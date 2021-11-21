The next election is a opportunity to destroy the Torys image for a generation at least.

It would be brilliant to watch angry people calling them all the names under the Sun during the election debates. calling them incompetent corrupt charlatans who can't be trusted. how people will never trust them again.

It's not just about Labour wining, it's about Labour wining and UK politics changing for many years to come.

We want new Torys to be begging the country to trust them again at the following election, disowning this government etc. that will only happen if they are annihilated at the next election.

This is a one off chance, if the Torys aren't punished after what they've done then forget the next 30-40yrs, the vicious cycle will continue.



Exactly. I only hope people will now recognise the Tory cycle: promise to cut spending and reduce deficit (which actually increases the deficit as they use QE etc to shift money to the wealthy away from services), the promises to make the NHS more efficient, which leads to longer waiting lists, poorer services and more costs due to the need for more agency and locum staff to fill the gaps in their efficiencies, the promises to get more people on the housing ladder, which is just a policy to keep pumping the housing bubble instead of actually fixing the housing crisis with more social and affordable housing, and I could go on.We were pretty much in the same position in 96/97 before Tony Blairs Labour was elected. Of course he wasnt the messiah, but the NHS was rescued at least and it was definitely more affordable to live back then. I know Starmer is actually more to the left than Blair, from people who know him (my mate who helped Labour get back into Chester, and who worked on Obamas first campaign, speaks highly of him).