Fair play to you for your honesty but this is an astonishing admission and such an alien way of thinking to me. No politician should feel entitled to anyone's vote but it's no wonder that they do when there are people such as yourself who will always vote for them no matter what. I can understand making a cynical decision to back the enemy of my enemy that FPTP forces on us but I can't get my head around the idea that any political party should be handed a blank cheque to do as they please.



Well, it's not just blind loyalty. I keep using these expressions to sum up how I view politics " We shouldn't shit on the people who try to help us". in other words we should be supporting people who are fighting for us even if they cock up every now and then, even if they get things wrong every now and then, why is it that everything decent is passed off as left wing as if the Labour party don't support it only the left, it's boll, that's always been the aim of the Labour party, having the power and confidence to do all this is the problem. it's having the confidence to do all this great change without facing a backlash from the people who should be supporting it is the biggest hurdle.I know who my friends and enemy are" is another reason for me to support Labour.Can anyone name a time since the Labour party was formed were I should have voted against Labour based on the manifesto?People talk about Labour going back to it's roots, my way of looking at politics is it's roots, it's the reason the Labour party was formed. it's the fundamental difference between the Labour party and the Tory party, the Labour party was formed to help us all, to be honest my logic has been proven correct so ive never been given any reason to doubt it, I mentioned this last night, I knew what was coming when the Torys won in 2010, I didn't need any manifestos to tell me this, I knew the Torys are no friend of mine.To be honest I didn't just support Labour politicians for this reason I also supported some Tory MPs like Anna Subrey who needed our support when she put her own safety and career on the line to fight for us all against the Tory fanatics, this wasn't about fighting Brexit, this was about supporting people who were fighting fanatical right wing charlatans, they need our back and praise not our scorn, the last leadership attacked her when she was at her most vulnerable, they were not the actions of decent people, it disgusted me. " again, it's not blind loyalty, it's about supporting the people trying to fight for us all.The only time i ever had reason to question Labour is during the last leadership. his aims are based on personal ideology rather than his heart being in the right place. I still voted for him as I knew he never had the power to take us down the road he had always campaigned while not being leader, it was interesting to see him back track on many of his past arguments when he held power so it gave me a reason to believe he knows he cant go too extreme if he wants to keep power. I would have stopped voting Labour after a few elections if I saw the party taken over taking it away from what it stands for.