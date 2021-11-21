« previous next »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:02:07 pm
Looks like labour will lose the London mayor elections to the Tories when corbyn stands.

Which is disappointing for the people of London

Fucking hell. Imagine standing knowing you will split the vote and put a Tory in? Imagine being so full of yourself and your so-called socialist principles that you would rather see a Tory bag London?

I guess in Corbyn's head there's no difference between the two parties right now.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:06:46 pm
Fucking hell. Imagine standing knowing you will split the vote and put a Tory in? Imagine being so full of yourself and your so-called socialist principles that you would rather see a Tory bag London?

I guess in Corbyn's head there's no difference between the two parties right now.

To be honest, I think by time Hall's batshit views are known widely to the electorate - they'll do the only thing and elect Sadiq again.

She makes Shaun Bailey likeable.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 12:25:50 pm
To be honest, I think by time Hall's batshit views are known widely to the electorate - they'll do the only thing and elect Sadiq again.

She makes Shaun Bailey likeable.
The latest poll show her winning comfortably with corbyn standing..

Mind you, its a strict h up by the tories, because theyve switched the voting to first past the post
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:27:32 pm
The latest poll show her winning comfortably with corbyn standing..

Mind you, its a strict h up by the tories, because theyve switched the voting to first past the post


Completely straight out of the GOP's book of fixing elections.
If the Tories win the London Mayor election due to Corbyn standing, thats down to a mix of the electorate and Starmer

When he removed the whip (ironically for reasons of electoral success) it was always going to bite Labour in the arse somewhere

He hasnt stated he will run yet ha he?
He might do a Livingston and win
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:44:27 pm
If the Tories win the London Mayor election due to Corbyn standing, thats down to a mix of the electorate and Starmer

When he removed the whip (ironically for reasons of electoral success) it was always going to bite Labour in the arse somewhere

He hasnt stated he will run yet ha he?
He might do a Livingston and win
Polling shows he would get about 15%
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 12:44:27 pm
If the Tories win the London Mayor election due to Corbyn standing, thats down to a mix of the electorate and Starmer

When he removed the whip (ironically for reasons of electoral success) it was always going to bite Labour in the arse somewhere

He hasnt stated he will run yet ha he?
He might do a Livingston and win

If it happens, then Starmer is reaping what he sowed, he insisted on twisting the knife into Corbyn when there was no need to, Starmer had won, Corbyn and Corbynism was defeated and he could have left it there.

As for Corbyn actually winning, hes no chance, all hell do is split the vote and allow the Tories in. When Livingstone won was a lot more popular then Dobson so the vote wasnt split as much where as with Corbyn and Khan they are pretty evenly matched which will allow the Tories to sneak in. Hopefully Corbyn doesnt stand but I wouldnt blame him if he did.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:21:21 pm
If it happens, then Starmer is reaping what he sowed, he insisted on twisting the knife into Corbyn when there was no need to, Starmer had won, Corbyn and Corbynism was defeated and he could have left it there.

As for Corbyn actually winning, hes no chance, all hell do is split the vote and allow the Tories in. When Livingstone won was a lot more popular then Dobson so the vote wasnt split as much where as with Corbyn and Khan they are pretty evenly matched which will allow the Tories to sneak in. Hopefully Corbyn doesnt stand but I wouldnt blame him if he did.

I wonder whether those who would vote LD and Green would give their votes to Sadiq - purely for the introduction of ULEZ.

Now, that would be hilarious.
There is a Stop Starmer campaign organising candidates to stand against Labour at the next GE in the hope of splitting the vote and Starmer not getting the successful election he's fighting for, it will show them up for what they are.
I don't think anyone will hold it against Corbyn if he stands in Islington GE.
I think he will either retire or stand in Islington but standing against a Labour Mayor is something that won't do his legacy any good, standing against Labour candidates while trying to claim the high moral ground of being proper Socialists will not go down well at the next GE, especially if it costs Labour minority seats they could have won. that will be the mood come the Mayor election.
Starmer also hasn't really helped Khan with the attacks on ULEZ.
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:46:59 pm
Starmer also hasn't really helped Khan with the attacks on ULEZ.

The problem is Khan hasnt helped Khan with ULEZ.
What a fucked up mess when childish, selfish and petty attitudes means stitching up the whole fucking country.

No bleeding wonder folks can't be arsed with politics  :butt
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:17:44 pm
What a fucked up mess when childish, selfish and petty attitudes means stitching up the whole fucking country.

No bleeding wonder folks can't be arsed with politics  :butt

The biggest threat to the future of this country isn't the Tory party its the fucking Labour Party who will too busy being fucking pricks and will let these c*nts back in. No matter where you stand on Corbyn, he was fucking unelectable to the people of this country, Labour never fucking learns
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:31:23 pm
The biggest threat to the future of this country isn't the Tory party its the fucking Labour Party who will too busy being fucking pricks and will let these c*nts back in. No matter where you stand on Corbyn, he was fucking unelectable to the people of this country, Labour never fucking learns

Thats not right Rob. The Tories remain the biggest threat. The issue is the lingering spite and shortsightedness of the Corbyn supporters, who on all the evidence, would seemingly prefer a Tory government to a Starmer - led Labour one. The iPaper regularly has Andrew Fisher sniping away; the Guardian has Owen Jones. Neither one has the slightest interest in the argument that we need as a country to be shot of this appalling Tory government. Its as tiresome as its nonsensical.
If you treat a section of society with contempt, dont be shocked if they bite back.
This would be less of an issue under PR, but there has been a U-turn on that too.

Edit - its probably worth noting that Owen Jomes has stated despite the leadership he will vote labour

I do wonder what articles written by Jones are incorrect.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:27:18 pm
If you treat a section of society with contempt, dont be shocked if they bite back.
This would be less of an issue under PR, but there has been a U-turn on that too.

The bigger picture is whats important. Do I wish Starmer were more politically adventurous? Conciliatory? Charismatic?

Yep, but its not the issue. He believes getting the Tories out is the issue; I agree.
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:34:09 pm
The bigger picture is whats important. Do I wish Starmer were more politically adventurous? Conciliatory? Charismatic?

Yep, but its not the issue. He believes getting the Tories out is the issue; I agree.

So I guess you agree there are mo articles by jomes that are incorrect ?

Its starmers job to Gtto, If he fails thats on him.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:38:29 pm
So I guess you agree there are mo articles by jomes that are incorrect ?

Its starmers job to Gtto, If he fails thats on him.


I posted before your edit. I was unaware of Jones stating hell vote Labour despite his aversion to Starmer; Ill take your word for it.

FWIW, I used to enjoy Jones journalism, and his book The Establishment, and how they get away with it is an excellent and informative read. But his more recent journalism is unhelpful to the Labour cause, frequently lacking balance and perspective, and not worthy of serious consideration.
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:46:03 pm
I posted before your edit. I was unaware of Jones stating hell vote Labour despite his aversion to Starmer; Ill take your word for it.

FWIW, I used to enjoy Jones journalism, and his book The Establishment, and how they get away with it is an excellent and informative read. But his more recent journalism is unhelpful to the Labour cause, frequently lacking balance and perspective, and not worthy of serious consideration.
Jones has stated on some podcasts he will vote labour.
However lets say he didnt, thats on starmer not Jones

And youre obviously entitled to on his journalism,  it would be interesting to know what articles you object too.

I think starmer has it in the bag, but if the left fuck him over it will be obvious why and all his own doing
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:52:47 pm
Jones has stated on some podcasts he will vote labour.
However lets say he didnt, thats on starmer not Jones

And youre obviously entitled to on his journalism,  it would be interesting to know what articles you object too.

I think starmer has it in the bag, but if the left fuck him over it will be obvious why and all his own doing


This is getting us nowhere. If, to borrow your term, the left fuck him over, who would that benefit?

I repeat, the bigger picture is whats important. As for Owen Jones? My opinion is unimportant, but I believe hes lost his way as a serious journalist; he fell out with Corbyns inner circle, then climbed back on board. The Guardian columns are tediously predictable since Starmer became leader; like Zoe Williams, hes guilty of dialling it in. The Guardian is guilty, in my opinion, of indulging poor journalism in precisely the same way as the more obvious suspects. But thats for another argument and another thread.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:27:18 pm
If you treat a section of society with contempt, dont be shocked if they bite back.
This would be less of an issue under PR, but there has been a U-turn on that too.

Edit - its probably worth noting that Owen Jomes has stated despite the leadership he will vote labour

I do wonder what articles written by Jones are incorrect.
Damn that allotment menace Cromblybyns!, he's so "irrelevant" that people can't stop thinking about him.
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:02:43 pm
This is getting us nowhere. If, to borrow your term, the left fuck him over, who would that benefit?

I repeat, the bigger picture is whats important. As for Owen Jones? My opinion is unimportant, but I believe hes lost his way as a serious journalist; he fell out with Corbyns inner circle, then climbed back on board. The Guardian columns are tediously predictable since Starmer became leader; like Zoe Williams, hes guilty of dialling it in. The Guardian is guilty, in my opinion, of indulging poor journalism in precisely the same way as the more obvious suspects. But thats for another argument and another thread.
agreed were going round in circles, but to answer your question

As they are not interested in a government led by starmer snd it would be the only chance of getting rid of him, then I guess it benefits them.

Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:06:48 pm
agreed were going round in circles, but to answer your question

As they are not interested in a government led by starmer snd it would be the only chance of getting rid of him, then I guess it benefits them.



Precisely, it benefits the Tories, which was my point at the outset. What a state of affairs though, when your hatred of the Labour leader is such, that youd prefer a Tory government that in 13 years of power have fucked over the country.
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:15:48 pm
Precisely, it benefits the Tories, which was my point at the outset. What a state of affairs though, when your hatred of the Labour leader is such, that youd prefer a Tory government that in 13 years of power have fucked over the country.

But, but, but ........ principles or something 🤷
There's no doubt in my mind that if you spend all your time courting Tory voters and backtracking on pledges you've made to the left of the party, it's definitely at least partly on you when that backfires on you in elections such as the London Mayoral election. That said, anyone who votes for Corbyn is an idiot.
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 08:14:36 pm
Thats not right Rob. The Tories remain the biggest threat. The issue is the lingering spite and shortsightedness of the Corbyn supporters, who on all the evidence, would seemingly prefer a Tory government to a Starmer - led Labour one. The iPaper regularly has Andrew Fisher sniping away; the Guardian has Owen Jones. Neither one has the slightest interest in the argument that we need as a country to be shot of this appalling Tory government. Its as tiresome as its nonsensical.

The Tories are 100%, but these c*nts should be dead an buried - the only way they get back in is if Labour does something stupid, like argues internally and gives the Tory media the ammunition they need to get these c*nts back in, so to me the biggest threat to the future are those within the Labour party who can fuck this election up.  Lets just shut the fuck up, all pull the same way, get power, then deal with things. You cannot change the country from the opposition benches, but you can fucking destroy it from where the Tory c*nts currently sit.
Labour was effectively wiped out in 2019 by Johnsons brexit cabal.

Now, barring some unforeseen disaster, they should walk into power next year.  The goodwill feeling alone after the disaster of the current cabal will help transform the country.
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:15:48 pm
Precisely, it benefits the Tories, which was my point at the outset. What a state of affairs though, when your hatred of the Labour leader is such, that youd prefer a Tory government that in 13 years of power have fucked over the country.

Youre putting words in my mouth there Robin
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:15:48 pm
Precisely, it benefits the Tories, which was my point at the outset. What a state of affairs though, when your hatred of the Labour leader is such, that youd prefer a Tory government that in 13 years of power have fucked over the country.

There are people who would seem to rather be in perpetual opposition than concentrate on getting rid of the tories. A lot of the Corbynites are middle class and comfortable, especially the section who are turning on Starmer rather than the corrupt Sunak. And even moreso the alternative media socialists who would see their revenue fall if Labour are elected and start fixing some problems.
 The NHS will be gone after the next term if the tories stay in power, and next will be the deterioration of state education, and the dismantling of the welfare state, minimum wage etc, so we have our own cheap labour force. Inequality makes the already wealthy even wealthier.
The next election is a opportunity to destroy the Torys image for a generation at least.
It would be brilliant to watch angry people calling them all the names under the Sun during the election debates. calling them incompetent corrupt charlatans who can't be trusted. how people will never trust them again.
It's not just about Labour wining, it's about Labour wining and UK politics changing for many years to come.
We want new Torys to be begging the country to trust them again at the following election, disowning this government etc. that will only happen if they are annihilated at the next election.
This is a one off chance, if the Torys aren't punished after what they've done then forget the next 30-40yrs, the vicious cycle will continue.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:10:35 am
The next election is a opportunity to destroy the Torys image for a generation at least.
It would be brilliant to watch angry people calling them all the names under the Sun during the election debates. calling them incompetent corrupt charlatans who can't be trusted. how people will never trust them again.
It's not just about Labour wining, it's about Labour wining and UK politics changing for many years to come.
We want new Torys to be begging the country to trust them again at the following election, disowning this government etc. that will only happen if they are annihilated at the next election.
This is a one off chance, if the Torys aren't punished after what they've done then forget the next 30-40yrs, the vicious cycle will continue.

Exactly. I only hope people will now recognise the Tory cycle: promise to cut spending and reduce deficit (which actually increases the deficit as they use QE etc to shift money to the wealthy away from services), the promises to make the NHS more efficient, which leads to longer waiting lists, poorer services and more costs due to the need for more agency and locum staff to fill the gaps in their efficiencies, the promises to get more people on the housing ladder, which is just a policy to keep pumping the housing bubble instead of actually fixing the housing crisis with more social and affordable housing, and I could go on.

We were pretty much in the same position in 96/97 before Tony Blairs Labour was elected. Of course he wasnt the messiah, but the NHS was rescued at least and it was definitely more affordable to live back then. I know Starmer is actually more to the left than Blair, from people who know him (my mate who helped Labour get back into Chester, and who worked on Obamas first campaign, speaks highly of him).
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:25:56 pm
Youre putting words in my mouth there Robin

Not my intention. Your response to my initial post was to suggest that Starmer was at fault for failing to accommodate Corbynites. Nowhere did I imply that you personally thought of Starmer as someone worthy of your hatred. I hope that clears the misunderstanding up. Im at best, lukewarm about Starmer; but as an alternative to Sunak, hes a veritable godsend.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:24:07 am
Exactly. I only hope people will now recognise the Tory cycle: promise to cut spending and reduce deficit (which actually increases the deficit as they use QE etc to shift money to the wealthy away from services), the promises to make the NHS more efficient, which leads to longer waiting lists, poorer services and more costs due to the need for more agency and locum staff to fill the gaps in their efficiencies, the promises to get more people on the housing ladder, which is just a policy to keep pumping the housing bubble instead of actually fixing the housing crisis with more social and affordable housing, and I could go on.

We were pretty much in the same position in 96/97 before Tony Blairs Labour was elected. Of course he wasnt the messiah, but the NHS was rescued at least and it was definitely more affordable to live back then. I know Starmer is actually more to the left than Blair, from people who know him (my mate who helped Labour get back into Chester, and who worked on Obamas first campaign, speaks highly of him).
I think we are in a far worse position now in many ways sadly.
Yeah, Torys have always been good bullsh... up to now but this lot really took the piss out of the public. stupid meaningless soundbites, stats to prove you should ignore your ears and eyes on what you see around you every day.  it worked for years as well but it's the only thing they know so it will continue until they are hammered.
I don't know about you but I never take much notice of the Tory Manifestos, never have done. same with Labours manifesto as well. ive always known what Labour stand for, same with the Torys, we knew what was coming back in 2010 and everything happened but then they really went too far after 2016. 2019 it went off the scales yet people will say I will wait till I hear Starmers Manifesto as I don't know what he stands for or I don't trust him. I know this wont go down well but this is how ive felt for decades, Labour could put forward a blank piece of paper for their next manifesto and I will still vote for them as I know who my friends are and I know who my enemies are, it only took me a few years to work that one out as a young lad, sadly some go through life humming and harring wondering who to vote for every election. this is a opportunity to change that thinking.
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:34:48 am
Not my intention. Your response to my initial post was to suggest that Starmer was at fault for failing to accommodate Corbynites. Nowhere did I imply that you personally thought of Starmer as someone worthy of your hatred. I hope that clears the misunderstanding up. Im at best, lukewarm about Starmer; but as an alternative to Sunak, hes a veritable godsend.

Im not sure if you are trying to gaslight me or youre getting mixed up. 
The question was about gain.  Their intention is to get rid of Starmer, their gain is getting rid of him.

Your assessment thst the gain is the Tories is your answer. Not mine

To ad further to your most recent reply directly above; its clearly more than a failure to accommodate and its more than just Corbynites. 


Starmer is what Labour need atm, he's the one who knows the law and is the one who will hold the crooked c*nts to account.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:33:11 am
Starmer is what Labour need atm, he's the one who knows the law and is the one who will hold the crooked c*nts to account.

Spot on.
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:19:54 pm
Labour was effectively wiped out in 2019 by Johnsons brexit cabal.

Now, barring some unforeseen disaster, they should walk into power next year.  The goodwill feeling alone after the disaster of the current cabal will help transform the country.

Jail sentences for Tory MPs and their donors will suffice for me.
