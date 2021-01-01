« previous next »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:00:29 am
I dont do gaslighting Kenny.

Cant you acknowledge that those on the left who want shot of Starmer, are by continually sniping in the media, effectively helping the Tories? Its a simple concept, surely?

Ill leave it there.
Sealioning?
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 10:05:22 am
They are.

In the same way as the Labour right helped the Tories in 2017 and 2019, by constantly trying to undermine the Corbyn leadership - not saying that Corbyn's team didn't do a good job of that themselves - but its absolutely undeniable.

One question that I fear may need answering after the upcoming election, that is - why did young people not go to Labour in the same numbers as they did for Corbyn - and whether people like it or not - younger voters do not feel like they are being heard - and therefore they feel direct action is the only action to take.

The country is on its fucking knees, and the two mainstream parties seem to be pandering to the lowest denominators.

Its all well and good pleading for pragmatism but - one thing Labour should absolutely commit to - that being - bringing to justice, anyone who have been found to have stolen from the public purse - for PPE, Covid Relief etc.

That'll get an awful lot of support. Imagine the Tories not being able to agree on that.

Yep, the factions within both Labour and Conservatives create problems for the leadership. It might be fair to suggest that the Tories have been historically better at putting on the appearance of a united front.

I think your point about young voters is apposite too; they have genuine grievances that are not being addressed. Im prepared to wait and see with regard to a lot of issues, solely because I choose to believe the strategy is to deny the media ammunition in the lead up to a G.E.
