while now (and Wales now too) in the devolved parliaments and local elections. Hasn't caused any issues at all anad hopefully helps to get young people more engaged in politics.

Th eimplication of the argument that 16 year olds aren't ready for it is that everyone over 18 is.... which blatantly isn't the case, yet they are allowed to vote anyway.


This is pretty much what I was trying to say too. 
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 10:22:25 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:00:36 am
What about being 16 and being able to apply for an NI number and qualify for benefits; have consensual sex; choose your own doctor; get your own passport; rent (albeit with a guarantor); pay for prescriptions; qualify individually for legal aid;

Not playing tit-for-tat here, just want to stress that given all that and more, NOT being able to vote at age 16 seems like needless gatekeeping. I'd agree if you're shouting for consistency: roll it all back a few years.

But bringing the voting age forward just seems sensible. And to be frank, the reason the Tories don't want it, is polls suggest they'd not benefit from the vote. (Flip that around to Labour nominally benefitting if you want, it's equally as true).

Outside of it being a party issue, to me, it just seems more consistent with the other abilities a 16 year old has. Whether that's "too young" is a slightly different conceit - not one I'd disagree with, but when you're 16 you're effectively participatory in society in the eyes of the law in many areas.

Give 'em the vote I reckon.

Id say give them the vote too, but thats only because it will hurt the Tories (you can bet if that age group voted Tory they would have lower the voting age years ago), and it would be some payback for all of the vote rigging they have done over the years.

If I was being impartial Id say its a bad idea and if anything Id raise the ages for some of the things 16 year olds can do to 18 because to me they are still kids and they should be allowed to be kids, seems to be there is a great rush for kids to grow up too fast these days and the pressure we put on them.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 10:25:12 am
Quote from: oldfordie on September 15, 2023, 03:19:05 pm
Ive been betting on politics for years and ive never seen anything like it.
Mid Bedfordhsire. 24 thousand Tory majority should still make the Torys fav to win the seat.
Lib Dems were 1/2 when the betting opened which I couldn't understand as Labour looked just as likely to win and they were 5/1. took a little bet at 5/1. betting more settled now, lib dems 5/4 . Labour 2/1. Torys with a 24k majority at 9/4, am not sure who is going to win to be honest, just thought 5/1 for Labour was far too big.  anyway, if the result is tight and the Torys sneak in then ut lighten be a bad thing as hopefully voters who want the Torys out will be more willing to vote tactically for the party who has the best chance of beating the Torys, that will be Labour most of the time. give up the chance of a couple of seats to win over a hundred +.

The problem with Mid Beds is Labour and Lib Dems could cancel each other out.

Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:32:58 am
Allowing a 16yr old to vote would be a great idea, rather than something to be worried about. After all, you can enlist at 16, why not vote?

Saying someone who is 16 or 17 is too young would be the same logic as saying someone who is in their 90s and retired 30 years ago is too old to vote.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 10:29:49 am
If 16 is too young to vote then anyone over 65 should also be prohibited.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 10:30:57 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:12:29 am
We've had 16 year olds voting in Scotland for a while now (and Wales now too) in the devolved parliaments and local elections. Hasn't caused any issues at all anad hopefully helps to get young people more engaged in politics.

Th eimplication of the argument that 16 year olds aren't ready for it is that everyone over 18 is.... which blatantly isn't the case, yet they are allowed to vote anyway.

Thats a slightly different argument because some people are never ready to vote lets be honest, and someone whose ready to vote at 18 might not be at 80.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 10:32:11 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:30:57 am
Thats a slightly different argument because some people are never ready to vote lets be honest, and someone whose ready to vote at 18 might not be at 80.

Right, meanwhile some people at 16 are ready to vote and some aren't. The point is we clearly don't have a system as it is that prohibits those who aren't "ready".
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 10:34:46 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:29:49 am
If 16 is too young to vote then anyone over 65 should also be prohibited.

But they fought in the war for us

Id love that idea, you could pretty much just close up the Tory Party and put CCHQ up for sale :D
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 10:44:31 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:22:25 am
.

If I was being impartial Id say its a bad idea and if anything Id raise the ages for some of the things 16 year olds can do to 18 because to me they are still kids and they should be allowed to be kids, seems to be there is a great rush for kids to grow up too fast these days and the pressure we put on them.

Im not feeling you on this one, voting isnt compulsory, if thee is a 16 year old who still believes in Father Christmas, they are not getting frog marched down to the polling station.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 10:49:45 am
Why not lower it to 14?
