Freedom of choice means everything gets framed as increasing the freedom of voters to choose. The gets framed bit is the important part. Selling off social housing is increasing the freedom of people to own their houses. Selling off infrastructure is allowing people more choice in who provides services (ditto with schools). Pick your toxic policy (take your choice there), and you can frame it as a freedom of choice policy. Which means reversal of such is framed as taking away the voters' freedom to choose.
Political discouse doesn't only take place on terms that you agree to. The other lot will try their bit too. And they've hit the motherlode of votes with freedom of choice.
Ive never heard it described as freedom of choice. yeah many people including left wingers were seduced by Thatchers bribes not all though.
I can add to the list as well. just because Labour didn't fight the policys doesn't mean they supported those policys, it meant they knew they would lose the battle when the voters decided.
I don't believe Labour ever supported the policy of selling of council houses, they just couldn't oppose it that's all. oppose it and voters would have turned on them so what where they to do ?. easy to see how damaging it was now but try telling that to people who could buy a house on the cheap back then, the people waiting on the council list who plan to buy when they get housed.
Selling off infrastructure? Privatisation was Thatcherism, imo, it was about absolving the government of the responsibility of providing vital services to life, electricity etc. any problems then don't blame the government, she sold it well, Thatcher was evil but she was a bully who won in debates, we have to remember how people viewed those services at the time, inefficient and costly, Labour lost the argument, ive never believed Labour supported Privatisation either but why fight for something when you know the public will oppose it, it's been covered recently, we are now making the right argument for nationalisation, afair, those arguments weren't made at the time so things might change in the future. the Torys will oppose it bitterly. they would hate it if they were responsible for providing cheap power etc.