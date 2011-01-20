They've fucked the country bad enough that its time to bail and as Labour cannot fix the mess, they'll be back in power earlier? Thats the kind of reasoning that shower of c*nts would come up with.



I wouldn't be surprised if its May. They have to have it at sometime and if they wait till January, ie last minute then that looks really bad.

Ill bet the 1922 committee are currently sharpening their knives and it might suit Sunak to fuck off back to California sooner than later



I agree that, for purely selfish reasons rather than the good of the country, the Tories might have had enough and just want out. But personally, if there's going to be an early election, I think it would be November 2024. They'll want to depress the turnout as much as possible, and cool, wet, dark autumn days will play well with that.I doubt changing leaders again will do much to improve the Tories' fortunes. If anything it will probably make them worse. Especially as there's no obvious candidate who could replace Sunak. They're more likely to get Truss Mk2.They still have their rich backers; for all the talk on their poor fundraising compared to Labour, there's no way the rich gobshites will want to see the Tories reduced to less than a hundred seats. So they'll drag this out for as long as they can, hoping for the slightest uptick in their fortunes. By around this time next year they'll know they're at the stage where holding on till January won't see any significant change either way for their prospects.