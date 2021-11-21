Exactly. I only hope people will now recognise the Tory cycle: promise to cut spending and reduce deficit (which actually increases the deficit as they use QE etc to shift money to the wealthy away from services), the promises to make the NHS more efficient, which leads to longer waiting lists, poorer services and more costs due to the need for more agency and locum staff to fill the gaps in their efficiencies, the promises to get more people on the housing ladder, which is just a policy to keep pumping the housing bubble instead of actually fixing the housing crisis with more social and affordable housing, and I could go on.



We were pretty much in the same position in 96/97 before Tony Blairs Labour was elected. Of course he wasnt the messiah, but the NHS was rescued at least and it was definitely more affordable to live back then. I know Starmer is actually more to the left than Blair, from people who know him (my mate who helped Labour get back into Chester, and who worked on Obamas first campaign, speaks highly of him).



I think we are in a far worse position now in many ways sadly.Yeah, Torys have always been good bullsh... up to now but this lot really took the piss out of the public. stupid meaningless soundbites, stats to prove you should ignore your ears and eyes on what you see around you every day. it worked for years as well but it's the only thing they know so it will continue until they are hammered.I don't know about you but I never take much notice of the Tory Manifestos, never have done. same with Labours manifesto as well. ive always known what Labour stand for, same with the Torys, we knew what was coming back in 2010 and everything happened but then they really went too far after 2016. 2019 it went off the scales yet people will say I will wait till I hear Starmers Manifesto as I don't know what he stands for or I don't trust him. I know this wont go down well but this is how ive felt for decades, Labour could put forward a blank piece of paper for their next manifesto and I will still vote for them as I know who my friends are and I know who my enemies are, it only took me a few years to work that one out as a young lad, sadly some go through life humming and harring wondering who to vote for every election. this is a opportunity to change that thinking.