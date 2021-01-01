« previous next »
Labour Thread

TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,369
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4200 on: Today at 10:27:52 am
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:00:29 am
I dont do gaslighting Kenny.

Cant you acknowledge that those on the left who want shot of Starmer, are by continually sniping in the media, effectively helping the Tories? Its a simple concept, surely?

Ill leave it there.
Sealioning?
W

Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,019
  • Red since '64
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4201 on: Today at 11:00:35 am
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 10:05:22 am
They are.

In the same way as the Labour right helped the Tories in 2017 and 2019, by constantly trying to undermine the Corbyn leadership - not saying that Corbyn's team didn't do a good job of that themselves - but its absolutely undeniable.

One question that I fear may need answering after the upcoming election, that is - why did young people not go to Labour in the same numbers as they did for Corbyn - and whether people like it or not - younger voters do not feel like they are being heard - and therefore they feel direct action is the only action to take.

The country is on its fucking knees, and the two mainstream parties seem to be pandering to the lowest denominators.

Its all well and good pleading for pragmatism but - one thing Labour should absolutely commit to - that being - bringing to justice, anyone who have been found to have stolen from the public purse - for PPE, Covid Relief etc.

That'll get an awful lot of support. Imagine the Tories not being able to agree on that.

Yep, the factions within both Labour and Conservatives create problems for the leadership. It might be fair to suggest that the Tories have been historically better at putting on the appearance of a united front.

I think your point about young voters is apposite too; they have genuine grievances that are not being addressed. Im prepared to wait and see with regard to a lot of issues, solely because I choose to believe the strategy is to deny the media ammunition in the lead up to a G.E.
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,383
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4202 on: Today at 11:09:11 am
Looks like Starmer and Reeves have beaten the hope out of all Labour shadow front bench MPs. They all come on and offer nothing.
Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,704
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4203 on: Today at 11:11:53 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:02:43 pm
This is getting us nowhere. If, to borrow your term, the left fuck him over, who would that benefit?

The Left surely. Their argument would be that it doesn't really matter who wins the general election since Starmer is no different to Sunak and a Labour government under his leadership would be no different to a Tory government.

There's obviously an additional assumption too. This assumption is that only a Left wing government can save Britain from disaster and therefore there's no point in voting Labour and every point in making one's opposition - as radical socialists - to Starmer clear. Eventually the day will dawn when a majority of the British public see politics clearly and will demand radical and revolutionary changes in British society. The Left can then say "we told you so" and simply the collect the electoral windfall.

I think this is a pipe dream myself. But I also think that a Starmer government would be much better for almost everyone than another Tory government.
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4204 on: Today at 11:30:38 am
Corbyn should have stood down when he lost a vote of no confidence straight after the referendum. has any other leader ever done this, carried on knowing most of the MPs have no confidence in him. of course MPs refused to work with him, they had said they have no confidence in him for a reason, his first year was a absolute disaster.
This wasn't about hating Corbyn, it's about knowing he's going to bring nothing but ruin for the country and the party. that proved correct in the following years.
It reminds me of Brexit, I can understand why people voted for it and give them a break for it but they had no excuses by the time 2019 came along. same with Corbyn, I can understand why people voted for him in 2015 but there was good reason to vote him out come the 2016 leadership election, we knew we were heading for disaster.

The opposite is happening now. Labour are trouncing the Torys, refusing to walk into the traps Corbyns Labour would have walked into. they are refusing to give the Torys any ammo to attack them.  destroying the Torys will bring nothing but good.

A argument is being made to attack Starmers Labour for trying to win over Tory voters, does this absurd logic only apply to Starmers Labour, Starmer should only try to win over the voters who voted Labour at the last election. how he's no better than the Torys, trying to win over the lowest Torys voters. appealing to the lowest is straight out of the far left ideology. no power without principles bulls..

Many of the arguments being made like stop the boats are down to security but many seem to think Labour are no better than the Torys because they support the aim of stopping the boats when they think Labour aren't proper Labour unless oppose everything the Torys say and do.

TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,369
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4205 on: Today at 11:31:39 am
Forwards not backwards OF

Those days are gone

Lets concentrate on getting the Tories out anywhere we can
Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4206 on: Today at 11:42:43 am
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:00:29 am
I dont do gaslighting Kenny.

Cant you acknowledge that those on the left who want shot of Starmer, are by continually sniping in the media, effectively helping the Tories? Its a simple concept, surely?

Ill leave it there.
That will be a by product yes, but you must acknowledge that I be allowed to answer questions in my own way, and you put words in my mouth.

Their aim is the end of starmer not a tory government
Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4207 on: Today at 11:44:55 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:31:39 am
Forwards not backwards OF

Those days are gone

Lets concentrate on getting the Tories out anywhere we can


You get the irony of this post right Teach?  :D
TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,369
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4208 on: Today at 11:47:56 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:44:55 am


You get the irony of this post right Teach?  :D
Yes, it still rears its head in the present. But old arguments that were never going to be won are best left in the past
Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,890
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4209 on: Today at 11:48:43 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:09:11 am
Looks like Starmer and Reeves have beaten the hope out of all Labour shadow front bench MPs. They all come on and offer nothing.

They haven't really got anything to offer.

They want to be New Labour in 1997, but the economy is in ruins.

Labour will improve things from the current nadir of the Tories but it's no use being a one term government and then allowing the Tories back in again. They have to offer hope and genuine change.
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4210 on: Today at 11:49:26 am
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 10:05:22 am
They are.

In the same way as the Labour right helped the Tories in 2017 and 2019, by constantly trying to undermine the Corbyn leadership - not saying that Corbyn's team didn't do a good job of that themselves - but its absolutely undeniable.

One question that I fear may need answering after the upcoming election, that is - why did young people not go to Labour in the same numbers as they did for Corbyn - and whether people like it or not - younger voters do not feel like they are being heard - and therefore they feel direct action is the only action to take.

The country is on its fucking knees, and the two mainstream parties seem to be pandering to the lowest denominators.

Its all well and good pleading for pragmatism but - one thing Labour should absolutely commit to - that being - bringing to justice, anyone who have been found to have stolen from the public purse - for PPE, Covid Relief etc.

That'll get an awful lot of support. Imagine the Tories not being able to agree on that.
We knew the answer to that question while Corbyn was still leader.
Corbyn was hyped into power with the help of the far left who were well ahead of the field when it came to modern day political campaigning. this was 2015, all of this was new to politics.
John McDonald asked for help from the left wing online site, they organised a campaign which grew on Facebook, it became a echo chamber with no counter arguments, they laughed at how clueless the rest of the party was when it came to this new way of campaigning, everyone thought it was down to twitter when all the campaigning was done on Facebook. that grew and grew over time. ive always praised the way they did it, they were well ahead of anyone  in the UK at the time. shame they never got behind someone with less baggage etc etc.
Corbyn never won over all the young people, he was hyped into power with the help of a new type of campaigning that won over millions on social network chat groups.
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,383
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4211 on: Today at 11:58:46 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:49:26 am
We knew the answer to that question while Corbyn was still leader.
Corbyn was hyped into power with the help of the far left who were well ahead of the field when it came to modern day political campaigning. this was 2015, all of this was new to politics.
John McDonald asked for help from the left wing online site, they organised a campaign which grew on Facebook, it became a echo chamber with no counter arguments, they laughed at how clueless the rest of the party was when it came to this new way of campaigning, everyone thought it was down to twitter when all the campaigning was done on Facebook. that grew and grew over time. ive always praised the way they did it, they were well ahead of anyone  in the UK at the time. shame they never got behind someone with less baggage etc etc.
Corbyn never won over all the young people, he was hyped into power with the help of a new type of campaigning that won over millions on social network chat groups.

It wasnt just the far left, lets not forget that dire leadership that Milliband and the subsequent candidates provided post Milliband. There were heavyweights like Cooper and Burnham but they sounded dull and shite.

Just a warning for Labour that right now the country will want stability but this frugal approach to investment that Tories are providing and Labour aim to provide wont take long to erode the public’s patience. I am not giving Labour time when in office, they need to make hay straight away.

The idea that they can spend all the first term just doing accounting and admin work is for the birds.
Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4212 on: Today at 12:05:26 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:30:38 am
Corbyn should have stood down when he lost a vote of no confidence straight after the referendum. has any other leader ever done this, carried on knowing most of the MPs have no confidence in him. of course MPs refused to work with him, they had said they have no confidence in him for a reason, his first year was a absolute disaster.
This wasn't about hating Corbyn, it's about knowing he's going to bring nothing but ruin for the country and the party. that proved correct in the following years.
It reminds me of Brexit, I can understand why people voted for it and give them a break for it but they had no excuses by the time 2019 came along. same with Corbyn, I can understand why people voted for him in 2015 but there was good reason to vote him out come the 2016 leadership election, we knew we were heading for disaster.

The opposite is happening now. Labour are trouncing the Torys, refusing to walk into the traps Corbyns Labour would have walked into. they are refusing to give the Torys any ammo to attack them.  destroying the Torys will bring nothing but good.

A argument is being made to attack Starmers Labour for trying to win over Tory voters, does this absurd logic only apply to Starmers Labour, Starmer should only try to win over the voters who voted Labour at the last election. how he's no better than the Torys, trying to win over the lowest Torys voters. appealing to the lowest is straight out of the far left ideology. no power without principles bulls..

Many of the arguments being made like stop the boats are down to security but many seem to think Labour are no better than the Torys because they support the aim of stopping the boats when they think Labour aren't proper Labour unless oppose everything the Torys say and do.

Of course he should have resigned after the no confidence vote.
As for it not being about hating Corbyn didnt the chancellor in waiting immediately refuse to serve in his cabinet. She also went on record as saying she is glad he lost the GE.

The way you stop the boats is by offering wide reaching Asylum applicants outside UK.  Until this is offered Labour will be attacked on their policy by the left, who want a kinder immigration policy
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,290
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4213 on: Today at 12:17:14 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:58:46 am
It wasnt just the far left, lets not forget that dire leadership that Milliband and the subsequent candidates provided post Milliband. There were heavyweights like Cooper and Burnham but they sounded dull and shite.

Just a warning for Labour that right now the country will want stability but this frugal approach to investment that Tories are providing and Labour aim to provide wont take long to erode the publics patience. I am not giving Labour time when in office, they need to make hay straight away.

The idea that they can spend all the first term just doing accounting and admin work is for the birds.

Indeed.

Those shite candiates, plus shite Ed, resulted in the leadership of Corbyn.  This is all yesterdays news anyway.

I agree that Labour must make investments and offer real change from the Tories.  All this cosying up to finance doesn't feel me with great joy, but we shall we.
TheShanklyGates

  Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,328
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4214 on: Today at 12:48:55 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:14:47 am
I think we are in a far worse position now in many ways sadly.
Yeah, Torys have always been good bullsh... up to now but this lot really took the piss out of the public. stupid meaningless soundbites, stats to prove you should ignore your ears and eyes on what you see around you every day.  it worked for years as well but it's the only thing they know so it will continue until they are hammered.
I don't know about you but I never take much notice of the Tory Manifestos, never have done. same with Labours manifesto as well. ive always known what Labour stand for, same with the Torys, we knew what was coming back in 2010 and everything happened but then they really went too far after 2016. 2019 it went off the scales yet people will say I will wait till I hear Starmers Manifesto as I don't know what he stands for or I don't trust him. I know this wont go down well but this is how ive felt for decades, Labour could put forward a blank piece of paper for their next manifesto and I will still vote for them as I know who my friends are and I know who my enemies are, it only took me a few years to work that one out as a young lad, sadly some go through life humming and harring wondering who to vote for every election. this is a opportunity to change that thinking.


Fair play to you for your honesty but this is an astonishing admission and such an alien way of thinking to me. No politician should feel entitled to anyone's vote but it's no wonder that they do when there are people such as yourself who will always vote for them no matter what. I can understand making a cynical decision to back the enemy of my enemy that FPTP forces on us but I can't get my head around the idea that any political party should be handed a blank cheque to do as they please.
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4215 on: Today at 12:50:31 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:05:26 pm
Of course he should have resigned after the no confidence vote.
As for it not being about hating Corbyn didnt the chancellor in waiting immediately refuse to serve in his cabinet. She also went on record as saying she is glad he lost the GE.

The way you stop the boats is by offering wide reaching Asylum applicants outside UK.  Until this is offered Labour will be attacked on their policy by the left, who want a kinder immigration policy
Criticism to the point of thinking they are useless is not hatred.
Hatred can be irrational, the criticism of Corbyn was not irrational.
Didn't she say this after Corbyns Labour had been hammered in the election
What exactly was she saying, she's glad Labour never won the election or she's glad Corbyns not PM. she had already refused to work with him so what was she supposed to say after the country rejected Corbyn and Starmer took over. was she supposed to say I have no confidence in him, the country had no confidence in him but it's a shame he's not PM. I do appreciate the point your making but she could never say she wishes Corbyn would have won. there was no plus side to this as Corbyn was gone, the negative side is obvious. walking into a trap. front page headlines.
Are you actually going to criticise Yvette Coopers fight against the Torys stop the boats policys, I think Coopers already pointed out the flaws Asylum seekers having no means to apply for asylum. she was doing this long before the boats started increasing with Patel.

filopastry

  seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,556
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4216 on: Today at 12:54:52 pm
To be honest I think a lot of people are underestimating just how shitty a position the UK is in with regards to both economic performance and public finances.

I know many seemingly thought public finances didn't matter anymore but you would have thought the brief disastrous Liz Truss experiment would have reminded anyone that they actually do
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4217 on: Today at 12:57:36 pm
I'm totally confident that he/they have a plan of action and attack all ready to go.

He'd be a bloody fool to show his cards now though wouldn't he.
Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4218 on: Today at 01:01:11 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:47:56 am
Yes, it still rears its head in the present. But old arguments that were never going to be won are best left in the past

No, I meant it was your comment about you know who running for London mayor that set it off.
Thats not a criticism btw, just an amusing (to me at least) observation
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4219 on: Today at 01:04:39 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:31:39 am
Forwards not backwards OF

Those days are gone

Lets concentrate on getting the Tories out anywhere we can

Those days are gone  :)
The support has crumbled but the shit thrown at Labour is still happening.
I don't expect to win any arguments with posters, I know I won't change their views, it's never been about that, it's about stopping others being won over by bulls...sound bites and re -writing history.
Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4220 on: Today at 01:06:10 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:48:55 pm
Fair play to you for your honesty but this is an astonishing admission and such an alien way of thinking to me. No politician should feel entitled to anyone's vote but it's no wonder that they do when there are people such as yourself who will always vote for them no matter what. I can understand making a cynical decision to back the enemy of my enemy that FPTP forces on us but I can't get my head around the idea that any political party should be handed a blank cheque to do as they please.

Given OFs claim that the previous labour administration would ruin the country its a strange admission from him but one I can have some sympathy with
For as much as I criticise the repugnant lying Shit house starmer I will still vote for him. 
Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,290
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4221 on: Today at 01:32:19 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:54:52 pm
To be honest I think a lot of people are underestimating just how shitty a position the UK is in with regards to both economic performance and public finances.

I know many seemingly thought public finances didn't matter anymore but you would have thought the brief disastrous Liz Truss experiment would have reminded anyone that they actually do

You mean unfunded tax cuts for the richest in society and doubling down on 'Trickledown Economics'.  Don't think anyone here is proposing that.  I suggest wide scale investment and introducing a wealth tax, is slightly different.
oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #4222 on: Today at 02:04:53 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:48:55 pm
Fair play to you for your honesty but this is an astonishing admission and such an alien way of thinking to me. No politician should feel entitled to anyone's vote but it's no wonder that they do when there are people such as yourself who will always vote for them no matter what. I can understand making a cynical decision to back the enemy of my enemy that FPTP forces on us but I can't get my head around the idea that any political party should be handed a blank cheque to do as they please.
Well, it's not just blind loyalty. I keep using these expressions to sum up how I view politics   " We shouldn't shit on the people who try to help us".   in other words we should be supporting people who are fighting for us even if they cock up every now and then, even if they get things wrong every now and then, why is it that everything decent is passed off as left wing as if the Labour party don't support it only the left, it's boll, that's always been the aim of the Labour party, having the power and confidence to do all this is the problem. it's having the confidence to do all this great change without facing a backlash from the people who should be supporting it is the biggest hurdle.
 
 I know who my friends and enemy are" is another reason for me to support Labour.
Can anyone name a time since the Labour party was formed were I should have voted against Labour based on the manifesto?
People talk about Labour going back to it's roots, my way of looking at politics is it's roots, it's the reason the Labour party was formed. it's the fundamental difference between the Labour party and the Tory party, the Labour party was formed to help us all, to be honest my logic has been proven correct so ive never been given any reason to doubt it, I mentioned this last night, I knew what was coming when the Torys won in 2010, I didn't need any manifestos to tell me this, I knew the Torys are no friend of mine.

To be honest I didn't just support Labour politicians for this reason I also supported some Tory MPs like Anna Subrey who needed our support when she put her own safety and career on the line to fight for us all against the Tory fanatics, this wasn't about fighting Brexit, this was about supporting people who were fighting fanatical right wing charlatans, they need our back and praise not our scorn, the last leadership attacked her when she was at her most vulnerable, they were not the actions of decent people,  it disgusted me.  " again, it's not blind loyalty, it's about supporting the people trying to fight for us all.

The only time i ever had reason to question Labour is during the last leadership. his aims are based on personal ideology rather than his heart being in the right place. I still voted for him as I knew he never had the power to take us down the road he had always campaigned while not being leader, it was interesting to see him back track on many of his past arguments when he held power so it gave me a reason to believe he knows he cant go too extreme if he wants to keep power. I would have stopped voting Labour after a few elections if I saw the party taken over taking it away from what it stands for.
