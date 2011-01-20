The whole grow the economy in order to spend line is getting tiresome. I know why they are doing it, but we are over a year until the next election and as things continue to get bad, the message really starts grating. Most people realise growing the economy will take a very long time.



The irony is that govt spending can grow the economy. We need to drop this Tory built narrative of the economy being equivalent to a household budget or even a business, which is ridiculous to be frank. They are both closed simple systems where spending and income are distinct. Even the economy of a small town is way more complex than a business, never mind a country. The more a govt spends, the more money goes into the economy and the taxation system. Spending increases income, but its also how its spent.The tories have spent a lot, but its gone moreso to already wealthy people and banks who have a higher propensity to save that money. Whereas if its spent on infrastructure, we benefit in the long term, and every pound extra given to people on low incomes will mostly be spent.The current iteration of the Tory government is the most corrupt in my lifetime. Sunak setting up emergency alert systems contracted to Fujitsu, which is then immediately subcontracted to Infosys. Cronyism is accelerating. He cut spending on infrastructure but introduced schemes, especially during covid, that were easily defrauded for billions by already wealthy people and Tory donors. I think well see more and more stories on how much has been taken from the economy while Sunak has been chancellor and PM.Were at the point where we just need to get rid of the Tories. Its only going to get worse otherwise. I think well lose the NHS if they somehow managed to win the next GE.