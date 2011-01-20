I did a fair bit of agency work when I was at uni which was on a zero hours basis - things like holidays, sick pay etc did exist but were proportional to the hours you worked (if I remember rightly they would calculate your average weekly hours from the last 3 months and if you chose to take a week off you would get paid that amount).



The issue, as is often the case, is not with the principle of the idea but the execution and those operating the system - as a student this system suited me down to the ground but, as many have noted, the way it actually works (especially if you are relying on zero hours work for your livelihood) only benefits one person and it isn't the employee