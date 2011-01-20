« previous next »
Labour Thread

west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread
September 10, 2023, 10:21:37 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 10, 2023, 10:06:37 pm
They were the one who said it would be useless, and I asked if they had any data to back that up.

It wasn't my duty to provide any, as they were the one making the claim.

All the Anglo nations are similar, with the US being the worst.  The UK is a very unequal society.

It might well be useful, it might be completely useless but its very hard to say one way or the other unless theres actually some details on it. What level of wealth qualifies someone for a potential wealth tax, what wealth is included and excluded, what % would wealth be taxed at etc.
Sangria

Re: Labour Thread
September 10, 2023, 10:22:45 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 10, 2023, 09:37:59 pm
We may have had a Labour government for 13 years, but it was (and still is) Thatcher's Britain (sorry for the repetition).

If the electorate wants Britain to be Thatcher's Britain, what authority do you claim to end Thatcher's Britain?
Sangria

Re: Labour Thread
September 10, 2023, 10:26:16 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 10, 2023, 10:17:42 pm
I think the point I was trying to make, is that her policies were transformative, and the country was still (generally) in her image, despite having a Labour government for 13 years.  And we're still living in it now.

And the voters want it that way. Would you like to present a manifesto founded on ending freedom of choice? Because that's what the Thatcherite political manifesto is founded on. And before you umm and ahh and go on about how that's not what you really mean, that's what the right base their political campaigns on. They may intend to do all kinds of unpleasant stuff, but freedom of choice is what they get their votes from. which is the basic principle of Thatcherism.
Sangria

Re: Labour Thread
September 10, 2023, 10:29:05 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on September 10, 2023, 09:52:50 pm
Am not sure what you mean as you could be talking about many things, We are still suffering the effects of Thatcherism, housing etc the world was changing when she came into power and the UK had to change to survive so I wouldn't put it all down to her.

Thatcherism is still politically really popular, even among the left. Find liberals and non far lefters you know who are willing to renounce freedom of choice. You'll be hard put to find those who are willing to give that up even while they profess to detest Thatcherism.
west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread
September 10, 2023, 10:40:45 pm
Quote from: Sangria on September 10, 2023, 10:29:05 pm
Thatcherism is still politically really popular, even among the left. Find liberals and non far lefters you know who are willing to renounce freedom of choice. You'll be hard put to find those who are willing to give that up even while they profess to detest Thatcherism.

Did people not have freedom of choice before Thatcher?
Sangria

Re: Labour Thread
September 10, 2023, 10:48:39 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on September 10, 2023, 10:40:45 pm
Did people not have freedom of choice before Thatcher?

AFAIK the political parties didn't make a fetish of it before Thatcher. That's what the post-Thatcher Tory party, at least electorally, is founded on. All their corruption is framed in these terms. And the voters love it.
filopastry

Re: Labour Thread
September 10, 2023, 10:55:33 pm
If people want to implement a wealth tax to fix all of our problems in a politically achievable and sustainable way, we need some more details apart from some people are really rich and we should tax them on that.

For all it is now the answer I can't remember seeing much on it in the last Labour manifesto when the Left was in full control of the party.

If you could bring something in across all of the advanced economies you could make it a significant revenue earner, but that isn't happening anytime soon, nobody is more likely to abandon a country when the tax regime becomes too taxing than the super rich in the Anglo Saxon world, ultimately I think you end up needing to spread the net a lot wider to raise significant funds, and that is politically a lot more difficult.

There are areas you could go after but taxing people a lot more on non cash wealth is going to raise a lot of resentment, and to be honest I think we will push in that direction in smaller ways, I also wouldn't rule out equalisation of CGT and Income Tax (which feels like it could be delivered), Labour didn't exactly rule that out from what I read.

But I think we are inclined to a bit of fantasy economics when we think the super rich will bail us out through dramatically increased taxation, maybe you get to hit them once, but they are very good at adjusting to changes in tax regimes.

oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
September 10, 2023, 11:18:34 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 10, 2023, 10:17:42 pm
I think the point I was trying to make, is that her policies were transformative, and the country was still (generally) in her image, despite having a Labour government for 13 years.  And we're still living in it now.
I have to disagree. the last Labour government tore up Thatcherism, I know what she said about Blair but I took no notice of it. Blair came in and repaired the damage Thatcher did to our society.
Thing is, the world was changing back in the late 70s-80s yet Britain still refused to change. workers and management had to change, I refused to change at first but I understood the need for change around the mid to late 80s. so did management. Thatcher doesn't deserve any credit for this, her policys never transformed my company, imo her policys never transformed British industry either, the threat of the dole brought the change, change to compete or go under.
Thatcher supporters praise her for stuff like this when she had nothing to do with it.









oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
September 10, 2023, 11:24:25 pm
Quote from: Sangria on September 10, 2023, 10:29:05 pm
Thatcherism is still politically really popular, even among the left. Find liberals and non far lefters you know who are willing to renounce freedom of choice. You'll be hard put to find those who are willing to give that up even while they profess to detest Thatcherism.
Interesting, have I got this right.  Freedom of choice meaning the government should have no control over our lives.? not sure in which areas your thinking of though.
Sangria

Re: Labour Thread
September 10, 2023, 11:27:32 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on September 10, 2023, 11:18:34 pm
I have to disagree. the last Labour government tore up Thatcherism, I know what she said about Blair but I took no notice of it. Blair came in and repaired the damage Thatcher did to our society.
Thing is, the world was changing back in the late 70s-80s yet Britain still refused to change. workers and management had to change, I refused to change at first but I understood the need for change around the mid to late 80s. so did management. Thatcher doesn't deserve any credit for this, her policys never transformed my company, imo her policys never transformed British industry either, the threat of the dole brought the change, change to compete or go under.
Thatcher supporters praise her for stuff like this when she had nothing to do with it.

The one aspect of Thatcherism that Blair and Brown didn't change, but bought wholly into, was the political rhetoric of freedom of choice. That's because voters love it. What the last Labour government changed was the substance of the country. But it's their refusal to (suicidally) oppose the political rhetoric that gets them labelled as no different from Thatcherism.
Sangria

Re: Labour Thread
September 10, 2023, 11:32:23 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on September 10, 2023, 11:24:25 pm
Interesting, have I got this right.  Freedom of choice meaning the government should have no control over our lives.? not sure in which areas your thinking of though.

Freedom of choice means everything gets framed as increasing the freedom of voters to choose. The gets framed bit is the important part. Selling off social housing is increasing the freedom of people to own their houses. Selling off infrastructure is allowing people more choice in who provides services (ditto with schools). Pick your toxic policy (take your choice there), and you can frame it as a freedom of choice policy. Which means reversal of such is framed as taking away the voters' freedom to choose.

Political discouse doesn't only take place on terms that you agree to. The other lot will try their bit too. And they've hit the motherlode of votes with freedom of choice.
oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 12:06:29 am
Quote from: Sangria on September 10, 2023, 11:32:23 pm
Freedom of choice means everything gets framed as increasing the freedom of voters to choose. The gets framed bit is the important part. Selling off social housing is increasing the freedom of people to own their houses. Selling off infrastructure is allowing people more choice in who provides services (ditto with schools). Pick your toxic policy (take your choice there), and you can frame it as a freedom of choice policy. Which means reversal of such is framed as taking away the voters' freedom to choose.

Political discouse doesn't only take place on terms that you agree to. The other lot will try their bit too. And they've hit the motherlode of votes with freedom of choice.
Ive never heard it described as freedom of choice. yeah many people including left wingers were seduced by Thatchers bribes not all though.
I can add to the list as well. just because Labour didn't fight the policys doesn't mean they supported those policys, it meant they knew they would lose the battle when the voters decided.

I don't believe Labour ever supported the policy of selling of council houses, they just couldn't oppose it that's all. oppose it and voters would have turned on them so what where they to do ?. easy to see how damaging it was now but try telling that to people who could buy a house on the cheap back then, the people waiting on the council list who plan to buy when they get housed.

Selling off infrastructure?  Privatisation was Thatcherism, imo, it was about absolving the government of the responsibility of providing vital services to life, electricity etc. any problems then don't blame the government, she sold it well, Thatcher was evil but she was a bully who won in debates, we have to remember how people viewed those services at the time, inefficient and costly, Labour lost the argument, ive never believed Labour supported Privatisation either but why fight for something when you know the public will oppose it, it's been covered recently, we are now making the right argument for nationalisation, afair, those arguments weren't made at the time so things might change in the future. the Torys will oppose it bitterly. they would hate it if they were responsible for providing cheap power etc.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 06:33:26 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 10, 2023, 05:01:12 am
Im not sure if you are trying to gaslight me or youre getting mixed up. 
The question was about gain.  Their intention is to get rid of Starmer, their gain is getting rid of him.

Your assessment thst the gain is the Tories is your answer. Not mine

To ad further to your most recent reply directly above; its clearly more than a failure to accommodate and its more than just Corbynites. 




The Tories getting back into power because of the 'left' doesn't benefit the Tories?

Can you run that by me again?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 06:59:25 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 10, 2023, 09:37:59 pm
We may have had a Labour government for 13 years, but it was (and still is) Thatcher's Britain (sorry for the repetition).

How old are you if you don't mind me asking?

If you are in your mid to late fifties or older then I fail to see how you couldn't see everything that dramatically improved over Thatchers government.

If you are younger than that, then, I guess you wouldn't know..
PaulF

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 08:57:05 am
Quote from: filopastry on September 10, 2023, 10:55:33 pm
If people want to implement a wealth tax to fix all of our problems in a politically achievable and sustainable way, we need some more details apart from some people are really rich and we should tax them on that.

For all it is now the answer I can't remember seeing much on it in the last Labour manifesto when the Left was in full control of the party.

If you could bring something in across all of the advanced economies you could make it a significant revenue earner, but that isn't happening anytime soon, nobody is more likely to abandon a country when the tax regime becomes too taxing than the super rich in the Anglo Saxon world, ultimately I think you end up needing to spread the net a lot wider to raise significant funds, and that is politically a lot more difficult.

There are areas you could go after but taxing people a lot more on non cash wealth is going to raise a lot of resentment, and to be honest I think we will push in that direction in smaller ways, I also wouldn't rule out equalisation of CGT and Income Tax (which feels like it could be delivered), Labour didn't exactly rule that out from what I read.

But I think we are inclined to a bit of fantasy economics when we think the super rich will bail us out through dramatically increased taxation, maybe you get to hit them once, but they are very good at adjusting to changes in tax regimes.



If they adjust to a changed tax regime rather than run to another one, that leaves a lot of scope.
We definitely need to see how much wealth individuals have compared to corporations and a reasonable understanding of the link.
There's always the 'fear' that hitting corporations hard will screw pension funds . Don't know if this is project fear or not.
It does feel there's a geniune need to rebalance. How hard you can go for that yet remain electable is the realm of politics, not economics.  Assuming (made up numbers), we have a top 0.5% of 'rich' people, then going after them should not affect electablity at all, unless they use a proprotion of their wealth to persuade the electorate to vote against a change.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 09:02:40 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:06:29 am
Ive never heard it described as freedom of choice. yeah many people including left wingers were seduced by Thatchers bribes not all though.
I can add to the list as well. just because Labour didn't fight the policys doesn't mean they supported those policys, it meant they knew they would lose the battle when the voters decided.

I don't believe Labour ever supported the policy of selling of council houses, they just couldn't oppose it that's all. oppose it and voters would have turned on them so what where they to do ?. easy to see how damaging it was now but try telling that to people who could buy a house on the cheap back then, the people waiting on the council list who plan to buy when they get housed.

Selling off infrastructure?  Privatisation was Thatcherism, imo, it was about absolving the government of the responsibility of providing vital services to life, electricity etc. any problems then don't blame the government, she sold it well, Thatcher was evil but she was a bully who won in debates, we have to remember how people viewed those services at the time, inefficient and costly, Labour lost the argument, ive never believed Labour supported Privatisation either but why fight for something when you know the public will oppose it, it's been covered recently, we are now making the right argument for nationalisation, afair, those arguments weren't made at the time so things might change in the future. the Torys will oppose it bitterly. they would hate it if they were responsible for providing cheap power etc.

You wonder why people use phrases like 40 years of Thatcherism and then list of a load of Thatcherite policies that Labour have tacitly accepted. Why is it only the right who are allowed to make sweeping structural changes to the country and the left must roll over and accept them? Accepting the Thatcherite status quo as a fait accompli simply won't cut it any more.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 09:49:09 am
If Sangria is talking exclusively about neo liberalism then fair enough, but section 28 was introduced by thatcher and that was the opposite of choice.
PaulF

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 10:09:14 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:02:40 am
You wonder why people use phrases like 40 years of Thatcherism and then list of a load of Thatcherite policies that Labour have tacitly accepted. Why is it only the right who are allowed to make sweeping structural changes to the country and the left must roll over and accept them? Accepting the Thatcherite status quo as a fait accompli simply won't cut it any more.
Because the right can sell their changes as a benefit to the electorate? And possibly have identified that enough people are basically selfish enough to vote them into the power .

I love an analogy, not sure if this one will work. Of the Tories say we will put more money in your pocket and we will make private healthcare tax deductible and we will do this by scrapping the NHS. Will that appeal to enough voters who think they will be better off financially, today by paying for private healthcare, and fuck the less healthy?  Obviously this falls down when generally older people need more healthcare and are more likely to vote .
But you can see why it's easier for the right to make the changes .
The NHS might be a good example, most people feel it's not doing what's needed and feel they might need it, so can starmer persuade the electorate to accept higher taxes to fund better healthcare?
oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 10:26:54 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 09:02:40 am
You wonder why people use phrases like 40 years of Thatcherism and then list of a load of Thatcherite policies that Labour have tacitly accepted. Why is it only the right who are allowed to make sweeping structural changes to the country and the left must roll over and accept them? Accepting the Thatcherite status quo as a fait accompli simply won't cut it any more.
Ive explained the reasons why Labour were forced to carry on policys brought in by the Torys, the public backed those policys. you can argue public opinion has now changed so Labour can reverse some of these policys but this has happened only recently, even the last leader accepted this as realty.

After the last few years you would think I wouldn't need to explain why the Torys get away with making sweeping changes to the country, they lied and conned the public into supporting them. Thatcher did all this and more, she bribed voters to support her policys.




TheShanklyGates

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 11:22:51 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:26:54 am
Ive explained the reasons why Labour were forced to carry on policys brought in by the Torys, the public backed those policys. you can argue public opinion has now changed so Labour can reverse some of these policys but this has happened only recently, even the last leader accepted this as realty.

After the last few years you would think I wouldn't need to explain why the Torys get away with making sweeping changes to the country, they lied and conned the public into supporting them. Thatcher did all this and more, she bribed voters to support her policys.






I can and I certainly will ;) Not sure it's true that the shift to favouring renationalisation is particularly recent either but I can't find any polling from before 2010 so I'll have to take your word for it. And Corbyn certainly didn't accept that reality, he had renationalisations in his manifesto. Starmer also didn't accept that reality when he was lying campaigning to win the Labour leadership.

I'd argue it's an ideological opposition rather than anything to do with the level of public support.
oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 11:27:03 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 06:59:25 am
How old are you if you don't mind me asking?

If you are in your mid to late fifties or older then I fail to see how you couldn't see everything that dramatically improved over Thatchers government.

If you are younger than that, then, I guess you wouldn't know..
I think people many don't seem to understand what Thatcherism was, they certainly don't appreciate the damage it did to our society, right across the board,  it wasn't just the effect of her policy's on people, it was also the stagnation, the boarded up shops everywhere you went, Liverpool city center was depressing. even the music reflected the times.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RmvqO48lWNk

Even young Labour MPs dont get it, they focus on economics rather than the cruel policys she brought in to chop funding to attack the weak who couldn't fight back.
You wonder what people want from our politicians, if it's not about improving lives then I think we have lost the plot. no wonder the Torys run riot. many don't praise the people who came in and tore up all those cruel policys. they prefer to focus on economics and completely ignore the practical every day effect it had on people., of course economics is important but intent is far more important. the last Labour government had 1 intention. to rip up Thatchers cruel policys to improve lives.
west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 11:30:37 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:22:51 am
I can and I certainly will ;) Not sure it's true that the shift to favouring renationalisation is particularly recent either but I can't find any polling from before 2010 so I'll have to take your word for it. And Corbyn certainly didn't accept that reality, he had renationalisations in his manifesto. Starmer also didn't accept that reality when he was lying campaigning to win the Labour leadership.

I'd argue it's an ideological opposition rather than anything to do with the level of public support.

I dont think Starmer is particularly pro-market when it comes to the privatisation Vs nationalisation debate and I suspect most of the public are in favour of renationalising certain sectors, Starmer just doesnt want to then be asked the follow up question the Tories will ask of so how you going to pay for it all?
PaulF

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 11:33:41 am
But w_l_r, isn't that the 64billion dollar question. How do we pay for it all?
I think we have to start by looking at 'comparable' nations , do they have it better than us, and how are they affording it?
I think we have to accept too, we've fallen well behind over a period of time, and we aren't going to reverse that overnight unless some windfall (the next N. Sea oil) lands in our lap.
west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 11:44:03 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:33:41 am
But w_l_r, isn't that the 64billion dollar question. How do we pay for it all?
I think we have to start by looking at 'comparable' nations , do they have it better than us, and how are they affording it?
I think we have to accept too, we've fallen well behind over a period of time, and we aren't going to reverse that overnight unless some windfall (the next N. Sea oil) lands in our lap.

It depends on the industry. Rail is easy, just let the franchises end and then insource them one at a time. Electricity could be done as Labour has suggested by creating a new state owned energy provider, and instead of auctioning things like wind farm sites theres no reason the state cant build the farms itself so its involved both in the production and retail and go from there but theres also potentially easier and quicker things Labour can do like break the link between wind generated electricity and the price of gas, that relationship needs to be completely severed. Water is the really difficult one because it was the one with the weakest rationale to privatise to begin with, the costs are huge and theres no alternative, you cant stand up a state owned competitor so I think it just needs a more powerful regulator. Phone and broadband I personally wouldnt bother with, just needs stronger regulation eg getting rid of the RPI + 3.9% annual increases which is absolutely mad and unnecessary (I cant think of a single other thing in life where price increases are so far above RPI).
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 11:58:04 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:22:51 am
I can and I certainly will ;) Not sure it's true that the shift to favouring renationalisation is particularly recent either but I can't find any polling from before 2010 so I'll have to take your word for it. And Corbyn certainly didn't accept that reality, he had renationalisations in his manifesto. Starmer also didn't accept that reality when he was lying campaigning to win the Labour leadership.

I'd argue it's an ideological opposition rather than anything to do with the level of public support.
Corbyn said Nationalisation had to be put on the back burner while he was leader. am not criticising him for it, we had other battles to fight at the time. yes Labour brought it in to their manifesto late on. I assume conference e forced that on him. I think he was lucky to escape a backlash, Johnson focused on Brexit, no Brexit and he he would of focused on Corbyns record of support for Chavez and Maudros record on Nationalisation to scare the shit out of the country, he would have been destroyed, it's best left.

I know the public supported Thatchers privatisation, when did public opinion start changing is another matter. mostly recently I imagine but we are talking about Labour being unable to reverse the poicy's while in office going back nearly 26 yrs ago.

Ive always supported Nationalisation but things can still go wrong with those services, it's one of the reasons why Thatcher wanted to Privitise them. any problems then don't blame us, will people tear into Labour if they Nationalised all our services again. will the unions work with Labour or play party politics if they don't support the leadership. I will give them a break and judge them on their intentions if things go off course, I doubt if others will though.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Robinred

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 12:06:22 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:44:03 am
It depends on the industry. Rail is easy, just let the franchises end and then insource them one at a time. Electricity could be done as Labour has suggested by creating a new state owned energy provider, and instead of auctioning things like wind farm sites theres no reason the state cant build the farms itself so its involved both in the production and retail and go from there but theres also potentially easier and quicker things Labour can do like break the link between wind generated electricity and the price of gas, that relationship needs to be completely severed. Water is the really difficult one because it was the one with the weakest rationale to privatise to begin with, the costs are huge and theres no alternative, you cant stand up a state owned competitor so I think it just needs a more powerful regulator. Phone and broadband I personally wouldnt bother with, just needs stronger regulation eg getting rid of the RPI + 3.9% annual increases which is absolutely mad and unnecessary (I cant think of a single other thing in life where price increases are so far above RPI).

It was Thatcher who sold off the family silver (to quote Harold Macmillan), because she essentially believed the market could solve everything. If Sangrias view that her core tenet was freedom of choice, then the market is at the centre of that thinking. It follows that crudely speaking, Private good, Public bad.

Im sure she believed that flogging off water was the right and sensible thing. Its been a complete disaster. Some essential things are too important for the profit motive to drive them. If Labour gain power, the need to prioritise which failed privatisations are tackled first will be crucial. As you suggest, one priority will be to give real teeth to any and all regulators beginning Of.
Elmo!

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 12:14:11 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:44:03 am
It depends on the industry. Rail is easy, just let the franchises end and then insource them one at a time. Electricity could be done as Labour has suggested by creating a new state owned energy provider, and instead of auctioning things like wind farm sites theres no reason the state cant build the farms itself so its involved both in the production and retail and go from there but theres also potentially easier and quicker things Labour can do like break the link between wind generated electricity and the price of gas, that relationship needs to be completely severed. Water is the really difficult one because it was the one with the weakest rationale to privatise to begin with, the costs are huge and theres no alternative, you cant stand up a state owned competitor so I think it just needs a more powerful regulator. Phone and broadband I personally wouldnt bother with, just needs stronger regulation eg getting rid of the RPI + 3.9% annual increases which is absolutely mad and unnecessary (I cant think of a single other thing in life where price increases are so far above RPI).

Rail isn't quite as simple as that. Yes you can take over the franchise's but that doesn't solve the issue of the rolling stock which if you want to fully nationalise would have to be bought out.
west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 01:03:47 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 12:14:11 pm
Rail isn't quite as simple as that. Yes you can take over the franchise's but that doesn't solve the issue of the rolling stock which if you want to fully nationalise would have to be bought out.

Youre an intelligent man. Do you actually think that the franchisees own the trains themselves and spend hundreds of millions to buy them? Of course they dont, they lease them and all a state owned operator would need to do is take on the leases just as another private operator would do if they won a franchise from the incumbent. South West trains franchisee changed about 3 or 4 years ago, all they did is repaint the same trains a different colour.
PaulF

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 01:04:19 pm
I suppose we could regulate to the point that nobody wants to own privately.  Or offer so little on the guaranteed price for  wind farms that nobody wants to invest.....
PaulF

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 01:05:35 pm
Don't Goldman Sachs own lots of the rolling stock. Quite surprised rishi hasn't nationalised rail and paid double for the rolling stock .
west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 01:20:55 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:05:35 pm
Don't Goldman Sachs own lots of the rolling stock. Quite surprised rishi hasn't nationalised rail and paid double for the rolling stock .

Theres quite a few companies and they are owned by the usual suspects, investment banks, groups with words like Capital in their name and the companies that actually make the trains like Siemens, Mistsubishi etc
Elmo!

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 01:57:10 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:03:47 pm
Youre an intelligent man. Do you actually think that the franchisees own the trains themselves and spend hundreds of millions to buy them? Of course they dont, they lease them and all a state owned operator would need to do is take on the leases just as another private operator would do if they won a franchise from the incumbent. South West trains franchisee changed about 3 or 4 years ago, all they did is repaint the same trains a different colour.

Well that's my point. If they are leasing them it's not really fully nationalised is it? If you only take on the franchises any changes you can make are just tinkering around the edges.
west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 07:13:14 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:57:10 pm
Well that's my point. If they are leasing them it's not really fully nationalised is it? If you only take on the franchises any changes you can make are just tinkering around the edges.

It would still represent more then tinkering around the edges if you nationalise the franchises as the track is already in public ownership, the franchisee manages the stations and the running of services so that brings timetables and fares under public control.
Sangria

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 07:43:56 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 12:06:22 pm
It was Thatcher who sold off the family silver (to quote Harold Macmillan), because she essentially believed the market could solve everything. If Sangrias view that her core tenet was freedom of choice, then the market is at the centre of that thinking. It follows that crudely speaking, Private good, Public bad.

Im sure she believed that flogging off water was the right and sensible thing. Its been a complete disaster. Some essential things are too important for the profit motive to drive them. If Labour gain power, the need to prioritise which failed privatisations are tackled first will be crucial. As you suggest, one priority will be to give real teeth to any and all regulators beginning Of.

It's my view that the Tories base their politics on freedom of choice. Not their government on freedom of choice. The two are separate. Actual government policies can be whatever brand of toxicity they wish to bring up, and they'll frame it as freedom of choice.
Peabee

Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:57:49 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 12:06:22 pm
It was Thatcher who sold off the family silver (to quote Harold Macmillan), because she essentially believed the market could solve everything. If Sangrias view that her core tenet was freedom of choice, then the market is at the centre of that thinking. It follows that crudely speaking, Private good, Public bad.

Im sure she believed that flogging off water was the right and sensible thing. Its been a complete disaster. Some essential things are too important for the profit motive to drive them. If Labour gain power, the need to prioritise which failed privatisations are tackled first will be crucial. As you suggest, one priority will be to give real teeth to any and all regulators beginning Of.

Thatcherite economics is basically GCSE economics if she actually thought it would help everyone, which I doubt. I thought the free market was a great idea until I actually studied economics and realised its far more complex, and especially after learning the rich get richer phenomenon or Preferential Attachment (also, those with less get less) in network science when there are few to no interventions in a complex network (economy). Tory and right wing economics is essentially just about making themselves wealthier at the expense of those poorer.
