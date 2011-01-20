« previous next »
west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4240 on: Yesterday at 10:21:37 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:06:37 pm
They were the one who said it would be useless, and I asked if they had any data to back that up.

It wasn't my duty to provide any, as they were the one making the claim.

All the Anglo nations are similar, with the US being the worst.  The UK is a very unequal society.

It might well be useful, it might be completely useless but its very hard to say one way or the other unless theres actually some details on it. What level of wealth qualifies someone for a potential wealth tax, what wealth is included and excluded, what % would wealth be taxed at etc.
Sangria

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4241 on: Yesterday at 10:22:45 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:37:59 pm
We may have had a Labour government for 13 years, but it was (and still is) Thatcher's Britain (sorry for the repetition).

If the electorate wants Britain to be Thatcher's Britain, what authority do you claim to end Thatcher's Britain?
Sangria

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4242 on: Yesterday at 10:26:16 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:17:42 pm
I think the point I was trying to make, is that her policies were transformative, and the country was still (generally) in her image, despite having a Labour government for 13 years.  And we're still living in it now.

And the voters want it that way. Would you like to present a manifesto founded on ending freedom of choice? Because that's what the Thatcherite political manifesto is founded on. And before you umm and ahh and go on about how that's not what you really mean, that's what the right base their political campaigns on. They may intend to do all kinds of unpleasant stuff, but freedom of choice is what they get their votes from. which is the basic principle of Thatcherism.
Sangria

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4243 on: Yesterday at 10:29:05 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:52:50 pm
Am not sure what you mean as you could be talking about many things, We are still suffering the effects of Thatcherism, housing etc the world was changing when she came into power and the UK had to change to survive so I wouldn't put it all down to her.

Thatcherism is still politically really popular, even among the left. Find liberals and non far lefters you know who are willing to renounce freedom of choice. You'll be hard put to find those who are willing to give that up even while they profess to detest Thatcherism.
west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4244 on: Yesterday at 10:40:45 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:29:05 pm
Thatcherism is still politically really popular, even among the left. Find liberals and non far lefters you know who are willing to renounce freedom of choice. You'll be hard put to find those who are willing to give that up even while they profess to detest Thatcherism.

Did people not have freedom of choice before Thatcher?
Sangria

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4245 on: Yesterday at 10:48:39 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:40:45 pm
Did people not have freedom of choice before Thatcher?

AFAIK the political parties didn't make a fetish of it before Thatcher. That's what the post-Thatcher Tory party, at least electorally, is founded on. All their corruption is framed in these terms. And the voters love it.
filopastry

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4246 on: Yesterday at 10:55:33 pm
If people want to implement a wealth tax to fix all of our problems in a politically achievable and sustainable way, we need some more details apart from some people are really rich and we should tax them on that.

For all it is now the answer I can't remember seeing much on it in the last Labour manifesto when the Left was in full control of the party.

If you could bring something in across all of the advanced economies you could make it a significant revenue earner, but that isn't happening anytime soon, nobody is more likely to abandon a country when the tax regime becomes too taxing than the super rich in the Anglo Saxon world, ultimately I think you end up needing to spread the net a lot wider to raise significant funds, and that is politically a lot more difficult.

There are areas you could go after but taxing people a lot more on non cash wealth is going to raise a lot of resentment, and to be honest I think we will push in that direction in smaller ways, I also wouldn't rule out equalisation of CGT and Income Tax (which feels like it could be delivered), Labour didn't exactly rule that out from what I read.

But I think we are inclined to a bit of fantasy economics when we think the super rich will bail us out through dramatically increased taxation, maybe you get to hit them once, but they are very good at adjusting to changes in tax regimes.

oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4247 on: Yesterday at 11:18:34 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:17:42 pm
I think the point I was trying to make, is that her policies were transformative, and the country was still (generally) in her image, despite having a Labour government for 13 years.  And we're still living in it now.
I have to disagree. the last Labour government tore up Thatcherism, I know what she said about Blair but I took no notice of it. Blair came in and repaired the damage Thatcher did to our society.
Thing is, the world was changing back in the late 70s-80s yet Britain still refused to change. workers and management had to change, I refused to change at first but I understood the need for change around the mid to late 80s. so did management. Thatcher doesn't deserve any credit for this, her policys never transformed my company, imo her policys never transformed British industry either, the threat of the dole brought the change, change to compete or go under.
Thatcher supporters praise her for stuff like this when she had nothing to do with it.









oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4248 on: Yesterday at 11:24:25 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:29:05 pm
Thatcherism is still politically really popular, even among the left. Find liberals and non far lefters you know who are willing to renounce freedom of choice. You'll be hard put to find those who are willing to give that up even while they profess to detest Thatcherism.
Interesting, have I got this right.  Freedom of choice meaning the government should have no control over our lives.? not sure in which areas your thinking of though.
Sangria

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4249 on: Yesterday at 11:27:32 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:18:34 pm
I have to disagree. the last Labour government tore up Thatcherism, I know what she said about Blair but I took no notice of it. Blair came in and repaired the damage Thatcher did to our society.
Thing is, the world was changing back in the late 70s-80s yet Britain still refused to change. workers and management had to change, I refused to change at first but I understood the need for change around the mid to late 80s. so did management. Thatcher doesn't deserve any credit for this, her policys never transformed my company, imo her policys never transformed British industry either, the threat of the dole brought the change, change to compete or go under.
Thatcher supporters praise her for stuff like this when she had nothing to do with it.

The one aspect of Thatcherism that Blair and Brown didn't change, but bought wholly into, was the political rhetoric of freedom of choice. That's because voters love it. What the last Labour government changed was the substance of the country. But it's their refusal to (suicidally) oppose the political rhetoric that gets them labelled as no different from Thatcherism.
Sangria

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4250 on: Yesterday at 11:32:23 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:24:25 pm
Interesting, have I got this right.  Freedom of choice meaning the government should have no control over our lives.? not sure in which areas your thinking of though.

Freedom of choice means everything gets framed as increasing the freedom of voters to choose. The gets framed bit is the important part. Selling off social housing is increasing the freedom of people to own their houses. Selling off infrastructure is allowing people more choice in who provides services (ditto with schools). Pick your toxic policy (take your choice there), and you can frame it as a freedom of choice policy. Which means reversal of such is framed as taking away the voters' freedom to choose.

Political discouse doesn't only take place on terms that you agree to. The other lot will try their bit too. And they've hit the motherlode of votes with freedom of choice.
oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4251 on: Today at 12:06:29 am
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:32:23 pm
Freedom of choice means everything gets framed as increasing the freedom of voters to choose. The gets framed bit is the important part. Selling off social housing is increasing the freedom of people to own their houses. Selling off infrastructure is allowing people more choice in who provides services (ditto with schools). Pick your toxic policy (take your choice there), and you can frame it as a freedom of choice policy. Which means reversal of such is framed as taking away the voters' freedom to choose.

Political discouse doesn't only take place on terms that you agree to. The other lot will try their bit too. And they've hit the motherlode of votes with freedom of choice.
Ive never heard it described as freedom of choice. yeah many people including left wingers were seduced by Thatchers bribes not all though.
I can add to the list as well. just because Labour didn't fight the policys doesn't mean they supported those policys, it meant they knew they would lose the battle when the voters decided.

I don't believe Labour ever supported the policy of selling of council houses, they just couldn't oppose it that's all. oppose it and voters would have turned on them so what where they to do ?. easy to see how damaging it was now but try telling that to people who could buy a house on the cheap back then, the people waiting on the council list who plan to buy when they get housed.

Selling off infrastructure?  Privatisation was Thatcherism, imo, it was about absolving the government of the responsibility of providing vital services to life, electricity etc. any problems then don't blame the government, she sold it well, Thatcher was evil but she was a bully who won in debates, we have to remember how people viewed those services at the time, inefficient and costly, Labour lost the argument, ive never believed Labour supported Privatisation either but why fight for something when you know the public will oppose it, it's been covered recently, we are now making the right argument for nationalisation, afair, those arguments weren't made at the time so things might change in the future. the Torys will oppose it bitterly. they would hate it if they were responsible for providing cheap power etc.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4252 on: Today at 06:33:26 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 05:01:12 am
Im not sure if you are trying to gaslight me or youre getting mixed up. 
The question was about gain.  Their intention is to get rid of Starmer, their gain is getting rid of him.

Your assessment thst the gain is the Tories is your answer. Not mine

To ad further to your most recent reply directly above; its clearly more than a failure to accommodate and its more than just Corbynites. 




The Tories getting back into power because of the 'left' doesn't benefit the Tories?

Can you run that by me again?
