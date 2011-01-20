If people want to implement a wealth tax to fix all of our problems in a politically achievable and sustainable way, we need some more details apart from some people are really rich and we should tax them on that.



For all it is now the answer I can't remember seeing much on it in the last Labour manifesto when the Left was in full control of the party.



If you could bring something in across all of the advanced economies you could make it a significant revenue earner, but that isn't happening anytime soon, nobody is more likely to abandon a country when the tax regime becomes too taxing than the super rich in the Anglo Saxon world, ultimately I think you end up needing to spread the net a lot wider to raise significant funds, and that is politically a lot more difficult.



There are areas you could go after but taxing people a lot more on non cash wealth is going to raise a lot of resentment, and to be honest I think we will push in that direction in smaller ways, I also wouldn't rule out equalisation of CGT and Income Tax (which feels like it could be delivered), Labour didn't exactly rule that out from what I read.



But I think we are inclined to a bit of fantasy economics when we think the super rich will bail us out through dramatically increased taxation, maybe you get to hit them once, but they are very good at adjusting to changes in tax regimes.



