There is a Stop Starmer campaign organising candidates to stand against Labour at the next GE in the hope of splitting the vote and Starmer not getting the successful election he's fighting for, it will show them up for what they are.

I don't think anyone will hold it against Corbyn if he stands in Islington GE.

I think he will either retire or stand in Islington but standing against a Labour Mayor is something that won't do his legacy any good, standing against Labour candidates while trying to claim the high moral ground of being proper Socialists will not go down well at the next GE, especially if it costs Labour minority seats they could have won. that will be the mood come the Mayor election.