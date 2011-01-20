« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 126875 times)

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,125
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4280 on: September 12, 2023, 12:58:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 12, 2023, 12:42:26 pm
Rayner confirming zero hours contracts will be banned and that there will be a new deal for workers in the first 100 days.
Ive read that there may be sector specific rules for example a higher minimum wage and employer rules for the care sector.

This is not more of the same folks

Interesting.  I'm not sure zero hours contracts are always bad. They do offer a lot of flexibility with very little red tape (and the potential abuse of workers that accompanies that).
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4281 on: September 12, 2023, 01:03:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 12, 2023, 12:58:22 pm
Interesting.  I'm not sure zero hours contracts are always bad. They do offer a lot of flexibility with very little red tape (and the potential abuse of workers that accompanies that).

They only ever benefit the employer regardless of flexibility and red tape.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,389
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4282 on: September 12, 2023, 01:09:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 12, 2023, 12:58:22 pm
Interesting.  I'm not sure zero hours contracts are always bad. They do offer a lot of flexibility with very little red tape (and the potential abuse of workers that accompanies that).
If youve got a family to feed and your boss says on Wednesday we dont need you for the rest of the week it becomes a huge problem though
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,984
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4283 on: September 12, 2023, 01:19:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 12, 2023, 01:09:04 pm
If youve got a family to feed and your boss says on Wednesday we dont need you for the rest of the week it becomes a huge problem though

Then they change their mind the next day because Joey never turned up and you have 45 minutes to sort child care.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,038
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4284 on: September 12, 2023, 03:54:37 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 12, 2023, 12:58:22 pm
Interesting.  I'm not sure zero hours contracts are always bad. They do offer a lot of flexibility with very little red tape (and the potential abuse of workers that accompanies that).

Who needs paid holidays, sick pay, pensions and redundancy protections.

Sounds like a Tories wet dream
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,316
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4285 on: September 12, 2023, 04:38:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 12, 2023, 12:58:22 pm
Interesting. I'm not sure zero hours contracts are always bad. They do offer a lot of flexibility with very little red tape (and the potential abuse of workers that accompanies that).

This man agrees with you:

Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,409
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4286 on: September 12, 2023, 04:40:34 pm »
I think it is fair to say that there are some people out there for whom zero hours contracts work.

For me though the cons far outweigh the benefits on society as a whole and for most people stuck on them.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,984
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4287 on: September 12, 2023, 04:44:32 pm »
the problem with zero hours' contracts is, I think, that while the concept might be intended to benefit workers, the reality is it is exploited and manipulated to the benefit of employers.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4288 on: September 12, 2023, 04:49:33 pm »
Quote from: -HH- on September 12, 2023, 07:45:54 am
You really do just support anything Labour do or say, even when it contradicts itself.
Maybe your confusing my support for the Labour party with support for everything they do or say. shame others don't have the same attitude as we would have far less Tory governments.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,503
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4289 on: September 12, 2023, 07:06:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 12, 2023, 12:42:26 pm
Rayner confirming zero hours contracts will be banned and that there will be a new deal for workers in the first 100 days.

Brilliant.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,125
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4290 on: September 12, 2023, 07:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September 12, 2023, 04:44:32 pm
the problem with zero hours' contracts is, I think, that while the concept might be intended to benefit workers, the reality is it is exploited and manipulated to the benefit of employers.
Yes.and ditto to Elmo.
My wife has some zero hours contracts and they work just fine. That said I see that they are generally stacked in favour of the employer. Though in theory , in times of high employment. Workers can ignore them if they don't like them. 
I suppose the issue is, they are everywhere now and employers would rather not employ people than have proper contracts.

Fwiw. As a self employed person. I don't get sick pay or holidays or pension or guaranteed hours.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,038
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4291 on: September 12, 2023, 07:34:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on September 12, 2023, 07:06:56 pm
Yes.and ditto to Elmo.
My wife has some zero hours contracts and they work just fine. That said I see that they are generally stacked in favour of the employer. Though in theory , in times of high employment. Workers can ignore them if they don't like them. 
I suppose the issue is, they are everywhere now and employers would rather not employ people than have proper contracts.

Fwiw. As a self employed person. I don't get sick pay or holidays or pension or guaranteed hours.

I didnt hear the speech Rayner made so I dont know if she provided any details but I dont think they should be banned outright, the people doing the work just need the same protections as regular employers, paid holidays, some sick pay entitlement, redundancy pay etc worked out based on the hours they work so the costs to the employer are the same as a regular employer and so they are only used where they work well ie to provide flexibility rather then a way for employers to cut costs and avoid paying for sick pay etc
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,237
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4292 on: September 13, 2023, 11:10:17 pm »
I did a fair bit of agency work when I was at uni which was on a zero hours basis - things like holidays, sick pay etc did exist but were proportional to the hours you worked (if I remember rightly they would calculate your average weekly hours from the last 3 months and if you chose to take a week off you would get paid that amount).

The issue, as is often the case, is not with the principle of the idea but the execution and those operating the system - as a student this system suited me down to the ground but, as many have noted, the way it actually works (especially if you are relying on zero hours work for your livelihood) only benefits one person and it isn't the employee
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,395
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4293 on: Yesterday at 02:11:58 pm »
Closing the non dom tax loophole is doing a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to investment. £3bn goes a long way in government it seems.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,319
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4294 on: Yesterday at 02:22:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:11:58 pm
Closing the non dom tax loophole is doing a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to investment. £3bn goes a long way in government it seems.


They could and should do a lot more on the 'closing tax loopholes'.

Eradicating most Trusts and their tax-exempt status would be a positive, as would curtailing the use of Capital Gains Tax.

Impose a financial transaction tax (the 'Robin Hood Tax'), which would bring in over £4bn a year to the UK (given the flow of often dirty money through London and into the 'secrecy jurisdictions' of the BOTs/CDs)


Note that each of these - abolishing Non-Dom & most Trusts, curtailing CGT, imposing a FTT - would only really impact the already very wealthy. It would aid wealth redistribution without actually raising any income tax levels.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,125
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4295 on: Yesterday at 05:10:01 pm »
@Nobby, it has to be done with flashy catchphrases and analogies though. And for once I'm not being facetious.

Most of what you've written there goes over my head, and I'm interested in stuff like that (in a layman way, not professional).

Nothing underhand, just say we are closing tax loopholes that the super rich are using highly paid accountants to avoid tax. And measure it in nurses\teachers (everything should be measured in nurses\teachers)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4296 on: Yesterday at 06:12:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:10:01 pm
@Nobby, it has to be done with flashy catchphrases and analogies though. And for once I'm not being facetious.

Most of what you've written there goes over my head, and I'm interested in stuff like that (in a layman way, not professional).

Nothing underhand, just say we are closing tax loopholes that the super rich are using highly paid accountants to avoid tax. And measure it in nurses\teachers (everything should be measured in nurses\teachers)

Extremely difficult to close loopholes completely. The big professional services companies specialise in tax service provision as there are always loopholes
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,025
  • Red since '64
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4297 on: Yesterday at 10:00:01 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:12:16 pm
Extremely difficult to close loopholes completely. The big professional services companies specialise in tax service provision as there are always loopholes

During the Covid lockdown, I had time to do some digging. What I discovered is that theres a clear career path in tax affairs; the big tax-avoidance firms advertise quite blatantly that they recruit HMRC employees as advisors - the whole thing is a stitch-up whereby the wealthy are always ahead of the game.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,389
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4298 on: Yesterday at 10:51:46 pm »
Macron meeting with Starmer feels very much like an important step .

Labour re-engaging with Europe in a way that helps the UK rather than constant stabbing our neighbours in the back and undermining our own good

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4299 on: Yesterday at 11:21:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:51:46 pm
Macron meeting with Starmer feels very much like an important step .

Labour re-engaging with Europe in a way that helps the UK rather than constant stabbing our neighbours in the back and undermining our own good

We were closer to Europe before we joined the EEC than we are now. We were closer to Europe when we still had an empire than we are now. Simply by virtue of keeping our word and respecting signed treaties and agreements.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4300 on: Today at 12:17:10 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:51:46 pm
Macron meeting with Starmer feels very much like an important step .

Labour re-engaging with Europe in a way that helps the UK rather than constant stabbing our neighbours in the back and undermining our own good
Starmer said he would do this next year but I think he now believes were looking at a possible May election next year so the timetable must have been moved forward just in case the Torys try to spring a GE with the local elections next May.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,961
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4301 on: Today at 07:43:35 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:12:16 pm
Extremely difficult to close loopholes completely. The big professional services companies specialise in tax service provision as there are always loopholes

The big professional services companies get far more cautious if they get held jointly liable for any sharp advice. HMRC has the tools, but lack the man power and political will to use them.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4302 on: Today at 09:23:37 am »
Quote from: SP on Today at 07:43:35 am
The big professional services companies get far more cautious if they get held jointly liable for any sharp advice. HMRC has the tools, but lack the man power and political will to use them.

Yep and sometimes thats down to the staff being headhunted by the prof svcs companies for higher salaries aka gamekeeper turned poacher. 
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,984
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4303 on: Today at 09:31:46 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:17:10 am
Starmer said he would do this next year but I think he now believes were looking at a possible May election next year so the timetable must have been moved forward just in case the Torys try to spring a GE with the local elections next May.

I have to say I'd be very surprised if that happens. Unless the Tories have some kind of plan to try and restrict voter turnout, or something happens that actually brings the government down, then I don't see why Sunak would call an early election.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,031
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #4304 on: Today at 09:50:36 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:31:46 am
I have to say I'd be very surprised if that happens. Unless the Tories have some kind of plan to try and restrict voter turnout, or something happens that actually brings the government down, then I don't see why Sunak would call an early election.

They've fucked the country bad enough that its time to bail and as Labour cannot fix the mess, they'll be back in power earlier?  Thats the kind of reasoning that shower of c*nts would come up with.
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Up
« previous next »
 